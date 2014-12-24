Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 262: Worst TV of 2014

Merry Christmas (and/or Happy New Year), boys and girls! It’s our final Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of 2014, and since we talked about some of the year’s best TV earlier in the month, we thought we would close out the year talking about some – but by no means all(*) – of the worst things we watched. No show-by-show time breakdown, but there also isn’t anything that would really qualify as a spoiler in the discussion, save for when we get to the final season of “HIMYM” near the end. See you in 2015, listeners!
(*) It only occurred to me after we finished recording that I should probably put in a rant about “House of Cards,” but I already covered that exhaustively back in the spring, and then wrote about it again here.
Homeland worth catching up on this season? I like Quinn pretty much.
Alan, I’m going to have to finally question your common comment about Sopranos “quiet” finales. You usually say it in reaction to a current show’s finale where there is a surprising major death, saying Sopranos mostly did those in the penultimate episode, but if you look at the Sopranos finales:
S1 – Mikey Palmice dies (not huge, but the biggest death of the season, with Tony’s attempt on Livia in the finale being perhaps the biggest event)
S2 – Pussy dies, a more important person to Tony and character to the series than Richie.
S3 – Jackie Jr. dies, and since this is essentially the Tony/Meadow season, he was the season’s antagonist.
S4 – Nobody major dies, but “Whitecaps” is still probably the most notable episode to date for changing the plot/shape of the show.
S5 – Tony B dies, Johnny Sack gets arrested.
S6 – Phil dies, among other things people tend to remember about this episode.
And yet there are no super major deaths/gamechangers in the penultimate episodes of S1, S3, or S4. So I’d say most of the time the finale is bigger and crazier, or at least equal.
It would be accurate to say the penultimate and final episodes of Sopranos seasons were usually BOTH eventful. But what you often say (some variation of “The Sopranos used to get all the big deaths and events out of the way in the penultimate episode, leaving the finale for quiet reflection”) rings very false.
My one disappointment? Not hearing Dan ever talk about the final season of True Blood, though I guess it was in his gallery.
No clue why I targeted “Under the Dome” in the podcast rather than “True Blood” if I was tossing out one of the many awful shows I watch, but Alan doesn’t. Probably because “Under the Dome” was lower in my Worst of 2014 gallery? Not quite sure.
I’m fine with most of your disses but have to stick up for Selfie. There was nothing grating about the pilot of problematic about Gillan’s accent. And John Cho was utterly charming, and became even more so as the show went on. Selfie was a series like Better off Ted or Don’t Trust the B in Apt 23 that people will discover on Netflix in 2 years and go “why the hell was that canceled?”
Meanwhile, the forced mediocrity that is Brooklyn 99 is being given infinite patience.
The Selfie discussion was about how it was a show that became good after the pilot…
Or improved considerably, anyway.
The selfie discussion was about how it went from bad in his opinion to tolerable. Whereas I think it went from better than average pilot (miles better than Parks and Rec’s pilot for example), to pretty good.
Of course there’s no arguing taste, he likes what he likes and that’s how it works.