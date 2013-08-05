Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 195: Press tour, ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Broadchurch,’ ‘Low Winter Sun’ & more

08.05.13 5 years ago 14 Comments

Today’s my last full day in California for press tour, which means the last in-person Firewall & Iceberg Podcast for quite some time, as Dan and I broke down the rest of the happenings among the TCA, reviewed BBC America’s “Broadchurch,” briefly discussed (with no spoilers) the “Breaking Bad” premiere and reviewed AMC’s “Low Winter Sun.” Then, even though “The Wonder Years” was next in our pilot queue, we couldn’t resist celebrating the 10-year anniversary of “The O.C.” with a discussion of that show’s fabulous pilot. (We’ll still do “The Wonder Years,” but next week.) The rundown:

TCA Press Tour (00:02:20 – 00:38:50)
“Broadchurch” (00:39:30 – 00:51:15)
“Breaking Bad” (00:51:15 – 00:54:50)
“Low Winter Sun” (00:54:50 – 01:06:00)
The 10th Anniversary of “The O.C.” (01:06:00 – 01:24:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

