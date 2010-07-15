In the news: FX premieres, HBO’s ‘Luck,’ and Amber Tamblyn on ‘House’

It’s a slow day here at the blog as I try to get ahead on all the things I need to do before and during Comic-Con and the TV critics press tour (today’s project: transcribing a typically-wordy interview with Matt Weiner that will run, along with my usual review, after the “Mad Men” premiere), but I wanted to take a moment to offer thoughts on some recent TV news developments:
I apparently will be watching a lot of FX this fall. FX is one of my go-to channels in general, but they tend to air one show at a time – or, at least, one at a time that I care about. (This summer, for instance, the wonderful “Louie” is airing alongside “Rescue Me,” which I gave up on after the disastrous end to last season.) But their fall schedule (Fienberg has details on timeslots and premiere dates) includes one of the best dramas on television in “Sons of Anarchy,” Shawn Ryan’s private eye show “Terriers” (which also stars the wonderful Donal Logue, whom I’ve loved going back to his Jimmy the Cabdriver days on MTV, and who starred in one of my favorite underrated indie films, “The Tao of Steve”), plus “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The League.” The latter is a show I didn’t much like when it debuted (in part because it was a comedy about fantasy football that seemed to be afraid to be about fantasy football) but that grew on me. The former, while I don’t always love it (and only occasionally write about it) is coming off possibly its most consistent season so far, which included Green Man vs. the Phillie Phrenetic, Flipadelphia and, of course, Kitten Mittens). So any broadcast network stuff airing at 10 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays may have an uphill climb to find their way onto my DVR.
I am very excited – and very worried – about “Luck.” The HBO drama about horse gambling may have the most prominent creative firepower, in front of and behind the camera, of any show in the channel’s history. “The Sopranos” made stars out of James Gandolfini and David Chase, where “Luck” comes in with Dustin Hoffman and Nick Nolte, among others, in the cast, and it has David Milch and Michael Mann as its producers, all of them bringing their stars with them. Horses are a passion of Milch’s, so I have high hopes for this. At the same time, as I discussed briefly in yesterday’s podcast, I have no idea how the temperaments of Hoffman and Milch will co-exist long term. Perhaps Hoffman has mellowed in his later years, but I would love to be a fly on the wall the next time he gets new dialogue hours or even minutes before cameras roll on a scene. This is one where the behind-the-scenes feature on the eventual DVD ought to be almost as promising as the show itself.
I had higher hopes for Amber Tamblyn’s career than being the Replacement Thirteen for a few weeks on “House.” I loved Tamblyn on “Joan of Arcadia,” even though I eventually lost interest in the show as a whole, and I enjoyed her a lot as the relatively sane center of ABC’s short-lived “The Unusuals.” I know work is work, but now her big move is filling in for Olivia Wilde for a few weeks on “House”? Well, she’ll get to play opposite a great actor in Hugh Laurie, but this is a show that only occasionally does right by its ongoing guest stars, coming off a season that started off wonderfully before falling back on its usual tricks. But more people will see her there than watched any of “The Unusuals.”
Back to musing on Don Draper and company…
Re: Luck
Let’s not forget that Mann also has (or had) a reputation as a prickly personality. Any idea on how involved he will be with the show, given his exec producer title, after the pilot?
LOVED “The Unusuals”! I really wish ABC had given a real chance to grab an audience by making a fall debut instead of making it a summer show…
I love “The League” way beyond what I would have expected considering I’m a) a woman; b) not remotely interested in football; and c) even less interested in Fantasy football. However, I just think it was consistently, ridiculously funny, and I’m really glad it’s coming back. “Why are you dressed like a Russian house DJ?” “In case you have to battle-rap someone?” “Well I was going to bring my numchucks, but I didn’t think she would know what they were.” My boyfriend and I quote that show to each other all the time.
The only bits that didn’t quite work were when they tried to create some sort of Friends-ish meme – Eskimo brothers, vaginal hubris (although the song about that was pretty great, especially the call-and-response). Minor glitches in an otherwise very enjoyable show.
Umm… folks? Let’s try to keep things civil, okay? Thanks.
Yeah, this was super mean and uncalled for. But I think Lou was just making an awesome Dinosaur Jr reference, not calling names.
Nolte, Hoffman, Milch, AND Mann. It’s like HBO put the show together by actively seeking out those who have a reputation for being pains in the ass.
I thought Joan of Arcadia was thought provoking and a perfect show for the whole family. I don’t know the name of the actress that played Joan’s mother but she’s wonderful, as was the husband.
I only caught “The Unusuals” near the end of it’s run and was sad that I missed so much of it, ’cause it was a lot of fun.
I too gave up on “Rescue Me” part way through season 1, and season 2. It just seemed too repetitive. They had so much good material to work with, post 9/11, firemen, relationships, and raising teenage daughters. Yet what I remember most is a drinking problem with repeated ghost appearances, and hitting on women. “Third Watch ” probably doesn’t help my requirement for higher standards.
I can’t comment on the other shows as I haven’t seen either “The League” or ” Always Sunny in Philadelphia”.
I don’t care for horse racing but wouldn’t want to miss if for anything with that cast and crew. Still, I can’t decide. Should I get HBO or Showtime?
HBO, hands down.
I think your right… but I hate to miss Dexter, and be able to follow along here. That is if Alan is going to blog Dexter?
Alan gave up on Dexter about midway through season 4 – and deservedly so, as it’s become a pathetic, soapy drama getting by on the reputation of its first two seasons. At best, expect a “True Blood” treatment from him.
Bummer about Dexter! :( I really enjoyed the first 3 seasons. And I’m still not a True Blood fan, though I did try.
At least now I know to get HBO. Thanks!
I am very much looking forward to “Luck” as I have so enjoyed Deadwood and even John from Cincinatti, two of David Milch’s recent series. I know of David’s passion for horse racing and his involvement in the racing and gambling sides of the business. With his intimate knowledge of all aspects of this industry, I am sure “Luck” will be very detailed in the inside, underbelly of this horseracing industry. The characters and situations he has encountered will be brought to life for the rest of us to share. I hope this series has a long, profitable run on HBO.
I hope Luck doesn’t just appeal to the niche crowd that combines HBO drama watchers and those who know how to read the Daily Racing Form. That’s probably a pretty small subset of people.
But just in case that’s all it appeals to, I hope it can give me more insight into how to read between the lines of the DRF. (BTW, I think the DRF’s greatest improvement in years was when they included the situational results for the trainers!)
I know it is petty of me, but I am still bitter over the abrupt (non-)ending to Deadwood, and my first reaction whenever I see Milch’s name is to hope that anything he touches goes down in flames, just like John from Cincinnati.
That’s not only petty, but it’s placing the blame on the wrong person. For the thousandth time, John from Cincy wasn’t the reason HBO canceled Deadwood; it was the alibi. Milch wanted to keep doing Deadwood, but the show was too expensive and their was a dispute about foreign rights between HBO and Paramount, so they canceled it and used JFC as their excuse.
Blame Chris Albrecht, not Milch.
I believe in blaming Chris Albrecht for everything. Like canceling Party Down.
Yes Sepinwall you are 100 % correct. It’s amazing how people just assume Milch who stood to make maybe 50 million if the show had continued two more years would be the guy to pull the plug. People are so dumb. David is the best writer TV has to offer and Deadwood was the best show to ever grace our Television sets. It’s a shame that most people don’t know what really goes on in these situations. HBO and Chris Albrecht who later was fired was to blame, he stood to get a million dollar bonus if he stayed under budget and Deadwood was HBO’s most expensive show to produce.
Is Tim Minear the day-to-day Show runner for Terriers?
Doing you know anything about Ryan’s new show “Ride-Along” ?
I’m guessing that you still have not seen Spartacus: Blood and Sand, you really should check it out.
I’m sure you’ve noticed, but there seems to be an awful lot of characters being axed from various CBS shows (one from Criminal Minds, with a second also perhaps on the way out, all the CSIs losing characters, and I believe at NCIS and maybe another show or two).
They say for budgetary reasons…really, at TV’s “number one” network? What gives?
Watched pilot of Luck-rewatched pilot of Luck. Looks like a pig, smells like a pig and left an aftertaste of Oink in my mouth. Real? Comedy? Satire? Reality show? Sitcom? Fantasy? Equine participants were the best actors.