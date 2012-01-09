Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 111: Press tour, ‘Alcatraz,’ ‘Rob,’ ‘The Finder’ & more

The

Welcome to the first of what should be two press tour editions of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which an ill Dan and I break down what’s happened at TCA so far while offering reviews of several shows debuting over the next week.

The line-up: 

TCA Press Tour (00:00 – 31:15)
“Are You There, Chelsea?” (31:15 – 36:40)
“Rob” (36:45 – 41:50)
“The Finder” (43:10 – 50:20)
“Napoleon Dynamite” (50:20 – 55:40)
“Alcatraz” (55:45 – 01:05:00)

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

