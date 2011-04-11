‘Law & Order: LA’ – ‘Zuma Canyon/Silver Lake’: Kid killers

I offered my review of the revamped-but-basically-the-same “Law & Order: LA” this morning, and I also discussed it with Fienberg – who was particularly put out by all the crying and/or mudered children in these two episodes – on today’s podcast. Now it’s your turn. For the five of you still watching, did all the cast tweaks make you more interested in the show going forward? Less? If you had leftover affection for Rubirosa from the final seasons of the mothership, did that affection survive the cross-country move?
What did everybody else think?
Alan, It is my understanding that Bob Greenblatt is responsible for the retooling of the show. I know that he wanted to save it which is not what most tv executives would have done. It’s just that I’m not sure this show can be saved. I think part of the problem is that LAs tropical setting doesn’t sit well with Law & Order.It’s too bad Bob Greenblatt wasn’t leading NBC at the start of the season.He probably would have suggested these changes in the pilot and made Alfred Molina a cop instead of a contrived plot of having to kill off Skeet Ulrich and argue that Molinas character was originally a cop who decided to become a District Attorney. The trouble is Greenblatt had to undo everything that Jeff Zucker, Jeff Gaspin and Angela Bromstad did with Law & Order LA. Greenblatt would have fixed the show from the pilot. Come fall, we will see whether or not he can fix NBC. I know he champions edgier shows and have heard that the creative types like him. I’m just not sure its going to work here.
I thought that I read somewhere that they killed off the Skeet Ulrich character because Skeet wanted off the show?
I thought it was fine but I’ve been a fan of Law & Order since it debuted in 1990. I stuck through the dark days of the Dianne Weist/Elisabeth Rohm/Fred Thompson eras. I followed Criminal Intent over to USA. Kept up with both Conviction and Trial By Jury when it was on. Only gave up on SVU two and a half years ago because it was just becoming too ridiculous.
I’m sticking with the franchise until the end but, if it all went away after this year, I don’t think I’d be all that sad. I only wish that instead of going through this tortured process with the Los Angeles spinoff, NBC had just kept the mothership for one more record-breaking year.
Yeah, I’ve been a L&O junkie since the A&E early ’90s heyday. Molina is a fine addition to the cast, but really is the only thing notable about the LA version. I was surprised about how he well they made his transition, though it really didn’t help the show much.
RWG (geez, I wish they could’ve found a better cast after Orbach died, but eh)
Just for the record, it’s “Silverlake”, all one word.
Linux – Alan asked me and I told him two words, which is what maps of LA say and, more specifically in this instance, what the official NBC-provided episode title says.
Nope. It’s Silver Lake.
And I sort of like this iteration, even if it’s completely cheesy. Actually the one I’m really getting into is the UK version with its recycled NYC cases.
I enjoyed them.
What is wrong with Rachel Ticotin’s face, and why does the bald cop wear such a tight shirt?
I was mildly interested in the retooling. I’ve been a Law and Order fan for over 10 years. I prefer the Briscoe/Green pairing the most, with the Lupo/Bernard years as a close second. Though I prefer that cast, SVU is the more interesting of the franchise. More case variety. Anyway, I was surprised (And still am) that NBC canceled the mothership. You’d think they’d at least want to break the Gunsmoke record.
Anyway, the cast of LA didn’t really click for me except Corey Stoll. I didn’t mind the character shuffle. Molina does a better job in his cop scenes than Ulrich did. It doesn’t make much narrative sense, but if it produces better performances I can forgive it. On the other hand, it seemed like a bad move to make the DA into an antagonist at the end of Zuma Canyon. I doubt they’ll ever follow up on it either. In addition, while I really liked the Rubirosa character in the original series, they really did her a disservice by not elaborating. They didn’t even explain what happened to Molina’s ADA partner. One of the things I liked most about Rubirosa were her interactions with McCoy. That’s gone now. The move has removed most of the substance of her character. I’ll keep watching LOLA (Usually on Hulu, but I didn’t have much else going on tonight so I tuned in), but the retooling won’t help the show much.
How do you know that the move has removed the substance of her character? It’s just one episode on a show that’s recovering from the fall episodes.
I’m fine with the changes, although my wife is a big Skeet fan and is upset to not have him on her TV regularly. I enjoy Alfred Molina, so having him in the spotlight weekly is good with me. Also, having the obligatory partner shave his ridiculous mustache was a nice touch.
It’s Law & Order, it’s going to be Law & Order-y no matter what. It’s not as good as SVU or, in my opinion, CI with Goren/Eames or even Jeff Goldblum (not a Noth fan), but if you need another hour of new Law & Order in your life, it fills the void.
My roommate, who knows little to nothing about the Law & Order universe except that it’s always on, legitimately took from the marketing campaign that this was a brand-new show, and couldn’t understand why they’d (spoilers? It was in the ads…) kill off a main character in the first episode.
The second episode was almost exactly like an episode of CBS’s 48 hours that was rebroadcast last week. It was about a Canadian air force officer who did the exact same thing as the criminal in LOLA, who was even cast to look similar. Right down to the photos he took of himself in the stolen women’s underwear.
I freaking love the new version. I like that the show is edgier and more emotional. I give it a five out of five.
How did they not even mention why Ruberosa was there or why she left NY etc etc. She just shows up coming up the escalator and thats it. Really wierd