Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 231

#The Good Wife #The Americans #Review #Mad Men
Senior Television Writer
05.22.14 3 Comments

The

It’s another Thursday for the Firewall & Iceberg podcast, because we wanted to be able to discuss “The Americans” finale in a relatively timely fashion, in addition to our usual “Mad Men” breakdown, some more finale talk with “The Good Wife,” and a belated review of Comedy Central’s brilliant “Review.” Due to holidays, travel, etc., we’re not sure what day of the week the next podcast may be, but we’ll have plenty to discuss there.

Also, I don’t often plug the video show in the podcast post, but I’d strongly suggest watching – or even listening to while you have other windows open – the last segment from this week’s show, in which Dan and I play Canceled TV Show Trivia.

The rundown:

“Review” (00:01:05 – 00:11:20)
“The Good Wife” finale (00:11:55 – 00:26:30)
“The Americans” finale (00:27:20 – 00:43:20)
Listener Mail – TV show ownership (00:43:30 – 00:49:05)
Listener Mail – “Mad Men” comparisons (00:49:10 – 00:56:55)
Sunday’s “Mad Men” (00:56:55 – 01:15:20)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Wife#The Americans#Review#Mad Men
TAGSFirewall IcebergMad MenReviewTHE AMERICANSTHE GOOD WIFE

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP