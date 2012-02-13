Good show, bad title: ‘Cougar Town’ returns for season 3

“Cougar Town” season 3 makes a very belated debut tomorrow night at 8:30 on ABC, and the guerrilla marketing campaign being waged by creators Bill Lawrence, Kevin Biegel and their stars seems two-pronged in its goals: 1)To remind existing “Cougar Town” fans that the show still exists and will be back on Valentine’s Day, and 2)To convince people who either gave up on the show after a handful of episodes, or who simply refused to watch a show called “Cougar Town,” that it has nothing to do with its horrible, horrible title anymore. (Biegel explained to me last month why they unfortunately can’t change it.)
I’ve written a lot over the last couple of years about the ways the show transformed itself from the story of Courteney Cox’s Jules living up to the cougar archetype into the story of Jules becoming the unofficial leader of a collection of oddball friends and relatives who live on her cul-de-sac. As I wrote last week, it’s an incredibly goofy, incredibly charming comedy about friends and family, about red wine and running gags and boredom, and while it’s certainly not for everyone, it’s for far more people than anyone might suspect from thinking it’s about Courteney Cox having sex with younger guys.
But no matter how many words I write, a picture will be worth 1,000 of ’em, and a bunch of embedded videos will be worth even more. So I’ve gathered together a collection of scenes that I feel capture the show that “Cougar Town” became over time, and that should be a good barometer of whether you want to watch the season premiere tomorrow. Lawrence’s sense of humor is idiosyncratic, not universal. But if you find yourself laughing at one or more of these clips, chances are you’ll want to spend more time with the Cul-de-Sac Crew this season. (And, yes, the gang’s nickname is also terrible, but more intentionally so.)
We start with the first of two clips from season 1’s “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” the show’s seventh episode and the first where it began to resemble the show it would become. Josh Hopkins’ Grayson first demonstrates his flair for writing catchy, funny original songs (usually written by Hopkins himself) and challenges the loneliness-averse Jules to a bet:
And from later in that episode, Jules has lost the bet and is now trying to prove that the gang will have more fun at her house than Grayson’s, by invoking ultimate guy movie “The Shawshank Redemption”:
As everyone and their mother (even a young, cougar-ish mother like Jules) could have predicted, Jules and Grayson eventually wound up as a couple. And contrary to most Unresolved Sexual Tension tropes, once they got together, they’ve stayed together, as the show has taken pleasure in the many ways they can get on each other’s nerves even while they’re happy overall. Case in point: Jules and Christa Miller’s Ellie find a way to turn one of Grayson’s speeches back on him with a catchy remix:
The characters on “Cougar Town” drink wine – a lot of wine. If you want to take a darker view of the show, it’s about a group of barely-functional alcoholics enabling each other’s behavior. Or, on the lighter view, it’s a show where our heroine’s most prized possession is a jumbo-sized wine glass named Big Joe… until this happens:
The characters on “Cougar Town” also play a lot of games – often as an excuse to drink more wine. Other than the bar Grayson owns (again, another excuse/location to drink), no one really spends much time at their jobs, so they’re always trying to invent ways to alleviate their boredom, like their movie mash-up game:
The gang’s most enduring game is Penny Can (introduced here), an elegantly simple contest in which the goal is simply to toss a penny into a paint can from a great height or distance. The inventor: none other than Jules’ hillbilly ex-husband Bobby (Brian Van Holt), who later decides to build an entire business around selling official competition Penny Can cans. And any new product needs a commercial, as recorded by Busy Philipps’ always-enthusiastic Laurie:
Bobby, much as everyone loves him, isn’t always the easiest person to understand:
And Laurie has her own interesting way of ordering coffee:
Sometimes, the characters take their games too seriously, like in this clip from an episode where everyone has been using “truth guns” (basically, pointing) to get their friends to be honest with them:
The series also has a sweet side, which will be very much on display in the season premiere. Yes, the Cul-de-Sac Crew is ridiculous, borderline criminal and almost certainly substance-abusing, but they also function as a makeshift family for one another, as Jules explains in this scene from season 1’s Thanksgiving episode, which neatly doubles as a mission statement for the series:
And, finally, a meta message from Jules, Laurie and Ellie alluding to both the long hiatus and the show’s title-transcending transformation:
Those are some of the ones I came up with. I’m sure the commenters have plenty of others.
Catch you back here tomorrow night at 9 to talk about the premiere.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Laurie’s love of Taye Diggs is hilarious. Especially the framed picture at home.
Missed this show! Its consistently funny and as Modern Family has faded, its looked better and better in my eyes.
Aw, that last clip with them talking about how they might not be around next fall made me a little sad :-(
As much as I love “Confident in my Sexuali-tay,” my favorite Grayson song will always be:
(sung to the tune of Pat Benetar’s “Heartbreaker”)
She likes a pacemaker
She’s a hip breaker
She like them almost dead!
Is it safe to start watching from Season 3 or do I need to go back to the start? I know I probably *should* start from the start, but will I be missing a bunch of in-jokes?
I think if you watch Alan’s clips, you’ll be clued in on a lot of the running jokes (Penny Can, Grayson’s singing, and Jules’ wine glass are big ones).
If you like Alan’s clips then you probably know enough to enjoy the show; however, the show is filled with in-jokes so you will definitely miss at least some of those in-jokes.
Penny CAN!
I missed this show so much. It’s on a crappy night, and paired up with a totally incompatible show, but I’m just happy it will be back.
Courtney should have invited one of the guys from Friends to guest star here. It would be great for the ratings, specially since the previous times a Friends actor participated we didn’t get to see the show in its best. Now I think Cougar Town has never been better (or at least I hope it stood in that level of the last episodes of season two).
Guest stars don’t move the ratings needle anymore, and Aniston was the biggest of the Friends alums they could ever get. Doesn’t matter whether that was a good episode or not; its ratings weren’t notably higher or lower than any non-Aniston episode.
Is that right? I have read somewhere that the Anison episode was the highest rated of season two, so I just assume it had something to do with the Friends reunion. My bad.
Sorry, but I don’t buy the explanation about DVRs being the reason they can’t change the title. Anyone who cared enough to season pass the show in the first place will have no problem setting their DVR to catch the show with a new title. At most people would get screwed up for one episode. It happened to 30 Rock two weeks ago and didn’t seem to have much effect on the ratings.
A)30 Rock’s ratings were, I believe, it’s lowest ever the night of the dvr mishap.
B)Some people will only know the show is back when a recording pops up on their dvr. The name change and the long time away could easily make all but the most devout fans forget the show exists.
Yeah, there are plenty of people who won’t realize it’s starting back tonight. I think they were wise to keep the title. If people snub the show because of the title, screw em – they don’t deserve to watch it.
The counter-argument to that is that if the title causes fewer people to watch, the network has less reason to keep it on the air. Deliberately ceding viewers is not an effective programming strategy.
Alan mentioned where a name change wasn’t picked up by the DVR, but I’ve had two shows recently where name changes were. So, apparently, it can be done.
@NJMARK: The counter-counter-argument is that it makes no sense for the network to make a show its presumably sunk million into any harder to find than is strictly necessary. This might bruise a new egos in La-La-Land but the media landscape is a lot more crowded than it used to be.
@Sepinwall- Big difference between what happened to 30 Rock and what would have happened to Cougar Town had they changed the name. No one was expected 30 Rock to be different, everyone assumed their DVR/Tivo would record the show, no one was on notice of any potential problem. With Cougar Town, ABC would have promoted the heck out of a new title and a NEW season (not just a random mid-season episode), everyone would have known about it, and everyone would have adjusted their DVR’s accordingly. Look at Survivor- every season has a new title on the DVR (Survivor South Pacific, Survivor One World), and yet the ratings don’t slip.
It’s not about egos. It’s about surrendering viewers when you don’t have to.
I don’t understand why people want the shows they like to have nothing more than their own “in-crowd” cult following … then complain that those shows couldn’t attract enough viewers to continue. (See also: Arrested Development.)
People were following shows to new time slots long before the DVR did their thinking for them. MASH survived moves from Saturday, Friday, Tuesday, to Mondays just fine. People managed to find All in the Family after it moved from Saturdays to Monday. And WKRP in Cincinnati and Scrubs did well, even with the networks’ hide-and-seek scheduling of those shows. (Even the title-change from “These Friends of Mine” didn’t hurt “Ellen” at all.)
And it was harder to find out about such things in years gone by. Now we have access to far more information than we ever did, and a much greater chance that viewers will know about such changes.
If they wanted to change the title, existing viewers would find it.
I rewatched both seasons on DVD in anticipation for the big night! It is one of those shows where your enjoyment increases with repeated viewing, and I can’t wait for Tuesday night.
PENNY CAN!
I think ABC had it right, kindly cut this show loose. Having the super-ego show runner buy drinks for a few reporters, then taking a network comedy show on the road does not make the show any better, nor does showing 11 so called greatest hits. Also I’m not really sure what the point of this article is… to remind people that there are a few laughs or catch newbies up to show how little story actually exists….
If this show ends, a part of me will die. LOVE this show, it deserves so much more!
I will be very upset if it is cancelled…. I absolutely LOVE this show! It deserves SO much more than it has.
Bill Lawrence was on Marc Maron’s podcast last week, talking about how CougarTown came to be, came to be called what it was called, and how he hopes people will look past the title.
Are they still upset about the title? I thought they had embraced the absurdity of it by now. Once a product has a brand name, you stick with it, no matter how stupid or inaccurate it might be. (grape-nuts ain’t gonna change it’s name now just cause it doesn’t have grapes or nuts in the recipe.)
Look at ‘the Honeymooners’. Ralph and Alice were long past honeymooning stage in their marriage, but nobody whined about or over-analyzed that title.
But Cougar Town is an inherently off-putting title, which makes it different from the examples you mentioned.
PREGTOK: “Once a product has a brand name, you stick with it, no matter how stupid or inaccurate it might be.” Well, I guess Jerry Seinfled (and his accountant) should be very thankful you weren’t consulted on the decision to change ‘The Seinfeld Chronicles’ to something a little more snappy, and a lot less like a boring documentary on the Biography Channel.
The “brand” was still Jerry Seinfeld.
Alan, thanks for the article. I loved the clips you chose. I am so glad this show is back!
Not sure if there is a video for it but I started watching last [2010 last] Halloween with Bobby dressed as Windy Guy. Haven’t looked back
Can’t wait. I’ve seen three episodes already; it’s going to be a great season!
It definitely made me laugh out loud, at pretty much every clip, so I’m definitely the right demographic for this show! I think most of us wish we had such a tight crew of friends who are there for anything, and silly and fun to boot. It’s just really gelled as a show, very three-dimensional. And if it’s over-the-top silly or unbelievable, aren’t our lives as well at times?
Definitely missed, and very happy it’s returning!