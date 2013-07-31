Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 194: Press tour, ‘Clear History’ & ‘My So-Called Life’

After giving you a video podcast earlier in the week (which you can still listen to in the car and at the gym by simply not looking at the video), the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is back in its more traditional audio-only form. (For all I know, it’s even in mono.) After a morning of Hulu panels, Dan and I adjourned to my hotel room here at press tour to discuss the latest doings at TCA, to review Larry David’s HBO movie “Clear History” (which doesn’t air for a week and a half, but next week’s show will be busy) and to continue our summer pilot rewatch with “My So-Called Life,” (The next pilot rewatch, for a date TBD: “The Wonder Years,” fake music and all.) We’re not sure when the next podcast will be, and whether we’ll be doing both audio and video ones before I leave LA next week, but stay tuned to the blog, Twitter, etc. for the usual updates. The rundown:

TCA Press Tour (00:02:00 – 00:45:30) “Clear History” (00:45:30 – 54:30) Summer Pilot Rewatch: “My So-Called Life” (00:54:30 – 01:11:30)