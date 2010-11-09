Because Conan O’Brien’s TBS debut was by far the biggest TV event of the week, Dan and I decided to delay this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast by a day so we’d be able to discuss it after we’d seen it, rather than spend more time speculating. So we talked about that, looked ahead to Thursday’s return of “Burn Notice” and, because Dan finally caught up on “Sons of Anarchy” over the weekend, got to discuss some of the problems with season three. And thanks to reader mail, Dan got to extol the virtues of “The Vampire Diaries” to me. The rundown:

The premiere of “Conan” — 01:40 – 11:15 The return of “Burn Notice” — 11:20 – 16:20 Reader Mail (accents and pacing) — 16:30 – 32:25 “Sons of Anarchy” — 32:30 – 49:20

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Latest Posts from What’s Alan Watching Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Alan Sepinwall and Whats Alan Watching on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/645/waw_alert_newjs.js