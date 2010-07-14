Amber Tamblyn makes a ‘House’ call

Emmy nominee Amber Tamblyn has signed on for a multi-episode arc on FOX’s “House.”

The “Joan of Arcadia” star will play a brilliant and aggressive young medical student who joins House’s team (perhaps in 13’s absence?). Although she’s technically not qualified to practice medicine, FOX’s release says that Tamblyn’s character will be “confronted with the morally and ethically questionable way that House practices medicine.” After all, how could she avoid it?

“House” is scheduled to return to FOX on Monday, Sept. 20 to start its seventh season.

Tamblyn was most recently seen as a regular on ABC’s short-lived “The Unusuals.” In addition to her Emmy and Golden Globe nominated turn on “Joan,” she had a long run on “General Hospital.” Tamblyn’s big screen credits include “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and its sequel.