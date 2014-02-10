Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 219

Streaming video is the hot topic this week on the Firewall & Iceberg podcast, as Dan and I present our thoughts on all the Amazon pilots (which I discussed here on the blog last week) and the new season of “House of Cards” (which I’ll be reviewing here later this week). We also had time to answer a few of the many excellent questions we got, and please keep those emails coming.
Also, the Google+ Hangout we did last week with Mo Ryan has now been archived on YouTube, if you’ve been missing our faces of late.
The rundown:
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
Wow. Dan really HATED The After.
I did, too. It was terrible.
Haven’t listened to the podcast but surprised that Leno’s departure/Fallon transitioning doesn’t appear on the rundown. I realize it’s been discussed elsewhere but thought the guys might weigh in on their thoughts.
Late night really isn’t our bag. In the 20-odd years Leno had the Tonight Show gig (off and on), I would wager I watched less than the length of two full episodes combined. Like a lot of people, I watch the various Fallon music clips when they turn up on YouTube the next day, but I don’t think I’ve ever watched a complete episode, or more than two of his monologues. It’s an outdated format that exists because it has always existed, and even though there are a bunch of guys (and they are all guys) doing it well at the moment, I’d rather watch other things.
So we could have tried to come up with some BS analysis of shows we’ve barely watched, or we could have skipped it and stuck to things we felt we actually had a strong grasp of.
I thought I was the only one who never watched the late night talk shows. They just don’t do it for me.
By the way, I’m really enjoying having the audio podcast back on Mondays. I know it’s only temporary, but still, it’s great.
+2 on not watching late night and thinking I was weird. When I was in college it was easy to stay up for, but now not so much. Plus nothing today is as funny or interesting as Letterman’s stint at NBC.
Alan,
Did you have any thoughts on the last Banshee beyond “interesting”? I loved it as a change of pace, though I wouldn’t want the whole show to be like that, but I gather that it was pretty divisive.
I may write something more about it later in the season (I have additional screeners but haven’t watched them yet). I liked that the show was willing to experiment with form and style to put us into the two leads’ heads, and also to make us invest a lot more in that relationship than I think it had to date. As you say, that can’t be the show every week, but it was a cool one-off, and the shootout in the tall weeds was excellent.
I’m going to be disappointed if “Better Call Saul” doesn’t start off with McGill being given a new identity by vacuum-cleaning repair man.
why no True Detective discussion?
A note about Amazon: I think they’re product-specific referrals might be a bit more robust than what you described. If I’m shopping just for Blu-rays and I click on The Godfather trilogy, more than likely I’ll only see more Blu-rays offered. But if I were shopping for books on a recent visit, I’ve seen the referral plop in related items, in this case the original novel. But usually that only happens once you’ve scrolled through the first dozen referred items. Amazon is more likely to push a banner ad onto the masthead or in a prominent location further up the page for the type of refferal you’re suggesting.
Re; Shameless. I feel like in the next episode the kids are going to get Frank to take the rap in exchange for part of Fiona’s liver
For anyone curious, Dan included, according to the current wikipedia page for Better Call Saul, the show is going to be an hour. They considered doing a half hour show at first, but ultimately landed on an hour. Personally I vastly prefer that to a half hour show because I simply don’t think it would work as a straight up sitcom.
Yup! I confessed to my forgetfulness on the other podcast post. Bad Dan!
-Daniel