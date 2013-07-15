Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 192: ‘Axe Cop,’ ‘Sharknado,’ ‘The X-Files’ & more

It’s our last traditional Firewall & Iceberg Podcast – as in, recorded via Skype while we’re 3000 miles away from each other – for a while. I’ll be going to Comic-Con later this week, and the next podcast should be recorded in Dan’s car on the way to the airport on Sunday night (Dan will then post it sometime Monday while I’m sleeping off a red-eye). Then I’ll be back in California for press tour, and we’ll be recording a few podcasts at irregular times in my hotel room.

This wound up being a hodge-podge of stuff, from the tragedy of Cory Monteith’s death to the silliness of “Sharknado,” plus discussion of FOX’s new late-night animated comedies previews of the Emmy nominations and Comic-Con, and our look back at the pilot of “The X-Files.” (Our next pilot, to be discussed at a podcast at some indeterminate point in the future: “My So-Called Life,” which is actually on Hulu and not Netflix streaming at the moment.)

The lineup: