Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 185: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Graceland,’ ‘The Sopranos’ & more

#The Sopranos #Mad Men #Game of Thrones
Senior Television Writer
06.05.13 34 Comments

The

Welcome to what is, for now, the longest Firewall & Iceberg Podcast ever, featuring exactly one new series (“Graceland”) and no listener mail at all, but lots of segments that required lots of discussion, including the WGA list of the 101 best-written TV shows ever, the “Orphan Black” finale, a pivotal “Game of Thrones,” a new “Mad Men,” and the start of our summer pilot project with “The Sopranos.” Speaking of which, next week’s pilots are “Cheers” (on Netflix) and “Taxi” (on CBS.com).

The lineup:

“Graceland” (00:01:05 – 00:18:30)
WGA’s Top 101 Shows (00:18:30 – 00:38:10)
“Orphan Black” (00:38:30 – 00:57:05)
“Game of Thrones” (00:57:05 – 01:15:10)
“Mad Men” (01:15:15 – 01:40:20)
Summer Rewatch: “The Sopranos” pilot (01:40:30 – 02:01:05)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Sopranos#Mad Men#Game of Thrones
TAGSFirewall Iceberggame of thronesGRACELANDMad Menorphan blackThe Sopranos

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP