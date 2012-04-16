Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 124: ‘Veep,’ FOX’s 25th anniversary, ‘Mad Men’ & more

04.16.12

The

On this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I talk about 25 years of the FOX network, review the marvelous satire and profanity of HBO’s “Veep,” look back on the “Justified” finale and last night’s “Mad Men,” and answer some of your mail.

The line-up:

25 Years of FOX (00:00:40 – 00:22:00)
“Veep” (00:22:00 – 00:31:50)
Listener Mail – Ashley Judd’s “puffy face” article (00:32:10 – 00:38:20)
Listener Mail – “The Office”/”Parks & Rec” (00:38:25 – 00:45:45)
Listener Mail – “Suburgatory” Emmy chances (00:46:00 – 00:50:30)
“Justified” finale (00:51:35 – 01:04:50)
Sunday’s “Mad Men” (01:04:50 – 01:20:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

