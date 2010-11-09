Because Conan O’Brien’s TBS debut was by far the biggest TV event of the week, Dan and I decided to delay this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast by a day so we’d be able to discuss it after we’d seen it, rather than spend more time speculating. So we talked about that, looked ahead to Thursday’s return of “Burn Notice” and, because Dan finally caught up on “Sons of Anarchy” over the weekend, got to discuss some of the problems with season three. And thanks to reader mail, Dan got to extol the virtues of “The Vampire Diaries” to me. The rundown:
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Sons of Anarchy was always a second-tier drama, on equal footing with overblown garbage like Dexter and Nip/Tuck.
Couldn’t agree more.
My favourite example of a show with full throttle pacing was the second season of DOLLHOUSE (after the first two episodes anyway). It’s what made that season so special. It also illustrates why a show would never do it unless forced to.
You two forogt to mention the crap storyline that was Nate, Gemma’s father on Sons of Anarchy, was that really necessary, I say no, to say nothing of killing the caregiver. You both expressed many of the frustrations I’ve had with this season. To be honest if Jax sleeps with Trinity I won’t be surprised just par for the course with this horrible season.
Did you decide not to do Boardwalk Empire as a weekly thing?
Alan’s post about this week’s episode got about 35 replies, whereas Mad Men consistently received over 300. Do the math. Heck, The Walking Dead got over 100 posts for its second episode. The viewers of this site just don’t seem to be much invested in Winter’s show.
Those are also veteran shows. Go back and look at the amount of comments that Mad Men or Sons did midway through their first seasons, Walking Dead is an anomaly, and many of the comments seem to be from newcomers.
Alan, any chance we could do a Newbies and Veterans split review of The Walking Dead? As a reader of the comics, the most interesting things to me are where the show deviates from them.
Now that I’ve done that math and realized how irrelevant it is, can I pose my original question again? I guess the show doesn’t need to be broken down by the both of you every week, but I did enjoy that segment on the previous podcast.
“Whiskey in the Jar” for the SoA finale.
Tales from the Crypt is the best HBO series ever!!!
Actually I think the best Aussie doing a American accent on Fringe is John Noble.
Noble has always sounded oddly British to me.
What about Ryan Kwarten on True Blood. I could swear he’s a redneck.
A couple of comments;
First, Jon Hamm is scheduled for Wed on Conan
Second, wrt accents, a follow up – which regional US accents are the best? worst?
As a southerner, a bad ‘scarlett o’hara’ accent will kill any part for me.
The best non-southern, southern accent i’ve ever heard – Mark Wahlberg in Renaissance Man. He completely nails the trailer park southern accent.
Worst southern accent – soo many. Top contenders, Å½eljko Ivanek on Damages. I generally think a lot of Zeljko, but his accent was the worst!! And he got an Emmy for it.
Way too many to choose from. Laura Dern and Nicholas Cage in Wild At Heart come to mind immediately. So many actresses sound like a Bugs Bunny cartoon: “Aaarrrrhhhh yeeewwww from the sayouth teeeeewwwww?”
Because I don’t want it to be said that readers / listeners only complain, I appreciate the variety of shows talked about in this podcast installment -whether intentioned or not!
Ditto.
When Alan was ripping into SoA, Dan seemed so happy, like “Yes, come to the dark side!” You two have gotten a lot smoother over time.
I wasn’t sure the podcast would work out when it started but it’s a lot of fun these days even when you talk about shows that frankly a large part of your audience probably couldn’t care less about (SoA, In Treatment, Terriers).
Idris Elba’s English accent is pretty good. It wasn’t until years into the The Wire that I learned he was British.
I tend to get annoyed when actors are adopting accents for no particular reason. Being raised in Massachusetts, it’s annoying to see actors almost automatically adopting what they think is a “Boston accent” even when there’s no particular reason the character needs to talk that way. Not everybody has the same local accent, and people move around a whole bunch – including between countries! Unless you need a particular background for a character, I think it makes sense to do what Shawn Ryan did on the Shield, where he just let all the characters be from where the actors were, and everybody spoke the way they normally do.
Personally, I thought Damien Lewis’ accent in Life was even better than Laurie’s on House. I haven’t watched House regularly since the first season, but at least at that time, while his accent was great, I could occasionally hear traces of what I generally hear when British people try to do a “nonregional”ish American accent, where certain aspects are actually overdone. (I presume that’s how they hear our attempts to do their accents as well.)
And since I’m rambling on about accents, the last thing I find annoying, both from shows and from fans, is that they rarely capture the reality of what it’s like to live in a place. That “Boston” accent is very real, but it’s only one of several similar yet distinct “Boston” accents, plus similar yet more distinct accents with people from areas north of Boston up to Maine and south of Boston to the coast, which is where I grew up; and I don’t speak in any of those accents, I speak a northeastern accent/dialect of the “nonregional” newscastery voice that Hugh Laurie uses, but it’s still distinct from the similar generic accent in Illinois, or California. Similarly, there’s no such thing as a “Southern” accent – there’s dozens of them. And they’re all sitting next to each other all the time. Which is how you wind up with, e.g., an Irish Leverage fan being upset at the horrible Irish accent used by an actor who turned out to be from Ireland, which actually happened at John Rogers’ blog.
I just started listening to your podcast while I work out…Loving it mate…Waiting for the new theme song..
P.s. Nokia E63’s are probably the worst platforms to listen to your podcasts.My God has Nokia made it difficult to listen to.
I don’t comment often, but I read this board a lot because unlike other places, everyone here is smart, has interesting things to say, and you guys keep it classy : )
Usually over the holidays I start some kind of DVD marathon due to all the reruns on television. Sometimes its to catch up on old seasons of returning shows, other times its just older shows I know are good. In past years it has been Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks, Dead Like me, Lost, Vampire Diaries, How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, and Sopranos. I need some suggestions to take me though Thanksgiving and the holidays, but I can’t commit to something so intense like seven seasons of Buffy or The Wire. I’m a television media buyer so I’m in the know of whats out there, I usually just don’t have the time!
Because of my love for Rescue Me and Mad Men, I’m thinking I want to try either Breaking Bad or Sons of Anarchy. Networks send me stuff all the time. I just noticed I have DVDs of Weeds and Six Feet Under which are sitting around. Are those worth watching?
I tend to do that too, do a DVD marathon during holiday time. However, I did OZ last year. It was a bit too heavy for the holidays (for me).
I would try Weeds, especially S1-3. I love Six Feet Under and Breaking Bad but the material is dark with some humor.
I’m doing a marathon of holiday dvd’s this year.
Have fun with whatever you choose!
I don’t have a great ear for accents, but what I do notice is that people who are doing an American accent (well or medium well, ie I can’t automatically tell) is that they have to use a really sedated, gentle tone of voice. Although some Americans do sound like that, we largely use a much brasher, assertive tone that must be very hard to pull off while trying to get the accent right. Anyone who can do both is top-tier in my book.
I know this isn’t current, but I never watched much of Xena, Warrior Princess, so this summer, I watched a bunch of seasons that I hadn’t seen. Lucy Lawless accent work is fine, but the guy who plays Ares is amazing with that. Completely American sounding.
Just a thought that popped in my head-Simon Baker, his American accent is not good. I think his accent was better in The Guardian than the Mentalist. He slips into his Aussie accent, especially with the R’s.