Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 29: Press tour and ‘Mad Men’

Happy Tuesday! I needed some extra time off yesterday to remind my family who I was, so we pushed this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to Tuesday. (We’ll be back to the Monday schedule next week, presumably.) This week, Dan and I deal with the second half of press tour, as well as the latest episode of “Mad Men.” The breakdown:
TCA Press Tour wrap-up — 00:00 – 27:40
“Mad Men” — 27:45 – 44:10
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it at Dan’s blog.
Its even possible that Boardwalk Empire could be better than Mad Men or Breaking Bad.
How bad is the violence in Boardwalk Empire? Is it Sopranos level?
LJA – I would say comparably violent. It isn’t *constantly* violent. But when it’s violent, it’s violent…. Probably the period setting pretties up the violence a little bit, though…
-Daniel
Thanks, Dan. I have a feeling I’ll be watching this one through fingers covering my eyes.
Special guests joining the podcast? AWESOME! Looking forward to it.
-alyson
Huh. My take on the $30 was absolutely that Lane didn’t have a 5-dollar bill. Not that it was a commission.
But I thought they were both very, very uncomfortable with each other in the morning.
Dan whats with all the hate for Jersey Shore?
Daniel – What hate for “Jersey Shore”? There’s a small (or moderate) measure of mockery for “Jersey Shore” but nothing even vaguely resembling hatred or even moderate dislike for the show itself.
-Dan
presumably, the car crash was one of the big factors with the Beach Boys becoming bigger stars than Jan & Dean.
Could one of the upcoming guest stars be one William J Simmons? Seems only fair after all the appearances made by Alan on the BS report.
From wikipedia:
Jan and Dean re-worked the lyrics of this surfing song to become a song about skateboarding and called “Sidewalk Surfin'”. It was released as a single in 1964 and charted at #25 in Billboard.
————
So they got covered it with different lyrics.
Guessing the guests that may or may not be coming on the podcast: Dan Harmon, for sure? Kurt Sutter? Paul Lieberstein? Shawn Ryan?
Not Matt Weiner because he’s a spoiler-phobe so what would he talk about…
Alan,
did anyone happen to ask Idris Elba about Ultraviolet? that was a great 6-episode British show from about ten years ago that was X-Files-ish Sci FI show about pseudo-vampires. Also starred Jack Davenport.
I think the extra money from Lane was simply his way of saying 25? Hell I’d have paid 50. And any awkwardness was simply because Don had basically led Lane astray, not that either of them didn’t get along anymore. Now that Lane is sullied up they will probably be less awkward next time.