Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 20: 'True Blood,' 'Justified,' 'Glee' and more

Senior Television Writer
06.09.10

The

Dan and I spent half of this week’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast discussing a pair of shows we love, and the other half discussing two shows we’re not nearly as crazy about as some of the rest of the zeitgeist.
Here’s the rundown:
“Justified” finale — 00:30 – 11:30
“Glee” finale plus Reader Mail — 12:00 – 25:10
“True Blood” — 25:15 – 35:05 (and I should warn you that I mentioned a plot detail that Dan said was a spoiler, though he may have just been busting my chops; still, listen at your own risk)
“Undeclared” — 35:10 – 47:00
