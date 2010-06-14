If I had an Emmy ballot: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Continuing Emmy Nominations Week here at HitFix, it’s time to turn our focus from the drama supporting actors (which Fienberg and I each dealt with earlier today) to the slightly less-crowded but still very competitive field of drama supporting actresses. Again, Dan is giving his rundown of people he thinks could be nominated (along with a few people he finds deserving but doesn’t give a chance to), while I’m listing the six people I would choose if I had an actual Emmy ballot. (And I’m going based on who submitted themselves in which category; you can see the actual performers’ ballot here.)
Dan’s gallery is here, and after the jump, my six supporting actress picks…
This field isn’t quite as loaded as its male counterpart, but I still came up with more than a dozen people whose nominations and/or wins would please me. I thought of continuing my “only one actor per show” approach from this morning, but in this case, there were a couple of situations where I simply couldn’t choose between two co-stars, and ultimately loved them both too much to try. (Also, none of the actresses that missed my cut would have made me feel quite as upset as if I had, say, not had room for Bryan Batt on the men’s side.)
Case in point: both Khandi Alexander and Kim Dickens have been absolutely brilliant on “Treme” at playing two characters dealing with major losses tied to the storm. (Alexander with her missing brother, Dickens with her failing restaurant and wrecked home.) So much of what they do happens in between dialogue – the long pause as Dickens ponders having sex with her annoying sometime-boyfriend, or Alexander trying to hold herself together as she conceals a piece of bad news from everyone she knows on Mardi Gras – and if they both somehow landed on an actual ballot (I doubt either will, sadly) I wouldn’t know how to decide between them.
Elisabeth Moss wasn’t quite as present in this season of “Mad Men” as she was in the first two, as the show focused heavily on the Draper marriage. When called to serve, though, she was outstanding, whether showing Peggy beginning to assert her professional and sexual independence, or suffering undeserved verbal abuse from mentor Don. With Joan leaving the firm midway through the season, Christina Hendricks was also absent quite a bit, but she was wonderful at showing Joan’s growing realization that the life she’d strived for years to get was a colossal disappointment. Plus, she played the accordion! And the hospital waiting room conversation between Joan and Don is on my short list of “I’d nominate this person based on nothing else but that scene.”
I came close to doing three pairs for this category, with Sandra Oh and Chandra Wilson from “Grey’s Anatomy,” but ultimately decided this was a baby I’d feel okay splitting, and went with just Oh. Not that Wilson isn’t always fantastic, and particularly in the finale; I just think Oh was given better material throughout the season as Cristina wavered between what was good for her love life and for her career, and she consistently nailed it. And she was also pretty spectacular during the Seattle Grace Under Fire finale.
When “Friday Night Lights” began, Aimee Teegarden wasn’t an obvious weak link the way Minka Kelly and Taylor Kitsch were (and Kitsch would, of course, evolve into one of the show’s most essential performers), but nor did she stand out in a very deep ensemble. That’s no longer the case. Julie Taylor can be as maddening and inconstant as any typical teenage girl, but Teegarden sells the hell out of her shifts and swings, and she had a lot to work with this year as Julie prepared to say goodbye to her parents, her boyfriend, and her town.
Tough omissions: Lisa Edelstein from “House,” Ginnifer Goodwin and Chloe Sevigny from “Big Love,” Sharon Gless from “Burn Notice,” Yunjin Kim from “Lost,” Archie Panjabi from “The Good Wife,” Maggie Siff and Ally Walker from “Sons of Anarchy,” Mae Whitman from “Parenthood” and Chandra Wilson from “Grey’s Anatomy.”
A resounding YES for Khandi Alexander and Christina Hendricks. Mae Whitman totally rocked it, I’ve seen her cast members mention her great work in particular during interviews. She’s one to watch, for sure.
Her?
If Alexander doesn’t get a nomination, I’ll be royally pissed.
Khandi Alexander’s character is the thing I hate most about Treme. I just want to fast forward through her scenes. I’ll consider the possibility that evoking such an emotional response from me might be a credit to her acting ability, but I’d rather see someone else get the nom.
I find it difficult to believe that there is anything on Treme more hateworthy than Sonny.
I hate Sonny more than I hate LaDonna, but I find LaDonna much more infuriating. I even hate Davis more than LaDonna, but I just can’t stand watching her.
I had a similar reaction to Khandi Alexander when she was on the Corner. I don’t know what it is about this actress or the parts she plays exactly, but I can’t stand it.
No one from MM deserves a nod this year. Sorry, but except for the great season finale, the show was way too hit and miss and lost its “best drama” tag to BB.
what about Jennifer Carpenter from Dexter? She was AMAZING last season!
She was much better than she’s been, and was really good in the aftermath of what happened to Lundy. I just liked these other people more.
Can someone send the Committee a tape of Jason Doering’s Performance in Lie to Me S2E11. Guy was just flat out phenomenal as the down to earth psychopath, and honestly, quite believable.
He was quite good, yes. But I don’t think he has much of a chance of being nominated in this particular category, alas.
Unfortunately, Lie to Me is not exactly the sort of show the Committee eats up for awards and there was some particularly great single show performances this year, but Doering was great. As a matter of fact, its time someone gives him a show, maybe not as a single lead, but as a co-lead. He can be charming and funny, but also quite convincing. He has not pretty much own Veronica Mars and Moonlight, despite sub-standard acting from the leads and play two quite different characters.
I’m just saying, Dohring would both need to appear in more than one episode and get a sex change before he’d be eligible to be nominated in a supporting actress category. That’s all.
Well that is entirely a true statement if i have ever seen one
Alan, huge fan and I have loved your take on LOST. So I am can only assume Yunjin Kim as a tough omission was a joke? She was atrocious the last two seasons of LOST. I was one more “Do you know where my husband is?” from fast forwarding every scene she was in.
Agreed. I thought the writing for her in Seasons 1 and 2 was much better than it was for the past two seasons. And I think Kim is the kind of actress that flourishes when she is given good material, but is average when she isn’t.
Come to think of it, I can’t think of an outstanding supporting actress in LOST better than Elizabeth Mitchell.
Kim was badly-served by the writing the last two years. That said, even though I ultimately didn’t like the choice Jin made (or the fact that Sun didn’t even mention their daughter to him), I thought she was absolutely perfect in that scene on the sub, and in several other Jin/Sun scenes in both realities.
Every relationship on ‘Lost’ that wasn’t the Juliet-Sawyer-Kate-Jack Polygon of Soul-Sucking Tedium? Forget Emmy love, go straight to nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize.
dude i love your stuff but big love? i like those two actresses but come on now, the material they had was as well written as a community theater production of cats.
The writing this year on Big Love was awful, but the actresses still brought it as well as they could.
Agreed, all three of the main actresses did their very best to squeeze blood from a stone this season. I mean, they are tasked with convincing the audience that ANYONE would want to be married to Bill Henrickson. That’s worth at least a half-dozen Emmys right there.
Though I’d ultimately have to say that the best supporting actress on Big Love is, in fact, Mary Kay Place.
Yeah, but it’s kind of like the issue I have with your picking Sandra Oh and Chandra Wilson. Kudos to any woman on ‘Big Love’ and ‘Grey’s Anatony’ who can maintain any shred of professionalism or self-esteem. But if wanted to turn these awards into a pity party for actors who deserved a lot better, the choices would get even harder. :)
I love most of these choices (particulary the Treme actresses), and while I haven’t been able to watch the fourth season of FNL yet, I’m sure Teegarden deserves the spot, judging by the first three seasons alone (she became better and better every season).
My six picks would be:
Khandi Alexander – Treme
Jennifer Carpenter â€“ Dexter
Kim Dickens â€“ Treme
Christina Hendricks â€“ Mad Men
Lucy Lawless â€“ Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Maggie Siff â€“ Sons of Anarchy
My honorary mention definitely goes to Rose Byrne, I think that maybe this was her best season on Damages, she brought the character to an even more interesting, toned down place than last year’s angry, post-traumatic and restless Ellen; and Michelle Forbes from True Blood, because she is just awesome, no matter what character she plays. Ally Walker is also a strong contender.
And while I was thunderstruck by Jennifer Carpenter’s intense breakdown in her second – aftermath – parking scene, and I loved every bit of Joan in Mad Men, my vote, without a doubt, goes for Kim Dickens. I’m just in love with the subtle inner beauty of Janette, of how fragile and strong she is at the same time. And because all of those silent moments Alan mentions, or that drunk, singing fairy wandering through the Mardi Gras night, trying to turn cars into cabs.
(Also, I would’ve submitted Khandi Alexander in the main category and Melissa Leo in this, but that’s just me.:) They are probably going for the bigger household name in the usually crowded main actress category.)
Rose Byrne would be a lead actress, wouldn’t she? I do agree with you, though, and I think she’s the best young actress on tv.
She was submitted in this category (although I agree that she is as much a lead on the show as Glenn Close).
I agree with your assessment of Aimee Teegarden; she has grown tremendously since Season 1. I gave up Grey’s 2 seasons ago, so I would definitely switch out Archie Punjabi for Sandra Oh.
I am displeased that Maggie Siff did not make your final cut. I hope that the Emmy voters don’t forget about Sons of Anarchy because of how long it has been off the air (although I am sure they will find many other reasons to ignore it). Same with Mad Men.
Cannot understand why Lisa Edelstein is on anyone’s long list, let alone short list. Part of the problem is a character that has almost always been a cipher for whatever House’s writers have needed to move along the plot. But Edelstein does so little to elevate the role – she mainly just reacts. House does something preposterous, and she deals with it, and I’m completely unaffected by her performance. She had the one showcase episode this year, but that’s not enough for me. Considering all the great performances out there, it would just about kill me if Edelstein ever got nominated.
Cool, thanks for spoiling FNL for me, Alan. You constantly spoil stuff for us non-directv people.
What did I spoil? Julie’s a senior in high school, and the Saracen thing refers to episodes that have already aired on NBC.
Would it also be a spoiler to say that Kyle Chandler did great work in showing Coach trying to mesh the personalities of his new team? That Buddy does something obnoxious but effective? That Landry is self-deprecating and funny?
I love your picks, and loved too that you would mention Mae Whitman, who delivered so much soul to one of my new favorite shows.
Alan, I’m shocked, SHOCKED, that you don’t think Katherine Heigl’s work on Grey’s Anatomy was worthy of consideration here. I mean…if Heigl herself thought she had worthy material this time around, doesn’t that speak volumes? Forget Oh and Wilson, I’m on–oh, hell, I can’t keep this up. I don’t even have the maxiumum Heigl-hate that roams the Internet, she’s a good actress who has done a lot of work I’ve liked on both small and large screen, but her even being a POTENTIAL nominee is ridiculous. Side issue: what are some of your picks for “likely nominees that are instant miscarriages of justice regardless of whether said picks actually win Emmys”?
Trying to stay on a happy tip, Ben. Any potential joking miscarriage I suggest can’t possibly be as bad as what the actual nominations look like.
They like this
My own wish list pretty much had all the same people (Alexander, Hendricks, Moss, Dickens, and Oh), but I also had an extra one:
Alessandra Torresani
(Unless, again, like Enver Gjokaj, she wasn’t even int the ballot list. :D But I think she’s a good choice for the category.)
…even though, again like Enver Gjokaj, there’s no way she’d get a nomination anyway.)
Khandi Alexander could read the phone book and bring the tears to my eyes because she’s got that “thing” that can touch a viewer’s soul. Maggie Siff should get a nod just for the well-deserved righteous beatdown she gave that uppity hospital admin!
Mae Whitman, Mae Whitman, Mae Whitman. Parenthood’s first season had its highs and lows, but she delivered in every scene. She’s arguably one of the top 3 people in that cast.
And Christina Hendricks
Yes to Christina Hendricks and Elisabeth Moss, and to Khandi Alexander who has deservd it for years. Sandra Oh did a very good job with material that was all over the board in terms of her character.
To add another name, I thought Stana Katic did some wonderful work on Castle, especially in the episodes Sucker Punch and A Deadly Game which showed Beckett’s vulnerability.
Chandra Wilson is good but they keep giving her the same material over and over which is very limiting. Same with Archie Panjabi, all she’s called on to do is be mysterious so it doesn’t show much range. I don’t get the love for Lisa Edelstein, it feels like she’s either weepy or chewing the scenery. Her acting has always drawn me out of the show.
Yo um…KATEY SAGAL?????
Yo um… not submitted in this category.
Maggie Siff deserves a nod, her portrayal of Tara was a mix of determination, grit and vulnerability. She was one of Samcro’s best allies all season.
Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men)
Khandi Alexander (Treme)
Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)
Kim Dickens (Treme)
Paula Malcolmson (Caprica)
And the Emmy should (but won’t) go to: Khandi Alexander
Can’t really argue with any of your picks (esp the ladies from Treme and Hendricks) and I’d love to see Mae Whitman get a nomination. It isn’t often that someone who plays a teen is worthy, but she certainly is. To stand out in a cast that large (and talented) is quite a feet.
Here’s my ballot:
Joelle Carter for Justified
Christina Hendricks for Mad Men
Aimee Teegarden for Friday Night Lights
Mae Whitman for Parenthood
I also had more than a dozen on my list that I’d like to see at least on the ballot. I guess if it came down to the crunch, I want Khandi Alexander or Christina Hendricks to win, but for the six possibles, I had to go with pairs for many of the slots (if there can be only one person from each show):
Khandi Alexander or Kim Dickens
Gennifer Goodwin or Chloe Sevigny
Christina Hendricks or Elisabeth Moss
Then 3 of the following 4 listed in alphabetical order:
Sharon Gless
Maggie Siff
Allesandra Torresani
Chandra Wilson
Tough to weigh in here since I don’t watch most of the shows in question but Elizabeth Moss has been brilliant since the beginning of Mad Men- and has done more with her role then Hendricks this year (although she was certainly given more than Hendricks).
Sandra Oh? Oof. From what I’ve seen from Grey’s Anatomy that show is absolutely asinine- If anyone even loosely affiliated with Grey’s wins anything I’ll be very disappointed.
Oh really, she’s going for lead actress? Interesting when Ron Perlman was in supporting actor. Whatever, she deserves it I guess
Archie Panjabi? I know that Dan mentioned he liked her as well but honestly, she is the weaklink on an otherwise well acted show.
I find that she is trying too hard and it often takes me out of the story of the show.
You are dead on about Christina Hendricks in the Joan/Don hospital scene.
I get where you’re coming from calling Minka Kelly a weak link in FNL, but Taylor Kitsch was good from the start in my opinion–he didn’t have to evolve because he was already there. I can’t see how he ever could be considered a weak link.
Thanks for recognizing Elisabeth Moss for her work this year. I can’t get her peformance from the season finale out of my head. She went from her dawning realization in how Don sees her when he just assumes she’ll come with him to a new company, to her sadness at the thought of rejecting him (that he’ll hate her forever) and losing a mentor, to her defiance and independence in her new role (refusing to get Roger coffee). All in just a few scenes, she grew up and showed such a wide range.
“Mae Whitman from ‘Parenthood'”
Her?
Sandra Oh is good, but Chandra Wilson should win an Emmy hands down. Her performances are consistent and excellent. She is an actress that connects to every role she does, and each of her performances are truly THE character she’s playing in the story line. Chandra Wilson is a brilliant actress and deserves long overdue kudos!
If I could vote in the Emmy’s I would vote for Chandra Wilson!