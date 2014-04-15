Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 226

With Dan out of town this week, you get only a single, audio-only installment of Firewall & Iceberg, as we review FX’s “Fargo,” the new season of “Orphan Black” and WGN’s “Salem,” talk a bit about the Colbert/Letterman shuffle, and then go spoiler-heavy on the “Mad Men” premiere and the “Game of Thrones” wedding episode.

The rundown:

“Fargo” (00:01:00 – 00:16:45) “Orphan Black” (00:16:45 – 00:26:30) “Salem” (00:26:30 – 00:35:45) Listener Mail: Colbert and Comedy Central (00:36:10 – 00:43:25) “Mad Men” (00:43:40 – 01:11:00) “Game of Thrones” (00:1:11:00 – 01:31:45)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.