FX sets fall premieres for ‘Sunny,’ ‘Anarchy,’ ‘Terriers’ and ‘League’

It’s going to be a busy September for the major networks, but FX is the latest cable favorite lining up a full slate of original programming to go head-to-head.

As expected, FX has set September launches for the hour-longs “Sons of Anarchy” and “Terriers,” plus the comedies “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The League.” All four shows will launch a week or two ahead of the formal network premiere week, presumably to gain a foothold on the 10 p.m. hour.

Up first will be “Sons of Anarchy,” launching on Tuesday, September 7. Kurt Sutter’s biker drama will attempt to carry through on the momentum of a powerhouse second season that earned Television Critics Association Awards nominations, if not Emmy recognition.

The following night, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, FX will premiere “Terriers,” from creator Ted Griffin (“Ocean’s Eleven”) and executive producer Shawn Ryan (“The Shield”). Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-Jones star in the story of two unlicensed private investigators with maturity issues.

The sixth season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and the second season of “The League” will be paired starting on Thursday, September 16. FX has 13 episodes of both comedies.

For now, check out this amusing, but unenlightening teaser for “Terriers”: