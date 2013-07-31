Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 194: Press tour, ‘Clear History’ & ‘My So-Called Life’

#Larry David
07.31.13

The

After giving you a video podcast earlier in the week (which you can still listen to in the car and at the gym by simply not looking at the video), the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is back in its more traditional audio-only form. (For all I know, it’s even in mono.) After a morning of Hulu panels, Dan and I adjourned to my hotel room here at press tour to discuss the latest doings at TCA, to review Larry David’s HBO movie “Clear History” (which doesn’t air for a week and a half, but next week’s show will be busy) and to continue our summer pilot rewatch with “My So-Called Life,” (The next pilot rewatch, for a date TBD: “The Wonder Years,” fake music and all.) We’re not sure when the next podcast will be, and whether we’ll be doing both audio and video ones before I leave LA next week, but stay tuned to the blog, Twitter, etc. for the usual updates. The rundown: 

TCA Press Tour (00:02:00 – 00:45:30)
“Clear History” (00:45:30 – 54:30)
Summer Pilot Rewatch: “My So-Called Life” (00:54:30 – 01:11:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

