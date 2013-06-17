After the last few record-breaking weeks, today’s installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast clocked in at a relatively tidy 97-minute length, thanks to only two new premieres we both had time to watch, plus the usual “Mad Men” discussion, our latest pilot rewatch (“Veronica Mars”), and a couple of letters. (The “Game of Thrones” suggestion is cool, even though we agreed HBO would never do it.) Next week, two pilots: “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

The lineup: