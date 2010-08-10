Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 29: Press tour and ‘Mad Men’

#Mad Men
Senior Television Writer
08.10.10 14 Comments

The

Happy Tuesday! I needed some extra time off yesterday to remind my family who I was, so we pushed this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to Tuesday. (We’ll be back to the Monday schedule next week, presumably.) This week, Dan and I deal with the second half of press tour, as well as the latest episode of “Mad Men.” The breakdown:

TCA Press Tour wrap-up — 00:00 – 27:40

“Mad Men” — 27:45 – 44:10

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it at Dan’s blog.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mad Men
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLFirewall IcebergMad Men

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP