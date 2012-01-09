Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 111: Press tour, ‘Alcatraz,’ ‘Rob,’ ‘The Finder’ & more

Welcome to the first of what should be two press tour editions of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which an ill Dan and I break down what’s happened at TCA so far while offering reviews of several shows debuting over the next week.
The line-up:
TCA Press Tour (00:00 – 31:15)
“Are You There, Chelsea?” (31:15 – 36:40)
“Rob” (36:45 – 41:50)
“The Finder” (43:10 – 50:20)
“Napoleon Dynamite” (50:20 – 55:40)
“Alcatraz” (55:45 – 01:05:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
No MVP or NFL playoff talk? [tear]
We do briefly discuss the Hall of Fame results, which were announced during the recording.
Why No Tebow Talk???????????
You guys are missing a great milestone in World History?
John 3:16
It looks like the name dropping of Barry Larkin and Tim Raines is the only sports fix we get this week. We’ve had Football, Baseball, and Basketball talk on the podcast. Are we ever going to get Hockey talk?
Did either of you watch HBO 24/7 featuring the Rangers and Flyers? I think it’s the best sports “show” currently on TV by a wide margin.
BTW, I think discussing the Tebow phenomenon would actually be “justified” in discussing on the podcast, given the crazy ratings his games have been generating. The game this week had insane numbers.
(I meant to say HOF in my earlier post, not MVP. dope)
Can’t “Community” go to fridays after “Who Do You Think You Are?” ends its run?
I suspect Burley the Koala’s twitter feed is a VanDerWerff creation, he already has experience with animal twitter feeds – see @linusandsally
Todd denies it vehemently, insisting he’s not capable of running multiple animal feeds at the same time.
Love the podcast – enjoy reading both you guys but my God there’s nothing more insufferable than listening to the two of you hate on something you both don’t like. (ie Napoleon Dynamite)
…but I do.
So how long will “it’s better then ‘Work It'” last as default faint praise? Weeks? Months? Years?
I could not quite tell from the podcast, so… which is worse, Chelsea or Rob?