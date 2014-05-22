Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 231

It’s another Thursday for the Firewall & Iceberg podcast, because we wanted to be able to discuss “The Americans” finale in a relatively timely fashion, in addition to our usual “Mad Men” breakdown, some more finale talk with “The Good Wife,” and a belated review of Comedy Central’s brilliant “Review.” Due to holidays, travel, etc., we’re not sure what day of the week the next podcast may be, but we’ll have plenty to discuss there.
Also, I don’t often plug the video show in the podcast post, but I’d strongly suggest watching – or even listening to while you have other windows open – the last segment from this week’s show, in which Dan and I play Canceled TV Show Trivia.
The rundown:
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
My interpretation of Eli wanting Alicia to run is that the open marriage thing is a problem for him (“bimbo explosions”) and this would force her to also have more to lose and continue to be “St Alicia”. I liked the season a lot more than you guys so maybe that’s just making excuses … ;-)
PS totally with Alan on this one … Team Sal all the way.
I can’t remember if you guys covered Nathan For You, but you’d probably like that if you enjoy Review. The latter is great, but the former is Comedy Central’s best show in my opinion.