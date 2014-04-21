HBO renews ‘Silicon Valley’ & ‘Veep’

Two weeks ago, HBO renewed “Game of Thrones” for two additional seasons, in one of the more no-brainer TV decisions of late. Today, the pay cabler renewed the rest of their current Sunday lineup, ensuring that both “Silicon Valley” and “Veep” will continue into 2015.
This is the first season of “Silicon Valley,” and it’s been graced with very strong reviews so far (here’s mine; our own Liane Bonin Starr has been recapping each episode). “Veep” is in its third season and has already won three Emmys, including two for leading lady Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (I also think it’s gotten better over time, and this season has been terrific so far.)
It’s one of the stronger overall nights HBO has had in quite some time, and though there’s no guarantee these three will all air together next year around this time, it’s good to know that all will be back.
What does everybody else think?
HBO should have backed Veep for two additional seasons. Instead of the wait and see with only guaranteeing them one next season.
Why?
-Daniel
Because Veep is a show I have full confidence in. It will not wane from its quality or appeal during the course of season four. HBO may as well guarantee the makers of Veep a fifth and possible final season.
I’m sure HBO also has confidence in it, but it’s not the way TV networks work. “Game of Thrones” got a two-year renewal because of its unique production challenges. “It’s Always Sunny” got a two-year renewal as part of a huge production deal with FX. “Big Bang Theory” got a three-year renewal because it’s the most popular comedy on TV by a WIDE margin. “Veep” is a terrific show, but it also premiered *down* year-to-year, which is really hard to do in this expanding cable landscape. That doesn’t mean it’s in an iota of trouble. But it means it didn’t force HBO’s hand to deviate from the norm.
I’d bet good money that if the “Veep” writers want a fifth season, they’ll get a fifth season. They’ll just go through the same process as everybody else.
-Daniel
Also, what if the story they’re telling doesn’t need an additional year? The show is called VEEP by the way and if Selina becomes POTUS then the title makes no sense.
Great news. Would have been awful for this to be the last season of either of these shows.
I’m still a bit tepid on Silicon Valley. It’s had some good moments but it also can feel like Entourage with nerds.
It might have a slight undercurrent of ‘Entourage with nerds’, but I think Silicon Valley has a lot more going for it.
And besides, Mike Judge hasn’t let me down yet.