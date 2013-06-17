After the last few record-breaking weeks, today’s installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast clocked in at a relatively tidy 97-minute length, thanks to only two new premieres we both had time to watch, plus the usual “Mad Men” discussion, our latest pilot rewatch (“Veronica Mars”), and a couple of letters. (The “Game of Thrones” suggestion is cool, even though we agreed HBO would never do it.) Next week, two pilots: “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
The lineup:
“Crossing Lines” (00:00:45 – 00:14:40)
“Devious Maids” (00:14:45 – 00:25:45)
Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” splitting (00:26:00 – 00:32:45)
Listener Mail – NBC Stanley Cup (00:32:50 – 00:38:10)
“Mad Men” (00:38:35 – 01:13:00)
Summer Rewatch: “Veronica Mars” (01:13:00 – 01:37:05)
That link to download the mp3 is still last week’s (June 10th).
Not anymore it’s not. Thanks.
I don’t know why, but I had that song from “A Funny Thing … Forum” in my head the other day, so I loved hearing it.
Don never did what Ted is doing in this episode. He and Megan got together while in California when Don was divorced. So those two situations have nothing in common.
The situation is that Don was carrying on with Megan at the office like no one else was relevant, in the same way Ted was with Peggy throughout this episode. Even if he were single, it would look bad.
To Sepinwall
I get what you’re saying now. You were referencing how Don behaved toward Megan in early season 5. I thought you were comparing it to him announcing his engagement to Megan in season 4. I actually rewatched that ep recently and thought it was interesting that Don lied to Peggy telling her that his relationship with Megan had been going on for a while. Why did he feel the need to lie to her especially when she knew it wasn’t true because of He and Faye? Sorry if this seems like a random question. But it seems like it could be relevant in that Don values Peggy’s opinion of him. Hence the look on his face when she calls him a monster.
YES YES A THOUSAND TIMES YES. I agree with Dan 100% about Logan. I was never able to buy the “Logan as tortured woobie” storyline because the character was just so evil, both in general and specifically to Veronica, when he was introduced. But there’s just such a huge market out there for the Draco in Leather Pants that a couple quips and a whole bunch of jazz hands and people were all “OMG Logan is such a hawt wounded soul.” I always found the Logan & Veronica stuff that came about later to be really offputting. Needless to say, I’m not particularly looking forward to the movie.
SPOILER ALERT FOR BUFFY: But not having watched Veronica Mars, this pretty much sums up how I felt about the later turn-to-heroics of Spike on Buffy, although they started to turn Spike into a hero by the end of his first season, so it’s a tiny bit more earned. But I could never get over all the women I knew practically slobbering over Spike prior to his emotion chip implant, when he was still an unrepentant and practically gleeful murderer of women. So disturbing.
Agree on Logan and Spike on shows I otherwise love. Abuse and manipulation is so sexxxy! GRRRRR.
I always liked that KBell seemed to be anti-LoVe herself, but she got backlash from the fans and seems to play along with what the masses want now. Sad Marshmallow. :(
No mention of Max Greenfield’s work on Veronica Mars? I know he’s not in the pilot, but I think his work on the show deserved a mention.
For all the talk of Kristen Bell carrying other actors and the issues with Percy Daggs and Teddy Dunn, it still amazes me that the non-Bell/Colantoni actor with the best post-Veronica Mars career has been Ryan Hansen. He’s not even in the pilot, gets one line in the second episode and he’s now running laps around the other guys from this show.
I love the pilot talk but it would have been great to hear you talk about season 1 of Veronica Mars- especially episode 11 in which a Mr Aaron Paul guest stars.
HBO apparently has plans to film George R. R. Martin’s “Dunk and Egg” prequel novellas. If they could film those at the same time as the seasons with unfinished books (which admittedly the showrunners said couldn’t be done for seasons 3 & 4 which are based on the same book), then they could air the prequels during the gap(s?) between regular seasons. It could be like “Machete Order” for Star Wars! But like I said, they probably won’t do that because it would require them to write too many episodes in a short amount of time. Unless they get another team to write the prequels, and I’m not sure if David, Dan and/or George R. R. Martin are okay with that.
I also did not remember Bert’s surgery. I googled orchiectomy. Google put an image at the very top of the page….I hate you, Alan. :(
I had a horrible image when Alan said that Pete was ‘master of his domain’. Cheers Sepinwall.