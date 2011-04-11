‘Law & Order: LA’ – ‘Zuma Canyon/Silver Lake’: Kid killers

Senior Television Writer
04.11.11 16 Comments

I offered my review of the revamped-but-basically-the-same “Law & Order: LA” this morning, and I also discussed it with Fienberg – who was particularly put out by all the crying and/or mudered children in these two episodes – on today’s podcast. Now it’s your turn. For the five of you still watching, did all the cast tweaks make you more interested in the show going forward? Less? If you had leftover affection for Rubirosa from the final seasons of the mothership, did that affection survive the cross-country move? 

What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLAlana De La GarzaALFRED MOLINACOREY STOLLLAW & ORDER: LOS ANGELESLaw OrderLARachel Ticotinterence howard

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP