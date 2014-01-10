‘I came in at the end,’ or the day ‘The Sopranos’ turns 15

15 years ago, a guy walked into a psychiatrist’s office. That guy happened to be a captain in the north Jersey mob. I suspect many of you know what happened next.
On the one hand, it seems incredible that 15 years have already passed since “The Sopranos” pilot aired. The series still feels so fresh, and vital, and so much a piece of everything that came afterwards. On the other, so many shows followed it in the dramatic revolution I wrote about in my book that of course a lot of time has passed, and there are certain pieces of the show (starting with the shot of the Twin Towers in the opening credits for seasons 1-3) that mark it as a product of its time.
Some “Sopranos” reading to look at today if you’re in an anniversary frame of mind:
* Dan and I discussed the pilot episode in a summer installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
* The tribute I wrote to James Gandolfini after his sudden death last summer, and the complete text of David Chase’s eulogy. (I also unsurprisingly loved Matt Seitz’s Gandolfini tribute.)
* An excerpt from my book dealing with the show’s later years, including “Pine Barrens” and the oft-debated series finale.
* Links to all of my “Sopranos” episode reviews from The Star-Ledger, mainly from the final season, but also with a few from seasons 4 and 5, plus my Chase interview from the morning after the finale aired.
And if you’re in the mood for a specific anniversary dish, I would of course recommend ziti.
Will you ever retro-recap the first three seasons? I am just watching now and would love your episode-by-episode takes.
One day? Maybe? I’ve thought about it, certainly, but other things have taken priority.
I found you, Mr Sepinwall over at Star Ledger reviewing The Sopranos. I couldn’t get enough Sopranos, and made many friends over the WWW sharing the experience with them. I own all the DVDs, and with online cable, I can access all of them at any time. Being crushed over James Gandolfini’s death, I didn’t know if I could watch again. But only days after I heard the news, I watched. He lives. Watching him on screen, makes me forget he passed. He lives on forever.
One day he shall return as Gandolfini The White…
Chase comes very, very close to confirming this theory. “We did a lot of POV stuff,” he says. “I did a lot of setups with POV shots in that episode. People have not picked up on that.”(Watch the final series of shots closely: He sets up a pattern of them from Tony’s point of view.) “The only thing I would say definitively about it is, whatever happened, Tony put himself there. It was the world as he saw it. He was responsible for where he ended up – wherever that is. Just as in the beginning, he sent himself to therapy and he was looking at that statue.” (He’s referring to the very first POV shot in the show – another tacit confirmation.)
Don’t bother, I’m sure Alan will ignore yet another Chase quote that Tony died, just like he ignored those same quotes in his book (and deceitfully wrote that Chase has never spoken about the matter since Alan’s day after the finale interview).
Alan and Matt Seitz=the last two people on planet earth who still think Tony Soprano still breathes.
When you accept the fact that he died, the ending is so chilling….still makes me shiver
I was 60/40 that he died after it aired. I spent a week reading on the internet and it moved to 90/10. In the years since, every little extra tidbit that comes out pushes it further towards “Death” that I consider it a non topic at this point.
It’s non debatable.
You know, I’ve never seen the Sopranos. I’ve always wanted to, and I recently received the complete series as a gift. I think today’s the day to start.
I envy you. Have fun!
Buy my book! Buy my book! Buy my book!
What is it called?
The book is excellent, this is Alan’s website, and it’s a completely appropriate plug considering the topic of the article.
We’re not talking about awkward hitfix comedy sketches in the middle of the video podcast. Sopranos is being celebrated all over the net today, and Alan’s book is essential reading on the topic.
The book is great and has the reviews to prove it. And if I had an interesting book and the appropriate venue to plug it I’d do so FAR more often than Alan does.
Compared to the amount of words Alan puts down on paper (OK, puts on the internet), he rarely plugs his book.
Alan, the appropriate Sopranos tribute food is, of course, gabbagool – eaten directly from the butcher’s paper while standing in front of the fridge, preferably in a bathrobe.
Another good listen is the pod cast Alan and Dan did with Mike Schur about the Sopranos and the Wire.
[www.hitfix.com]
I’m sure you’ve seen the wonderful tribute HBO did to James Gandolfini, Alan, but if anyone else hasn’t, it’s well worth seeking out.
I really wish they would release all of the seasons on Blu-Ray.
I have some old shows taped off HBO from around that time and they have ads for the upcoming new Series The Sopranos and what is striking is all they talk about is how funny the show is. Literally they are man on the street interviews talking about how much it made them laugh.
At the time when I saw these, I assumed the show was “Analyze This: The Series” and dismissed it. It was only after the first season ended a coworker convinced me to watch and I loved it.
Phenomenal post. Makes me miss Alan’s days on the Star Ledger. Truly one of the best TV commentators in the past decade.