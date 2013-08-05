Today’s my last full day in California for press tour, which means the last in-person Firewall & Iceberg Podcast for quite some time, as Dan and I broke down the rest of the happenings among the TCA, reviewed BBC America’s “Broadchurch,” briefly discussed (with no spoilers) the “Breaking Bad” premiere and reviewed AMC’s “Low Winter Sun.” Then, even though “The Wonder Years” was next in our pilot queue, we couldn’t resist celebrating the 10-year anniversary of “The O.C.” with a discussion of that show’s fabulous pilot. (We’ll still do “The Wonder Years,” but next week.) The rundown:
Since you aren’t talking Strike Back, can I pick it up with season four easily? Or do I need to catch up first?
Will you do a preview post of Broadchurch or review it on a weekly basis? Quite understandable if you don’t, given how much else is going on, but I’d love to see it attract new viewers.
Hey, just so you know, you have linked last week’s podcast (194) in the download link as opposed to this week’s (195).
With respect to Broadchurch:
I noticed that the DVD released in Britain runs 480 minutes for the 8 episodes; each episode appears to be 60 minutes. BBC America released the first episode early on the Internet but it runs under 45 minutes without commercials. So it appears BBCA is substantially edit it.
So, did Feiberg and you watch the full version or the BBCA cut?
According to Wikipedia, the episodes run 44-46 minutes and, since it’s an ITV show, I’d imagine that it will run 44 minutes without editing (60 with commercials).
I’ve checked several stores for the technical details of the Region 2 DVD (released in May). They all claim a length of 480 minutes. If each episode is about 45 minutes, the length should be about 360 minutes. There is no indication of extra material.
So there is a definite conflict here.
I don’t know how long it is, but it seems the DVD does contain a behind-the-scenes documentary, so the presence of extra material could account for the DVD length.
@AFORKOSH — I watched the episodes of Broadchurch at the time they aired in the UK. They were approximately 45 minutes each without the ads.
In the UK it ran 480 with adverts (e.g. on a non-BBC station). It runs 360 without. I have no idea about advertising on BBC America. There won’t be any editing or cutting, it’s not that kind of show.
It is absolutely worth watching, though.
BBCA messed up ‘Inside Men’ by cutting scenes to fit in an American hour, so I’m just being cautious. I’m grateful to know that they won’t find it to be necessary for Broadchurch.
I love you guys and am a devoted fan/listener/reader…but the mental image of a Twerking podcast with you both is just something that I wish I can unsee, but may never be able to.
No Peter Capaldi talk? Or is that partof the TCA recap?
I’d have hoped news hyped enough to have its own tv show (doctor who: the decision) would have warranted coverage, Dan’s dislike of the show nonwithstanding. :)
OdessaSteps – It’s *mentioned* in the TCA recap. Maybe a minute? Not a full discussion, but it’s touched on…
-Daniel
I’m a little worried about the comments hinting at more video podcasts in the coming months, since they are more inconvenient to watch (I’ve been too busy to get around to the second video so far). If you do any more video podcasts, is there any possibility of the videos at least being included in the podcast feed, so that we can download them and watch them at a more convenient time.
(I know last week there was a suggestion about using portable devices, but streaming video isn’t great when you only have 500MB of mobile data a month. I’d much rather download at home ahead of time.)
I hope this request doesn’t come across as too demanding. I do love the show and appreciate all your efforts.