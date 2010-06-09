Dan and I spent half of this week’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast discussing a pair of shows we love, and the other half discussing two shows we’re not nearly as crazy about as some of the rest of the zeitgeist.
Here’s the rundown:
“Justified” finale — 00:30 – 11:30
“Glee” finale plus Reader Mail — 12:00 – 25:10
“True Blood” — 25:15 – 35:05 (and I should warn you that I mentioned a plot detail that Dan said was a spoiler, though he may have just been busting my chops; still, listen at your own risk)
“Undeclared” — 35:10 – 47:00
Which episodes of “Undeclared” are we supposed to watch for this week’s discussion? I think I recall you assigning #2a “Oh, So You Have a Boyfriend”, #2b “Full Bluntal Nugety” and #3 “Eric Visits”, but I could be mistaken.
Those are them. And we mention at the end of each week’s segment which episodes to watch for the next one.
FYI, I love me some True Blood and Treme. The former is a guilty pleasure, the latter is just a pleasure.
But damnit, God bless Alan Ball for gathering some of the hottest naked men ever assembled in one place. OMG you guys just said the first nudity of the season is ALEXANDER SKARSGARD’S ASS!
::: faints :::
Resoundly agree with your thrashing of Glee. It totally deserves it.
While I can’t say I have any love for the male nudity on True Blood, it’s hard to care much when Anna Paquin and various others are wandering around with no clothes on either. But I am one who quite enjoys both Treme and True Blood, though obviously for very different reasons. Very excited for the season premiere.
Forgot to mention, I laughed every time you guys mocked Moyer’s delivery of “Sookie.” So dead on, and nicely sums up how I feel about the show: I love it as much for the parts that I can take seriously as for the parts that make me laugh derisively.
Totally agree with LJA about the joys of True Blood and the naked men therein. Some of us have been waiting SEASONS for Alexander Skarsgard’s ass.
Alan, the “spoiler” about True Blood is it just from the Premiere or a season arc spoiler? How many episodes have you seen?
It’s from the premiere. It’s also something that’s been heavily publicized, so unless you try to ignore all info about upcoming doings on the show, you shouldn’t be surprised by it.
I kinda disagree a little about Ally McBeal, in that IMHO it’s not so much that we(/I) got bored of the show as it went along, but that it got pretty bad, almost unwatchable (save for Downey Jr’s character, indeed).
I loved the show and Kelley’s unique scripts, but the last 2 seasons were just awful, it was like watching another show with much less talented writers trying to imitate Kelley’s style, only without his talent (again, except for Downey Jr’s part).
Problem was, it was still Ally McBeal, and Kelley was still signing the scripts. I mean John having a secret room in the bathroom, and a girlfriend with OCD/tourette’s/whatever it was, please!
Had the show kept its level of the first seasons, I’m not sure people would have gotten bored with it, and they’d probably have cared and still be watching by the time it ended.
(Also, Ally McBeal and that dancing baby remains a “symbol” of the 1990’s. Maybe people don’t think of it much, but when presented with it it all comes back instantly, see how it was nicely used on the late Journeyman to let us know when Dan had traveled to…)
True Blood and Treme deserve to be nominated for best drama next year at the Emmys for different reasons.
Just thought I should tell the group that our favorite Ron Swanson popped up in a webisode series, Wainy Days (www.wainydays.com) today with his first wife.
Justified went from a show that I was about to discard as another law and crime focused procedural to a (relatively) nuanced character piece. It’s not on the level of Breaking Bad, Mad Men or even Lost. But, it’s fun to watch.
I used to agree with you about the lower quality of the first few non-serialized episodes of Justified, but in light of the finale, I think that the plots of these episodes are meant to stand as foils to the character arcs of the finale. Alan, you mentioned once that the plot of Raylan going up against a group of bad guys, and then one of them turning on the others (or something along those lines) was becoming repetitive. And while I agree with the repetitive nature of the plot, I think one is meant to look back on this as to how it relates to character dynamics of the finale, mainly in relation to Boyd and Raylan. Boyd had the opportunity at the cabin to turn on Raylan and side with his father, but unlike all the other characters that we met in stand-alone episodes, Boyd remained loyal to his partner. Likewise, Raylan also remained loyal to Boyd when he decided not to try to stop Boyd from going after the woman from Miami. This makes me disagree with the hastiness that Fienberg attributed to Boyd’s comment that Raylan was his best friend, simply because we have seen up until then people who didn’t care that much about each other, and Boyd himself being an example of someone who did think of Raylan as his best friend, and genuinely care.