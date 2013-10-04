FOX renews ‘The Simpsons’ for season 26

FOX has renewed “The Simpsons” – again.
The network announced today that it has ordered a whopping 26th season of the animated comedy, which returned for its 25th year on Sunday and will air its latest “Treehouse of Horror” episode (with a couch gag by Guillermo Del Toro!) two nights from now.
I know it’s fashionable to dismiss latter-day “Simpsons” as a waste of time, or a tarnishing of the legacy of the years that gave us “Marge vs. the Monorail” and “Homer the Heretic.” But as I wrote the last time FOX issued a renewal (for the 24th and 25th seasons), “The Simpsons” creative team still puts out enough good episodes each season that I’m glad the series continues to exist.
“The Simpsons” isn’t what it once was, but I take comfort that Marge, Homer, Bart, Lisa and Maggie are still having adventures, and that from time to time they can still make me laugh very hard, still make me feel genuinely moved by the plight of four-fingered people with yellow skin and weird hair. I will watch large chunks of this 25th season, and I’ll gladly do the same next year.
What does everybody else think about the renewal news?
I’ve never understood why recent seasons of The Simpsons receive the critical backlash they do. Yeah, it’s always nice to go out on top, but The Simpsons have never Office or Family Guy level nose dived in quality. In fact, the only reason it doesn’t look “great” now is because the first 8-13 seasons (depending on what camp you’re in) were phenomenal. By early SImpsons standards, yeah, they’re hit or miss. But by everything else on TV standards, they’re still pretty good.
I disagree. They absolutely deserve every bit of beacklash they get.
@marc – proceed and explain why.
@RBK I’m sure Marc has his reasons, but I’ll let this thoroughly detailed essay explain: [deadhomersociety.com]
“. But by everything else on TV standards, they’re still pretty good.”
Maybe it’s better than most of TV, but I don’t watch most of TV. I’m sure it’s better than Two and a Half Men or Sean Saves the World, but I don’t watch them. I’m not just comparing it to early Simpsons standards, I’m comparing it to shows I watch now.
I’m with Primate, below. Every time I’ve tuned in for the last few years, it’s felt like a chore to watch. Sure there’s some nostalgia in watching, but it’s just not that funny or even interesting. I’m sure that if I watched it more consistently, I might see waxing and waning quality, like latter-day Office, but at least with the last season of The Office, I knew there was a conclusion coming.
@ Jack but even if you subjectively think the Simpsons aren’t all that funny these days the fact that it’s still funny by TV’s standards should shield from some of the unfair, Comic Book Guy-esque criticism the show receives. I think the OP’s point is that the criticism they face isn’t a reflection of how good the show is, it’s about the gap between how good it is and how good it used to be which isn’t all that fair considering how long it’s been on the air.
Personally, I still think it’s one of the top 15 or so comedies on TV.
I can see both sides. On the one hand, I don’t watch The Simpsons regularly anymore. When I do tune in, I don’t really enjoy it.
But I don’t begrudge them continuing to milk the cow as long as they have. If you like it, go ahead and watch it. The only reason I wish the show would end is that there are so many talented people involved that I wish they would do something more interesting than “The Simpsons go to Luxembourg!” or “Miley Cyrus teaches Springfield about true self-respect.”
It’s simple: the Simpsons doesn’t make me laugh anymore. So why would I watch it?
I thought the Simpsons movie a few years ago would at least give me a few laughs. Nada…
@ Mulderism. Who is saying you should watch it? People are saying they like it and they watch it.
Has Bart ever owned a bear?
It’s great! I never understood the hatred over the series’ last 12 seasons as opposed to the first 12 seasons. To me, it’s still really funny and heartfelt as it has ever been.
Feel free to enjoy the recent episodes of The Simpsons, it certainly isn’t as horrid as the diehard fans believe but don’t, DON’T claim it’s as good as it was back in seasons 3 – 9. That’s just not true, at all.
Being more on-topic: loved the extended opening credits. Del Taco did great.
I just can’t believe it’s still on! I mean, nothing else I was watching 20 years ago is still on. I watched this show alongside Parker Lewis and Herman’s Head…
But I haven’t watched it in fifteen years, either. Maybe it’s worth another look.
[Grampa] AHHHH, KILL IT, KIIIIIIIIIIIIIIILL IIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I finally gave up on dutifully following the show; the 25th season premiere is the first Simpsons episode that I’ve not seen. While there were the occasional bursts of uncontrollable laughter (but much more frequently, mild chuckles) it felt like watching each week had become more of a chore than a pleasure. With so much other quality television out there, why am I still going through the motions?
“….it felt like watching each week had become more of a chore than a pleasure.”
That’s pretty much why I called it quits ca. Season 17 or so. When the premiere for the new season came around, I realized I had about 22 of the previous season’s episodes still sitting unwatched on my TiVo, and I could recall a single specific thing that had happened in an episode in years.
it would be a great kick in the pants if they aged everyone. make Bart 17, Lisa 15 and Maggie 9. Would give everyone a whole bunch of new stories.
the new Simpsons sucks they don’t even go on adventures anymore, Last time i watch it i was so board that i walked away they just make cheep jokes that are not even funny but they used to be good they had good jokes good script and a hole lot of loughs but now they are just boring.