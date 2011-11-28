There are weeks on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast where Dan and I get to discuss one show after enough that excited us, made us laugh, made us cry, and/or validated our career choices. Then there are weeks like this one, where the best compliment we can give any of the new shows we’re reviewing is to refer to its “proficient mediocrity.” Oh, well. On the plus side, we finally get around to discussing the “Arrested Development” resurrection, and we once again stray outside our area of expertise by discussing the NL MVP winner, Tim Tebow and the end of the NBA lock-out. Why not?
The line-up:
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
I like the addition of sports talk, to break up the show’s format. Personally, lots of talk about shows in which I have little interest, so it’s a nice palate cleanser. Still hoping for more non-prime time animation talk.
What exactly *did* happen to Michael Cera’s career anyway? It’s like he’s disappeared off the face of the earth.
LJA – Probably the box office for “Scott Pilgrim,” “Youth in Revolt” and a couple other Michael Cera vehicles contributed. I think he was just over-exposed for long enough that he now feels under-exposed…
Or maybe he’s just in hiding growing an awesome beard for a comeback project!
-Daniel
Don Zimmer: not dead.
Can you guys please cut the sports talk? I like to be able to listen to the whole podcast without having to fastforward, and hearing ten minutes of talk about a tv show I don’t watch is vastly superior than five minutes about sports.
Love the podcast, guys, and you should talk about whatever floats your boat, but just in case you were under the impression that everyone in your audience likes the sports talk, I just wanted to chime in to politely say OH MY GOD MAKE IT STOP I HATE SPORTS SO MUCH AHHHH! Thank you for your consideration.
I vote for continued sports talk. If I can sit through/skip 15 minutes of “I Hate My Teenage Daughter”/”The Exes” the other listeners can withstand 10 measly minutes of sports talk. YOU HAVE DIVIDED YOU LISTENERS (I’m just joshing and can understand why some sports-loathers are a bit bothered by the omnipresence of sports, even on a TV podcast)
all i remember about presumed innocent is the kids in the hall sketch where heccubus ruins the end of the movie for simon milligan.
Is anyone else having problems subscribing and downloading this podcast from iTunes?
Hearing Richard Thompson as the opening music made my morning. So cheers for that!