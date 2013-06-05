Welcome to what is, for now, the longest Firewall & Iceberg Podcast ever, featuring exactly one new series (“Graceland”) and no listener mail at all, but lots of segments that required lots of discussion, including the WGA list of the 101 best-written TV shows ever, the “Orphan Black” finale, a pivotal “Game of Thrones,” a new “Mad Men,” and the start of our summer pilot project with “The Sopranos.” Speaking of which, next week’s pilots are “Cheers” (on Netflix) and “Taxi” (on CBS.com).
The lineup:
“Graceland” (00:01:05 – 00:18:30)
WGA’s Top 101 Shows (00:18:30 – 00:38:10)
“Orphan Black” (00:38:30 – 00:57:05)
“Game of Thrones” (00:57:05 – 01:15:10)
“Mad Men” (01:15:15 – 01:40:20)
Summer Rewatch: “The Sopranos” pilot (01:40:30 – 02:01:05)
I very much enjoy your longer podcasts, by the way.
FWIW, Walder Frey did sort of explain the importance of the bread and salt ceremony after the Starks finished eating. He briefly mentioned that they were now under his protection before going into his big opening speech. I think it’s just been overlooked because (as you discuss in the podcast) the writers didn’t want to beat you over the head with it.
There is some sort of Zombie drama that is debuting on BBC America on Thursday at 10. Are you guys going to review it in any form?
Tausif – Yeah. Thursday? We decided there was more value in Alan catching up on “Orphan Black” so that we could do a finale-themed segment on that one…
-Daniel
Let’s all hope Maslany gets an emmy (not sarcastic).
Did I miss a discussion about the disappearance of the drop-down menu of archived Sepinwall reviews that used to be on the right side of the page here?
Just went to look up an old review and it was gone. Bummer. Everyone just wants to push video at us these days.
Is there some link I’m not seeing to get us to archived reviews?
Magbot – Under the bio at the bottom of every review, you’ll see archives for recaps of every show Alan has set up a recap Hub for, complete with pleasingly pretty pictures.
-Daniel
Oh, man. I was just about get all snippy and like “Nuh-UH there isn’t!” when I discovered my Adblock script was vaporizing the whole recaps section. Which seems a bit odd… but as soon as I turned off blocking for HitFix pages the recaps appeared.
So thank you, Dan!
Alan,
I didn’t watch The Sopranos during its initial run (too young), but I just watched the pilot the other day and I intend to continue with it. Can I listen to the segment without later episodes being spoiled, or do you restrict the discussion to just the events in the pilot?
Zach – You didn’t ask me, but I’d say that while we discussed — in VERY broad strokes — the creative direction of the show moving forward, that we really don’t spoil *any* actual plotpoints going forward.
Anybody who has listened to the segment wanna confirm?
-Daniel
Thanks, Dan.
Do you plan to continue the summer pilot rewatch that way? I realize there has to be a statute of limitations on spoilers for older shows, but given the nature of this project (each segment’s “homework” is likely to inspire some would-be listeners to watch the show from the beginning) it would be nice if we could count on segments with significant spoilers to come with an explicit warning, even if it would normally be considered fair game.
Zach – I suspect we’re going to try to avoid major spoilers, but I think that for the purposes of the project, at least some amount of discussion about how the pilot establishes the framework for the series going forward is inevitable and that *may* include some some plotpoints and spoilers. But I don’t think we’ll ever say anything that will ruin the experience of any shows going forward I’d say that if you haven’t seen the shows, we’ll whet appetites for the rest of the series, probably. I obviously expect it will vary. Next week, for example, with “Cheers” and “Taxi,” I’d wager on almost no spoilers. So… We’ll see!
-Daniel
For what it’s worth, I’ll confirm that the discussion of the Sopranos pilot doesn’t spoil anything.
I’d say that it spoils things in broad terms, such as discussing various characters’ longevity in the series, but unless you don’t wanna know if Tony ever gains any weight (damn it! I let it slip!), you’re gonna be fine. And honestly, it’s eighty-six episodes long, you’ll likely forget anything even remotely important by the time you get to it.
Like every good nerd who both loves and hates lists, the two ommissions for me personally are MST3K and Blackadder.
Also, will you guys be reviewing The Fall, the BBC show eing shown on Netflix in the US?
First, I must do my duty as a Deadwood nut and complain that its placement on the WGA list was too low. It’s closer in quality, especially in its peaks, to The Wire and The Sopranos than that list acknowledges.
But what I really wanted to say is only tangentially related: Alan, you mentioned you were pleased at the inclusion of Freaks and Geeks, and it reminded me to thank you for the rewind reviews you did for that show back on the old blog. Todd VanDerWerff’s TV Club Classic re-watch finally got me to watch the show, but it’s been great having your thoughts on it as well. So, you know, thanks to the you of six years ago!
I’d just to like to say that I was deeply disappointed that the commenting was closed on this week’s GOT review. I know moderating comments in itself is a huge pain, so I understand the reasoning, but maybe it’s worth considering banning anyone that blatantly breaks the rules? It’s really unfair that a few bad apples can ruin it for the vast majority of us that follow the rules, and let’s face it: your site is going to suffer from the lost page views.
Personally, I’d rather live under threat of being banned than not be able to read and engage in commenting at all. Thanks!
I only listened to the Orphan Black and Game of Thrones segments while I was at work, but couldn’t finish because, well, because people kept interrupting me with work!
On Orphan Black, I enjoyed it a lot, not perfect, but very enjoyable. I think the casting is a bit weak with the French female/lover and the ex army guy who falls in love with Sara. Also, I was so confused at where this was set for the longest time. I assumed at first it was England until that didn’t add up and then I just didn’t really know. I guess I am settling on Canada now? It will be fun to see where they take this in Season 2
It’s set in Toronto.
With as much as his enjoyment of Game Of Thrones is ruined by not being observant enough to notice details, maybe the trolls that were spoiling details for Alan thought they’d just go over his head as well?
I have to say I really disagree with you guys on the Sopranos pilot. I recently rewatched the series and to me, the pilot sticks out like a sore thumb. It feels almost like a different show to me compared to what the show became, and not just in the superficial differences. The tonal and stylistic differences are just jarring to me, and Alan mentions these, but I was surprised to hear you guys saying that overall you thought it still held up, felt like the same show, etc. For me, I’d feel compelled to tell someone just starting the show that the pilot is not representative of the series at all.
The point of top 10 or in this case 101 lists often seems to be for the list-maker to put their current favorites in the same grouping with all time classics. Essentially disguised fanboy/girl behavior. More so than trying to court controversy, in my experience.
Did we really manage to make it to 9:00am the next morning without anybody pointing out that Alan called Matt Bomer’s character on White Collar “Bryce Larkin”? I loved Chuck too, man, but it’s time to let it go. :)
It’s live podcasting, and I blanked on the names Matt Bomer and Neal Caffrey. Bryce Larkin was my only fallback.
Yeah, I couldn’t come up with Caffrey either, and needed Google to confirm it was Larkin on Chuck. I just found it a funny Freudian slip.
About the Sopranos pilot…
Two things that always bugged me. First, the show is a little schizophrenic about whether Tony is the boss of the family or just his crew. I know, in episode two, they make it clear, but in the pilot, the show seems to be playing it both ways. Maybe to keep options open if the series got picked up.
Second, the scene with car chase of the gambler comes off as very “network tv”. The tone is off compared to the rest of the series. Yes, there’s plenty of comedy, but it’s not so broad like this scene. The only other scene that plays like it is later in the first season when A.J.’s teacher get “his” car back.
-R
Very good counterpoint to Alan’s “meh” on Game of Thrones, Dan. I am really surprised he missed all the excellent points you brought up.
Ha, Alan, you’re such a curmudgeon with GOT now because of the trolls. And yet, Omar Little’s death was spoiled for me weeks in advance in the comments section of your very blog, and I managed to still appreciate it.
Dan, as a book reader you only wanted to see the Red Wedding. But as a critic you should probably acknowledge that they clearly weighted down the ep with other plotlines because they wanted to surprise people and lull them into a false sense of security, thinking it was a regular episode. And if the many YouTube videos are any indications, it was quite effective. If it was a Red Wedding-only episode, people would’ve caught on much earlier.
You just had to mention Mike and Bug, didn’t you? Excuse me while I cry into my beer.
Thanks for reminding me to look up that reference, and even after doing do, I still have no idea what show this refers to.
In other thoughts: Mitch Hurwitz is lucky GOT took off Memorial Day, isn’t he?
It’s all in the game, yo.
@Donboy – Best written TV show of all-time – although, according to the WGA, only the 9th.
MadMeme – I think the best written dramas of all time are:
1. Breaking Bad and The Wire (might change depending on the quality of Breaking Bad’s final season)
2. The Sopranos
3. Mad Men
Best comedies would be:
1. The Simpsons of the 90s
2. Seinfeld
3. AD
Maybe I missed something, but can you please post a link to whatever it was that Alan paused to view for six seconds?