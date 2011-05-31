Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 76: ‘Franklin & Bash,’ ‘Teen Wolf’ and more

Time for the first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of the summer season of 2011, which means Dan and I review a few new shows, a returning one, and announce which show will be following “Undeclared” as this year’s summer DVD/Netflix rewind on the podcast. The run-down:

“Teen Wolf” — 01:50 – 14:15 “Franklin & Bash” — 14:20 – 21:30 “Men of a Certain Age” — 21:30 – 28:05 Listener Mail: Network Branding — 28:20 – 34:45 Listener Mail: Shows with many finales — 34:50 – 41:00 Listener Mail: Same actors playing multiple roles on shows — 41:00 – 44:45 “Game of Thrones” — 45:20 – 55:10 “The Killing” — 55:20 – 01:05:25 The Grand Summer-Rewatch Announcement — 01:05:30 – 01:09:00 As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

