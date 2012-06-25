Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 136: ‘Louie,’ ‘Anger Management,’ ‘Episodes’ & more

#Louie
06.25.12 6 years ago 11 Comments

The

It’s a comedy-heavy week at the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, as we review the return of “Louie,” Charlie Sheen’s “Anger Management” comeback, BBC America’s “Twenty Twelve,” and the return of Showtime’s “Weeds” and “Episodes.” We also hit another episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” season 1, and finally dip back into the mailbag after several weeks away.

The line-up:

“Twenty Twelve” (00:01:20 – 00:07:45)
“Anger Management” (00:07:50 – 00:21:30)
“Louie” (00:22:00 – 00:32:00)
“Weeds” (00:32:00 – 00:40:05)
“Episodes” (00:40:10 – 00:53:00)
Listener Mail – Comedies ready for The Leap (00:53:20 – 01:02:20)
Listener Mail – Wives of Anti-heroes (01:02:25 – 01:12:45)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (01:12:45 – 01:25:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Louie
TAGSANGER MANAGEMENTBUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYEREPISODESFirewall IcebergLOUIEWEEDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP