On this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I talk about 25 years of the FOX network, review the marvelous satire and profanity of HBO’s “Veep,” look back on the “Justified” finale and last night’s “Mad Men,” and answer some of your mail.
The line-up:
25 Years of FOX (00:00:40 – 00:22:00)
“Veep” (00:22:00 – 00:31:50)
Listener Mail – Ashley Judd’s “puffy face” article (00:32:10 – 00:38:20)
Listener Mail – “The Office”/”Parks & Rec” (00:38:25 – 00:45:45)
Listener Mail – “Suburgatory” Emmy chances (00:46:00 – 00:50:30)
“Justified” finale (00:51:35 – 01:04:50)
Sunday’s “Mad Men” (01:04:50 – 01:20:30)
Man, it pains me that you guys don’t discuss Game of Thrones as well, especially after such a strong episode yesterday.
Please see the last several weeks’ worth of podcast posts where we explain and explain and explain why we’re not doing it.
Maybe you want to explain and explain and explain why you were such a dick in answering the question, jeez, maybe it’s a new lister. You’d think Chakrabs violated the spoiler alert with that terseness. Come on man, you’re the likable half of the team.
i havent listened yet, but i hope the fox retrospective contains talk of Whoops, the post apocalyptic Gilligans island with giant ants.
sports request for next week: the growth (so far) of nhl playoff ratings on nbc cable channels.
1:06:38 may just be my favourite exchange on these podcasts so far.
Alan – Your dis of “Second Chance” (retooled as “Boys Will Be Boys,” natch) will only be ameliorated if your “Best of Fox” article includes “Werewolf.”
By observing the 25th anniversary in April, is Fox just completely refusing to acknowledge its October 1986 debut with “The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers”?
Stations couldn’t just take the show as if it were syndicated – they had to become affiliates of the new 4th network. For all of the problems that surrounded the show (Joan’s eventual firing, her producer/husband Edgar’s suicide, and its replacement by “The Wilton North Report”), “The Late Show” was the foundation of what they’re celebrating now.
It deserves a mention.
You could look at it as them celebrating the primetime anniversary, as the original Sunday lineup (Tracey Ullman, et al) debuted on April 5.
I remember, in hindsight rather stupidly, writing an article praising Brisco County as great outside the box TV on Friday night Fox and completely downplaying the show about the FBI and ALiens, calling in the new Project BLue Book. D’oh.
Am I the only person here old enough to remember Ashley Judd flashing her naked vajayjay across my television screen live at the Academy Awards maybe 10-15 years ago?
While I appreciate the spirit of her current article, I find her indignation both laughable and hypocritical. The message of not judging women by their bodies/faces would be much better delivered and received from someone who didn’t reveal her bajingo LIVE in front of my entire family, grandmother, young nieces and nephews, everyone, on a WORLDWIDE telecast.
Lest you think I’m making this up, I found a YouTube clip. [www.youtube.com]
Any feminist credibility she had was lost in that moment, I don’t care how many honorary degrees she racks up or how eloquent her writing is.
Yes, that might invalidate her message…if you were a 12 year old boy.
Really? – That’s not actually what the message of Ashley Judd’s article was, but since the entire point of your comment was that two seconds of walking across the stage a decade ago means that Ashley Judd’s message has no credibility, it isn’t surprising that you didn’t bother to get the message correct. So… Well played?
-Daniel
I disagree that her showing us God’s Country on the awards show invalidates her opinion here, but I gotta say, it sorta smacks of “waaaa….no one think I’m hot anymore! Time to make a statement about how screwed up our body images are! Waaaa.”
Her complaint was that people were asserting as “obvious” things they actually had no knowledge of. It’s a fair complaint.
As a proud Brit, and someone who has been a fan of Armando Iannucci since his early 90s radio days, I delighted that Veep appears to be living up to expectations. Can’t wait to see it.
A conversation about FOX and no mention of their brilliant move to snatch the NFL from CBS. As far as impact I think it’s right up there with Idol. Also the MLB but to a much lesser extent.
Absolutely – THAT, more than any other moment, was when FOX became a “real” network!
By the way, why is it standard for FOX to be written in all caps? I don’t think it’s an abbreviation…
Do you have to shout the word when you speak it, too?
Andrei – It clarifies the distinction between the FOX network and 20th Century Fox broadcasting. It’s industry trade-standard and I carried it over from my days at Zap2it, where it was also standard…
-Daniel
Thanks Dan – I thought it just had to do with the size of Rupert’s ego….
My favorite 1 season Fox show that nobody talkes about was the Adventures of Brisco County Jr . Then there was Firefly, which everyone talks about as a show cancelled after 1 year or less.
I always hoped carleton cuse would slip in a brisco county reference in Lost.
When you talk about Fox, HOW can you not mention when they acquired NFL football?!?! That was THE MOMENT it went from small to BIG, and when not only did they add new stations, they took affiliates from what was the Big 3, causing station changes all over the dial!!
Are there no “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose” fans here …
~Laura
The first two years, especially with their jabs at NBC’s “Ferris Bueller.” The Fox knock-off actually did it much better.
In regards to your Mad Men discussion: you and Dan debated who was Roger’s source for telling him the Ken has a writing career. Isn’t is possible it could have been Don? Don and Roger seem to be pretty chatty this season and it is possible Don let it slip as conversion. Just a thought. Love the podcast!