Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 226

With Dan out of town this week, you get only a single, audio-only installment of Firewall & Iceberg, as we review FX’s “Fargo,” the new season of “Orphan Black” and WGN’s “Salem,” talk a bit about the Colbert/Letterman shuffle, and then go spoiler-heavy on the “Mad Men” premiere and the “Game of Thrones” wedding episode.
The rundown:
“Fargo” (00:01:00 – 00:16:45)
“Orphan Black” (00:16:45 – 00:26:30)
“Salem” (00:26:30 – 00:35:45)
Listener Mail: Colbert and Comedy Central (00:36:10 – 00:43:25)
“Mad Men” (00:43:40 – 01:11:00)
“Game of Thrones” (00:1:11:00 – 01:31:45)
On the question raised of why would Don even associate with Freddy, I think it’s because no one would expect it combined with Freddy appreciating the attention. Don sees himself, rightly or not, as toxic in the industry for the moment, and is associating with someone that no one would connect him to.
A subject you might want to address some day: how would the criticsphere in general and you guys in particular react if the series ends with Don and Peggy together? Even if it was slowly built and earned over time? I don’t think it would go down well and yet I could see it happening, even if it’s not the most likely end point.
And nice use of synonyms for weird. ;)
Ed – I discussed this with Elisabeth Moss before last season and I know *my* opinion hasn’t changed:
[www.hitfix.com]
-Daniel
Have heart, Alan. In four years, when the Game of Thrones television series is reaching its end, the seventh book will still not yet be published and you’ll be able to return the favor to all the readers who are spoiling you now. :)
I am quite sure that @Midnight is called At Midnight not just Midnight.
On the Megan Draper theory thing…
I don’t like having this conversation because it’s creepy (and I’ll avoid reference to real people), but here goes anyway.
I agree that Mad Men doesn’t seem like the kind of show that would do what people are claiming to see coming. It just seems out of character.
But, why the weird clues (the t-shirt being the biggest one)? I realize that this whole conversation is has a little of the “Paul is dead” logic to it (look for enough clues, and you’ll find something), but I can’t dismiss all of it as complete nonsense.
Here’s my take. No, Megan is not going to be playing the tragic role of a specific person in history, but what if Matt Weiner is using these clues to send us a message that Megan is a doomed character? Season 5 was full of death symbols, and we all know how that ended. You couldn’t put them together and say, “Oh, it’s the end of the road for Lane Price,” but something tragic was being foreshadowed.
-R
Why not extend The Daily Show to a full hour? They could get a little deeper into interviews, add another remote segment and call it a night.
45 minutes would be ideal so maybe they could rotate in little creative 15 minute mini shows at 11:45
Though we don’t see Don for the first few scenes of this episode, it does begin with his words, even if we don’t know it at the time.
Yeah, I thought that’s where they were going with the comparison between the last two seasons. Last season we see but don’t hear Don. This season, the exact opposite.