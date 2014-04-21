HBO renews ‘Silicon Valley’ & ‘Veep’

Two weeks ago, HBO renewed “Game of Thrones” for two additional seasons, in one of the more no-brainer TV decisions of late. Today, the pay cabler renewed the rest of their current Sunday lineup, ensuring that both “Silicon Valley” and “Veep” will continue into 2015.

This is the first season of “Silicon Valley,” and it’s been graced with very strong reviews so far (here’s mine; our own Liane Bonin Starr has been recapping each episode). “Veep” is in its third season and has already won three Emmys, including two for leading lady Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (I also think it’s gotten better over time, and this season has been terrific so far.)

It’s one of the stronger overall nights HBO has had in quite some time, and though there’s no guarantee these three will all air together next year around this time, it’s good to know that all will be back.

What does everybody else think?

