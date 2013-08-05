Today’s my last full day in California for press tour, which means the last in-person Firewall & Iceberg Podcast for quite some time, as Dan and I broke down the rest of the happenings among the TCA, reviewed BBC America’s “Broadchurch,” briefly discussed (with no spoilers) the “Breaking Bad” premiere and reviewed AMC’s “Low Winter Sun.” Then, even though “The Wonder Years” was next in our pilot queue, we couldn’t resist celebrating the 10-year anniversary of “The O.C.” with a discussion of that show’s fabulous pilot. (We’ll still do “The Wonder Years,” but next week.) The rundown:

TCA Press Tour (00:02:20 – 00:38:50) “Broadchurch” (00:39:30 – 00:51:15) “Breaking Bad” (00:51:15 – 00:54:50) “Low Winter Sun” (00:54:50 – 01:06:00) The 10th Anniversary of “The O.C.” (01:06:00 – 01:24:30)

