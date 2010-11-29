RIP, Leslie Nielsen: Some thoughts on “Police Squad!” (In Color)

Leslie Nielsen, one of the great deadpan comics of our time, died over the weekend, Our Drew McWeeny has some thoughts on his movie career, and of course it’s for his movie roles – specifically for “Airplane!,” “The Naked Gun” trilogy and all the other spoofs that followed – that he’ll be best remembered.
But I want to talk for a moment about the TV show that spawned the “Naked Gun” franchise: “Police Squad!”
In 1982, still hot off the success of “Airplane!,” the ZAZ team (brothers Jerry and David Zucker and their friend Jim Abrahams) took that film’s breakout performer in Nielsen and built a TV comedy around him. Like “Airplane!,” and “Kentucky Fried Movie” before it, “Police Squad!” was an anything-for-a-laugh parody, this time of hard-boiled cop shows like “Dragnet.”
ZAZ made it clear from the opening moments that nothing on the show should be taken the least bit seriously, as you can see from the opening credits for the pilot episode:
All the credits followed the same pattern: a special guest-star who died seconds after being introduced, an announced title that never matched up with the one on the screen, etc. And each episode ended in similarly silly fashion, with the show’s best-remembered running gag, a parody of the cheerful freeze-frames that were in vogue at the time as the closing note of many dramas:
What was in between wasn’t too shabby, either. Though I’d argue that only three of the six produced episodes represent ZAZ and Nielsen at their best, all of them were so packed with gags in so many different styles that even if some jokes didn’t work, another, potentially better one would come by almost immediately. They would do Abbott & Costello-style wordplay:
Or they might try some “Airplane!”-esque spoofing of hard-boiled tough guy cliches:
And Nielsen marvelously kept a straight face through all of it. (I’d argue that one of the reasons so many of his later films like “Repossessed,” and even the last “Naked Gun” film, weren’t as good as his ’80s work, is that Nielsen started playing things like he knew there was a joke there.)
Like I said, ABC only aired six low-rated episodes of the show, and the Zuckers and Abrahams went back to the movies with “Top Secret” (possibly my favorite of theirs, and certainly their most underrated). But then they did something that happens on occasion in the entertainment industry: they took a failed TV show and turned it into a movie. And unlike “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me,” or the “Firefly” movie “Serenity,” “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” was a massive hit, which spun off two more films, led Nielsen to many more gigs in the same vein that kept him working into his 80s, allowed ZAZ to split up (to varying degrees of success), etc. Though not a hit on the level of the “Star Trek” movie franchise, it’s still the rare example of making something that failed on the small screen work on the big screen with many of the same actors and/or creative people, and it’s the example that still gives hope to those who keep expecting that “Arrested Development” movie to land in theaters any decade now.
And while I’m embedding, I might as well include one clip from the films, which was so influential on young Alan that I am no longer able to sing our national anthem at baseball games without substituting some of the lyrics Frank Drebin comes up with while impersonating opera star Enrico Palazzo:
Rest in peace, Leslie. Thanks for the many, many laughs.
it was one of the few shows I watched at the time and was sad when it was canceled because “you had to actually watch it.” When I got married and got a VCR it was one of the first and very few tapes we rented at the video store. (The Naked Gun 2 stole too many jokes from the TV series and put the rest in its commercials. Since then, once I decide to see a movie, I avoid watching the commercials).
As fans of Police Squad more than the 70’s, 80’s cop shows, I was confused and my brother outright objected, when Conan used an episode title onscreen that *matched* the title actually spoken by his announcer (Andy Richter?)
LMAO at those epilogues! I’ve obviously never seen this show, I’m seriously cracking up here.
Are we sure that’s Priscilla Presley in the top picture?
don’t want to scroll up but yes she was in the movie. all 3 I think
I recently let out an “it’s Enrico Palazzo!” that totally confused my roommate.
I had no idea what prompted it, at the time. I don’t know what we were watching. We rarely watch anything together. But it had to have been my roommate, as my brother would not have been confused.
You say that they only “aired” 6 episodes… and something else you said also makes me wonder if any more were produced, or at least scripted…
No, only six made, six aired. ABC chose not to continue, given that the ratings were awful by 1982 standards (by today’s, it would be a massive hit).
I was never aware of any unaired eps either, so the wording threw me.
At the time, I believe the only other show I was watching was Fame. Oh dear. Does that make 4? (does wikipedia have a category for shows and movies with ! at the end? does Glee have one? That would make 5… not to mention the concept that I wa only wathing shows that ended in ! (I might also have been… no, Jeopardy! did not reappear till 84)
Correct if wrong, I don’t think I am – Belushi shot one of the death/cameo opens, which would have aired shortly after his death so ABC and/or the producers squashed it. (Quickly checks Wikipedia – yes! I was right: Footage is presumed lost, unfortunately.)
I just got the DVD set from Amazon a few weeks ago. Sadly, only 6 episodes.
My brother showed me “Police Squad!” after I’d seen the first Naked Gun film, and I cracked up. Even at 11, I knew this was genius. My favorite bit has always been the guest star joke, which has made it so I can never think of Lorne Greene the same way again.
RIP, Leslie Nielsen.
Yeah, I loved that guest star gag. I think it was William Shatner, who got shot at a bazillion times without getting a scratch, then shot the guy who was shooting him, then sat down and took a drink… and died from the poison!
Also: the opening credits reminded me of The Streets of San Francisco, which I loved as a kid, though of course that may have been ripping off the M Squad credits that ClarkKent mentioned.
Alan, I laughed out loud at work watching those clips. Nielsen was, and always will be remembered as, a consummate professional and an extremely talented actor. Thanks for sharing your memories! P.S. I’m of the age where I feel the same way about the national anthem lyrics…”bunch of bombs in the air…gave proof through the night…that we still had a flag”. Timeless.
I never really loved The Naked Gun movies BECAUSE I loved Police Squad! so much. Alan is right in that Nielsen played Drebbin in the movies a little more self-aware than he did in the series, but it went beyond just Nielsen’s performance. Police Squad had it’s share of physical humor and sight gags, but precious little slapstick. It was all deadpan, which made the visual stuff almost seem subversive. The tone of Police Squad (and Airplane and KFM before it) is much much different from The Naked Gun movies, despite there being a similar style. To me, Nielsen as Drebbin in the movies was like hearing your favorite singer sing your favorite song of his, but he has to lower the key in which he sings it, and he’s decided to make it sound a little more “pop-py.” What you like is there, but the formula’s been changed so it’s not quite as good to your ears, even though everyone else seems to like it just fine. I’m not gonna crap on the man’s legacy, but man was Police Squad soooo much better, even at its least-good, than The Naked Gun movies at their best.
Plus, no O.J.
I find OJ adds some unintended hilarity to the films, since Nordberg’s role in the movies in general is to get injured, repeatedly, in increasingly brutal ways.
Man, you are right..I’d never been able to figure out why i enjoyed the show more than the films.
“We would have come earlier, but your husband wasn’t dead then.” – HAHAHA
We all know the variations on “surely” (they’re in the comments of EVERY blog so far), so here’s some of my favorite exchanges.
“Who are you, and how did you get in here?”
“I’m a locksmith, and I’m a locksmith.”
“I can beat him blindfolded.”
“What if he’s not blindfolded?”
“Cigarette?”
“Yes it is.”
Another gag was noting in the epilogue that the week’s villain would be going to the “Stateville Prison, along with” – and they’d list all the previous weeks’ villains – “and Sally Decker.”
Nielsen also guest starred in Due South as Sgt Buck Frobisher. Those episodes are definitely highlights in that show’s run. (Although I am not sure if CBS was still airing the show when he guest starred in it).
I just noticed this watching some of these clips–but in the cutaway shots of Leslie Neilsen’s expressions, he kind of looks like an older Don Draper.
The opening credits were a shot-for-shot homage to the opening credits of Lee Marvin’s “M Squad,” right down to Drebin firing a shot.
And one running gag I loved: At some point, Drebin’s car will drive up to the police station and knock over a trash can on the curb. In the first episode, it was one trash can. In the second episode, it was two. In the third episode, it was three. In the fourth episode, it was four …
RIP fellow Canadian. You will be missed.
“We’re all counting on you!”
I’m gonna miss that man!
Great post. Though you missed the single greatest line from Police Squad – [www.youtube.com].