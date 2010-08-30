Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 33: Emmys, reader mail & ‘Mad Men’

Monday means it’s time for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. (Usually, anyway; we’ll be doing the show on Tuesday next week because of Labor Day.) This is the last slow one for a while as we start getting ready for series premieres, but we still devote a bunch of time to the Emmys (and in case you still want to read them, my analysis and Dan’s analysis are still up on the site) and to “Mad Men,” and answer some reader mail, including a revisit of sorts to last week’s discussion of “The Sopranos” ending.

The breakdown:

Emmy analysis — 00:00 – 21:10

Reader Mail — 21:10 – 32:15

“Mad Men” — 32:30 – 52:00 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog. And if you have questions for an upcoming show, you can reach us at sepinwall@hitfix.com or dan@hitfix.com

