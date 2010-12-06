FX cancels ‘Terriers’

FX sold “Terriers” with the tagline “too small to fail.” It’s a line that has sadly proved ironic, as FX has decided not to renew the show for a second season, due to ratings that could only charitably be called “small.”
The finale drew 784,000 viewers, which was one of the show’s bigger audiences. Many episodes averaged around 500,000, and that number just isn’t viable, even on basic cable. Even when I wrote my Save “Terriers” piece, I feared deep down that even FX president John Landgraf, one of the business’ biggest champions of quality TV, couldn’t rationalize keeping the show around.
Landgraf is actually doing something fairly rare in the business: he’s doing a conference call later this afternoon to discuss the cancellation – and no doubt to lament the fact that it didn’t do well enough to stick around. Because as you and I have said many, many times, the show itself was fantastic, and deserving of a much better fate and bigger audience.
I’ll have a second write-up after the Landgraf call, and possibly with some comment from Shawn Ryan and/or Ted Griffin if they’re available. But like I said in my review of the series finale, we still have these great 13 episodes, and we’ll still always have Hank and Britt in the pickup, waiting to decide whether to go straight or turn left. And that’s something.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
I heard about this in an email from a coworker and it totally ruined my day. TV can be a harsh medium sometimes.
No. :(
That’s all I have to say.
FFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUU….
Conrad, my first thought exactly.
Thirded.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! Alan, best one and done series ever?
F&G
I hate to be labeled the “Firefly” faboy, but I think the title still goes to that one.
Terriers is definitely in the top 5 though.
So sad
and unfair. Dexter gets one more.
So disappointed. Kind of sad it all ends with the on-the-nose “left or right” ending. (Kind of like the end of Season Four in The Wire with the stop sign/crossroads.) But that aside, I really enjoyed the show in the short time we had with it! I still think the combination of an ambiguous title and even more ambiguous early ads doomed the show from the get-go. So many people I know think it was about dogs. Sigh.
very sad, but unfortunately expected. At least we got 13 great episodes and closure. what a shame that a show like Terriers gets canceled while the deluge of CSIs remain on the air. I won’t ever watch any of those formulaic shows.
Broke my heart when I read the news. Favorite new show of 2010.
Yes, 13 episodes to leave in its wake but I still imagined what S2 might have brought.
Alan, thanks for your reviews and praise for a show that deserved all the recognition it deserved.
Thanks to Donal Logue, Michael Raymond-James and the memorable talented cast, Ted Griffin, Shawn Ryan for a gem of show.
I really need to proof read.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I knew I was going to be upset by the knew, but not THIS upset. I went onto Deadline to read about Dexter’s renewal (still a decent show, but leagues beneath Terriers) and saw a small segment on Terriers, so came straight here knowing you would have written about it, Alan.
Truly sad but, as you say, not entirely unexpected or unjustified. A real, genuine shame though. I know it’s tempting to opt for them going left and living down in Mexico together, but I’m sticking with Britt doing time and learning from it, even if we’ll never be able to see where they go from here.
Ugh. Now I’m depressed as all hell. Goddamnit, this sucks!
Alan, what do you think are the criteria for a pickup of an existing show by the DirecTV 101 channel, and is that even a remote possibility for Terriers?
Not to burst any bubbles, but I believe TVbythenumbers.com had a story about how DriecTV is out of the saving show business.
I’ll get the DVDs and watch a Terriers / Lucky double feature.
Upsetting.
Aw, this is such a shame. Understandable, I suppose, but just a doggone shame (forgive me).
It seems like a weird time for TV, with a lot of good shows getting made, but few staying around for long (Rubicon, Lone Star, Party Down, Terriers). I really wonder how much the Nielsens are to blame – can such a small sample size really be indicative of the markets that are out there, particularly when so many people are getting their TV in non-traditional ways? I know it’s what we have to work with, but as the majority of TV gets blander and blander, and quality shows find it hard to thrive, I wonder if basing programming decisions on such a small subset of the audience isn’t turning away viewers.
Ah, well, bring on the DVDs. Here’s hoping Lights Out is excellent, or this TV season will be a wash for me. (And honestly, as a huge TV fan, if there aren’t shows out there that *I* want to watch? That seems indicative of some bad decision-making somewhere.)
And to think I was just raving to a co-worker not an hour ago how awesome this show is and lamenting it’s low ratings. I completely get why they would cancel a show with such low numbers, but it doesn’t mean I have to like it. :(((((
I guess ultimately they had the life expectancy of a fly with a heart condition.
Speaking of heart conditions, mine is seriously hurting right now. Sonofabitch.
Ha. When Hank said that line in the finale my first thought was how reflective it was of the show itself. And now I’m just really, really sad about it’s accuracy.
u think they can try to move to hbo or tnt (anywhere) this show is too good to be cancelled
F you FX. FFFFFFFF YOUUUUUUUUUUU
Write a comment…
It’s a mistake. If they gave it another year it would have reached sustainable levels and given FX a handful of Emmys. Now they will have the legacy of a “Brillaint But Cancelled” show that will have a substaintal second life on DVD. Sigh.
And they drove straight. Britt is manning up and doing his time.
I totally agree. They had the Alpha viewers, they just needed to let the rest of the world catch on. UGH.
I loved this show but I doubt it was going to be winning any Emmys. Plus, even if the ratings had doubled it would still be the lowest rated drama on FX.
Ahhhhhh…broken hearted.
I knew Terriers was doomed as soon as I loved it. I can only hope that everyone from the show moves on and makes some more great TV.
same with rubicon [on both counts].
I feel the same way. Maybe I should be grateful to the powers that be that now I have an hour (two counting Rubicon) when I can do something constructive. The more crap they put on–and yes, I mean “reality” shows–the less TV I watch. Maybe that’s what they want. I’ve never even known anyone who has a Nielsen box.
I’ll miss Hank and Britt :( Great show, would have loved to see more.
Think DirectTV will rescue this show like it rescued “Damages” and “Friday Night Lights”?
Nobody in their right minds would pick up “Terriers”. I adore the show, but the ratings were horrific.
BOOO!
too late now but I just had a great idea to help the ratings – a Justified /Terriors two-parter (they don’t do those enough- I used to love those when I was a kid – the last ones I remember was Homicide/Law and Order)
Anyway, that woulda been GREAT tv
How is it that a great show is cancelled and jersey shore gets a third season!!!! Ugh American media scares me
Like.
I think you meant Stupid American public. :)
Damn it. So much for sending emails, etc., that was a waste of time. Stupid decision, too–the uptick to about 800K for the finale indicated to me it would be clear a million & head for two over the next season.
I never watched a show before that got cancelled too soon…is this what it feels like when someone breaks up w/you?
Ugh ugh ugh.
Sad news. What a great show.
to conclude Conrad’s comment…
ccccccccccccccccccckkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk.
Network TV is such a bizarre business for the lay person to understand. It’s a medium that unloads bland worthless product by the truckload – and many of us tolerate it for those rare gems…. and “Terriers” was was one of those diamonds in the rough.
It’s hard to understand why these talented businesspeople can succeed in making money on pure dreck, yet fail to capitalize on works of brilliance?
I wonder how much the recession factors into this. Seems like a trigger-happy act based in fear. Terriers didn’t even get a chance to try to ride any buzz into a second opportunity from either DVD or awards campaigns…..
Oh well, Terriers, it was great knowing you. Best of luck to all its creators.
So basically FX is fine with letting predator Neal McDonough escape justice and continue roaming the streets. Real classy, Landgraf.
This is sad but the marketing for this show was awful. I had no idea what the premise of the show was from the ads they ran before the show premiered and I actually thought that they had canned the show about a long time ago. If you have a quality program, you still have to sell it. FX didn’t.
I agree. Too many barriers to entry- a nonsensical name, baffling marketing campaign and I thought Hank was too unlikeable in the first few eps. I kept watching (and loved it) but never expected to see a 2nd season.
Can’t shake the feeling that it’d be a bigger hit if they called it ‘PI Joes’ or something non canine related
That’s such sad news. At least we have one quality season of Hank and Brit to lament over. I hate to point fingers when something like this happens, but FX seriously needs to fire who ever came up with the marketing campaign. Me and everyone I know thought this was a reality show about Terriers.
Blu-ray? With lots of extras? Pretty please?
I’d buy that.
I was just thinking maybe another network would pick it up.
What are the stages of grief again?
ARGH!! NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!
Best new series of the year, cancelled. No, I’m not upset or anything.
Oh Nooooo :(
This show would have succeeded, if it had been on AMC. I’ve already raved about this show a zillion times, so I won’t add more…but I think this was tragically mishandled by the FX network.
Why wouldn’t they relaunch it next season with an ad campaign that brands the show as what it is and call it “OCEAN BEACH”?
When you’ve got the season’s best new show, and it failed due to a network’s advertising malpractice, doesn’t it just make good business sense to try to fix the ad problems on something that works creatively (because developing another show that good is nearly impossible)?
I had a crappy weekend, mainly because every sports team I rooted for lost. Despite this being a Monday, I was hoping for something positive to brighten my mood. This news didn’t help in the least. Damn; just damn.
Any chance DirecTV saves another one? It seems like Terriers has an audience devoted enough to put a huge saucer on their roof just to watch it.
No, Alan, respectfully – it isn’t “something”. It’s cruel. Why mess with those of us who are so cynical about what’s on the tube that our expectations were in the basement? And then we saw Terriers and it changed and we saw the light. And then we formed a real attachment. We had grown to love Britt and Hank and Katy and Ocean Beach. And Winston. The last time I fell like this for a TV show I was 10 years years old. So, to know that the The Jersey Shore, or The Middle or The League will continue….that’s an abomination.Please pass on to John Landgraf; he had a chance to gain a whole new audience ( of women, for example) and he is walking away saying “Well, I gave you a great 13 shows…..that’s something!’. I would rather have never known. But now that I do, I am very angry at FX. I know you still could have saved Terriers and you didn’t and I will boycott FX forever.
(And forget Lights Out.)
Why hate on the league? Because the show you like gets canceled everyone else’s should as well? I love Terriers to but I’m surprised at this whining. Great shows get canceled all the time, it’s nothing new. No reason to insult other shows and behave like a child.
It just boggles my mind that a network can’t find success with a show this good. It’s like a prize outfielder dropping a routine fly ball. The Fox network family has a really bad habit of doing this (despite FX’s mostly sterling record).
The network did what it could, The American Public is who’s to blame.
I guess I can watch the series finale now. I’ve been busy with work and yard work that I’m still several days behind on my DVR.
Best one and done since Freaks and Geeks IMHO.
I hope the brilliant Terriers actors, crew and writers freed-up by this decision get to do more great work in the future. Terriers had so much heart. More shows like this please, AMC.
I’m so disappointed. I am shocked by how low the viewing figures were. I didn’t see the marketing, but it must have been bad. What shows bracketed “Terriers?” What audience did they have?
I always need to remind myself that the purpose of television is to hold people’s attention between commercials. It seems that the only way to draw a financially viable crowd is when you get Juggernaut spectacle “must see now so I can discuss it at work” shows like Idol. You either don’t watch them at all or you watch them with commercials (the desired result.)
I guess I should be grateful that they ever make good shows and that everything on television isn’t just ephemeral trash.
I discovered it too late. I watched all the episodes in the last two weeks. It was phenomenal. Now, I’ll miss it. Any chance another network will see the potential and promote it better?
Saaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaddddddd. :(
Damn. Well, how long until the series hits DVD so I can hand it out and then depress people when I tell them that’s all they’ll ever get?
Why do it think the DVDs with audio commentary might be almost as good as the show? Almost.
It took me a little while to get into it but it was a great show. One criticism I have of FX is that it has a counterproductive policy that does not allow “on demand” on my comcast cable until a week and a day after the first airing. After I missed a couple of episodes and then got into it through “on demand” based largely on Alan’s enthusiasm, I was always a week behind because I sort of waited as the episodes rolled out. I have not yet seen the finale yet; I hope it as good as the lead up.
So sad.
Alan – we talk a lot about ratings on this blog. I’d love to see a unique post about how ratings are collected, the impact of technology (DVR, iTunes, Hulu, etc) on ratings and how these business decisions are made.
Thanks …