FX renews ‘You’re the Worst’ & ‘Married’ for longer second seasons

Today, FX is not the worst. It is the best, for having renewed “You’re the Worst” – and also “Married.”
Despite modest ratings, FX has ordered second seasons of both of its new summer comedies – with 13-episode orders, instead of this year’s 10 – though only “Married” will remain on the main channel. Season 2 of “You’re the Worst” will move over to sister channel FXX, which was always meant to be home to the younger-skewing shows in the FX empire. (And which no longer seems like a dumping ground for no-hoper projects now that Every “Simpsons” Ever made the world aware that FXX exists.)
I was skeptical of both comedies when they debuted, but I fell very hard for “You’re the Worst” by the end, and grew to mostly like “Married” the further we got from that show’s unpleasant pilot episode. With two channels to populate – especially with FXX being treated like an actual thing again – FX needs more product, and I’m glad to see the executives there sticking with two shows that have the creative goods even if the ratings haven’t been there yet. That’s an approach that’s paid off handsomely with another current FXX resident in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and while I don’t know that either of these will have a decade-plus lifespan, it’s good to see good work being rewarded with patience.
What does everybody else think? Can we do Sunday Funday on a Tuesday?
That is the best surprise renewal news I’ve heard in a while. “You’re the Worst” is a series I enjoy so much I watch each episode at least twice. I stuck with “Married” due mostly to my love of Judy Greer, but it did get better as the season progressed. But “You’re the Worst” is one of my favorite comedies, so I am THRILLED with this news.
You and FX just made my day. We were lucky to have these shows this summer. Now go over to USA and tell them to renew Playing House. Thanks.
Agree. Playing House is fantastic. Really one of the best sitcoms.
That is AWESOME news. Love them both, and have developed a mad Kether Donohue crush.
Sweet! More Judy Greer is never a bad thing!
You guys are also really making me want to give You’re The Worst a shot.
You really should. I liked “Married” a lot, but “Worst” is infinitely better.
Kether Donahue is a fox! Definitely like her in this show.
Great. Now I’m going to have to update my DVR recording of You’re the Worst because it changed channels. Other than that I’m glad they renewed it. Loved the series.
My wife liked Married more, but I thought it was just OK.
I was planning to lay into You’re the Worst a bit once I felt safe that I would not be hurting its chances for renewal, but I want to enjoy the good news for a little bit. Maybe next time. FXX! Watch the show!
Good for FX rewarding these shows despite the ratings. It’s a shame that the masses can’t seem to handle shows that don’t adhere to standard tropes.
This is excellent, You’re the Worst is great. I can’t see it going 10 seasons (or really more than another couple or so) but it was excellent at the end of the first season.
Some good news from FX, but FX executives look deeply into my eyes; you are getting sleepy, very, very sleepy: “Renew the Bridge, Renew the Bridge, Renew the Bridge, Renew the Bridge…”
Glad to hear it. Hope they get You’re the Worst on Netflix soon, so I can see the first couple of episodes that I missed, and so I can tell everyone to watch it.
I’m thrilled that You’re the Worst was renewed! It’s my favorite new comedy of the year, and one my favorite shows of 2014 to date.
I was never *too* worried about its chances because Stephen Falk sounded quite optimistic in podcast interviews that he did with champions of the show like Andy Greenwald and Mo Ryan. While I would normally place little to no trust in a showrunner’s predictions about the fate of their low-rated program, FX and John Landgraf have a reputation for being more upfront about these things. Still, it’s nice to have official confirmation.
The move to FXX makes sense and doesn’t bother me in the slightest. I’ll follow You’re the Worst wherever it goes. The show and the people who make it have earned that level of commitment.
Outstanding! All the good things I would say about “Worst” would be redundant, so I’ll react to “Married.” I liked this show a lot more than Alan or Dan seemed to, but that could be because I saw so much of a couple I know in the main characters. It captured very well what it looks like when people are trying to accept the doldrums of true adulthood.
I also thoroughly enjoyed Jenny Slate, who’s probably the most underrated part of the show. And I’m always happy to have Paul Reiser back on my TV (unless it’s on NBC in a show named after him).
The good guys won today!
FXX seems like a good spot for a culty show like Utopia
I am thrilled with “You’re the worst” getting picked up! Still have the season parked on TIVO.
But I am annoyed that it is being dumped on FXX. Where I never remember to look and see what is on FXX… since that channel is buried deep in my sports channel lineup.
I agree Married got better as the season went. Greer’s harpiness got less and that helped a lot. She was still angry and annoyed… but without being so nasty about it. Love seeing Paul Reiser weekly too!
Outstanding.
Whew!!!!!!
Very happy about this. You’re the Worst is my favorite new show of 2014, and I’m looking forward to an extended second season. I hope this show has a long life ahead of it.
Cool for both.
Yay! This makes me very happy!