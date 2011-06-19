‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘Fire & Blood’: Reviewing the season finale

“Game of Thrones” just wrapped up its terrific first season, and I have a review of the finale coming up (and, for anyone who DVR’ed “The Killing” finale but hasn’t seen it yet, I briefly discuss my opinion of it in a non-spoiler-y fashion), just as soon as I favor my fingers…
“When dead men, and worse, come hunting for us in the night, do you think it matters who sits on the Iron Throne?” -Commander Mormont
That, boys and girls, is how you do the first season finale to a sweeping TV epic.
On the same night, back to back, “Game of Thrones” and “The Killing” presented finales that were more interested in serving as a prologue for a second season than in wrapping up certain first season story points. But where “The Killing” finale largely functioned as a thumb in the eye to its audience and disintegrated whatever interest I had in continuing with that show (for more on that, go read my review), the “Game of Thrones” finale only made me more interested in what’s coming next.
It comes down to what I’ve talked about before, the difference between good cliffhangers and bad ones. The good kind are a promise of exciting new stories to come; the bad kind tend to treat the viewer as a sucker who will only come back if there’s some immediate question to be answered or jeopardy to be revolved.
Again, I’ll leave discussion of “The Killing” finale for that review, but “Fire & Blood” was definitely the good kind of cliffhanger. It turns out that most of the resolution to this season’s stories came in the two previous episodes: whiny punk Joffrey remained the king, noble but foolish Ned Stark was beheaded, Robb successfully outmaneuevered the superior forces of Tywin Lannister, Drogo clung to death as Dany went into labor, etc. The finale clarified a few things – that Dany lost the baby and ultimately had to euthanize a living but vegetative Drogo – but for the most part was moving pieces into place for season two:
• Joffrey remains king, but also remains a mama’s boy and will therefore wed Sansa, even though she understandably despises him for murdering her father;
• Arya will try to escape the capitol and the forces of the Lannisters disguised as a boy, in the company of a bunch of recruits to the Night’s Watch (including one of the bastard children of the late king Robert);
• The bannermen of the north decide that, rather than keep fighting the Lannisters, they can simply break off from the south and form their own nation, with young Robb as their new king;
• Rich old Tywin, with his favorite son Jaime a prisoner of war and idiot grandson running amok, finally takes clever outcast son Tyrion seriously, assigning him to be the new Hand of the King;
and, in the thrilling back-to-back sequences that closed the finale:
• After being talked out of running away from his duty on the Night’s Watch to avenge Ned’s death, Jon Snow and the rest of his brothers prepare to march north of the Wall to confront the White Walkers and whatever other danger awaits;
and
• Dany burns Drogo’s corpse (and murders the witch woman responsible for the baby being stillborn), walking into the flames herself because she knows that, as the true daughter of the dragons, she’s impervious to heat and flame – and because she wants to hatch the three dragon’s eggs she has to give her the literal firepower she’ll need fight back against all those who have betrayed her in her short but eventful life.
If the Night’s Watch sequence (with Commander Mormont’s speech accompanied by the pounding, addictive “Thrones” score by Ramin Djawadi) and then the final image of a naked but unharmed Dany revealing the three baby dragons didn’t get your adrenaline racing for a second season, then you should check with your internist, because that was one hell of a one-two punch.
That is a lot to deal with in a second season (and I’m sure the second book, “A Clash of Kings,” offers up even more), and I’m thrilled by the possibilities of almost all of it, from Arya trying to survive and conceal her identity among that motley crew of prisoners and outcasts to Dany and her three new babies massively upending the plans of both the remaining Dothraki and the feuding, insular factions back in Westeros.
It helps, of course, that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are working with all these strong, well-rounded characters that Martin created, and that they’ve assembled a cast so strong that Sean Bean’s exit just seems like an opportunity for others to shine brighter.
In terms of shining, how about Emilia Clarke as Dany? Think about all the impediments there are to making that character interesting and/or consistent. She starts off as a scared, barely-vocal teenager. She spends many of her scenes appearing opposite characters who either don’t speak English or don’t speak, period. Her storyline literally takes place on another continent from the rest of the action, and only a couple of times had any direct connection to what’s going on in Westeros. And over the course of one short TV season, sometimes with fairly brief appearances (or in one case, no appearance at all), she has to convincingly evolve from terrified girl to fierce, regal warrior queen – a woman who can stand up and lead without her giant superhero of a husband by her side. And Clarke has sold every bit of that transformation, and was incredible in every one of her scenes in the finale. Dany is one of a handful of roles that were recast after the original pilot was shot. I obviously can’t speak to what Tamzin Merchant was or wasn’t doing in the part, but they hit a home run with Clarke. Great performance, and someone perfectly situated to take on greater importance as the series goes on.
But everyone’s terrific. Consider Sophie Turner as Sansa. That character has to take an abrupt, if understandable, turn from insufferable spoiled brat to a sympathetic girl trapped in a horrible circumstance as prisoner and betrothed to the abusive little fool who had her father executed, and Turner nails it. The scene where Joffrey forces Sansa to look at her father’s head on a pike, then has one of his guards slap her around because his mother taughter him that a king should never strike his lady was so uncomfortable, and yet redeeming in the way that Sansa finally seems to be finding the strength to stand up to Joffrey, even if she has absolutely no power to do anything against him.
And, of course, there are the performances/characters who have been a pleasure all along. As Tyrion, Peter Dinklage has come close to stealing the entire series lock, stock and barrel a few times. There wasn’t a ton of screen time for him this week, but his reaction to Tywin not only entrusting him with this huge responsibility, but to hearing his distant father say “You’re my son,” was so beautifully-played. And the prospect of Tyrion – a very smart man who’s had precious little opportunity to use those smarts for anything but his own leisure – taking on this hugely important, powerful role in the capitol is just marvelous. (Though I fear that putting Tyrion, Varys and Littlefinger into a room together could cause such an overload of cleverness that King’s Landing could implode.)
In the end, not only does “Fire & Blood” feel like a prologue to season 2, but the entire season feels like one long prologue to the major conflicts of the series proper. (And viewed in that light, Ned’s death is a bit less shocking in hindsight. A bit.) This civil war between the Starks, Lannisters and Baratheons has been bloody, but it’s got nothing on what’s coming if the White Walkers breach the Wall and head south, or if Dany’s able to use the dragons to rally a big army to cross the Narrow Sea with her.
But where Martin in the book, and now Benioff and Weiss on the show, have understood is that you keep people hooked to a long, continuing saga not just with shocking deaths and surprises, but with strong characterization and colorful storytelling along the way. “Game of Thrones” season 1 feels like even less of a complete story than, say, “The Wire” season 1. I don’t mind, though, because it was damned entertaining along the way – with the finale as possibly the most entertaining so far – and we know that at least one more season is coming. And if the creative team can keep up this level of quality, it’s hard to imagine HBO shutting things down anytime soon, even with a budget that only figures to get higher. Dragons aren’t cheap, but they’re also amazing, and I can’t wait to see more of them, Dany, Tyrion and all the rest.
Some other thoughts:
• Heh. Tywin Lannister uses the same pronunciation of “whore” that Ralphie Ciffaretto did.
• After starting out as a world where magic hadn’t really been seen in centuries, “Thrones” wholly embraced magic by season’s end, with the witch, the zombies, the dragons and even young Bran and Rickon Stark having the same dream about their father.
• Bran’s little history lesson to Osha the wildling woman also helped clarify a few pieces of backstory the show talked about all season but never went into complete detail on, like how Ned’s sister came to die.
• Michelle Fairley and Richard Madden were both quite good in the scene where Catelyn and Robb wind up in the woods, each grieving in their own way for Ned. And I loved Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s portrayal of Jaime’s fatalistic sense of humor in the scene where Cat comes to possibly murder him – particularly the long pause as he wonders what lie he can (or should) tell to explain why he threw Bran out the window.
• With Jaime captive, Tywin has to turn to Tyrion to do his bidding (and Tyrion doesn’t listen to all his instructions, as he’s going to take Shae with him to King’s Landing), while Cersei has to turn to cousin Lancel as her new bedmate. Trying to imagine an alternate version of this series told as a reality show about the famous, completely messed-up Lannister family: “Living It Up with the Lannisters,” maybe?
• Apparently showing a man getting his tongue pulled out in a tight close-up is a visual bridge this show isn’t ready to cross yet, so that particular mutilation was kept in the background of the shot and well out of focus.
• I liked seeing Sam finally discover some courage in the way he tried to block Jon’s path from leaving Castle Black, and later when he organized their other friends to chase him down and convince him to go back. The scene where the guys all recited the Night’s Watch oath simultaneously was as weirdly stirring in its own way as Mormont’s speech later.
• In a way, I’m more startled by the death of Drogo than I was by Ned’s. In the end, both had to die to create additional conflict and force other characters to stand on their own, but I feel like we were only just starting to scratch the surface of that big guy in the last few episodes. Nice work, Jason Momoa, with a character arguably even harder to play than Dany.
• With all due respect to the many fine directors we’ve had on this series so far, can we have Alan Taylor back as much as possible in season 2? The story itself obviously dictated much of the emotional quality of these last two episodes, but Taylor still directed the hell out of the story he was given.
• What an odd but potentially fascinating pair of scenes with Maester Pycelle, who to this point has been a fairly minor character. He seems like a doddering old fool with Roz the whore, but as soon as she leaves, he limbers up easily, and in the next scene we see that his stooped posture and shuffling walk are all an affectation – Pycelle playing a role in the same way that Varys and Littlefinger do. It’s a role that’s kept him alive and close to many kings over the years, and I wonder if those scenes were a signal that we should prepare for a lot more Pycelle going forward.
What did everybody else think?
All kinds of awesome. Wish it had more episodes per 1st season but will take quality over quantity any day.
Waiting for the next season is going to be excruciating. As a book reader, for me the TV show has been far superior to reading it. They’ve really been able to tell a clean, suspenseful, building story in a way that provides both emotional punch and kickass moments.
I hope they keep up the high quality and get to play out as many seasons as they can.
according to hibbard’s interview over at EW with the producers, you’ll be a happy guy, since Alan Taylor’s shooting 4(i think) episodes for season two.
Blasphemy!!!!!
Tamzin Merchant played Catherine Howard (Henry’s fifth wife) in the Tudors and I could not stand her in that show. While she had no problem getting naked for that role, I doubt she would have had the ability to demonstrate the inner growth and strength that Emilia Clarke has done with this role. I figured that the dragon eggs would be important eventually, I just did not realize that they could be hatched.
I look forward to Joffrey’s gruesome death. It must happen.
Now I will start to read the novels and I am not sure if I will be able to stop at just the first one.
Agreed. In my fan fantasy version that I made up in my head, I haven’t decided if Joffrey’s death should be by direwolf, dragon, Stark or his Uncle Tyrion. I can’t wait for that episode.
By direwolf would be nice, but I suspect Joffrey’s death, which surely can’t be long in coming now, will be a lot more prosaic. He’s not worth more effort than that.
I wasn’t impressed by Tamzin Merchant in The Tudors. I’m glad she was replaced in GoT (she probably would have just pissed me off, and I wouldn’t have bought her re: Dany’s evolution). Emilia Clarke, on the other hand, has made the role her own. Good job.
they should rip his balls off
I bet Sansa is going to grow some balls of her own and take care of Joffrey in some underhanded manner. Or, maybe she’ll try, then get locked up in a tower and rescued by Rob who will proceed to disembowel him.
I was worried about how they’d depict the dragons, but they nailed it!
They nailed the dragons, but the direwolves suffered as a result. Those wolves should be a lot bigger than that by now. They won’t be able to get away with using regular dogs next season.
Having read the books first and knowing they were coming, I was worried how people would receive them. I feel like the show earned the leap of faith it takes (I know the walkers and witch were in first, but there are easier ways to expalin them then actual dragons), and I’m glad to see that most people seem to agree. They looked great too.
Great season, read the books if you want greater details and character development, but the show did a great job telling the story within the restrictions caused by a somewhat limiting format.
“They won’t be able to get away with using regular dogs next season.”
Honestly, I wouldn’t care less if they did. While I’ve still got issues with the storytelling on GoT, the production design, costumes and cinematography have been astounding and IMO the producers stretched a generous but still tight budget in the right directions.
I haven’t read the books but as a watcher of the show it was sort of laughable to think that Rob’s direwolf as depicted in the show could kill 10 men and 10 horses as one of the men mentioned.
I think the comment about the wolf’s battle prowess was there more to illustrate how tales told after a battle have little if nothing to do with reality
@BullCity No, its more of a limitation of the show and the disappointing portrayal of the wolves. In the books they’re enormous by now. It _might_ have been an exaggeration, but it was certainly within reason.
Reply to comment…
Yeah continuing on with the wolves comment, by that stage in the book, their Dire-wolves were already much larger, they continued to grow at that extreme pace that we saw at the beginning of the season and were already twice the size of your average wolf. My hope next year is that next year they are able to get the dragon’s into the scenes instead of just being talked about, and really hope we get more direwolf stuff as the first season of the TV show really downplayed the importance of them and their connection to the stark children…
i speculate they will treat animating the dragons in a similar fashion to how they used they direwolfs this season… great season and great finale
You mean they’ll get real dragons and make them look bigger?
i mean show them only when absolutely necessary
I think they’re going to have an easier job with the dragons. I don’t think that it’s a spoiler to say that the direwolves were much more prominently featured in the books, which was understandably hard to depict with live animals. Whatever the dragons get up to in the future, animating them is will be easier than that. Special effects have come a long way.
“I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say…” How dare you try to decide what qualifies as a spoiler and what doesn’t. Can’t people just STFU about the books already?
Even people like me who haven’t read the books yet realize the direwolves should be bigger, given the size of their mother. Calm down.
When you find yourself typing “how dare you” in a comment thread about a TV show, you may want to consider taking a deep breath.
You know, I usually rabidly avoid anything that has to do with dragons. All too often, the appearance or mention of dragons signals a kind of simplistic mindset, and anything really interesting re: plot all goes to hell. Which is why I hate so many SyFy films. GoT, luckily, is an exception, largely because the storytelling and acting remain compelling and are never sacrificed to effects. That said, dragons are a device, to be used like any other in service to the story, yes? I myself would like to see more of the direwolves, if only because they have an actual zoological precedent in the real world that makes me wonder what they were like. And I don’t look forward to the frothing at the mouth in these posts that will no doubt accompany the appearances of Dany’s dragons next season. More wolves!! But not at the expense of the story, please.
DB Cooper, how dare you caution anyone against writing “how dare you.” But seriously, yeah, it spoils absolutely nothing to say that in the books, the direwolves are more prominent than they are in the episodes we’ve already seen.
Webdiva: “Dragons are fantasy. If there’s magical talismans or a magic sword or wizards or f-ing crazy not real animals – all these basic things that break the laws of reality – that sh-t’s all fantasy. I’m into hard sci-fi. Fantasy is bullsh-t.
NOT A SPOILER: @Webdiva- you do know that next season it’s all dragons? Next season starts with a world of dragons fighting amongst themselves, and there’ll be a five minute clip showing how all the humans and walkers and wolves and everyone else were wiped out between seasons. Don’t believe me?
If the Direwolves are more featured in book 1, than I can’t help but now expect them to be more featured in TV season 2. I DON’T want to know about the books. This is a TV show. This is a blog about TV Shows. There are plenty of places to discuss books, or books vs tv shows. If you tell me the differences between the books and the tv show, it’s going to shape my expectations for the tv show. And I say “how dare you” b/c there’s really no need for this extra information, except for people who just can’t contain themselves at all. They just HAVE to go off topic and discuss the books. There’s no place to go on the entire internet to discuss this tv show w/o the book readers having to throw in their two cents.
I agree with Stop with Spoilers!! As a fervent fan and bookreader I find it excuciatingly annoying that e-v-e-r-e-y-w-h-e-r-e I go there are some bookreaders who just can’t hold their tongue and keep out of the discussion. Honestly! I jut want to read about the tv show sometimes, (a lot) and not see people poorly balance that edge between spoiler/not spoiler. JUST KEEP THE F OUT EVERYONE! Seriously.
Sorry it just get on my nerves a lot.
Like I said, I am a book reader myself, but I find it much more interesting to see discussions from newbies a lot of the times, as I kind of get to relive a lot of thoughts. Plus I don’t “get spoiled” again with all the theories like I was when first started looking up this series online.
If I want to read all of the comparisons and whatnot, which I sometimes admittedly do like to! I would rather just go to winter-is-coming.net or westeros.org and joing their forums and not have to read it endlessly every where else I go…
SWS – the comment certainly seems to conform to Alan’s rules above, in that it’s about what has come so far in the books but not what is to come.
There IS a place you can go where there are 0 spoilers. The “Completely Unspoiled Speculation” forum on TWOP: [forums.televisionwithoutpity.com]
I agree with the sentiment that book readers spoiling certain events and incessantly comparing the show to the books are annoying. But Stop With Spoilers overreacted – Mely was just making a point about the depiction of these fantasy animals in the show.
Without spoiling anything, I can only hope that they’ll either start making the season longer, or not committing themselves to the “One book = One 10-episode season” philosophy. Things only get *more* complicated for everyone from here on in.
I agree. I wonder how they’re going to film a lot of scenes for season two. I hope it’s not a spoiler to say that things get kicked up a notch..
Pretty sure Weiss and Benioff have mentioned that book 3 would have to be more than 10 episodes. Probably a season and a half or more. So I think that is when the change happens if at all.
I agree, and I also wonder whether they hope/plan to do the entire book series. The 5th one is being published this summer, but at the pace Martin writes, they might run out of material before he finishes the series if they stick with 1 book = 1 season (*fingers crossed this show sticks around for a while*)
I believe Weiss/Benioff stated that season two would be 10 episodes as well, simply because the production and filming is pretty grueling and trying to cram a few more episodes in would likely lead to episodes that simply weren’t good enough. I don’t want to think about waiting a year to see season two :(
Alan, with the season over, what’s your policy about discussing things that happened in the book Game of Thrones that were not shown in Season 1? I’ve wanted to ask a question to those who never read the books but it would mean discussing something not shown in the series.
I have a decent guess about what your question is, and my personal opinion is that it is a spoiler to ask about. I realize that it is only really addressed in Book 1, which is now over in show world. But the show may intend to have this plot point and may find another way to introduce it eventually. That makes talking or hinting about it now a spoiler imo. I feel like it is better to discuss this particular question with book readers or with people who don’t mind potentially being spoiled.
If it hasn’t been on the show, it’s not to be discussed here.
Pamoya, not sure what you think I was going to ask about, but I don’t think it qualifies as a real spoiler, and it’s really not something ever mentioned again. That’s why I asked you, Alan, because I respect the rules of your blog. It’s a question that really fascinates me, how people who have only watched the show perceive something or someone as compared to someone who’s read the books, but I will respect your rules and err on the side of caution. It’s a question that is going to eat at me for a while, though.
Michaelangelo, check out winter-is-coming.net or westeros.org. Plenty of people to discuss with on either site
Would love to see a post-mortem interview with Benioff or Weiss or both or someone else attached to the show. Can’t get enough.
With the first season wrapped up, the question I have is whether or not to read Clash of Kings in the off-season. I started reading Game of Thrones after the famous golden crown episode, and it kind of sucks reading the book after you’ve seen it’s events on the screen. I don’t think I’ll be able to wait til April to find out what happens next, but the pure joy and exhiliration I felt when Robb threw down a captured Jaime argues for seeing it fresh. I can’t decide. Delayed gratification or immediate reward?
READ the books! :) Seeing it on screen is easier, but the books are more rewarding, I promise. Besides, they’re terrifically written. I still absolutely enjoy the show even though I know the story, and I know everybody who read the books does too.
I’m having a blast reading the book after watching the show, it’s a bit weird though, because even though the books are the original source of the story they feel a bit like “extra content” to me, giving me additional insight in the characters.
Anticipation always heightens the experience, which is something those who can’t get over instant gratification never learn (and consequently don’t get to enjoy). Wait, and enjoy the journey as it unfolds.
A dissenting opinion from a bookreader: I had as much fun waiting for things like Jon’s moonlight ride, the gang bringing him back (“honour drove you away from the wall, anf honour brought you back.” “My friends brought me back!” “I didnt say it was YOUR honour.”), the dragons, Jaime’s capture, Tyrion breaking the glass and saying “there’s your peace!”…even if youre not a virgin you can look forward to the climax.
But I promise you now: we book fans have had more fun waiting for the reactions to big game changers from the non-readers. Not in a bad way. Just in a “man, what are folks gonna think when they behead Ned?!” way.
There is plenty of fun to be had watching the show if youve already been “spoiled” (I prefer “enriched”) by reading the books.
And I laugh at anyone who thinks that making one’s way through four and a half thousand pages counts as “instant” gratification.
The reason for not reading the books it’s not so much about being spoiled for me. I just worry that I will expect too much and be disapointed later. So I prefer to I watch the show first, think it’s cool, and then read the books and find out that there’s even more.
Bookreader here who recommends that you NOT read the books if you are enjoying the suspense of the TV series. I am rather envious of the non-readers out there. But someday…read the books, they are awesome. Maybe by the time the HBO series ends, Martin will have completed the books. Haha…no seriously. Maybe he will have. It’s a miraculous world, after all.
@Katherine: Just so!
Webdiva, as someone that has made it obvious in your comments that you are a new viewer rather than a book reader I can’t imagine how you believe you can make such random statements with such confidence. For one thing you are still ‘enjoying the journey as it unfolds’ by reading it, only you get to know the characters more intimately and the story unfolds more clearly. And the twists are perhaps even more shocking. It is a fantastic adaption however TV has time and budget limitations. I sincerely hope not but these may show more significantly in seasons to come.
I just finished reading A Storm of Swords (book 3) yesterday so I’m pumped for season two already.
I can’t recall a better season 1 from any other show I’ve seen.
Can we give an Emmy to Emilia Clarke as well as Peter Dinklage?
Man I I kept hoping Sansa would just wrap her hands around Joffrey’s throat.
Hey! What do you think about Lost first season? I think it was very good as well , of course it was much longer than this… Maybe you haven’t seen lost? Then I forgive you :) … but I agree this however was way more Epic!
Lost s1 aka the only good season
This show is so amazing because nothing is ever as simple as it appears. Tywin and Tyrion, and now the dwarf son, so disregarded, is paying the price for his father’s sudden regard: his carefree life on the fringes. I shudder to think of him thrown into the palace intrigue on so many levels. At least he’s defying his father — loved his epithet — and bringing his whore.
Check out the hilarious mash-up of Tyrion and Bronn, who I dearly missed, called One and A Half Men, on NY Magazine’s site.
I don’t read fantasy and don’t really watch fantasy shows or movies. I really enjoyed the pilot but I feel the season didn’t move the plot along fast enough or develop certain characters key characters enough. I do love Peter Dinklage’s character and performance but I’m left aggravated by the characters in power. Maybe that’s because the show hasn’t really provided depth or backstory to the Mother and her boy-King or Lannister sr. But I find it hard to believe in a world where these characters are so reviled yet given so much power by the people. I’m perfectly willing to enjoy a story that subverts the traditional noble hero figure (portrayed by Stark) but you have to demonstrate why the characters of the world would follow people they loathe and don’t respect. No one celebrates the boy-King or his Mother (or any of the Lannisters) or their tactics. So why heed to them?
I’ll do my best to avoid spoilers with this next bit. I got bored and read on wikipedia what happens in the books and I think the show will have trouble staying on the air. It’s so dark for so long. *vague spoilers* It seems like everyone suffers and dies. *end vague spoilers* I don’t think that can be maintained over so many years on tv, even hbo. People said The Wire was dark (a show I love) but GoT goes way beyond that. I think it will be hard to keep the show going given that a tv audience, particular an American audience, don’t really like to wallow in misery for such a long time.
I think you’re putting modern morality into a system that wouldn’t recognize it. The people aren’t concerned with the Game because the players aren’t concerned with the people. No one here asks for permission to rule, including the Starks. They rule because they have the most power or wealth or the will to exercise it. Tywin is interested in ensuring the Lannister name exists forever, and so is Cersei. That’s enough to justify all the actions of those secondary/tertiary characters. The show already has so many characters that they can’t give sexposition scenes to all of them.
Julius, dont mix Game of Thrones with The Killing.
“But I find it hard to believe in a world where these characters are so reviled yet given so much power by the people.” Julius, It’s a feudal society, the people aren’t GIVEN any power. What’s more, history is full of uncharasmatic rulers who were completely repulsive, but ruled anyway. Not sure what the problem here is…
Also please don’t speculate on what American audiences can and can’t digest when you’re basing that opinion on a freakin’ Wikpedia summary.
Some people hate the Lannisters, others love them but everybody respects them. They mentioned several times that the kingdom was in debt to Tywin Lannister. People may not respect Joffrey because he’s a child but but they understand the rest of the family have to be taken seriously.
The people of King’s Landing seemed to be very in sync with Joffrey when he called for Ned’s execution. The one negative I see with this show is a lack of any real perspective from the common folk, so it was weird to see them all in concert with creepy Joff. But, whether through his politicking or their gullibility, the regular folk of Westeros’s most powerful city do seem to support the ruling folk, no matter how crazy they seem to us.
LOL Chrissy.when ser jorah said the people pray for a summer that never ends and food and could care less about the high lord’s game of thrones he meant it.People like to watch things die, ex Rome.Just wait until the squabbles of the riverlands cut off the city’s food
First of all this show did far far far better at everything in comparison to The Killing.
There are many parts and a few characters that I like. I get that it’s not a democracy or anything of the kind. However, the concept and application of “honor” seems to be a pillar of the GoT universe. I see it when people are executed from running away from there post, I see when someone should be executed but because a stand-in won a duel, he’s let go etc. Every family across the GoT seems to acknowledge the “honor” concept as a pillar of their world. Yet a dishonorable family is allowed to function and grow.I’m completely willing to buy into the Lannister family approach to maintaining and acquiring power but their character traits that allow them to survive and thrive can’t be contrary to core traits of the rest of their society and still amass wealth, power etc. with the complicity of the populous and other power families.
A pillar? Not Really. It’s like the idea of chivalry in the middle ages of Europe. People generally agreed that it’s a fantastic thing, but did people actually follow it on matters of politics? It was much more winner takes all in many ways.
And as for “honour” in Westeros, remember the place is made up for seven kingdoms. They all have their own culture, some more distinct than the rest (you’ll find out in later seasons). The North is seen has a harsh, bitter and serious place. Ned and the Starks cared a lot for honour. And to everyone else? To borrow from another source, “… more like guidelines anyway…”
The common people do not see Stark as a man of honor, but a stranger who came from the north and betrayed his King. Joffrey on the other hand on the outside seems to be this young very handsome king.
“I’m completely willing to buy into the Lannister family approach to maintaining and acquiring power but their character traits that allow them to survive and thrive can’t be contrary to core traits of the rest of their society and still amass wealth, power etc. with the complicity of the populous and other power families. ”
@Julius: The Lannisters may be complete douchebags, but they’re the wealthiest of the Great Houses, control key strategic points and trade routes, and have carefully married into/formed strategic (and profitable) alliances with other houses.
@Julius: why do you think the early years of the medieval era were called the Dark Ages? Because life was hard and grim for everyone, and grimmer still if you weren’t rich. There was nothing sanitized about death or disease (hell, there was nothing sanitized, period — you were lucky to get a bath a week, and never mind whether the dishes were really clean or not), and both death and disease happened on a regular basis. To be old was to have survived to see an almost unbearable amount of pain and suffering over the years, unless you insulated yourself from it with whoring and drink as Robert Baratheon — and to some extent, Tyrion Lannister — do in this series. It takes a very long time in human history and prehistory for democracy or the will of the people to surface, even just among men (women and slaves being equated with something less, in men’s eyes, for most of history). Gandhi was right: the normal state of the masses is inertia, and if you have as much on your plate just doing what you can to survive day to day as they did in the medieval era, you don’t go about fomenting revolution: that’s a rich man’s game in which the not-rich inevitably pay the price. So: tolerate rulers like the Lannisters is exactly what populaces did — and still do, in the third world and in the more primitive reaches of the planet.
Well, the wikipedia summary is reasonably accurate, but you shouldn’t overlook the (sometimes surprising) way in which the characters develop. This is the a major driving force of the books to come.
The other central element of the books is distinctly political, and this is where is gets dark. As Varys has pointed out a couple of times, precious few people could care less about the welfare of the realm. We’re starting to see the process at work with Robb being declared King of the North, as the carving-up begins.
I think it’s clear from many of the comments made on this series that there are lots of people looking to buy into the tired fantasy tropes of nobility and honour. These people may well find themselves disappointed in later seasons. Fans need to remember that this series finds its inspiration in the War of the Roses (Richard III, the Princes in the Tower, etc), not the Lord of the Rings. Still, the War of the Roses was good enough material for Shakespeare….
If anything, the first season of GoT has been darker than the book. Ned’s stubborn pride has been far more apparent (though some still try to re-invent it as nobility) and Robb’s a far more ruthless and callous commander. As far as the series’ long-term prospects go, I think the real question is how well people will tolerate holding-off on the resolutions they’re expecting. Let’s hope this series gives GRRM the jab he needs to get the last two books finished before the child actors need to be digitally shrunk to keep playing the roles.
Julius, you need look no further than Sansa to answer your question. She believed in knights and chivalry and honor, and look where she is now. Ned had honor, and he lost his head. Barrister Selmy had honor, and he was booted from the Kingsguard. I think what you are referring to is not honor, but customs. There are these customs everyone adheres to which give the patina, the illusion of honor, but it’s hollow and fake.
Absolutely fantastic! Loved the way it set up the next season. While I was sorry to see Drogo go, I wasn’t surprised. Emilia Clarke has a fine career ahead of her. As for Cersei, she’s way more depraved than I ever imagined. Damn.
Between Mad Men and Thrones, spring 2010 can’t get here fast enough.
Alan, I just read an interview with Benioff and Weiss who said that Alan Taylor is directing four episodes next season.
Finally, if you haven’t seen it, here’s 10 minutes of Tyrion Lannister slapping the bejesus out of Joffrey, set to Led Zeppelin’s Achilles’ Last Stand. Thank you, Internet.
Oops, I forgot to include the link of Jeffrey smug face getting a beatdown. Enjoy: [www.youtube.com]
That’s freakin’ fabulous, LJA!
Spring 2012* don’t put us back in time and have us wait even longer!
i found this episode to be the least exciting of the season, dont get me wrong i still loved it and am gonna be watching season two religeously, but after the last few episodes i felt action and drama building up, especially with the death of ned and all the stuff with dany and drogo, and i was expecting things to explode in this episode and things to happen and found myself watching the clock waiting for something to happen, just how i feel
I hate to agree a little, but I think the episode did a grand job of setting up next season, but I did expect a more pounding pace to this one, until the very end with Dany, it felt a bit anti-climactic. Last episode was, for me, far superior.
i just expected a lot more action, it works as a cliffhanger and a prologue but not as a finale in my opinion
If you’ve ever watched a season of the Sopranos, they do the same thing. The season builds to a head in the penultimate episode and then the finale is the aftermath of whatever happened. I’d say it did what a good season finale does, which is wrap up the major events of the season and put the characters in place for future events.
Agreed about Sopranos. The Wire as well. Fireworks in the penultimate. Wrap-up in the finale.
Wow. I started the first book and was careful to watch the ending before I read it, but I’m gonna have a hard time ot reading the second book after that set up. Just wow.
*not reading
Fantastic episode, fantastic season. Best new HBO show since Deadwood, in my opinion.
But I’m unclear on how/why Khal Drogo became so ill from what seemed like a rather benign flesh wound. Was it simply an infection? Surely he’d had similar such wounds before (like the one that caused the long scar across his eye and cheek).
Was there something else at play â€” either that was explained (and I just missed) or was left up to interpretation?
it looked like a simple infection, the witch may have poisoned him when she treated it too, but they dont say in the show, they might in the book, thats my interpretation
It’s made much clearer in the book. It was a deeper wound than Drogo wanted to admit (in the book you can actually see the muscles of his chest revealed). Mirri Maz Duur did clean the wound and apply a poultice of healing herbs, but Drogo was annoyed by the itching and scraped off the herbs. The wound festered under there for days before anyone noticed how sick he was acting. By the time he showed significant signs of illness it was too late to help him. Even the strongest man can be felled by infection.
I didn’t read the book, but it was very clear to me. Drogo pressed into the sword, and you saw it sink deep into his chest muscle. It was no superficial flesh wound, but a penetrating deep tissue wound. In modern day, you’d be hospitalized on IV antibiotics for that type of infection.
Yeah, she poisoned him — there’s no way a wound like that, even infected, would cause him to be vegetative. In a lot of pain, sure, maybe even gangrenous — but vegetative?? No. And yeah, you’d be on IV antibiotics today if that wound got deeply infected, but you still wouldn’t be vegetative even in the worst case. Organ failure or pneumonia would set in before that happened.
A couple different things here:
– The wound was infected and the infection killed him.
– Black magic brought him back to life, but in a vegatative state.
The book is more clear that Drogo removed the itchy poultice that Mirri Maz Duur applied to his chest. He then started downing painkillers and allowed the infection to fester. What’s unclear is whether the original poultice was helpful or poisonous. The way her motives were later revealed, my guess is that Drogo was doomed from the minute he let the witch touch him.
Since the bookpoultice included as a major ingredient “dung”, I figured the minute she slapped it on there he was a goner. This may be fantasy but for the medicinals they hew pretty closely to our earthbound herbal pharmacology. (ie. “milk of the poppy” and willowbark for analgesics, bread mold for infection, wine for disinfecting wounds)
webdiva: Just to be really medically nerdy– it’s not implausible that Drogo’s infection could cause severe brain damage. A prolonged high fever will do it, and infection also increases the risk of a stroke. In that case, Mirri’s magic may have done just what she said: saved him from dying, without fixing what he’d alreay lost.
They’re apparently bringing Alan Taylor back to direct four episodes in season two. I can’t wait for that.
In all the shows i watch, all the critically acclaimed shows, all the crictically disappointing shows, all of them, Dany is by far the greatest female character ever, period, debate me if you will. She’s the complete package, shes hot, shes strong willed, she doesnt take any crap, she hell bent on revenge, she has DRAGONS!, and oh did i mention she’s hot. The actress who portrayes her deserves some kind of award. I believed her character the entire season. That being said, this show is fan-freaking-tastic, and im glad to spend the money i spend for HBO just for this show alone. Bravo to everyone involved with this show. I shall be one of those people that will try to read Clash of Kings to get ahead of the story but i know that i will most certainly be here next year to watch it.
Not to dispute the awesomeness of Dany, because her story is my favorite so far. But I just want to throw Tami Taylor’s name into the ring for best female character on TV.
Ah yes but where tami taylor has football players Dany has Dragons……haha. In all seriouisness though. I like tami but personally im a bit of a geek so i tend to favor the fantastical charachters as opposed to characters that CAN be in the real world. But good point with Tami.
Mags Bennet from Justified or Snoop from the Wire. Incredibly nuanced roles played by great actors, not just a babe with 10 lines per episode (no offense to Dany, she’s great, but not pantheon great, and her role is relatively tiny).
It might be because last week ended so magnificently or because I’m in a bad mood, but this wasn’t my favorite episode. There was some scenes I really liked, but then other scenes or performances felt really off (mostly of minor characters, like Shae… I had a moment’s relief when Tywin told Tyrion not to bring her, but then that was dashed). I guess the prologue/epilogue feel of it just didn’t work for me overall. I think if I were watching this as a marathon, it may have sat better, but as a standalone episode it was a bit of a let down.
I think I’d call the reality show “Lying with the Lannisters.” It’s appropriate in more than one way.
Alan, Do you plan to read the books prior to Season 2 or will you remain unsullied and experience the series as a show only?
I know I will not have the will to wait without reading ahead. This was a great ride and I’m so excited for more!
Great review, Alan.
Now I’m desperate to find out who they are going to cast for season 2!
Yep. All the people who haven’t read the books and are upset the series is killing off all the good characters – relax. The second book introduces plenty of great new ones. Can’t wait to see who is cast as Stannis Baratheon, Davos Seaworth, Melisandre, Brienne of Tarth, etc.
I can’t wait to see who plays Ygritte. Loved her in the books.
Uh whatever happened to not discussing stuff that hasn’t happened yet? Shouldn’t that include talking about characters who have yet to appear on TV? Sheesh.
I thought about that, but I don’t think listing future characters is really all that spoilerish. Stannis is the only name non-readers might recognize, and you have to figure he’ll make an appearance sooner or later.
Yes, Stannis has been mentioned but not the others. It’s a slippery slope that I’m sure Alan wants the comments to avoid. Soon it will be place names and then names of future battles (that no one would recognize) etc. The rule is simple to follow. If it didn’t already show up in the show, then one shouldn’t talk about it.
Sheesh. I don’t see how it’s spoiling anything to say that there are, in fact, new characters that will appear in the upcoming season. If you’ve read any recent articles or blog postings about the shooting schedule for season 2 of GoT you probably already know this, since certain roles are mentioned by name as having already been cast. You have no idea who Brienne of Tarth or Ygritte or Davos Seaworth are in the context of the story (and I agree revealing that would constitute a spoiler, albeit a mild one), but you don’t have to have read the books to know that they’re characters that will be appearing in the next season. All I’ve seen anyone say is that these are great characters on the page and we’re looking forward to seeing them brought to life, and since such comments say precisely zero about their roles in the story, or even about qualitatively what kind of characters they are, I don’t think they constitute spoilers.
Besides, season 1 is over – it will be an awfully long offseason if fans of the show aren’t allowed to discuss things like casting decisions for the next season. :)
Stating that there are new characters in the upcoming season is not a spoiler – pretty much anyone could guess that. But naming them and speculating on casting – or even posting casting announcements in a discussion that isn’t intended for that purpose – is spoilerish. If you suggested that Betty White would make a great Brienne of Tarth, for example, then the folks who hadn’t read the book would now be able to assume that Brienne’s a fiesty, funny elderly lady (she’s not, by the way… just trying not to ignore my own advice).
I know Alan’s forbidden discussion of “On the next…” previews for certain shows: I don’t see how this is any different.
Greg, th
Greg, you might be so careful as to limit the spoilers to names of characters but then someone else replying to you might then start talking about what they did (oh it was so awesome) and then someone else responds to them. etc. That’s what I mean by a slippery slope. Why not keep things simple? They haven’t appeared yet, then they can’t be talked about. Another thing, one of these characters you mentioned is ____ of __(place)__ which could also be a spoiler since it could mean the action shifts to that place. What if there was a mystery as to whether we will ever meet a certain legendary character and someone posts casting news. Now we know that legendary character actually exists and will appear. That would break a surprise. And in another situation, someone mentions a character is supposed to appear and people chime in on how bad or awful that character is in the books and they had hoped that character wasn’t going to appear but now we know they’ll appear. Or the absence of a character who appears in the book and how sad it is that they won’t appear in the show. There’s lots of ways it would lessen someone’s enjoyment of the TV show by this speculation.
I think the final scene didn’t have the punch it should have for me because I thought the Dragon CGI was not that good but I loved this season.
The ending felt like the Sopranos where the penultimate episode is the finale and the Finale is more of an epilogue. Overall very nicely done.
Honestly, I just adjust my expectations where TV FX are concerned — not saying they’re rubbish. I still love ‘Babylon 5’, but technology has moved so fast what was cutting edge in the mid-90s looks downright crude now and a good deal of the FX work in BSG wouldn’t disgrace a feature film IMO.
I worked in CGI around the time following Babylon 5 and compared to the feature film I worked on back then the stuff you see on TV now is wayyyyy better than what people paid to see in the theatres. There just isn’t that much of it because of the budget.
@airchinapilot: Quite. I’m sure the producers of GoT or Falling Skies would love to have the money, staff and TIME (say) Jimmy Cameron had on tap for ‘Avatar’. They don’t, so you’ve got to set your priorities. While I still think GoT took longer to find it’s storytelling groove than it had to, I’ll be very surprised if the show doesn’t get some epic love on the technical/craft tip come awards season.
Sansa’s character growth is one I certainly didn’t see coming. Love that she was “Starky” enough to make her comment to Joffrey and then had enough fury inside of her to actually MAKE THE MOVE to push Joffrey off the bridge. Also love the way The Hound is the one to recognize what she is about to do and “defuses” it quickly with a simple thing like the offer of a cloth for her face, never actually letting on to Joffrey that she was going to do the deed. Well done scene.
Yes, *that* was enjoyable, seeing her finally show some backbone (wow, didn’t you just wish the Hound hadn’t stopped her; I’ve had more than my fill of slimy Joffrey). Too bad it took Ned’s death for her to finally become a Stark in more than name.
I loved seeing Sansa come into her own in that scene. The look in her eyes, she really looked like her father in that moment. I enjoyed seeing how discomfited Joffrey was to see her lack of response to his taunting. Also the way she took the two blows, she hardly flinched. I hope we get to see more of this kind of behavior from her in season 2-I can’t wait!
oh, wow! I didn’t realize she was plotting to push Joffrey. I thought she was going to jump!
Ok, so I ended up finishing the book this morning before I watched the finale.
I noticed that the scenes with Arya, Pycelle, Catelyn/Jaime and Cersei bedding her cousin are not in the first book – are they in the 2nd? just wondering. But of course they might just be written for the show like the delightful Varys/Littlefinger ones
The Arya one at least is at the very beginning of the 2nd, and I believe the Catelyn one too. Cersei and her cousin are revealed but not until much later I think. Pycelle one was made up.
they’re all from the book 2 with the exception of pycelle which is a complete fabrication but a good one none the less.oh and what happens w/ jaime is way towards the end of clash of kings which kinda peeved me they would push it so far ahead but i still loved this episode most.keep reading the books! i just began storm of swords and it only gets better!
I felt like the dragon scene in the show (while cool — it’s a great scene), was not as good in the books. The main differences are:
1. Pre-dragon Dany has this kind of cool thing where she offers her bodyguards (Rakharo and Jhogo I think) Drogo’s weapons and tries to swear them to her service, and they demur (which makes their spellbound awe and oaths when the dragons come that much cooler)
2. In the books, there’s this huge sound of thunder when the dragons are born (i.e. the sound of them cracking out of the eggs) which would have been cool
3. Post-fire, Dany’s hair’s all burnt off and the dragons are breast-feeding, which I think would have been kind of cool (certainly more so than the breastfeeding 6 year old previously seen on the show)
*Not as good as in the books – the book scene was better in a way that could have been filmed
Josh Morrison – Agreed. I read book 1 about a decade ago but I vividly recall that last scene with the dragons. Didn’t it happen at night in the midst of the fire? Still very cool on the screen, but I found it odd that everyone at the camp would apparently wait until morning/daytime after every ember burned out to investigate the scene and watch Dany stand with the dragons. I’m guessing that dragons in the daytime made for better CGI than in the dark, perhaps?
Yeah the hair burnt off would have been a nice touch. Actually I think the dragon reveal was better in this one…they only had one dragon breast-feeding rather than two. And the other one showing up from behind her was brilliant.
And yeah odd that they waited the whole night.
The hair burning off never made any sense to me. She’s impervious to fire, so why should her hair, part of her body, be exempt?
Uh, how are most of the above comments not spoilery? I’m just saying: I thought we weren’t discussing it if it wasn’t on the show.
That said, Arya and Dany … wow. But I don’t think anyone will be mistaking Daenarys for a boy.
“If you want to bring up events from the books that have already been depicted on the show, that’s fine to a degree, but anything – plot, backstory, motivation, what have you – that has yet to be revealed on the show itself is absolutely off-limits.”
My only quibble with that (otherwise great) scene: there’s no way â€” NO way â€” that’s the body of a woman who’s just given birth.
An audience’s judgement may be clouded by the immediacy of a great finale, but I’ll bring up the question I posed weeks ago: Does “GoT” have a shot at dethroning “Breaking Bad” for top drama of the year? Is it possible in most (or any) fans’ or critics’ minds to essentially award a rookie player as MVP?
Quick note before people might mention that “BB” doesn’t premiere until July 17: On the F&I podcast, it was noted at some point that “BB” will likely be tagged top show of the year, barring a major surprise.
Not a chance. Breaking Bad is a much superior show to GOT and unless Breaking Bad regresses to its first season, when it was still unsure how comic it wanted to be, GOT isn’t near the same class as Breaking Bad.
Agreed and we just say manager.
Well I don’t know If I can compare what Breaking Bad is currently doing with the first season of GoT, but I’ll say that the latter has a much, much, much better first season. So I think it has a very strong chance of dethroning BB in the future.
fortunately, it’s not a contest. They’re hugely different shows and thankfully there’s room in the schedule for more than one top show. The top show for me is Mad Men but I’m not crying because there are no dragons on Madison Avenue and I don’t expect Tyrion to show up to Kings Landing in a snappy blazer and tie.
This felt a bit underwhelming given the penultimate ep, but, of course, that’s all relative. I love the ideas surrounding King of the North Robb and Dragon Queen Dany, in particular. I wonder if those two will ever meet?
Sansa and Jon both had great scenes illustrating the people they are becoming, and I cannot wait for next spring to find out what they will be.
Were Dany’s remaining people (other than her guard) from the lamb people, rather than the Khal? Are there any other significant families in the North other than the Starks? Little questions to lead into next season.
The Starks have a number of bannermen, but there is nobody else in the North on the level of the Lannisters or the Baratheons. These are various men who speak at Robb’s councils. The large bearded guy who lost a couple fingers to Robb’s wolf a couple episodes back is Jon Umber or the Greatjon. Karstock and Bolton are a few other major northern families who have all sworn fealty to the Starks.
I’m not sure if any of these guys have been mentioned by name in the show.
There are other feudal lords in the north, but not as many as in the densely populated southern kingdoms. The Umbers reside at Last Hearth, northeast of Winterfell closer to the Wall. During one of the northern councils from the last few episodes, Greatjon Umber briefly mentioned Galbart Glover, head of House Glover. The Glovers reside at Deepwood Motte, northwest of Winterfell.
Practically every banner and flag seen throughout this season represents major and minor houses named in the books, but unnamed in the show to cut down on exposition.
For instance, the simple white and blue (black?) sunburst flag briefly seen in the northern camp in this episode should represent House Karstark, residing at Karhold further to the east of Winterfell. And there are other houses not seen or mentioned yet in the show.
The people remaining behind with Dany are mostly the weak and powerless, of various origins. Most Dothraki warriors abandoned Drogo and Dany, since the former was dying and the latter was consorting with a witch. Those left behind are either captured slaves or Dothraki lacking the means/health to follow the new warlords.
Alan Taylor will be directing 4 episodes next season!
As always, love reading your reviews Alan :)
Eclipses Deadwood and Lost as the best debut TV season I’ve seen (the first seasons of The Wire, Mad Men, and The Sopranos didn’t impress me like later seasons did).
I’d throw Treme in there, along with Homicide: Life On The Street.. But then, I’m a David Simon fan who actually didn’t want Treme to be anything like The Wire or The Corner and am gratified by the result.
I’m still hoping they get more of a budget next season so we can see some actual battles, but I’m afraid CGI dragons and White Walkers and wildling magic will take it all.
Awesome finale though, and at the end I just had two thoughts; a) Varys, Littlefinger and Tyrion is going to be a series unto itself and b) Dany all naked and covered in dragons is pretty damn sexy.
Alan, this review was a joy to read. I’m thrilled that you like the show and I hope it earns its way into the pantheon of great dramas. You’re right that this is “set piece” television, just like the Wire. I’m just a bookreader whose expectations have been exceeded by the acting and passion that David and Dan have brought in every single second of airtime. I can’t wait for more! Bring on Season 2 (most excited to see Arya’s storyline!)
Great episode. Loved the effects!
Not sure how I feel about this first season having been one enormous piece of exposition for future seasons? For the last 3 episodes I’ve been trying to tell myself not to be too disappointed if there isn’t enough resolution. By resolution I mean that many of the things the Pilot introduced us to (White Walkers are alive and well in the North, a Targaryan (sp) is alive and massing a warrior horde to take back the throne, the Lannisters crippled Bran to cover their incestuous activities, Jon Arryn is dead by questionable means & Ned is going to track down why, and, of course, how about the fact that “Winter-was-supposed-to-be-coming-but-still-isn’t-here”, lol!) never ended up coming to fruition…
Now, in NO way is this meant to be disparaging to a show that I have found compelling, scintillating, fascinating, must-see TV every week. I love this show! My opinion here is born from my personal expectations being that all of these events would be much further along (the White Walkers would have attacked The Wall, the Dothraki horde is in boats and on their way to destroy Westeros, the incest and has been exposed, Winter has arrived) by the time the final scene of the finale roles around.
I’m willing to say my expectations may have been too high, but I couldn’t help but think we were going to be treated this season to Jon Snow meeting one of those White Walker “Warriors” from the opening Pilot scene, and winter would be arriving to ruin the scheduled civil war/rebellion…
Again, please don’t take this the wrong way. I LOVE THIS SHOW. But did anyone else feel this way as well?
I think they handled most of it. It’s not the way that you might immediately expect, and I think that’s a good thing.
The White Walkers haven’t attacked, but the people of the Wall are going north. The Dothraki hordes aren’t on boats, but it was going in that direction and got sidelined in an interesting way. The incest story became more significant than it had been at the beginning and resulted in the death of Ned Stark. These stories are still continuing, but things within them had climaxes that worked for the season.
Overall, I liked how a lot of the things didn’t turn out how you expected them to. Just because a character says they’re going to Place B doesn’t mean that the point of the story is them going to Place B. It could just be the catalyst for the surprising story that happens along the way. And this show especially seems to play a lot at the idea of plans getting foiled and bigger things being at work.
Agree Damien. I was entertained but this didn’t feel like a season of television, it felt like I read the first chapter of a long book and then went to bed planning to pick it up again tomorrow.
Or you just read Game of Thrones because the first season is the plot line of the first book. This isn’t a movie. The show follows a preexisting plot and it has a great, realistic pace. Things aren’t rushed. It’s essentially one big continuous story told over the course of 7 books (5 released) and the show is going to more or less follow that path.
@Damien You’ve explained exactly why I’m *not* going to read the books, at least not until the series is over. I enjoyed watching this season so much. With rare exception, it seems there’s always an element of disappointment for those faithful to the written word when it is adapted to screen. The expectations of the individual reader’s imagination simply cannot be met.
Weebey – I do agree with you. I’m game for a wrench to be thrown into my expectations and find it terrific when I find out where I thought they were going with a plot is not where they go at all. BUT, I still think they didn’t resolve these things as much as they just added a twist that set them up to BEGIN having some conflict and resolution next season.
Take Dany’s story for example: I thought it was well done, well written, and well acted, and while there was a conclusion I didn’t expect – Drogo dies, the horde abandons her, and little dragons are born – the Pilot Ep and this whole season in general would have you believe that she would be a more immediate threat to Westeros. Instead I feel like we will now spend all of Season 2 having her bring the horde into line and getting ready to attack in time for Season 3. Not disappointing at all as far as telling a story goes, but as far as what I am being set up for at the beginning? Its a little disappointing knowing we’re probably still a season away from her getting to Westeros…
Scott – very well put. Thank you for being a kajillion times more succinct with your answer then I was with the question! I do feel like we just watched Chapter 1. I wish I could pick the book back up and watch more!
Newman – GREAT POINT! It is very easy to forget that the show runners have NOT scripted original material; they’re adapting a book! In that sense it does differ from how other great dramas like Sopranos or Deadwood or Mad Men “self-contain” their seasons (and was more my expectation for this show too). The GoT show runners can only work with what is written about the plots already. In that sense, GoT will end up being much more epic – like a Lost – in that you get some questions answered, but the answers only end up leading to more questions… maybe it won’t be to Lost’s level of questioning (what could), but I could definitely change my expectations for it and get on board with a more sprawling, epic tale that won’t resolve itself fully for 5 or 6 seasons…
Yeah, I think the pacing is different when you compare it to most tv shows, but it’s still a lot faster then Treme, for example.
Lost is an interesting comparison, especially because, as originally written, Jack Shepherd was to die in the pilot. Here, the author followed through on a similarly-bold vision, leading to a similar show, but with higher stakes, in a way.
Also, Alan Dale would’ve been an interesting Tywin Lannister.
I think it’s very important to remember that this was based on Book 1 of a series of which Book 5 is about to be released (with two more books to come). Plus each of these books is very long (and getting longer). Of the things set up in Book/Season 1 that you mention, some are more short-term concerns and some are more long-term concerns, but expecting the series’ major mysteries/themes/plotlines to be resolved (or greatly advanced) by the end of the first season is losing sight of the fact that this was just the first piece of a very large puzzle.
In short, learn patience, or you’re going to be very frustrated over the next few years.
@Db Cooper I have to say, I always thought that Patrick Stewart would make the ideal Tywin Lannister, but alas.
In terms of pacing, I think youhave to see the show as a bit different from other serialized shows which tend to have self-contained seasons (e.g. Dexter or Justified where there’s basically a Big Bad each year and a story about how they’re dealt with over the course of a season). When you’re setting expectqations for resolutions, you have to think of Game of Thrones as being like Lord of the Rings where each book is a season – it’s only at the end of the show that you’ll get the deep resolution about all the huge issues presented at the start (what happens with the white walkers? Who will end up ruling Westeros?)
That said, unlike Lost, the resolution you get to questions along the way is very satisfying and reflects a clear plan. I think this is particularly true at the end of the third book, where I think a lot of the scheming comes a bit more closely into focus.
I guess the upshot of this is not to be disappointed when the end of each season doesn’t resolve all of the major issues presented at the beginning; instead I think you should judge the show on whether the individual journeys the characters take each season end up going somewhere and are compelling (e.g. Ned, Dany, and Robb in season 1 are each arcs that I think are compelling).
For what it’s worth, fans of the book generally think that while the first book (here the first season) is good, the quality increases significantly until you get to the end of the third book, with somewhat of a dip for the fourth, so that should be something for new fans to look forward to.
Mmmm, not if it’s the Patrick Stewart we’ve seen before on TV — he’d be a bit too over the top for Tywin. Charles Dance has handled the role with subtlety, and that’s appropriate. I like him in this.
@Damien – Subverting expectations is what a lot of this series is about. So no, the fact that this doesn’t really feel like a typical season with the same degree of closure one has come to experience on TV doesn’t really bother me. It’s cable, and it’s HBO; I look for something different and better there, as with PBS. I don’t see why that has to be an issue, given how boring much of broadcast TV has become.
@Popcandy – I don’t really think a comparison with Treme is apt. Treme, after all, is about the unfolding of real, if still incomprehensible, events told through largely fictional characters, not fiction, and David Simon’s style is more suited to that. It’s hard to bring home to people outside New Orleans just how much of that city is still destroyed and what an enormous, coincidental critical mass of government incompetence, greed, conservative maliciousness, and Nature on the warpath it took to bring it about. Just how much of the city is still gone is a fact that the locals are schizophrenic about, given that they don’t want the city to lose business because of it but still want things fixed and for folks to be able to come home. That just requires a different sort of pacing and storytelling than a fictional tale like George Martin’s, despite its historical roots.
Damien, Jon SNow DID meet a White Walker…and killed him too.
So, I plan on reading the books before S2. What about you, Alan? I’ve mentioned this before, waiting for the series to finish to start the books is years away. I feel now that we have a good idea of how the show rolls reading the books won’t change my opinion of it.
Bearcouch – I believe Alan has stated previously that he wants to do the whole series spoiler free, going so far as to say he won’t read book 1 until the series is over lest it spoil something the showrunners hold out for later seasons. I can’t respond to the current state of this policy but I believe that’s where Alan stands on reading the books.
I don’t think anything should be spoiled. Just wondering if he’s itching to the read the books now.
I do have a question, since it was stated that all of Ned’s people were killed that were in King’s Landing who sent the birds announcing his death to everyone? Wouldn’t the Lannister’s want to keep that on the downlow?
If they are snatching up singers for writing insulting songs about the king, they’re definitely going to brag to the other lords about killing a traitor to keep them in line. Joffery himself probably sent the birds: “Killed Yr Dad. It was fun.” Think about it: he’s a new king, transitions are always perilous, and they really really want to squash any rumors about illegitimacy. So stupid Joffrey sees this as his first major act, crushing any kind of rebellion. Joff is using accusations of “treason” to justify his actions (reminiscent of America, War on Terror mentality). The Joff Administration is going to use CNN’s Westeros Bureau to boast about killing an enemy of the crown.
I thought the same thing but in my head i guess i rationalized it as a) the execution of the stark patriarch is huge news & b) im sure there are still stark loyalists/sympathizers among the Kings Landing citizenry and/or c)public traitor executions are automatically broadcast worthy?
It could have just as easily been Sansa’s maid/nurse, or Sansa herself.
Webdiva – I doubt that it was the nurse. Her head was up on a pike too.
Ah! I missed that (must have been the beverage moment). Thanks.
Great review alan. amazing episode. amazing season. While im happy for Tyrion getting to be the entrusted “Hand” i do feel like its going to end up being a very temporary title for The Imp. Robb as King of the North? Loved the scene. and hearing Cat comfort son with the words “Kill Them All” was legendary. I’ve been hearing that phrase alot lately on shows. Spartacus Blood & Sand, Sons of Anarchy…now GoT. anyone else notice this
While it didn’t match the ferocity of Crixus screaming “KILL THEM ALL”! Catelyn obviously means what she says, and surely intends to follow through if given the chance.
Uh, let’s be careful about throwing around words like legendary. There’s too much hype and spin in TV as it is; we don’t need more, and it just stops people from really thinking further once they’ve heard it.
Clarke was fantastic in the finale and this is from a person who was upset when she replaced Merchant (who I’d loved in Pride and Prejudice). She’s terrific as Danaerys, and those last scenes with Momoa were heartbreaking. Totally looking forward to what she’ll bring next year (and am I wrong or is Jorah totally in love with her now?).
Actually, most all of the cast was great in this finale. I can’t agree with you about Sansa or the actress who plays her (both bore me silly) and I still don’t like the actor who plays Jon Snow, now the dullest and least dynamic member of the Stark family, but everyone else (especially Dinklage, Coster-Waldau, Dance and Gillen) were superb. Can’t wait until next season!
This show has a lot of ‘easy on the eyes’ casting and among my women friends, Jon Snow is definitely eye candy for them. That said, I think he is playing his part very well as a dour, conflicted boy and the season sets him up for coming into his own when the Nightwatch rides out. The season is all about how he is conflicted about doing his duty vs helping his family and now the decision has been made.
I think Kit is doing a wonderful job playing Jon, so far. His storyline is a bit disconnected from the main action and I was still very interested in what was going on at the Wall because of him. He’s also did a very good job with all the dimensions of the character, at times honorable, at times juvenile, impulsive, commanding, etc.
Very good. The show started and ended with family and what we do for them and against them. I liked how the last line summed up the episode and the season: “Blood of my blood.” A great deal of blood has been and will be spilled for that other kind of blood as families vie for the throne.
The only nitpicky, tiny flaw I found in a suprelative hour was Varys and Baelish explicitly stating they admired each other, when their deception Catskills routine made that pretty clear.
I do love that the queen mum realizes that she needs to get with child fast to keep herself in the game.
What do you mean “with child”? She’s a widow. Those kind of people, typically, want to avoid getting knocked up.
Who? You don’t mean Cersei do you? If she got pregnant outside of a marriage to a highborn lord, (and especially with her cousin Lancel’s child) that would be her downfall. She’s just horny, and Lancel is the closest thing to Jaime in King’s Landing. What the series doesn’t portray as well as it should is that Cersei and Jaime truly do love one another.
Maybe Jaime truly loves Cercei (or thinks he does) but I doubt very seriously Cercei loves Jaime. Otherwise immediately taking Lancel into her bed doesn’t make much sense. It’s also extra creepy (even beyond the incest) because Lancel seems so much younger than her.
You have to appreciate how certain things circled back around from the beginning of the season.
The first shot of the season was the Night’s Watch in the tunnel, heading out north of the Wall, and very nearly the final shot of the season was the Night’s Watch doing the same.
When she goes into the funeral pyre, Dany’s wearing the same garment she wore at her wedding, going into the fire with those same eggs she received as a wedding gift.
In the first episode, the Hand of the King dies an untimely death and a new one is anointed. The same happens at the end.
Jamie Lannister, of course, is confronted with what he did to Bran in that first episode. Speaking of whom, in his dream, Bran is shooting arrows, as he did when we first saw him. And he explains a bit more about Ned’s sister at her grave, which was visited in the first episode.
And obviously, at the beginning Ned beheaded a truly contrite man who wasn’t trying to save his life, explaining that the man who passes the sentence should swing the sword, and at the end Joffrey sentences Ned to death but has someone else swing Ned’s own sword. (Heck, Joffrey probably couldn’t swing that thing.)
Jon Snow deserts the Wall, as did that contrite man in the first episode (albeit for a very different reason).
Based on the conversation between Tywin and Tyrion, the diplomatic failures of the imperious brat Joffrey are about to get him slapped around by Tyrion again…
Good eye. I had noticed that Dany was wearing her “wedding gown” when she went into the pyre.
The other thing that struck me as the finale mirroring the pilot was that in the pilot, Cat and Cersei make uncomfortable small talk at the feast, discussing that they may share a grandchild one day, Cersei asking Sansa if she’s bled yet. That conversation is referenced when Joffrey tells Sansa he’ll get a son on her as soon as she bleeds, but more interesting is the fact that Cat and Cersei are now in the mirrored position as mothers to kings. If you watch Cat’s expression when Robb is cheered as king, it matches Cersei’s when she receives news of Jaime’s capture and realizes the ramifications of her son’s impetuous beheading of Ned.
I dont understand why the lanissters were worried – they mentioned that if they didnt move they would have 3 armys on them – whoose? I only know of 1!!
Robb Stark, Stannis Baratheon and Renly Baratheon each have armies willing to confront the Lannisters, the latter over who is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.
Have Stannis and Renly even been introduced yet? The only brother that i remember he had was the one that accompanied him along the hunt were he was injured by the boar
the one who went hunting with him *is* Renly
Ahh ok, so they supposedly command their own army’s? whose army exactly if they are just the kings brothers and renly had to flee straight after robert died
don’t know about Stannis, but Renly has that lover who comes from a rich and powerful family, so maybe they’ll support him??
Don’t forget that before the Baratheons became the royal family, they were lords. They have their own lands and bannermen. You’ll find out more about that in the coming season.
As for the brothers, the one you saw at court was Renly. If you paid attention, he (and others) mentioned Stannis several times.
was renly the one getting his chest shaved and having gay oral sex?
Yes, yes he was.
This was in the show but was easily missed. Renly, Robert’s youngest brother, is well liked and has an army of his own. He offered Ned his troops to capture Joffrey but Ned refused. So he left Kings Landing to presumably organize his forces back home. The Baratheon’s control an area called Storm’s End. Presumably, Ser Loras Tyrell is helping Renly since they left together. Stannis is older than Renly but its said he has a personality of a lobster. Stannis doesn’t live at Storm’s End but at a place called Dragonstone. He’s a seasoned soldier but people don’t like him. So its implied he doesn’t have many followers. Plus Renly and Ser Loras think he would be a terrible king. And since Renly knows about the incest, he feels he would make the best king for the good of the Realm, and cuz he has more followers than Stannis. So there are the 3 armies: Renly, Stannis, and Robb Stark.
“Trying to imagine an alternate version of this series told as a reality show about the famous, completely messed-up Lannister family: ‘Living It Up with the Lannisters,’ maybe?”
No, Arrested Westeros!
Or maybe “The Royal Lannisters”
I agree with pretty much anyone saying this felt less like a season finale and more like a season premiere. I finished the first book yesterday in the morning prior to the show airing, so I wasn’t surprised by a lot (I hated some of the scenes they added, and thought the Snow scene played a little ham handedly on television). I also didn’t like that they signed off on the Starks storyline so early, we didn’t see them after around 9:20, which felt weird, and the Arya resolution absolutely felt like the first chapter of a next book (not reading it yet). I was thinking about how to change the feeling from premiere to more finale…I thought just relocating the “King in the North” sequence to either right before or right after the Danerys sequence would have helped quite a bit. Otherwise, I think it worked well as an episode, just not a fantastic season finale. Great show.
Wasnâ€™t it Chekhov who said â€œIf you show Dragonâ€™s eggs, theyâ€™ve gotta hatchâ€ . . . ?
Well, Iâ€™ve gotta go watch that last scene a few dozen more times, just to make sure I got it.
I was confused about this aswell, not sure how she knew the eggs would hatch, I suppose she just took a risk
AOUS, I think she just *knew*, just like she knew to put the egg into the fire in the earlier episode. I suppose the Targaryens have a specific bond to the creatures, so it could have been instinctive. Also, I think the human sacrifice (“I don’t want her screams, jut her life”) did for the “petrified” eggs what the witch did for Drogo – Daenerys tapped into some of that old magic.
She didn’t just know, she was learning by trial and error. Experimenting. Daenarys had been trying things all along with the dragon eggs. She had candles around them constantly for the longest time (candles = warmth, like an incubator), but that did nothing. Next, she tried putting one egg directly into the fire, but it wasn’t long enough and her maid came in and burned herself trying to take the egg from her to keep her queen from hurting herself (she didn’t; big hint there). I think she finally understood what was missing from the equation when the witch took a life for a life and killed Dany’s son in the womb while leaving Drogo alive but vegetative. Thus, Drogo’s funeral pyre provided the opportunity needed: big fire + death of the witch responsible for Drogo’s living death. And voila — baby dragons. That would be old magic, all right.
That said, when I heard the witch describe the dead infant with scales, wings, and sores, I remember thinking it was better to have it still born than for such a son to have been born alive. Daenarys who walks into fire without burning as the ‘mother’ of egg-hatched dragons is wondrous; Dany as the mother of a monster human hybrid is creepy-disturbing and more likely to make people fear and avoid her than to gain her an army of devotees. Now she can be a warrior queen, find another husband eventually, and have a proper-looking son who still has the same abilities that she does, right down to the magic. The best outcome for her, even if she doesn’t think so now.
Frankly to me, it was merely a moment in where there’s absolutely nothing to lose.
I think she goes into the pyre with hope, yet with few ( or none at all ) reasons to live.
So, the eggs either hatch, or she is consumed by flames with the body of the man she loves.
Win-win for her. A last resort of sorts.
@Webdiva — with respect to the monstrous stillborn child, the witch warns Dany before the ceremony to save Drogo that nobody should enter the tent. Until Dany went into the tent, she was carrying “the stallion who will mount the world” (in the witch’s words) and presumably a man destined to conquer. By going into the tent, Dany exposed her child to whatever dark magic the witch was performing, which warped and killed her son.
I didn’t read the books… I’m wandering…the Targaryens as owners of the dragons and the FIRE are the ones who can maintain westeros free of the whitewalkers…maybe this is why they were the ruling family in the beginning?
I donÂ´t know, it came to me as a question when Jon Snow killed that zombie in Commander Mormont’s chamber.
I’m trying to remember my Westerosi history, but I don’t think the Targaryens had to deal with the Walkers at all, actually. The First Men and the Children of the Forest were the ones who fought them and built the wall. That was long before the Targaryens came to Westeros.
I think Shah of Blah is right but having dragons sure is a useful tool when dealing with the white walkers. I just hope this doesn’t lead to one of those situations when everyone reading/watching the story realizes this is the most obvious thing to do but no one in the story has the same realization.
Right, the Wall has been around for thousands of years, while the Targaryen dynasty lasted about three hundred years. Prior to the Targaryens, each kingdom was independent. Greatjon Umber proclaims Robb to be King of the North, as the north once had its own kings.
Remember when Bran was in the crypt with Osha and he talked about his dead ancestors? He mentioned a “Brandon”. He is thought to have built the Wall way back then.
Erasure25…that is incorrect. Bran didn’t mention Brandon.
Only his grandfather, Rickard Stark and his aunt Lyanna Stark.
The one that legends say built the Wall, Winterfell and Storm’s End, is Bran (short for Brandon), The Builder. :)
“(Though I fear that putting Tyrion, Varys and Littlefinger into a room together could cause such an overload of cleverness that King’s Landing could implode.)”
Varys seems smart enough to take a backseat to Tyrion and thus endear himself to the Imp, but Littlefinger’s hubris seems like it will lead to Tyrion having Littlefinger’s head on a pike. Littlefinger’s cunning, but he’s nowhere near as smart as Tyrion (at least in the show–don’t know about the books–yet!).
Those dragons looked fabulous. If they can do that with the dragons, surely they can do that with the direwolves, who should be somewhat bigger now, no?
Also, I think Dany’s vengeance will be first on the Dothraki that abandoned her and her sun & stars, and then on the people of Westeros who tried to have her baby murdered in the womb. I don’t think she’ll wipe out the rest of the witch’s people as it seemed some of them stayed with her. Go, Khaleesi!
I hope Arya is reunited with her family soon (and that Syrio somehow survived and finds his way to her). I need her cleaned up and kicking butt with Needle!
This is just my conjecture, but I think dragon CGI would be easier to create than direwolf CGI. I’m under the impression that realistic looking CGI fur can be difficult to design.
In the interview that James Hibbard did with the show’s producers on ew.com they said that they want more direwolf presence next season and D.B. Weiss said, “It will be a combination of real dogs and visual effects and any other way we can make it work.”
It’s just good to know that they’re committed to trying to make the direwolves as awesome as they can. I sorely missed them in this first season.
There is all sorts of realistic fur in CG already that they can license. But for how much? The problem with direwolves is that wolves are so familiar to us that we can spot something is even a fraction off. Dragons on the other hand are easier since we have no other reference besides reptiles.
I really hope they keep up this idea of every season = one book. There are 7 books planned (the 5th comes out in July). If they actually commit to doing 7 seasons and completing this saga, I think it could go down as one of the greatest TV series of all time. I was that impressed with Season 1.
I think the general plot will be covered but I also feel they will continue to move around scenes that enhance the character development for the show.
I think the general belief (plan?) is that it will take more than one season to cover Book 3, so it’ll be split in some way into 2 seasons (probably also including some of Books 4/5, which will be done concurrently because they cover the same span of time, just with different characters). Since we obviously have no idea how long Books 6 and 7 are going to be, I think this has a good shot at being a 9-10 season show if by some miracle it is allowed to see the whole thing through.
9-10 seasons would (as you alluded to) be really ambitious, considering Sopranos and Oz only lasted 6 seasons, and the Wire lasted 5.
I hate Sansa; just can’t stand the little snot. Everything bad that has happened to her and her family is her own damn fault. The butcher’s kid? Dead because she refused to speak the truth against her sweet baboo, Joffrey. Her wolf had to take a blade for the same reason and now her daddy’s dead and she’s getting the Tina Turner treatment (by proxy), all because she was a gold-digging, social-climbing, little tramp. It’s hard to feel sorry for someone who willfully made all the bad decisions now that she’s scared and alone. Boo-hoo, you twit! Go blog about it!
OTOH, Peter Dinklage is a total pimp here. He’s the best thing on the show that isn’t boobs. He’s also one of the best, if not the best, characters because he’s one of the few who knows what he is and acts accordingly.
On the other hand, Sansa is 12.
“I hate Sansa; just can’t stand the little snot. Everything bad that has happened to her and her family is her own damn fault.”
I’m almost afraid to ask how you pin Bran’s murder on her… And if Sansa is a “gold-digging, social-climbing, little tramp” then so is her mother and aunt, who both married for political reasons NOT love. Hell, you could say that about pretty much every woman in Westeros — not a place where romance figures in very much at all. Perhaps we could let Joffrey and his uncle take complete and unconditional ownership of their doucheness?
“It’s hard to feel sorry for someone who willfully made all the bad decisions…”
If that’s really the case, then you shouldn’t feel a lick of sympathy for any of the characters, especially Ned.
And everyone in this world is social climbing. You don’t see lords and ladies marrying peasants. And what’s wrong with social climbing? If you’re born into that kind of society, it’s what EVERYONE does. That’s how you get by.
Fascinating story. Amazing characters. Feels like the story has just gotten started and now it’s over.
At least HBO announced season 2 would be in the spring of 2012.
I can’t wait!
Well, it DID only just get started: we don’t get many 22-week seasons anymore.
I haven’t read the books, so let me say that out front. Let me also say that I have enjoyed the series tremendously and am looking forward to season two. There’s an entire world depicted here, with rich, fully developed characters portrayed by talented actors.
However…after the season finale, particularly the birth of the dragons, I’m concerned the magic and supernatural forces have the potential to overwhelm the other stories.
What devious plots does Littlefinger have going on? Doesn’t matter anymore when everyone’s worried about getting burned up by dragons.
Will Arya get to the north? Who knows, but everyone there will probably get turned into zombies and/or eaten by White Walkers anyway.
Again, this may all be addressed in the coming season (and hopefully seasons). In fact, they’d have to be in some way or it’ll be a short, and even bleaker series. But while these threats that are depicted as challenging the very existence of the Seven Kingdoms may be overcome, just having these huge looming, supernatural threats in a way makes it harder for me to be as invested in the very interesting and intricate stories of intrigue and interpersonal relationships.
Hopefully that’ll be balanced going forward, and given the success of the books, I’m guessing it will be.
Without getting into spoiler territory, I’ll just say that you don’t need to be worried about the supernatural stuff overwhelming the rest. If political manuevering and character drama is what you want, you’ll get lots more next season.
I agree with Ryan, story is large enough to include supernatural elements without losing the characters. And don’t worry, the dragons are just babies right now. I haven’t read all of the books, but will.
I was feeling the same way. I think that’s one of the reasons the final scene didn’t excite me that much.
It’s kind of interesting at the same time though, because there is this other threat just looming there that most of the characters are oblivious to. But zombies and dragons in themselves just don’t interest me that much.
I think this episode worked perfectly as both finale and lead-in to season 2. Each character is turning into the person s/he’s to become and quite literally, each one is heading down a different path. While some people are saying it felt anti-climatic — and I get that — I think it was more thrilling than astonishing. I loved when everyone bowed down to Robb, honoring him as “King of the North.” And Dany and funeral pyre … how great was her line to Jorah, “And that’s what’s worrying you?” followed by a kiss!
I really enjoyed this episode, I really did…
But I loved the penultimate one even more. This one was great, but there felt like a lock of arranging of the cards for season/book two, it has me interested to see what’s coming of course but it just didn’t feel as epic.
Like I say, I thought it was great and I’m not knocking it… it’s just not AS good as I was expecting. Am I the only one?
I’m not surprised, actually. It’s apparently the structure used by several HBO series, including The Sopranos, The Wire, and The Pacific. Each season builds up to the penultimate episode, while the finale acts as a denouement and stage-setter for the following season.