‘Terriers’ – ‘Hail Mary’: The big finish

And so the first – and hopefully not only – season of “Terriers” has come to an end. (And if you missed the creative team’s thank-you letter to fans, it’s here.) My review of the finale coming up just as soon as there’s a PB&J out on me…
“Ah, we’ve been in worse situations. I can’t think of any off the top of my head, but they’re there.” -Britt
“You’re remarkable in a funny way. Or funny in a remarkable way.” -Laura
I want to leave the future of the show aside for the most part in this review. This was a fantastic season of television, which received ratings that are roughly the opposite of fantastic. As Ted Griffin said in an interview yesterday, if FX doesn’t renew it, it won’t be an unreasonable decision, and if they do, it will be almost entirely out of love. And one way or another, we should have a decision pretty soon (maybe as early as next week).
But I bring it up the show’s uncertain, shaky fate only to point out that if this is the end, that last scene will be an absolutely perfect final note: the two partners, together one more time (as
Britt Hank hilariously noted while staring at Burke’s corpse, they’ve spent a lot of time apart in these last few episodes), sitting in the truck that’s their agency’s only real asset, bantering and testifying about their friendship, staring at a traffic light that’s never going to change. If it changes, they have to make a decision about going straight to Britt’s prison sentence (and dealing with the ramifications of a second season, since Britt would never actually run out on Katie and the baby) or turning left to Mexico and going on “the vacation that never ends” (one of the kinder ways you could describe cancellation). So long as Britt doesn’t answer Hank’s question when the light changes, Hank and Britt are there, and they’re perfect, and the show is pretty damn close to that, and we can watch and rewatch these 13 episodes. If Britt answers, maybe they get to go straight and our story continues, or maybe that’s all she wrote.
But I don’t want this to be the end, and the brilliance of “Hail Mary” (directed by Ted Griffin, and co-written by him and his brother Nicholas) was yet another reminder of why.
When I came to the end of last week’s “Quid Pro Quo,” I worried that there was far too much for the show to wrap up in a standard-length finale. Even if the plan was to leave some loose ends for a hypothetical season two, the plot seemed too complicated, the bad guys too powerful, for Hank and Britt to close the case and also get closure on their various personal story arcs.
But “Hail Mary” somehow pulled that off. It never felt cluttered – had, in fact, time for small “Terriers”-ish moments like the final conversation in the truck, or the juxtaposition of Hank with his gun and the surfer worried about getting shot – and the resolution to the Zeitlin/Lindus/Mickey story didn’t feel like a cheat or a shortcut. There was somehow time to explain everything, to give just punishment to some of the bad guys (Zeitlin goes to jail, Burke winds up in the trash) while leaving others (Neal McDonough’s pedophile land developer) in the wind to maybe face justice in the future, to give Hank a chance to finally acknowledge that Gretchen is lost to him, to give Britt the opportunity to plead his case to Katie, etc., etc. It was an episode that had room for nearly every significant character of the season to come back and be helpful, whether it was Convoy sweeping for the bugs(*), Laura hiding out with Steph or Eleanor Gosney pointing Hank to the crucial piece of evidence. (Even the box of Mickey’s stuff, which once upon a time just seemed to be a symbol of where Hank’s life could have headed had he kept drinking, turned out to have plot value.) Short of a walk-on for Michaela the hooker or Britt and Katie’s “teabagging, flatulent, incontinent dog” from the second episode, I can’t imagine who they could’ve brought back whom I’d care about.
(*) One of the few flaws I found with the episode was that there was never a real payoff to the idea of Hank and Britt using the classical music station to sniff out bugs. I kept waiting for a scene where the Vivaldi was disrupted in mid-verse, and instead it was just a recurring background motif. To be honest, though, if there had been extra time for such a payoff, I’d have rather it gone to a curtain call for the teabagging, flatulent, incontinent dog.
But it wasn’t just that there was room for so much plot and appearances by so many characters. It’s that “Hail Mary” was so packed with great moment after great moment, featuring that usual “Terriers” mix of the comic, the tragic, the thrilling and the heartbreaking.
There were the usual bits of wordplay, like the suggestion that if the guys stay in Ocean Beach, they’d have a “life expectancy somewhere between a fly and a fly with a heart condition.” There was the pathos of Hank secretly saying goodbye to both Britt and Gretchen (who sort of figured it out), and then just as we were prepared for Hank’s big suicide mission against Zeitlin, the plot zigged instead of zagging and Gustafson showed up to casually talk Hank out of it. (And Mark saved the day again when Hank was stuck in the squad car with the assassins, and was karmically rewarded by getting his job back and attaboys for nailing Zeitlin.) There were comic moments both small, like Steph playing chess against herself (an old gag, but well-played by Karina Logue and the extra sitting opposite her), and big, like Britt’s fists of fury during the interrogation of Zeitlin. (“I nodded!” “I know. That was just on general principle.”) There was that poignant scene where Gretchen told Hank she knew he couldn’t have killed Jason and pleaded with him to stop the people who did, and then the softer one where Hank and Laura talked about how they didn’t predictably become a couple. And Neal McDonough(**) turned up for all of one scene and established the right level of power, charm, danger and self-loathing to make his power broker character work.
(**) McDonough was doing a favor for Ted Griffin, who had written the script for 1999’s “Ravenous,” in which McDonough played a supporting role. That’s definitely the sort of role where you see the producers call in an old friend; had McDonough not been available, I imagine it’d have been Jay Karnes, or maybe one of the guys from “The Unit.”
The resolution to everything was just about right. Hank and Britt get a win, but not a clean one. Jason’s still dead, and though Gretchen doesn’t blame Hank, that’s always going to complicate their relationship going forward. Britt’s still going to jail, which even he admits he deserves. Zeitlin’s in jail, but Cutshaw is still out in the open (and it’s a mark of the characters’ low-tech ethos that a show in 2010 could pull off a story about swapping incriminating photos without anyone worrying about a digital copy). Of our heroes, one seems likely to get the girl, but he’ll have to do a year in jail and may come home to a baby who looks more like Professor Owen than him. But whatever happens with the outside world, Hank and Britt have come through the trial in their own relationship, and they once again have each other’s backs, now and for always.
That’s what the show should be. These guys can succeed, but only by the seat of their pants, and never by as much as they should. (How much of the bearer bond money is left by this point?) They’re scrappers and survivors, but they’re not big time and they never should be.
And that’s “Terriers” from the outside, in a way. If it doesn’t get renewed, we at least got these 13 fantastic episodes that we’ll be able to revisit whenever we want, and the show will be talked about in hushed, reverent tones the same way “Freaks and Geeks” is, and maybe a decade from now, the 2020 equivalent of me will be introducing his or her readers (assuming people still read in 2020, rather than having content beamed directly into their brains) to the genius of this show. And if it does, it will be by the skin of its teeth, by the beneficence of FX, and with us going into a second season all knowing how narrow the margin will be between success and failure.
I could write a more general ode to the show’s brilliance – about the acting and the writing and the Ocean Beach atmosphere and all the rest – but I sort of did that a few weeks ago, and besides, I don’t want to be writing what reads like a premature obituary. Let’s just enjoy the finale, and the season, for now, and when the time comes to start punching people in the mouth on general principle, or taking target practice just south of the curl, then that’s what we’ll do.
Right now, though, let’s just leave Hank and Britt at that traffic light, with the marvelous existential question:
“So what do you say, partner: which way will it be?”
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
But the light does change, and Hank asks Britt to make a call one way or the other…
Amazing episode, amazing season.
McNorris…I love it. I really like this show. An explanation of the councilman and their lawyer’s judgment about him should be in the episode and was glaringly absent.
hank does say that albrecht was in zeitlin’s pocket, but that’s about it.
I think when Gustafson goes back into his office and you hear the newscast about Zetlin being arrested, I think it says that Councilman Albrecht resigned but wasn’t sure.
I heard that as the shitty police captain resigning, but maybe I had it wrong.
It was kinda perfect.
“I hope you find a good owner”, Gretchen says to Hank, supposedly referring to the house.
what a satisfying finale for an incredible first season. this ep really had everything.
if for nothing else, fx ought to renew terriers as an apology for royally effing up the marketing for such a promising show.
Actually I’m not going to lay all the blame on FX for Terriers failure. The finale highlighted the major missteps the show took early.
The major case arc combined with the personal stories were more than enough to carry this season. The deviations and single episode cases which went from light PI to extremely bleak scenes highlighted the lack of clear direction and unsure early tone of the show.
If the show had taken the pilot case and stuck with that and kept the tonal balance shown in the last four or five episodes this could have been up there with The Wire.
If it comes back that’s the structure they should stick with. One long major case and everything else just about the lives of Hank and Britt. They are more than strong enough characters and actors to carry the weight without needing a case of the week.
I have to disagree with Visionon here… One of the reasons The Wire didn’t do well in its first season was precisely because the intricate, overarching plot line was too hard for newbies to jump into if they hadn’t been following from the beginning… I don’t think The Wire’s ratings track record is necessarily something that Terriers should be aspiring to.
But Visionon, that would be so typical…
“I don’t think The Wire’s ratings track record is necessarily something that Terriers should be aspiring to.”
You’re kidding right?
The Wire lasted five seasons and everyone who has any interest in watching quality television either watched the show or knows of it’s existence.
I know a lot of people who tuned out of this series by episode three because they thought it was just going to be another weekly buddy cop show. If they had known it was going to develop into an intricate conspiracy arc with continuing storyline I guarantee they would have kept watching.
The ratings for Rubicon were higher than most of Terriers and that was not a show that even came close to competing on an emotional or charismatic level. That show was watched by people who wanted to be challenged and Terriers didn’t court that crowd successfully from the start. If it had you can guarantee that audience would have pushed the ratings higher.
Every cop show on television plays it safe with the weekly case story. FX should have gone out of the box as they always try to and made it one long serialized drama from the pilot.
If Boardwalk can get three million a week on pay cable it proves that a show that jumps out of the gate with it’s intentions clear that it’s a long form story is not the problem.
Ratings for Terriers were below both most procedural and serialized shows on television because when it started it didn’t sell it’s intentions well to either crowd.
I love the characters on Terriers but some of those early-mid standalone cases had me hitting the fast forward during the scenes. I don’t want to see more of that. It’s everywhere.
Visionon, I will reiterate my statement: I don’t think The Wire’s ratings track record is necessarily something that Terriers should be aspiring to.
The Wire is critically acclaimed across the board, but it was never a huge ratings smash. In fact, HBO almost canceled the show after the third season. I still remember the “Save The Wire” petitioning so similar to what we’re dealing with now for Terriers… So again I will say The Wire is not exactly the paragon of Nielsen success you want to look up to.
And even much of The Wire’s critical acclaim came much later, between seasons 3 and 4, and especially between 4 and 5, and then after season 5 did you get most of the “greatest achievement in television, ever” declarations. A LOT of people discovered that show when it was over, or almost over.
I’ll admit that I tuned out of Terriers about 10 minutes into the first episode because (like you said,) it felt like just another buddy show… But that was more because of the over-“cuteness” of the banter in the pilot, not because of the absence of a continuing arc.
The thing is: the arc always *was* there, even through the standalone episodes… Sometimes it just subsided a bit, other times it surged to the fore. I liked that pacing a lot… It felt a lot more organic to me and challenged the viewer to notice the clues that were subtly popping up in the background.
I enjoyed seeing the more standard, run-of-the-mill cases that Hank and Britt tackled even as the conspiracy gradually built. I’m not sure I’d like to see this become Fringe or Rubicon or The X-Files where the characters have this overriding mission and some super-villian they have to take down each season.
Maybe that’s just me, though…
Write a comment…
For God’s sake, write one yourself.
Lol
uhh, wow. that was really quite brilliant.
Perfection. That’s all I have to say.
That and, if it gets cancelled, I’m gonna be mad for like, a couple weeks at least.
Damn you Sepinwall! I would have never watched this show had you not specifically plugged it. I remember watching the stupid dog ads and literally saying out loud, “well, I’m never watching that.” But then you sucked me in, and now it’s over!
Seriously, thank you for telling about this show. If it comes back or not, we got 13 amazing episodes and now I can be the cool guy plugging the great show no one has ever heard of.
Ugh. It’s Firefly all over again. Although I don’t LOVE Terriers as much as Firefly, I’d hate to see another great show fall victim to low ratings. But at least the network is not to blame for dropping the ball this time, as FOX is so famously guilty of with Firefly. It seems F/X has really given Terriers the shot it deserved.. just not enough people tuned in. But let’s remember that the X-Files was not a hit the first season either, and didn’t really become one until season 3 if memory serves. There is something to be said for taking a chance on a good show. Let’s hope F/X does just that.
Agreed completely. And if this ends up going the route of Firefly, I will buy the blu-ray set and hope we can get treated to a full length movie too.
PLEASE give us another season FX!!!
This isn’t really related, but I kept getting commercials for gout medication during this episode. I’m not sure F/X (or whoever takes care of such things) has a good handle on the audience for this show, even now.
Like Firefly, it’s a Tim Minear related show on a FOX network. Figures it’s probably going to be canceled.
I was very pleased with the finale. Terriers wrapped up an amazing first season. I genuinely look forward to next season and will be crestfallen if it does not happen. For now, I am just glad I decided to give the show a chance and am grateful for the producers, actors, writers, and everybody else involved for creating such a wonderful show. With better marketing and word-of-mouth, I think this show will be a phenomenon.
Cheers,
David.
Amazing, just flat out damn amazing. There’s nothing else like Terriers on TV and nothing even comes close to hitting this level of quality. There’s nothing that hits my personal favorite things, that plays on so many levels and is flawless end to end.
(Ted Griffin wrote RAVENOUS? What a great, underrated movie that works as horror and comedy and super powered fight scenes. Jeez, that makes sense now.)
Please let this show keep going. Trim the budget, scale down the scope, I don’t care, just give me Hank and Britt stumbling ass backwards into mysteries and danger. Please FX, I’ve already sent in my emails begging for the show’s future, but it bears repeating: There’s nothing else like TERRIERS out there and it deserves a second season with an intact fan base and a better ad campaign.
And if this is the end? Well, Alan’s right, there’s no other moment and image that the series could possibly end on that so perfectly sums up what makes this show so special.
TERRIERS will go out as one of the tiny number of perfect TV shows, something that started out strong and never wavered, only grew. 13 hours of insanely great watching.
I wouldn’t trade away a second of it. Here’s hoping there will be many more to come.
This year’s seasons of Mad Men and Breaking Bad were so much better than this uneven tripe.
Echos, I love Mad Men and Breaking Bad, but seriously? Blow me!
I kid.
But seriously, Terriers was amazingly consistently great.
-Cheers
Uneven tripe? Sir, Bob Pollard would be ashamed of you sullying the fine name of his song. I mean, really. Uneven tripe. What a maroon.
As it stands, I’d take this “uneven tripe” over The Walking Dead any day.
“Breaking Bad” season 3 is in a league of it’s own, but “Terriers” is probably easily the best new show this season. A damn shame if gets canceled.
The season/possible series finale was very satisfying. I loved the way they tied everything together.
I absolutely loved the way they ended it. For what it is – a great 13 episode ride, it’s all encapsulated here. But the way it’s left open to what could hopefully be another season was done perfectly. Which is just par for the course, as we’ve seen all year.
Best TV show this year. Breaking Bad & Mad Men had amazing seasons, but for me, they’re not even close to Terriers.
Alright, you’re going overboard now. Mad Men, yes, Breaking Bad, no. Breaking Bad had one of the greatest seasons of television imaginable this year.
This was my favorite new show – better than Walking Dead, better than Boardwalk Empire – and I hope it gets another season. If it doesn’t, though, I’ll have these fantastic 13 episodes to return to again and again, as Alan suggests.
Fantastic finish.
It’s been a terrific season that simply got better and better with each episode. As someone mentioned above, I lived the “I hope you find a good owner” line and I thought the scene on the balcony as Hank lays all his cards on the table was exceptionally well done.
In looking back at the marketing before the series started, I am trying to figure out what made me start watching it in the first place. From the marketing, I thought the show was more likely to be a 30 minute dark comedy (almost in the vein if It’s Always Sunny). Maybe it was just wanting to see Donal Logue stretch his legs.
At any rate, I am glad I went along for the ride. Fantastic television.
Loved it, but the last 5 minutes could have been an alternate script for the end of “25th Hour”. Hoping for a season 2…
Had the EXACT same thought. I was half expecting a fantasy sequence in Mexico.
Yeah. Hopefully with great narration by Donal Logue rather than Brian Cox.
Completely agree about the “25th Hour” parallel. I never comment on these reviews but I wanted to see if anyone else caught that.
Well……when the old truck pulled away from that red light I did NOT hear the click, click, click of the turn signal. Of course, in proper Hank/Britt fashion it could just be broke!
Either way, a magnificently crafted piece of viewing pleasure. Whatever the outcome I feel lucky to have been keen enough to ride along with the boys from the very beginning. Now…..can I get the season on DCS yet?
DVD. Smart phone my ass!
so what was in the pictures? stuff implicating him as a pedophile? because they didnt show it..
Yes, he’s a pedophile. You can’t, nor would I want them to show that. It is inferred by very simple context clues such as, “No wonder you built a childrens hospital.”
I really, really enjoyed it.
Thanks, Alan, for being someone whose opinion I respect enough that, if you say something is great, I will give it a shot even if I’ve never heard of it. I really enjoyed those 13 hours and am crossing my fingers/sending some emails for some more.
As you said, they pulled everything off flawlessly in the finale. Great show, great acting, I would sincerely hate to see it cancelled, but it seems they would rather keep shitty reality ufc shows than a show with subdtance. Lets hope FX has enough love to give it a second season, and a chance for it to flourish as it should.
Yeah, but I did kinda feel that bringing in Neil McDonough in in the last episode to be the ultimate string-puller as well as the murderer of Hanks friend was a cheat. If this were a lesser show, I’d actually be somewhat angry about it.
The thought crossed my mind. Then I realized that its really the ideal set up for a second season. I was concerned that if a second season does happen it might go the way of Veronica Mars, following up a great first season with a second season that forced the mystery. By just moving up to the next level of villain but keeping the initial motivation the same there’s no need for a bus to go off a cliff.
I wasn’t really bothered by that because Zeitlin had always claimed that he wasn’t the one in charge.
If I was mildly bothered by anything (outside of the minimal resolution on Albrecht – they could’ve added some news commentary about it at the end … that said, sometimes that’s what happens in RL and things don’t get tied up neatly), it would’ve been that we had been given every indication that Burke reported to Zeitlin, and to find out that he actually reported to Cutshaw was a mild curve.
I get the impression Burke does report to Zeitlin, but if Zeitlin’s incredibly wealthy and important client requests his services, he gets them. We still don’t really know who ordered the hit on the liquor store (or who pulled the trigger), but it barely matters.
That revelation about Burke reminded me of how Mike in Breaking Bad takes orders from Gus *above* his orders from Saul Goodman. I imagine the person who pays more receives the priority, as Cutshaw and Gus are both considerably wealthier and more powerful than the men who work under them.
have to say…i loved cutshaw’s talk with hank when he said how the water and gas don’t just come out magically. that the world functions by thousands of things going right at the same time and those needs have to happen quietly. how else will they get a new airport?
slimy, true, and unfortunate.
if terriers doesn’t get renewed for another season it is all FX’s fault I didn’t see one commercial advertising it except for the ones with the dogs before the Premier but I only saw that on FX no other channel and there wondering why the show didn’t get good ratings ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME if nobody knows about it no ones going to see it. Its like throwing a birthday party without inviting anybody and then wondering where everybody is it just doesn’t make any sense. And that really pisses me off because when justified came out I saw hundreds of commercials on different channels advertising it and it became one of FX’s highest rated shows. I loved justified but i think terriers is just as good if not better there was no boring episodes. And terriers didn’t get nearly as good ratings. I think FX wanted the show to fail and if FX doesn’t care about its shows then they should move it to a channel that actually cares about its shows and actually cares enough to advertise
Was it ever explicitly stated that the pictures reveal McDonough is a pedophile?
No, just heavily implied.
Yeah, the “children’s hospital” line and Cutshaw’s reaction very very strongly implies that.
first jason’s [allegedly] a pedo, now cutshaw? seems like a lot for o.b., doesn’t it?
I thought that was the point of why Jason was involved when the Cutshaw pedo beat came out…I figured Cutshaw had given Jason a chance to work on the project because he saw him as another man battling the same “indecent” nature (even if Jason hadn’t actually engaged or had knowledge of what was going with those kids).
Any chance there will be some awards that could save it? This show has got to be saved
Freaks and Geeks was the first thing that came to my mind when that final scene between Hank and Britt in the car ended. It reminded me so much of Lindsay and Kim getting into the Deadheads’ van and driving off (which always seemed to say “they were never seen again” to me) in that show’s final episode.
A perfect, bittersweet ending to an amazing show that seems to be cognizant of its own impending demise. When the screen went black I actually whispered “no”. Please FX renew this show!
I hope they had no idea of their impending demise. They filmed the whole season before the first episode even aired.
I know that the episode was filmed before the whole existence of the show was ever in doubt, but it’s ironic that the finale ended in a way that seems to acknowledge the unknown fate of the show and its characters. Given the greater context of the uncertainty surrounding the future of Terriers that final scene has a much greater meaning.
It seems to be a common attitude in show business to assume that this project will be your last, at least among certain people. I’ve heard various people on Wire commentaries talk about how they were never really certain the show would get a season past the one they were working on. Rich Sommer even caused a little bit of a stir recently when he remarked on twitter that pretty much no one but Jon Hamm was sure they’d be doing the next season of the show.
Just spectacularly perfect stuff. What a great season. I’ll continue my email campaign for another week.
And, also color me surprised that this is the same Ted Griffin who wrote “Ravenous” (a fave of mine) and “Ocean’s Eleven”. I had no idea.
Um, I don’t have a lot of money, but can I send some to FX to make them keep Terriers for another season? I seriously can’t remember the last time I’ve been this upset by the possibility of a show’s cancellation. This was just such an amazing season!
And to borrow Matt Hetrick’s line from below, and just as sarcastically, but at the same time serious as he was, “Damn you, Sepinwall!” My two favorite “new” shows of this season were Terriers and Lonestar. One was cancelled after two episodes and one is in danger of being cancelled after one season. As you say, at least Terriers got to stick around for 13 episodes and show how amazing it was and we all have that forever (something I wish Lonestar had the chance to do so we could see if it was going to be too complicated and fail or simply be amazing), but on the other hand, any shows you want to totally get me pumped about for next year already that I’m going to be mad about when other viewers stick to watching bland shows on network TV??
I feel the same way so am repeating myself again, (sorry to those who have already read this) but,
I read that Terrierist fans are buying Pimp Daddy Thursday on iTunes to pimp Terriers since FX is tracking sales. Here’s more info:
[justtv.wordpress.com]
you can also buy episodes of terriers on itunes (and gift them to friends as a way to introduce the show to others)
That was … beautiful. Just a fabulous ending to a fabulous show. This was not only the best new show of the year, but IMO, the best overall show (granted, everyone’s tastes are different). I desperately am hoping for a 2nd season, but there’s a part of me that almost thinks that ending it the way they did … it’s somewhat poetic and just fabulous.
I loved all the callbacks, but more than anything, I loved all the callbacks to the little aspects of the show, most of what Alan noted. I loved the fact that Gustafson got rewarded at the end. I loved how they tied up strings, and still left enough out there that we could see possibilities for a 2nd season (granted, if McDonough did this as a favor, that might be a problem).
I loved the death of Burke. It was a long time coming, since Mickey, and it was just right. I loved the banter at the end between Laura and Hank, with Hank showing renewed grit and determination about taking Cutshaw down, something that could bode well for character development if there is a 2nd season.
I could go on and on, but a fabulous ending to a fabulous season to a great show.
did you notice that gustafson was smoking again? being put on leave must have really got to him.
I don’t think he was smoking when he was painting, but he was when he was sitting on the porch with Hank. So it wsn’t just being put on leave that got to him, but the gravity of Hank’s news.
your right. he didn’t start until he and hank sat down on the porch. but he obviously had a pack ready and waiting.
for a guy who quit quite a while ago, that says he’d picked the habit back up before hank came over with his news.
I should also thank you Alan. I really, REALLY hate to admit it, but I almost DIDN’T give this show a chance. Then I read a review or two, saw a promo with some actual dialogue & jokes (and not just a Jack Russell Terrier eating soap or something), and that was pretty much it.
This is probably genuinely my favorite TV show right now, and I probably owe watching it to this site. For better or worse, as it stands.
I emailed FX with a pretty sincere plea for a second season. Here’s hoping we get one. I guess I have to bank on them not being able to ignore a pretty fanatical cult following and the critical acclaim demonstrating this is a high-quality product and hope that compels them to market it differently (and better) and thus find a wider audience. For now, I’m just grateful for the show. However, I am VERY excited to see season 2.
-Cheers
I feel like I just finished a great, undiscovered Raymond Chandler novel, with Marlowe updated as Hank. Simply the best season of a private detective show in television history.
As much as I loved the Sopranos and Deadwood, I have never really been tempted to buy the DVDs. I’m buying season one of Terriers the moment it’s available
One more happy viewer/fan/groupie here!
Very nicely done finale, ditto on the review Alan. The finale left me feeling a softer and gentler side to this show, a nice way to end the season. That might sound weird, considering a couple scenes, like Hank killing what’s his name.
And even though many loose ends were tied up, amazingly enough, and we got to see so many characters one more time, instead of it feeling too pat, it just felt satisfying, right up to the end.
I compared this show to Breaking Bad recently for it’s intensity. Yet the finale was sort of the reverse, yet in a good way. And that ending? It really is a nice way to think of Terriers, when I do. I’m already looking forward to watching the whole season over again, soon. I can’t say that about even a few other shows.
Just a couple favorite moments. The scene when Hank’s in the cop car and they pull into the alley. I was sure it was going to end very badly and honestly forgot that it wouldn’t make sense to kill Hank off then and there.
And the scene with Katie and Brit before he leaves to go to prison. I needed some happy moments tonight and this episode gave them to me.
You’ve talked before about Shawn Ryan being able to do great finales, and the same can be said for Ted Griffin and his brother, Nicholas.
Oh! I read that Terrierist fans are buying Pimp Daddy Thursday on iTunes to pimp Terriers since FX is tracking sales. Here’s more info:
[justtv.wordpress.com]
Yep. Right on, Mr. Sepinwall. This was a great season, and the best new show of the fall (and it wasn’t close).
FX… you are in a unique position. Mr. Sepinwall made an interesting comparison to the endless retrospectives of shows like Freaks and Geeks, and what could have been. Well, that’s your decision right now! You can SHOW US what “could have been” by renewing Terriers! You have the power right now!
Because so many have commented about wanting to do something to save this show, are writing FX, and offering to even send money (!) I wanted to repost this in case you missed it.
I read that Terrierist fans are buying Pimp Daddy Thursday on iTunes to pimp Terriers since FX is tracking sales. Here’s more info:
[justtv.wordpress.com]
Sounds like a worthwhile & fun thing to do. :)
As a side note, it’d be great if someone could do an interview with Alison Elliott about Laura Ross.
Thinking back on it, this season was incredibly well written, especially from a plot perspective. There must have been a clear understanding in the writers room of where everything was headed from at least the second episode. There have been so many interdependent events over the course of the season that removing any one of them could have brought the whole season long plot crashing down. Yet until the last two (and what was essentially the Lindus two-parter mid-season), each episode was able to remain self contained enough as to be satisfying on its own merits. The wedding episode “Asunder” (unsurprisingly from the same sibling creative team as the finale) really stands out as supremely critical to the master plot and the characters’ motivations, working as a phenomenal hour of television that also happened to fit seamlessly with what came before and set up the final stretch episodes.
Terriers seems like the textbook example of how to balance procedural storytelling and season long story arcs in the 10-15 episode cable model.
Lovely, lovely. One thing I like about Hank and Britt’s banter – they’re not hilarious. They’re just funny, in a way that your best friend is funny. Maybe not everyone laughs at their jokes, but you do. They don’t have that sitcommy punch line-punch line-punch line rhythm.
Too much to love, so here’s just one more thing: after Hank realizes the cop driving his transport isn’t going to kill him, the cop gets to respond “How much are they paying you?” This guy’s no one, we’ll never hear from him again, but he gets a moment to have a completely reasonable response to Hank’s accusation. Stuff like that just gets me, they’ve created such a detailed world.
Two tiny things – Alan, I think Hank made the comment about “we should never split up” not Britt.
And, are we assuming Laura doesn’t know about what Cutshaw got up to down in Mexico? That seems too big for her to accept, but she didn’t mention it along with the murder, so I thought Hank maybe swept that one under so he could deal with Cutshaw in his own time.
Renew, renew, renew!
The cop turning the line back on Hank was actually a really nice bit of payoff for using the same actor over the course of a season. He was in at least one episode earlier on because I confused him with Gustafson’s ex-partner and I’m pretty sure he was the same cop who gave Britt the name of the woman in liquor store. Its that kind of attention to detail that I think made so much of the character detail and plotting work so well.
It was Hank who said that. And I’m also assuming Laura hasn’t been told what exactly was in those pictures for the reasons you state. It wouldn’t be the first time Hank kept a secret from someone “for their own good.”
*crossing fingers for renewal*
“This guy’s no one, we’ll never hear from him again”
Hopefully we will see Officer Robledo return in season two. Love his name for some reason.
“Damn you Sepinwall! I would have never watched this show had you not specifically plugged it. I remember watching the stupid dog ads and literally saying out loud, “well, I’m never watching that.” But then you sucked me in, and now it’s over!”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Ditto.
I had no intentions of ever watching the show cause the PR for Terriers was tragic.
I read Alan’s review of it and took a chance. I even forced my parents to watch it. haha! And all of us love the show.
There was never a bad episode for me. I love the writing and the pace of the storytelling. Plus I like how everyone looked like everyday people and not some dirty up pretty boys trying to be edgy.
So if FX decides to renew. I will be thrilled. Plus I have nothing else to watch at 9PM on Wednesday. Please FX don’t force to me to sit through the never ending repeats of L&O SVU on USA.
I thought there was law in place to prosecute Americans that go abroad to commit child sexual abuse. If Hank had turned in the pictures to the police and copies to the media, Cutshaw would’ve gone to jail and that would’ve killed the project.
There is a law for such actions, but Hank didn’t turn in the photos. He just used them to ensure that the airport project was ditched and made it clear he had copies.
It would have likely killed Cutshaw as well, as child molesters are hated by most other criminals.
That’s the one thing that’s troubling me. Hank is letting a pedophile walk around? I suppose he wants to get him on something with more jail time (since he can’t tie him to Gosney’s murder). For me, that was a much darker realization than what he did in Change Partners.
they only had a photograph. Granted it was real from his reaction, but his lawyers could have argued it was fake and an attack to simply hurt his character. The airport still could have been built through behind the scenes wrangling that someone of his resources could pull off and everyone still loses.
This way Hank gets his win and as he tells Laura, “Inever said I wouldn’t come after him for something else.”
Terriers has become my husband and my favorite show this season. What an awesome season and excellent last show. I wrote FX and have spread the word to all my family and friends.
But one thing is driving me crazy about this episode, and I’m surprised no one else has commented about it yet. The ending with Hank and Brit in the truck talking about fleeing to Mexico as they drive up to the red light was perfect, but it was the EXACT same ending as the movie Unfaithful with Diana Lane and Richard Gere. I was so thrown off by the uncanny similarity, it completely took me out of the scene.
I guess most of the readers decided to skip Unfaithful.
it looks like Gustafson’s attempt to cure his nicotine habit failed. He was smoking a real one on his driveway and for the rest of the episode, he had no cigarette or pacifier between his lips.
Really hoping this gets renewed, but if it isn’t at least it had one of the most perfect endings for a show.
On a side note, really cool that Michael Gaston landed roles in two ambitious (Rubicon and Terriers) back to back. Wasn’t familiar with him before Rubicon’s debut, but will definitely be keeping an eye for him in the future.
He was also the immigration officer in Inception :D
But yeah, two very good roles in the same year, good on him
“One of the few flaws I found with the episode was that there was never a real payoff to the idea of Hank and Britt using the classical music station to sniff out bugs. I kept waiting for a scene where the Vivaldi was disrupted in mid-verse, and instead it was just a recurring background motif. To be honest, though, if there had been extra time for such a payoff, I’d have rather it gone to a curtain call for the teabagging, flatulent, incontinent dog.”
Britt did check for it at the apartment of the lawyer who worked for Zeitlin. There was no disruption, and he concluded it was safe to talk.
Hmm.
Thank you, Alan. Your recommendation was why I watched this show.
Thank you, FX, for airing the damn thing.
Thank you to the creators for making something amazing.
I hope it gets renewed, but if it doesn’t, I’m glad I got a chance to see it.
Best show of the year. And it’s not a close case.
Now THAT’S how to end a series you don’t know will be renewed. Perfect. Stupid, stupid Rubicon.
still have a bad taste in my mouth over rubicon. it’s a shame, really.
I remember really enjoying the finale for the first season of Damages, so writing good endings that might be series finales might be a FX thing. But Damages came back & seasons 2 & 3 weren’t great. So if Terriors gets cancelled at least we won’t have to deal witha subpar season
I also want to add my thanks, Alan, for championing this show. It may not have the largest audience, but you definitely played a key role in helping the ratings slowly go up over the last few episodes. I only hope the passion that all of us Terriers fans have had in promoting, email/letter writing, tweeting, etc. will pay off in the end.
Above all things, I loved how quickly Britt threw aside his anger over Hank’s secret-keeping in order to stand with him and fight to the end once things got serious. Now *that* is friendship.
This show is at its best when the levity is mixed with the noir-ish storytelling of the more serialized episodes, and these last few have been nothing short of amazing. I sincerely hope Hank, Britt, Katie, Gretch, Gustafson, Maggie, Karina, Alison, and the Convoy all live to fight another season. It’d also be cool to expand on the department folks, like the cops who are more loyal to Mark than their (potentially corrupt) superiors.
And by Alison, I mean Laura.
I thought it was amazing! I didn’t think to look up how the ratings were doing until now, but then I realized all of my favorite shows get prematurely canceled (Studio 60, Firefly, Arrested Development, etc.) so I decided to look it up. I really hope this show doesn’t get cancelled. It is so smartly written, brilliantly acted and the way it is filmed is (lack of a better word) cool. If this show gets canceled, I think I will officially lose my faith in tv AND it’s apathetic viewers.
â€œIâ€™ll tell you what I do believe. I believe that the people who watch television shows arenâ€™t dumber than the people who make television shows. I believe that quality is not anathema to profit.â€
-Aaron Sorkin
While that line is the single reason beyond all others that I love Aaron Sorkin, I, sadly, don’t think he’s right.
Brit was listening quietly to classical in Sarah’s house before he said “I think we are ok.” (I would imagine Brit has no idea what the viola sounds like, let alone if it sounded distorted so he probably did his best)
I thought Terriers would suck, but it didn’t.
I live for those moments when I’m proven wrong. It sort of affirms my faith in the universe, that for so long as I can be pleasantly surprised, everything’s going to be all right.
This series was just a hair short of perfection, and I’m glad I decided to follow it. Now universe, surprise me again. Let’s have a second season.
I knew the finale would be fantastic, considering how Shawn Ryan always delivered on finales for The Shield. This lived up to that in every way, unbelievable how everything was tied up and almost every character that mattered got to come back.
It’s a damn shame that with all the crap on TV, this show has very little chance of coming back. I’m happy we got this brilliant season of television no matter how it turns out.