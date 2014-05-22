Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 231

It’s another Thursday for the Firewall & Iceberg podcast, because we wanted to be able to discuss “The Americans” finale in a relatively timely fashion, in addition to our usual “Mad Men” breakdown, some more finale talk with “The Good Wife,” and a belated review of Comedy Central’s brilliant “Review.” Due to holidays, travel, etc., we’re not sure what day of the week the next podcast may be, but we’ll have plenty to discuss there.

Also, I don’t often plug the video show in the podcast post, but I’d strongly suggest watching – or even listening to while you have other windows open – the last segment from this week’s show, in which Dan and I play Canceled TV Show Trivia.

The rundown:

“Review” (00:01:05 – 00:11:20) “The Good Wife” finale (00:11:55 – 00:26:30) “The Americans” finale (00:27:20 – 00:43:20) Listener Mail – TV show ownership (00:43:30 – 00:49:05) Listener Mail – “Mad Men” comparisons (00:49:10 – 00:56:55) Sunday’s “Mad Men” (00:56:55 – 01:15:20)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.