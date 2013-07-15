Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 192: ‘Axe Cop,’ ‘Sharknado,’ ‘The X-Files’ & more

It’s our last traditional Firewall & Iceberg Podcast – as in, recorded via Skype while we’re 3000 miles away from each other – for a while. I’ll be going to Comic-Con later this week, and the next podcast should be recorded in Dan’s car on the way to the airport on Sunday night (Dan will then post it sometime Monday while I’m sleeping off a red-eye). Then I’ll be back in California for press tour, and we’ll be recording a few podcasts at irregular times in my hotel room.
This wound up being a hodge-podge of stuff, from the tragedy of Cory Monteith’s death to the silliness of “Sharknado,” plus discussion of FOX’s new late-night animated comedies previews of the Emmy nominations and Comic-Con, and our look back at the pilot of “The X-Files.” (Our next pilot, to be discussed at a podcast at some indeterminate point in the future: “My So-Called Life,” which is actually on Hulu and not Netflix streaming at the moment.)
The lineup:
Re: mythology/case-of-the-week split: it’s certainly rare in drama these days, but isn’t that kind of what a lot of modern comedies are doing, to varying degrees?
Additional theories about Sharknado: disaster movie in an era with a lot of serious disaster movies, and title that makes it patently obvious that it won’t work and probably be completely ridiculous.
This is remarkable – about 24 hours ago, I was going to post to your last podcast entry a heartfelt plea to do MSCL for your pilot rewatch. (I had was worried you’d do another guy show like Freaks and Geeks instead). The past few weeks I have been rewatching MSCL on DVD (and I just gave a set to my niece) and the show seems to get better with each watching. I think maybe I’m not only seeing Angela’s viewpoint (I was in my early 20’s when the show first aired) but now appreciating Patty/Graham’s.
Over the weekend, I watched the pilot with superb audio commentary by Marshall Herskovitz, Winnie Holzman and Scott Winant, marveling at the pilot and dropping all sorts of interesting tidbits (the script initially had Angela’s hair bleached white til the hair person put her foot down, saying doing so would destroy Clair’s hair; there’s a cute homage to Bedford Falls involving Brian, which Winnie was unaware, etc.).
The show is remarkable for a number of ways: the 15 year old lead character was played by a 15 year old (take that, Glee), though Claire was 13 when the pilot was shot; though it was a Zwick/Herskovitz show, it was really Winnie Holzman’s baby, at a time when women showrunners were a rarity; the matter-of-fact way Ricky was introduced; his sexuality wasn’t really acknowledged til the World Dance episode.
BTW, Alan, when the reissued DVDs came out, you wrote: ” “My So-Called Life” is maybe the best, and certainly the most influential, high school drama in TV history.”
I second this plea. I watched the show recently and it was a revelation, this show captures so well how I felt in highschool, which never happened for me before with a highschool show.
Clair Danes and I are the same age, and I remember watching “My So-Called Life” in its original run and feeling like there was finally a character on TV I could see myself in. I rewatched it a couple years ago and just cringed…because I could still see myself in the character, she’s insufferable in exactly that way teenagers are insufferable without ever becoming a caricature of a teen girl.
Hello, Alan and Dan!
With the success of “Pacific Rim”, Idris Elba has been introduced to a whole new audience (in addition to those who already know him from “The Wire”).
Given the success of the film and Elba’s exposure, will you be reviewing the new season of “Luther” as it airs on BBC America?
Keep up the excellent work, guys!
– Ed
Call Me Ed – I deleted the duplicate! And the reason we didn’t review “Luther” last season was because of the screener situation with BBC America, not because of any perceived lack of interest or lack of interest on our part. If we’ve got screeners, we’ll try our hardest to review on the podcast, because we’re nothing if not Idris Elba fans!
-Daniel
I’m late to this, but when Jack Soo died, the cast of Barney Miller did a retrospective/clip show as a tribute to him.