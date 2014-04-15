Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 226

Senior Television Writer
With Dan out of town this week, you get only a single, audio-only installment of Firewall & Iceberg, as we review FX’s “Fargo,” the new season of “Orphan Black” and WGN’s “Salem,” talk a bit about the Colbert/Letterman shuffle, and then go spoiler-heavy on the “Mad Men” premiere and the “Game of Thrones” wedding episode.

The rundown:

“Fargo” (00:01:00 – 00:16:45)
“Orphan Black” (00:16:45 – 00:26:30)
“Salem” (00:26:30 – 00:35:45)
Listener Mail: Colbert and Comedy Central (00:36:10 – 00:43:25)
“Mad Men” (00:43:40 – 01:11:00)
“Game of Thrones” (00:1:11:00 – 01:31:45)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

