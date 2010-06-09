Dan and I spent half of this week’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast discussing a pair of shows we love, and the other half discussing two shows we’re not nearly as crazy about as some of the rest of the zeitgeist.

Here’s the rundown:

“Justified” finale — 00:30 – 11:30

“Glee” finale plus Reader Mail — 12:00 – 25:10

“True Blood” — 25:15 – 35:05 (and I should warn you that I mentioned a plot detail that Dan said was a spoiler, though he may have just been busting my chops; still, listen at your own risk)

“Undeclared” — 35:10 – 47:00