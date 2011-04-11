‘Law & Order: LA’ – ‘Zuma Canyon/Silver Lake’: Kid killers

I offered my review of the revamped-but-basically-the-same “Law & Order: LA” this morning, and I also discussed it with Fienberg – who was particularly put out by all the crying and/or mudered children in these two episodes – on today’s podcast. Now it’s your turn. For the five of you still watching, did all the cast tweaks make you more interested in the show going forward? Less? If you had leftover affection for Rubirosa from the final seasons of the mothership, did that affection survive the cross-country move?

What did everybody else think?