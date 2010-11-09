Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 45

Happy Tuesday, Boys and Girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time!

We delayed this week’s podcast by a day so that we could discuss Conan O’Brien’s TBS show with the benefit of having seen at least one episode of “Conan.”

So we talk “Conan,” the return of USA’s “Burn Notice” and, after I spent the whole weekend catching up on “Sons of Anarchy,” we talk about the third season struggles of that FX show.

We also answer reader mail questions about good and bad accent work and good and bad TV series pacing.

The breakdown:

The premiere of “Conan” — 01:40 – 11:15

The return of “Burn Notice” — 11:20 – 16:20

Reader Mail (accents and pacing) — 16:30 – 32:25

“Sons of Anarchy” — 32:30 – 49:20

