Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 76: ‘Franklin & Bash,’ ‘Teen Wolf’ and more

Time for the first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of the summer season of 2011, which means Dan and I review a few new shows, a returning one, and announce which show will be following “Undeclared” as this year’s summer DVD/Netflix rewind on the podcast. The run-down:
“Teen Wolf” — 01:50 – 14:15
“Franklin & Bash” — 14:20 – 21:30
“Men of a Certain Age” — 21:30 – 28:05
Listener Mail: Network Branding — 28:20 – 34:45
Listener Mail: Shows with many finales — 34:50 – 41:00
Listener Mail: Same actors playing multiple roles on shows — 41:00 – 44:45
“Game of Thrones” — 45:20 – 55:10
“The Killing” — 55:20 – 01:05:25
The Grand Summer-Rewatch Announcement — 01:05:30 – 01:09:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Get Instant Alerts – Latest Posts from What’s Alan Watching
Email Address
“Shoot it, fatboy.” Alan how dare you insult Michael J Fox’s crowning cinematic achievement??!! I used to think “The Wire,” was the greatest TV show ever… but now… I question everything.
The last time I watched Twin Peaks, I did so on tape and had to separately rent a standalone movie and follow some instructions in order to see the pilot. There is an explanation here: [www.twinpeaks.org] Spoiler warning, I guess. I gather that the actual pilot is now on Netflix.
Twin Peaks is a show I’ve had on my “to see” list for several years now, so I’m glad for the excuse to finally get to it. I’ve also been meaning to watch Deadwood, so the rewatch choices couldn’t have been better for me.
Twin Peaks is such an excellent choice (um, Podcast spoilers?). I can’t tell you how many people I know in their 20s who finally watched it for the first time thanks to Netflix. A couple months ago, my Twitter feed was filled with random Laura Palmer tweets.
I, on the other hand, got into it in high school (I was not a super cool guy) thanks to Mulholland Drive igniting my big David Lynch phase (I really wasn’t). I have fond memories of downloading the season two episodes (complete with Swedish subtitles!) off Kazaa and them taking about four days to download. Good times.
ps. Seriously. Don’t diss Teen Wolf. I wasn’t even born when it was released and I know that movie is a classic.
I rewatched the pilot of twin peaks recently…what seemed so quirky back when it premiered, now kinda seems like bad acting/ telemundo melodrama. So I’ll be interested to see how the whole series holds up . And what the newbies think.
Kyle MacLachlan as Dale Cooper is still amazing tho.
Yeah, I think David Lynch is extremely overrated and I grew very tired of Twin Peaks by the second season. Will not be revisiting this. Deadwood though, I’ve been meaning to check out.
OMG, TWIN PEAKS! That was the show that really triggered my 12-year-old self’s obsession with television. I even used to discuss it in homeroom with my seventh-grade teacher. Very much looking forward to this.
-alyson
The show that immediately sprung to mind about ‘too many series finales’ is Buffy. in hindsight, the show was have been near perfect it had ended after the high school graduation. Saving the town and school, beating a great villain and learning everyone really did sorta know that buffy was special and protecting them. And given the whole metaphor about high school, that’s when it should have ended.
I’m under 30 but I must be a rarity or something because I definitely think of the networks as having distinct identities, I both still watch MTV and remember Michael J. Fox and Teen Wolf, and I both still watch the CW and was a big Sarah Michelle Gellar/Buffy fan!
I’m gonna take some credit for the Twin Peaks choice.
I know you guys were somewhat kidding during your Teen Wolf discussion, but the show reminds me a lot of Buffy in that the series shared almost nothing in common with the movie. It wasn’t an issue there, so I don’t really see why it’s an issue here.
Btw, Franklin & Bash was originally developed for TBS. No idea why they switched it to TNT if, as you say, it really is a better fit for TBS.
M – “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” was written by Joss Whedon as a movie. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” was written by Joss Whedon as a TV show. That’s continuity. In addition the premise of Teenage Girl Destined To Slay Vampires was/still-is relatively unique to that properly. Again, continuity. Tonally, there are also similarities in the humor of the two properties, again probably having something to do with the same guy writing them. Are they identical? No. But they have a lot more in common than Michael J. Fox’s “Teen Wolf” and MTV’s “Teen Wolf.”
-Daniel
Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen one of the most functional relationships on TV. Awesome.
The new Coach and Mrs. Coach.
I’d be way into watching Deadwood and Twin Peaks for the first time, if only I hadn’t already signed on to SO MANY TV Club Classic shows over on AVClub.com. Seriously, SO MANY. You should’ve made your announcements sooner!
Maybe I’ll catch up with y’all in the… Fall? Winter? I don’t know. Too many good shows, not enough free hours in the week.
I understand the nature of podcasts is that there’s more spontaneity and little opportunity for editing BUT… in my opinion to call ANYTHING about the Killing “fantastic” as Dan did about the acting of Forbes and Sexton is hyperbolic and inane. The show is terrible, while their performances may be one of the least terrible things about it they are still maudlin and wallowing – it’s really not difficult to walk around stone-faced and dazed.
I actually meant to post earlier that I totally agree with Dan about Forbes and Sexton. They’re acting has been fantastic and the portrayal of the parents’ reaction to their a child’s murder has been great.
I think people that can’t stand the “wallowing,” of the characters are being completely unrealistic in their expectations. It’s been 8-9 days since they found out their daughter was killed. Period. When I read comments like, “I hate Mitch now,” it freaking baffles me to no end.
Other parts of this show have stalled or have dragged on but the parents’ grief is not one of those. I think it’s actually refreshing for a crime investigation show to actually stay with the family instead of doing the obligatory “Can you think of anyone that would want to hurt your daughter?” scene…. and then move on.
The show notes haven’t been working for a while. This is pretty annoying, especially for us Europeans who only care about half the shows you talk about, please fix!!!
Paul – We haven’t done anything differently with the time breakdowns, so I can’t say why they wouldn’t be showing up. Or, rather, what do you mean when you say the “haven’t been working”? Hmmm… Again, haven’t been doing anything differently.
-Daniel
I don’t think Dan or Alan watch Futurama, but I would add “The Devil’s Hands are Idle Playthings” to the list of great finales that weren’t actually finales. It wasn’t a gamechanger or cliffhanger, but it gave me everything I wanted out of a Futurama finale; it was funny, sentimental, and it gave Fry a chance to shine.
Excited about Twin Peaks – before I saw The Wire, season 1 of TP was for me the gold standard for television, as close to perfect as television could get. I even feel parts of the second season have a lot of merits, even if the season as a whole is woefully flawed. This might take a little too long for you guys, pressing into the start of the 2011/12 season, but I’d be really interested in you continuing into the start of the second season as well. If you were to stop at “Episode 16” (being episode 9 of season 2), that would bring the discussion to a natural end at the point where the killer is revealed to the show’s characters.
(After that point, the show just gets really awful for about eight or so episodes, before they find a new direction and start to set up a show that could have been quite interesting in a third season that never was.)
I was actually thinking about Twin Peaks the other week when you were talking about cliffhangers that really leave characters in peril. Twin Peaks is one show where both season finales escalate until most, if not all, of the cast are in some kind of danger. (That’s one of the many reasons why I love the opening scene of season 2 – I love the idea of people having waited all summer to find out who lived and who died, and the first scene is one with a senile waiter that just goes on and on and on and on. It’s frustrating, but at the same time hilarious.) Sadly, we never got a resolution to the season 2 cliffhanger, but the Heather Graham cameo in Fire Walk With Me gives a clear indication how at least one cliffhanger might have been resolved.
RE: The same actor playing a different role than the one he or she played earlier in the show: Christa Miller in “Seinfeld.” That was all I could come up with.
Of course, come to think of it, Dan probably wouldn’t have known that since he hates “Seinfeld” more than he hates anything in the world ever. :)
I thought of one that I’m surprised wasn’t mentioned because Alan’s blog had a lot of discussion about it. The same actress played Louie’s mother and romantic interest within a few weeks of each other.
GREAT decision to discuss Twin Peaks… I’m looking forward to this. I probably spent more time in college and grad school discussing that show than I did discussing any class. The only problem with David Lynch is that he’s so much of an ‘artist’ that there never seems to be a final ‘correct’ interpretation of the weird stuff. But I can’t wait to hear what you guys think.
By the way, I know your goal is to fit it into a summer, but a better conclusion than the end of season one would be the ninth episode of season two, “Arbitrary Law.” That’s sixteen episodes in, but it wraps things up nicely and after that the show drops off a cliff quality-wise until near the end.
VERY excited for Twin Peaks. I made my wife start watching it this weekend (my 3rd go-around) after being frustrated by the Casino reveal in The Killing. We were finished with Season 1 be then end of Memorial Day.
We also started Deadwood about a month ago, so this is going to make for a good summer.
Also, it’s a bit creepy that these are two of the three shows (along w/The Shield) that were on my summer to-do list. Alan get out of my living room!
I appreciate all the extra podcasts lately.