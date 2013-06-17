Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 187: ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘Devious Maids’ & ‘Crossing Lines’

After the last few record-breaking weeks, today’s installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast clocked in at a relatively tidy 97-minute length, thanks to only two new premieres we both had time to watch, plus the usual “Mad Men” discussion, our latest pilot rewatch (“Veronica Mars”), and a couple of letters. (The “Game of Thrones” suggestion is cool, even though we agreed HBO would never do it.) Next week, two pilots: “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

The lineup:

“Crossing Lines” (00:00:45 – 00:14:40)
“Devious Maids” (00:14:45 – 00:25:45)
Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” splitting (00:26:00 – 00:32:45)
Listener Mail – NBC Stanley Cup (00:32:50 – 00:38:10)
“Mad Men” (00:38:35 – 01:13:00)
Summer Rewatch: “Veronica Mars” (01:13:00 – 01:37:05)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

