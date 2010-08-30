Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 33

Happy post-Emmys Monday, Boys and Girls. Time for the third Firewall & Iceberg Podcast in a week. We could almost make this sucker a daily podcast at this rate.

If you didn’t get enough of my Emmy analysis or Sepinwall’s Emmy analysis on Sunday night, we kick this podcast off with more Emmy analysis. That’s followed by some reader mail and then our regular discussion of this week’s very fine episode of “Mad Men.”

Whee!

The breakdown:

Emmy analysis — 00:00 – 21:10

Reader Mail — 21:10 – 32:15

“Mad Men” — 32:30 – 52:00 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s this week’s podcast…

