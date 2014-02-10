Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 219

Streaming video is the hot topic this week on the Firewall & Iceberg podcast, as Dan and I present our thoughts on all the Amazon pilots (which I discussed here on the blog last week) and the new season of “House of Cards” (which I’ll be reviewing here later this week). We also had time to answer a few of the many excellent questions we got, and please keep those emails coming.

Also, the Google+ Hangout we did last week with Mo Ryan has now been archived on YouTube, if you’ve been missing our faces of late.

The rundown:

Amazon’s new pilots (00:01:00 – 00:06:55)

“The After” (00:07:00 – 00:15:55)

“Bosch” (00:16:00 – 00:22:05)

“Mozart in the Jungle” (00:22:10 – 00:28:20)

“The Rebels” (00:28:20 – 00:33:15)

“Transparent” (00:33:15 – 00:38:30)

Amazon’s decision-making process (00:38:35 – 00:44:55)

“House of Cards” (00:45:00 – 00:58:40)

Listener Mail: CBS’ NFL rights (00:59:15 – 01:08:00)

Listener Mail: How we’re going to treat “Better Call Saul” (01:08:10 – 01:12:15)

Listener Mail: “Shameless” (01:12:55 – 01:25:30)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.