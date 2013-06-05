Welcome to what is, for now, the longest Firewall & Iceberg Podcast ever, featuring exactly one new series (“Graceland”) and no listener mail at all, but lots of segments that required lots of discussion, including the WGA list of the 101 best-written TV shows ever, the “Orphan Black” finale, a pivotal “Game of Thrones,” a new “Mad Men,” and the start of our summer pilot project with “The Sopranos.” Speaking of which, next week’s pilots are “Cheers” (on Netflix) and “Taxi” (on CBS.com).

The lineup: