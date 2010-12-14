Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 50: Golden Globes, Best episodes of 2010 & ‘Dexter’

The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast relocated to Tuesday this week so that Dan and I could discuss – and mostly mock – the Golden Globe nominations. And when that was done – with many, many, many apologies to Mr. Scott Caan – we moved on to list some (but by no means all)Â of our favorite episodes of TVÂ from the past calendar year, then discussed our feelings about the finale to “Dexter.”Â The run-down:

Golden Globe nominations — 01:35 – 21:40 2010’s Best TV Episodes — 22:00 – 56:00 The “Dexter” finale — 57:30 – 01:06:10

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast”Â in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Latest Posts from What’s Alan Watching Â Â Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Alan Sepinwall and Whats Alan Watching on RSS Facebook Twitter Â

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/645/waw_alert_newjs.js