“Twenty Twelve” (00:01:20 – 00:07:45)

“Anger Management” (00:07:50 – 00:21:30)

“Louie” (00:22:00 – 00:32:00)

“Weeds” (00:32:00 – 00:40:05)

“Episodes” (00:40:10 – 00:53:00)

Listener Mail – Comedies ready for The Leap (00:53:20 – 01:02:20)

Listener Mail – Wives of Anti-heroes (01:02:25 – 01:12:45)

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (01:12:45 – 01:25:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog