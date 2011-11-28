Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 104: ‘I Hate My Teenage Daughter,’ ‘The Exes,’ ‘The Walking Dead’ & more

Senior Television Writer
11.28.11 10 Comments

There are weeks on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast where Dan and I get to discuss one show after enough that excited us, made us laugh, made us cry, and/or validated our career choices. Then there are weeks like this one, where the best compliment we can give any of the new shows we’re reviewing is to refer to its “proficient mediocrity.” Oh, well. On the plus side, we finally get around to discussing the “Arrested Development” resurrection, and we once again stray outside our area of expertise by discussing the NL MVP winner, Tim Tebow and the end of the NBA lock-out. Why not?

The line-up:

“Innocent” (04:00 – 14:30)
“I Hate My Teenage Daughter” (14:40 – 25:40)
“The Exes” (25:45 – 33:30)
“Neverland” (33:30 – 41:00)
A few words on “Arrested Development” and Netflix (41:00 – 47:20)
Random Sports Blather (47:20 – 54:30)
“The Walking Dead” (54:30 – 01:05:20)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

