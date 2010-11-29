Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 48: ‘Restrepo,’ ‘Top Chef: All-Stars,’ Leslie Nielsen & more

After last week’s all-listener mail edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I diversify a bit on this week’s show, dealing with some current events (including the death of Leslie Nielsen) review a couple of this week’s unscripted debuts, and then check in on “Fringe,” which has a strong episode Thursday night:
I vote yes to Top Chef recaps.
While I like Peter a bit more then you too, I have also been a bit disapointed in the ways the handled the character- specifically about how easily he has gotten over the whole being born in another universe thing. first,he seems to have forgiven Walter way more easily then he should. Plus he met his actual mother over there and it didn’t seem to affect him at all. You would think meeting his birth mother who looks exactly like mother who raised him and killed herself would bring about some chane in the character. But I guess it didn’t bother him thy much
Wow lots of misspellings-sorry I’m on a iPod
This has to be the best two men podcast on television shows in a hour long format on the net.
Thank you for the very specifically-phrased compliment, Tedd!
your podcast is more entertaining than the majority of network television
which unfortunately isn’t saying much, but it is a great podcast. can’t wait to hear the discussion of the Terriers finale next week.
Haha, it’s an entertaining podcast. Keep it up.