If I had an Emmy ballot 2012: Outstanding Drama Series

And now we've come to the end of our trip through this year's Emmy nominations ballot. Our last category is Outstanding Drama Series.
Our last category is Outstanding Drama Series. Dan’s predictions are here, and my picks are coming right up…
As with the comedy series category, this is a deep enough field that if we removed all six of the shows below and went with any six of my seven runners-up as the field, I’d find them deserving. But I also feel that most of my six are a clear cut above what I didn’t have room to include, and I’ll get to the one narrow miss/hit at the end.
“Mad Men” is going to be nominated again. It’s going to win again. It is, as I say year after year, the perfect Emmy storm: nostalgic enough for older voters to latch onto, cool enough for the younger ones, great enough for both. The only thing that prevents the show from running this category for its entire lifespan is if it has an outright stinker of a season, which season 5 decidedly was not. (Though if the Academy en masse really really really really hates Megan, all bets are off.) There were some things in this season I took issue with, but I admired the experimental nature of it, was wowed by episodes like “Mystery Date” and “Far Away Places,” and by individual moments like Don and Joan at the bar or Don kissing Peggy’s hand. Whether or not it’s the best drama on TV, it’s one of the best two. Even though I’d like to see the next show on this list win this category at some point, “Mad Men” won’t be the least bit undeserving if it wins again.
That said, if you put a gun to my head and asked me whether “Mad Men” season 5 was better than “Breaking Bad” season 4, I might be inclined to go with Walter White over Don Draper. That show’s third season was one of the best I’d ever seen, and yet somehow Vince Gilligan and company managed to match it with the unbearably tense season-long battle of wits and will between Walt and Gus Fring, with Jesse and Mike as wild cards throughout. Ding. Ding. Ding. DING.
I spent a lot of the first season of “Homeland” trying to reconcile two simultaneous thoughts: 1)”This is really terrific so far,” and 2)”So how are they going to screw it up by the end?” It just seemed like such a high-wire act that Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon were trying to pull off, and one where so many similar shows had ultimately fallen down, that I kept fearing the worst. And though I know some people disliked the finale, I loved it and felt that it played fair with what had come before – and therefore allowed me to go on loving the work of Claire Danes, Damian Lewis and company, to enjoy both the riveting thriller material but also the uncomfortable, honest character beats, and to not look back on what had come before with any regret. Great first season.
Was “Justified” season 3 as powerful as the one that came before it? Probably not, no. But, boy, was it fun. What this year lacked in depth with the loss of Mags Bennett it made up for in the breadth of the supporting ensemble, and in the chance to see so many colorful characters, played by actors at the top of their game, bouncing off of one another. And after all the business with hog carcasses and meat cleavers and sleeve guns was done with, “Justified” reminded us that it could still go deep and dark and sad in those final scenes about Raylan and Arlo.
With “Luck,” it’s easy to focus on what might have been. In many ways, Milch and Mann were just getting warmed up when the second horse died and HBO decided enough was enough and canceled the second season in mid-production. Ace’s revenge story hadn’t gone anywhere major yet. Heck, Dustin Hoffman and Nick Nolte had yet to exchange words in a scene. But what was there in those nine episodes – while uneven and sometimes digressive in that very David Milch way – was also often brilliant in the way it built up this world of the track, and the characters addicted to it, and their minor triumphs and major tragedies. If nothing else, I’m grateful to have gotten nine hours with Jerry, Marcus, Renzo and Lonnie as they rode their improbable hot streak yet remained very much the small-timers they always were. And I’d have a hard time excluding a show that could give me a sequence as electric and moving and simply beautiful as the first official race with Gettin’ Up Morning:
Those five were fairly easy for me. The last call was a tough one, between a pair of shows that were both on last year’s list: “Boardwalk Empire” and “Game of Thrones.” Each had its respective sophomore growing pains, but each also gave me some incredible moments and episodes (Richard Harrow in the woods, or the entirety of the Battle of Blackwater). Ultimately, though, what split this particular hair was my feeling that this “Game of Thrones” season not only had more overall pacing issues, but felt incomplete as a story, rather than just a narrative bridge from where everyone was at the end of season 1 and where they’ll be in season 3. Whatever odd hiccups “Boardwalk Empire” season 2 had, the war between Jimmy and Nucky and the way it was resolved felt satisfying to me as a season of television in a way that “Game of Thrones didn’t, even as I enjoyed so many component parts of it. Your mileage will obviously vary, but I had seven shows for six slots, and that’s how I decided.
Others considered: “Game of Thrones,” “Men of a Certain Age,” “Awake,” “Parenthood,” “The Good Wife,” “Shameless” and “Southland.”
What an embarassment of riches! Never in my life has there been so much good stuff on television… and I’m sixty years old!
:) My family feels the same way. We have 3 (and occasionally 4) generations under the same roof, and Sunday night…that’s the one night you can guarantee we are home, sitting in silence (sometimes on the edge of our seats) watching excellent drama together.
I am your age and I completely agree.
My picks are remarkably similar to Alan’s, but seeing as there’s not much dispute about what the top dramas are (and I don’t watch GoT), it’s not that surprising.
My ballot (in order – with 9 choices, because voters can pick up to 10 in this category even if only six get nominated):
1. Mad Men
2. Breaking Bad
3. Homeland
4. Justified
5. Boardwalk Empire
6. The Good Wife
7. Luck
8. Awake
9. White Collar
My initial shortlist had 17 shows on it. It was easy to knock 10 of those out and harder than hell to knock out one to make it six. The unfortunate one knocked out was Luck.
Here’s my ballot:
Boardwalk Empire
Breaking Bad
Game of Thrones
Homeland
Justified
Mad Men
Will we see a all-cable lineup in the Drama field? I’m guessing there’s a better than 50% chance of it happening, with Downton Abbey and The Good Wife playing “spoiler”.
Huge props for including Southland on the Others Considered list. Very under-appreciated show.
I’d have to go:
-Breaking Bad
-Mad Men
-Homeland
-Boardwalk
-GoT
-Luck
Justified is a tough exclusion but there is a verisimilitude-y quality the other shows have that is missing from Justified.
Picking a winner is even harder than the nominees; the last two episodes of Boardwalk was the best stretch of TV I watched this year, but I think I’d ultimately have to go with Breaking Bad.
My list:
Breaking Bad
Homeland
Luck
Awake
Boss
The Walking Dead
The first four I feel like most people would agree with. I know Alan and some other people didn’t really like the first season of Boss, but I thought it was phenomenal. I also very much enjoyed the full season of The Walking Dead, even when the plot moved slowly at the farm, you know, for that whole “character development” thing.
So you’ve never watched Mad Men?
Nah. I might get to it some day, but right now I watch about as many TV shows as my schedule can handle if I want to sleep adequately.
My picks:
– Breaking Bad
– Boardwalk Empire
– Game of Thrones
– Homeland
– Justified
– Mad Men
Breaking Bad deserves to win it this year.
All of these ‘if I had an Emmy ballot…” have made me realize how many dang categories there are at the Emmys. Say what you will about the Golden Globes, they keep things concise.
In this case, it’s necessary. It doesn’t make any sense to squeeze the supporting actors in a single category whereas the leads get divided in drama, comedy and minisseris or tv movie. It’s just ridiculous to compare, say, Sofia Vergara’s work on Modern Family with Jessica Lange’s on American Horror Story.
– Breaking Bad
– Homeland
– The Good Wife
– Mad Men
– Justified
– The Vampire Diaries
Oh yeah, you read it right. Season 3 of The Vampire Diaries >>>>>>>>>>>> season 2 of Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones.
Can’t argue with that. If The Vampire Diaries were on HBO it would have been already nominated.
So, has Cable domination of the Emmys reached a point where we need someone to start a Broadcast ABE Award?
My choices, in order
1. Breaking Bad
2. Game of Thrones
3. Mad Men
4. Homeland
5. Justified
6. Boardwalk Empire
I don’t really need a second ballot, because as far as I’m concerned, those six are far and away the class of the field. But for kicks, a second ballot could look something like this:
7. Awake
8. Luck
9. Shameless
10. The Good Wife
11. Southland
12. Castle (purely on an enjoyment level)
When it comes to which shows will actually be nominated, I think it comes down to seven shows – Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Homeland, The Good Wife, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, and Boardwalk Empire – for six slots (Unfortunately for Luck, I think that the cloud of bad press that preceded the show’s cancellation will keep it out of this field – Hoffman and Nolte will have a better shot). The top three are locks, and The Good Wife (the standard bearer for the broadcast networks) is probably safe as well. That leaves Downton, Thrones, and Boardwalk fighting for two slots. While I would strongly prefer to see Game of Thrones and Boardwalk make it in over Downton, I wouldn’t be surprised by any possible combination of those three. I’ll say that Boardwalk winds up being the surprise omission, but I wouldn’t put money on it.
My ballot would be…
Breaking Bad
Mad Men
Shameless
Game of Thrones
Homeland
Justified
The show I just left off my list was “Boardwalk Empire”. The winner should be Breaking Bad and it really isn’t close IMO. I would probably put Homeland second followed by Justified and Shameless.
Nobody watches the Sons of Anarchy? That would be my Number 1, then Justified, both for pure enjoyment. Mad Men and Breaking Bad are also great but I don’t go crazy if I miss an episode. I could never miss SOA or Justified.
5. White Collar
6. Necessary Roughness
7. Scandal
8. Shameless
9. Dexter, come on – gotta love Dex
10.Revenge – just for the Count of Monte Cristo theme ;-)
11. Person of Interest – sorry had to add him cause he is the count ;-)
I used to love Dexter (especially seasons 1 and 2) but that show is awful now.
I loved reading your Emmy prediction/dream ballot coverage. Is there any chance you can do it for movies/miniseries as well?
I’m not reading your blog anymore. Game of Thrones only a consideration?
It was a much weaker season than the first one. Looking back on it, it seemed like they spent the first 8 episodes just sitting around waiting for “Blackwater”. I was pretty dissapointed by it. And i think the show is hurt by only having 10 episodes, there are just way too many characters and too much going on in all different places for such a small ammount. They made it work in season 1 but season 2 was just alot of posturing. And im a big fan of the show. I agree wtih Alan.
That’s just not true. I actually would say that it was quite a bit better than the first season and certainly not “much weaker.” I had it as the second best show on television behind only Breaking Bad (sorry, Mad Men fans, but unlike the shows above it, Mad Men does make some mediocre to bad episodes–“Far Away Places” was easily the worst episode the show has done since those dreadfully unfunny early episodes of the first season–that weigh down the exceptional ones). “Blackwater” almost by itself would put the second season above the first season, but I thought every single episode was very strong (with the possible exception of the sexposition-laden second episode–that one was merely good), and most of the plot lines were very strong as well.
And honestly, it only needs to be one of the six best shows to warrant a nomination. Breaking Bad is better, and you could possibly sell me on Homeland. I might also accept Mad Men, but only because it has won four in a row (none of which were entirely deserved, as it’s never been the best show on television). And maybe I could be convinced to put Boardwalk Empire above it too. But Luck? Come on. I liked it, but to say that it’s a better show than Game of Thrones is patently absurd.
I have Breaking Bad as the clear No. 1 show in the category, and at this point, the only remaining question is whether Breaking Bad will ultimately be the best show ever. If its final season is as great as its third and fourth seasons were, then I would say that it is (and yes, that includes The Sopranos and The Wire). If it loses again, it will be a disgrace. I like Mad Men, but it winning every year is starting to remind me of Frasier beating Seinfeld five straight years, and The West Wing beating out the first few seasons of The Sopranos. As for the rest of my ballot, I’d go with Game of Thrones, Homeland, Mad Men, Boardwalk Empire and Downton Abbey (honorable mention to Justified and The Good Wife) in that order.
Putting Breaking Bad ahead of the Wire while one is currently airing seems to scream of recency bias, but when all is said and done, anything is possible I suppose. The larger part I take issue with in your post is the idea that Mad Men was not the best show on television in any of its Emmy years. In 2008 (its first win) it certainly was not, I agree with that. Even the worst season of The Wire is still the best show on television, particularly when voting for the Emmys where you can just focus on Clarifications, Late Editions and -30-. In 2010, I think it was not as well, because season 3 of Breaking Bad was one of the finest seasons of any show ever. The real qualms I have come into play in 2009 and 2011. I’m sure you’re going to say BB S2 over Mad Men S3 in 2009, which is fine. I disagree personally, but it’s not a foolish thing to say since both were great. But what the heck was better than Mad Men season 4 last year?
Everyone is entitled to their opinions, but i thought “Far Away places” was absolutely brilliant, right smack in the middle of a stretch of maybe the best 5 episodes theyve ever done.
I agree Breaking Bad is better than The Wire, and i say that knowing the weight of it, as i worship The Wire.
THe 2000’s were the Golden Age of TV, Mad Men and Breaking Bad came in at the tail end and surpassed most of what came before, my only fear is that we may never see any show this good again. I pray another show comes along some day, sometime soon preferably that knocks the shit out of me and mesmerizes me the way vince gilligan and crew do. Hell, maybe i’ll write it myself.
P.S. I personally consider season 2 of Breaking Bad to be the single greatest season in TV history. It hits the ground running with 3 relentless amazing brilliant episodes and doesnt let up right through to the devistating penultimate “phoenix”, that subtle tear that comes down cranstons eye after she dies, amazing.
And just for the hell of it, along with “pheonix”, the 2 single greatest episodes in tv history are
1- “Middle Ground” -The Wire
2- “Possible Kill Screen”- The Shield
those who know, know why…..i know im a bit all over the place with this post, but fuck it, its a holiday week lol
I resign from your blog. Game of Thrones only a consideration?
As someone who has read the books, I also think the show is fantastic but I don’t think without all the background information from the books I would enjoy the show nearly as much.
Therefore I totally understand a non-reader not enjoying this season as much as the first.
My six:
Mad Men
The Good Wife
Homeland
Fringe
Justified
Dexter
Is the 4th one from the top one of the characters in Breaking Bad Gus Fringe. You left out that show
I live in the UK Ciploni, season three of Breaking Bad has only just come out on DVD over here and not been on TV yet. So I’m a bit behind on that one. Just going on shows I’ve seen up to the latest season.
And even so, I’ll choose what I want mate, if I put it there it is meant to be there.
I watch mad men and breaking bad.
But so hooked on BB. When each episodes ends, I am completely spent. Gone, blown out of the ball park. The brilliant writing acting , twists etc are not even a close one to mad men. It’s good it’s great, but as far as best. Can’t agree. Just because mad men appeals to many age groups doesn’t make it the winner. John Hamm could never hold a candle to the actors on breaking bad.
These voters should think of the consistency of what Vince Gilligan has given us for 4 seasons.
My 6 choices (in order):
1. Mad Men
2. Strike Back: Project Dawn
3. The Good Wife
4. Breaking Bad
5. Game of Thrones
6. Justified
I would love to see Homeland win.
undeserving. Excellent show, epsecially for Showtime, but its just no match for BB or MM
Have they officially announced the episode submissions for this years emmys? I cant find it anywhere. If so can someone post a link. I’m particularly curious to see if Cranston is using Crawl Space and Paul using Problem Dog.
Also, i agree this season of Mad Men was amazing. Started off a lil iffy for me but the span from Mystery Date to Lady Lazerus was probably as great a stretch of consecutive episodes theyve every done. But i think there was def way too much Megan, the 2 episodes that focused heavily on Betty hurt it alot and because of that, its time for Breaking Bad to take this cattegory. Its such an honor to witness the genius of that show, its the best show on tv and IMO the greatest show of all time and we still have 16 more episodes to cherish.
They don’t have submissions until after they are nominated.
On another post Dan Fienberg said he thinks it`s usually about two weeks after the nominations are announced so we should hear too. Ì also can`t wait to find out if Cranston has submitted Crawl Space and Paul Problem Dog. Surely Crawl Space is a no-brainer!
From what I can find on the net Aaron Paul has nominated Problem Dog, Giancarlo Esposito nominated Hermanos and Anna Gunn Cornered, but can`t find Cranston`s. However in an interview about his favourite scene he said it was the scene at the end of Crawl Space because it was so chilling and ironic, so I guess he`ll be going with that episode.
I think Game of Thrones and The Good Wife (gotta have a network show) will be in instead of Boardwalk and Luck or Justified.
On my full ballot for Drama categories, cable took 28 of 29 spots, the lone network nominee being Anna Torv for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, which was the only category I couldn’t bring myself to nominate 6 performers.
Mad Men: 7
Breaking Bad: 5
Game of Thrones: 4
Homeland: 4
Boardwalk Empire: 3
Justified: 3
Fringe: 1
Luck: 1
Sons of Anarchy: 1
So Luck gets cancelled, and that piece of recycled Sorkinism called ‘The Newsroom’ gets renewed. There is no justice.
To be fair, Luck was renewed for season 2. They just killed too many horses
I don’t think the Academy will touch Luck with the possible exception of acting nods.
If I had a ballot:
Justified
Homeland
Breaking Bad
Game of Thrones
Strike Back (if eligible)
Sons of Anarchy
Mad Men, Fringe, Boardwalk Empire, The Good Wife, and though it’s somewhat shameful, Nikita, would also get some consideration from me.
If I had to choose from that list – it would be “Justified” – if I got to add one in, it would be “Fringe” – for the remarkable acting first and foremost, second the storytelling.
Mad Men bored me this past season – I still recognize the stellar level of talent involved but, for me, I think it has become a “familiarity breeds contempt” sort of thing – I was simply bored and not at all surprised by one thing that happened. And, I still recall being left with my mouth open when Betty shot those birds all those seasons ago. Some shows have a shelf life. I won’t be watching this again.
“Sherlock” definitely the best thing I’ve seen on television in years – the acting specifically. How Cumberbatch infuses so many layers into what can be almost a cartoon character at times is extraordinary and riveting. Sadly, just three films every 1.5 years – sigh.
But – I am now getting lots more done now that TV, thanks to Sherlock, has become nearly unbearable 95% of the time. So, thank you Cumberbatch, for that….
It’s a shame that 2 of your 13 nominees got cancelled after their terrific 1st seasons. Luck I can understand – not much you can do about that. But Awake being cancelled is just criminal. That show was great start to finish with such a fantastic final 2 episodes. Man…so disappointing.
Great list though. Flip a coin for me between MM and BB!
A Breaking Bad loss would be proof positive that the whole thing is rigged.
Just cannot buy that Luck was better than GOT or Boardwalk Empire. I enjoyed it, but it was nowhere on par with the other two. GOT would be in my top 3, and the way Boardwalk ended the season was simply too good to pass up.
Word. It was a niche show with a niche audience, like Treme. And after the horse death scandal, I’d be shocked if the Academy goes near it with the possible exception of giving Hoffmann some acting recognition, maybe Nolte. Maybe.
Parenthood! There has never been a better, more realistic drama about life on television! It deserves an Emmy.
Parenthood! It is the best, most realistic drama about life that has ever been on television. It deserves an Emmy!
1. Breaking Bad – one of the best seasons of TV ever.
2. Mad Men
3. Men of a Certain Age – perhaps the most under watched and underrated show ever.
4. Sons of Anarchy, episodes 1-12 only – Before ruining the season, and perhaps the show, with that awful finale, SoA was on pace for another spectacular season.
5. Justified
6. Homeland
7. Shameless
8. Game of Thrones
9. Boardwalk Empire
10. Parenthood
The one thing I did notice this year was that Matthew Weiner was oddly quiet about this season. He usually does a lot of interviews once the season ends to talk and dissect, but that didn’t happen this year. Yes, he was busy starting production on his movie, but for someone with his ego…it seemed way out of character. I think he was either burned by the criticism (maybe shocked by it) OR he didn’t care for the overall season himself. I do wonder if he will speak about this years later as the worst. I don’t think it was overall, there were some genius episodes, but it wasn’t as strong as before.
No season of Mad Men has been better than the comparable season of Breaking Bad. 4 in a row, heading toward 5? Ugh. I know it’s silly to get upset about awards, but come on already. I just wish the Mrs. didn’t like it so I wouldn’t have to watch it anymore. haha