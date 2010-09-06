‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Suitcase’: Get her to the Greek

A review of last night’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I collect Indian arrowheads…
“Somebody very important to me died.” -Don
“Who?” -Peggy
“The only person in the world who really knew me.” -Don
“…That’s not true.” -Peggy
How many people in the world really know you? A handful at best if you’re lucky: a spouse or a lover or sibling or close friend, in some combination, maybe.
Don Draper is not so fortunate. Through his own choices, and then through the fickle finger of fate, he’s come to believe he’s a closed book to the world except to the real Don Draper’s widow, Anna. With her, he felt free to be himself – to be vulnerable but sweet Dick Whitman and not this sonuvabitch role he adopted in Korea and cultivated in the years since – and without her, he feels completely, utterly lost.
But as Peggy points out in the climax of “The Suitcase” – the high point to date of season four, and one of the best episodes so far of this incredible series – Anna isn’t the only person who knew Don.
Peggy knows him. She always has.
And maybe, just maybe, she can pull him out of this spiral he’s been in since his marriage ended.
Now, an argument could be made that the man Peggy knows so well isn’t really him. You might say that Anna knew Dick Whitman, and Peggy knows Don Draper. But it’s more complicated than that. Peggy has met Dick. Dick Whitman visited her in the psych ward after her baby was born and taught her the lesson he learned from the hobo. Pete tried to tell her some of the story while Don was AWOL in California, though Peggy shut that down. And at their impromptu birthday dinner at the Greek diner (as opposed to the upscale restaurant Mark invited her to), he casually offers up other pieces of the Dick Whitman puzzle, mentioning Korea, Uncle Mac(*), his father’s death, his mother, etc.
(*) Uncle Mac’s line about always keeping a suitcase packed sounds very hobo-like, doesn’t it?
Peggy doesn’t have the whole Dick Whitman picture, but she has enough of it, and she knows Don Draper even better than Anna did. She’s been his secretary, his protege, his partner and the closest thing he has to a friend. If anyone can help him through this rough patch, it’s Peggy Olson – if he’ll let her in long enough to do it. And the moment they share at his desk at the end of the episode – with the squeeze of her hand saying more than any words could – suggests maybe he’s ready to do just that.
“The Suitcase” isn’t just about how well Peggy knows Don, but about how well he knows her, and the difficulty in finding someone who knows you, and also the dangers that come from too much or too little knowledge.
We already knew how little Mark understood Peggy from his belief that she was a virgin when she met him, but he misses the point to an even greater degree when he invites her family and hated roommate to her birthday dinner. Duck unfortunately knows Peggy too well, having been with her during a vulnerable period, and after she talks him out of defecating on Roger’s chair, the two important, pathetic drunks in her life come to blows when Duck makes the mistake of using the word “whore” in front of Dick Whitman. (Don’s too blitzed to do much about it, though, and falls at the hands of a man who had actual combat experience where he actively killed men, as opposed to Don accidentally causing the real Draper’s death.)
And the thing is, Don knows Peggy almost as well as she knows him. That knowledge can come out in both cruel moments, as when he tells Peggy, “You should be thanking me every morning when you wake up, along with Jesus, for giving you another day,” and in more tender ones, like when they finally discuss Peggy’s baby. (And they do that in the kind of shorthand that only people who know each other this well can; though she could say the word “baby” once to Pete, it seems much easier to just talk around it with someone who was there and understands.)
Peggy is now comfortable enough with Don – and fed up enough with his recent behavior – that she can insult him under her breath, but she can’t quit the SOB. Time and again in “The Suitcase,” she puts her coat on and prepares to leave, and though she gives a different excuse each time, the fact is that this place, and this man, have a gravitational pull on her. As she admits to Don at the diner, nothing matters to her as much as that office, and the work they do together there. She was with Mark because she thought she should be with someone, but she’s already with someone in the way that’s most important to her. She’s with Don. There’s nothing romantic there, and likely never will be(**), but she loves Don in a different but unmistakable way, and she winds up being there for him on a night when he desperately needs someone to love him.
(**) At the end of season two’s “The New Girl” – which was, like this episode, directed by Jennifer Getzinger – I said that I could see Peggy eventually growing into the kind of woman who would be attractive to Don, and that this was a rare case of me not minding a show taking a platonic male-female relationship and making it sexual. Two years later, I’m not so sure. I mean, I think I would buy it if the show eventually went there, but their professional and now personal relationship has become so fascinating without bringing that into it that, if anything, a Peggy/Don affair would feel far more routine than what we have now.
My god, how incredible are Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss in this one? Outside of the opening and closing scenes, Matthew Weiner’s script is essentially a two-character piece – when Duck or Peggy’s mom or Mark wander through, it’s to illustrate what Peggy has in her relationship with Don that’s lacking everywhere else in her life – and both actors get to play nearly every emotion in the book, and to play them all brilliantly. And almost all of it works in parallel. Both break down sobbing (Peggy after Don has suggested how little he thinks of her, Don after Stephanie confirms Anna’s death). Both get to look sad for and protective of the other (Don when Peggy talks of being reminded about the baby, Peggy after Don’s phone call). Both get to appear terrified of the phone, and completely lost after the news they get from it (that Mark has dumped Peggy, that Anna is dead). Both get to tear into each other (the Glo-Coat argument), and both get to candidly (almost casually) discuss things with each other that they usually keep locked deep inside. And even in the midst of a heavyweight dramatic episode, both get some wonderful light moments, like Don’s reaction to Roger’s memoirs or Peggy wryly mocking Don about his one-nighter with Allison.
I know I’ve said on many occasions (“The New Girl,” “The Gypsy and the Hobo”) that Hamm has never been better, but damn if he doesn’t manage to keep topping himself. The complete vulnerability he shows during the call to California and immediately afterward is astonishing. He’s holding nothing back there. And Moss is at his level throughout. With “Breaking Bad” and Bryan Cranston ineligible at next year’s Emmys, might this be the episode to finally get Hamm and/or Moss a win? I obviously haven’t seen what the other usual suspects like Hugh Laurie and Michael C. Hall have cooking in their seasons, but it’s hard to imagine seeing two better dramatic performances on television this year than what these two accomplish here.
But of more pressing concern than real-life awards is whether Don might have finally, finally turned a corner here. I’d like to think so, but we’ve seen Don briefly recover already this season and then slip back, and the rock bottom of last week wasn’t enough to scare him straight. We’ve also, for that matter, seen Don and Peggy reconcile (as they did in last year’s finale) after a period of him being an unbearable ass, only for him to resume using her as his punching bag. I’d like to think that this night of walls tumbling down between them makes things different – that he can’t go back to treating her that way anymore, and that having her closer to him (and having confronted the loss of Anna), he can put the bottle away and be the crisp, creative Don Draper we see at the episode’s end.
I just don’t know if it’s that simple. At the diner, Don talks about how in coming up with a campaign, you can bang your head against a wall, struggling to tell an awful idea from a great one, but that eventually, the idea comes to you and all is well. But both acknowledge that the rest of life doesn’t work that way, much as they want it to. And much as we all want to see Peggy help Don get his act together – to pack up his problems in a Samsonite and fling it off the roof – we still have a half-season to go, and Don may have farther to fall.
But I want to believe. After most of the episodes this season ended with a door being closed, here Peggy asked Don what she wanted him to do with his door, and (as Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bleecker Street” began to play) he asked her to leave it open. That’s a start.
Some other thoughts:
-The show has in the past showed Don having visions of his past (falling down the steps at the Ossining house and seeing a scene out of his childhood, or imagining the night of his own birth), so Anna’s spectral visit to Don’s office (with suitcase in hand!) wasn’t outside the series’ house style. Given Don’s liquid state, though, we could also view it as a drunken fantasy as easily as we could a bit of metaphysics.
-Roger’s memoirs are the gift that keeps on giving. Here they not only tell us that Roger once slept with Ms. Blankenship back when she was “the queen of perversions” (and looked more like this), but answer the riddle of his reference to Dr. Lyle Evans back in “The Chrysanthemum and the Sword.” “Unnecessary orchiectomy“? Ouch. Ouch. Ouch. Though it does explain a LOT about Bert Cooper, does it not? And I would not be surprised at all if Roger wasn’t joking about Cooper having Evans killed.
-Trudy’s conversation with Peggy in the ladies’ room helps spark more of Peggy’s baby remorse and general anxiety – “You know,” Trudy says, trying to be helpful but completely misreading her audience, “26 is still very young” – and then briefly freaks out Pete. Think he ever gets comfortable seeing those two together unsupervised?
-For those who don’t know the backstory, the boxing match was the second title fight between Sonny Liston and Cassius Clay – or, rather, the first between Liston and the man who was now calling himself Muhammad Ali, even if most of white America refused to call him that for several more years. To this day, the phantom punch that won the fight for Ali is still disputed (just Google the phrase “anchor punch” for several thousand pages on the subject). It’s interesting to see Don here hostile to both Ali (who always boasted that he was “the greatest”) and Joe Namath (who became far more famous than your average QB with one Super Bowl win entirely because of the guarantee he made before he won it). Even after the interview he gave at the end of the season premiere, he still doesn’t quite grasp how important self-promotion is going to become in the culture.
-Also, Stan comments that Clay would make a great ad man, while Don objects to celebrity endorsements as lazy; Ali did, in fact, become a pitchman much later in his career, after he was beloved instead of controversial, but also after his mind and speech were slowed down by too many hits to the head. His D-Con commercials were fun, but had Madison Avenue warmed to him in the mid-’60s, he might have been one of the greatest pitchmen of all time.
-Speaking of ’70s ads, Peggy’s onto something with her idea of the elephant stepping on the Samsonite case. A similar idea, involving a chimp trying to smash the hell out of an American Tourister case, was a huge hit in the ’70s. (And is, amusingly, now remembered by most people as having been an ad for Samsonite. Branding only lasts so long.)
-In listing potential clients for his never-gonna-happen agency, Duck talks about “that queer from Belle Jolie,” an obvious reference to the guy who tried to sleep with Sal back in season one. It’s five years later; I wonder if he actually came out of the closet or if Duck can just tell. (Or if Duck is, as usual, just being an ass.)
-What exactly does Stephanie know about our Don, anyway? She calls up his office, and even though it’s his private line, I’m sure Blankenship answered with some variation of “Don Draper’s line.” It seemed in the California episode that Stephanie and her mother knew Don as Anna’s friend Dick, yet she didn’t bother to ask here why Dick is using her dead uncle’s name.
-And one more Blankenship point: looks like we’re with her for the long haul, as Don explains to Peggy why he hasn’t gotten rid of her: “Joan knew exactly what I needed and made sure I got it.” Don knows both that he deserves some kind of punishment for the Allison thing, but also that he doesn’t need any more temptation while he’s in his current state.
-As with everyone other than Don and Peggy, Joan doesn’t get much to do here, but there’s that funny little moment where we see that Danny and Stan are still scared of her but Joey isn’t.
-Ever since Jane first appeared, and especially after she hooked up with blue-blood Roger, fans have wondered if the name Siegel means she’s supposed to be Jewish. Adding fuel to that fire is Harry telling her cousin Danny “You’re such a Jew” when Danny complains about having to pay for tickets Harry got for free. But it’s entirely possible that Harry is just being, as usual, an ass, and trading on the general stereotype of Jews being cheap – that he’d have said the same thing to Stan Rizzo had he complained first.
-I like the brief moment where Peggy pauses in between the men’s and women’s rooms, not sure where to take Don to vomit – does it really matter in the middle of the night? – and then her reaction to being in the men’s room for the first time. (Note the mocking “For a good time, call Caroline” graffiti, referencing Roger’s frumpy secretary.)
What did everybody else think?
Amazing episode and an amazing deconstruction by Alan…
ALAN, it ended with an open door! what do u think this means?
I do kinda discuss that in the review, Magneto
Maybe I’m being too optimistic, but given what happened in the episode and we get the open door shot, I am definitely thinking that Don is out of his slump. He’d probably still drink a whole lot, and who knows if he’s back at his a game at work, but I don’t think we’d see Don being as big of a douche as he was again. (well, at least for this season.)
Alan, did you like Duck’s “train”? My mind went straight to Annie’s gravy train (community) in that scene.
For the first time, I thought the show would not end with Draper being the figure from the opening credits and taking a leap off that building. To me, the open door suggests that the other way out of the room is not the window, but just that: the open door. With Anna figuratively leaving Don in safe hands and Peggy being the new friend/confidante/life witness to the real Don.
Oh, what a great point fanshawe. I have been trying to figure out what he meant when he said that there must be a way out of that office that they don’t know about. And I’ve always thought that the opening credits foreshadow someone jumping, no matter how many insist it’s the world rushing past them not a suicide.
There’s another way out. I love that!
I believe Weiner thought a Sterling Cooper employee would head out the open window when he conceived of the show. I know he had planned to do away with either Ken, Harry or Paul in the first season (though the actors didn’t know which it would be). Michael Gladis and Rich Sommer talk about this on Kevin Pollak’s Web talk show (September 9, 2009). They were always waiting for the ax during the first season, wondering which of them would go. Apparently Weiner changed his mind. But I did love the implicit suggestion of heading out the window in this week’s episode, which may be the best of the series so far.
@CarriBugbee (aka @PeggyOlson)
Oooo. I sense a bit of ‘Accidental Death of an Anarchist’ there. Great play- almost no connection at all to Mad Men except for this episode. With all the talk of throwing things out the window, I can’t help but see those vague inter-textual references!
I think a lot of us forgot that Don was spiraling out of control because of what happened in California. Out of sight out of mind. I felt like I had an aha moment as we watched Don grilling Peggy and trying to lose himself in work. That maybe it’s been in the back of his mind for the last several shows. I am hoping the open door means Don is back.
I think the open door symbolizes when one door closes another opens, meaning that Anna is dead and that door has closed, but Don has a new confidante in Peggy, so that door is now open.
Just WOW! I actually got choked up at the end which doesn’t happen that often.
The layers in the drama and the relationships and themes was so meaty. I wish more shows would do it.
The title fight also carried the theme of change as Liston was the old champ and Ali the new one coming on.
I also misremembered the ape beating up the Tourister as a Samsonite commercial.
The Anna ghost had a suitcase too.
I also got to thinking that Don’s office should be pretty ripe by now since he never seems to leave so it can be cleaned… lol
It’s actually a bit odd. I don’t remember the ape beating up a suitcase ad, but I actually remember a commercial (maybe for a briefcase, if not a suitcase) that featured Peggy’s exact pitch with the elephant sometime in the 80s.
Here is a link to the one I remember. It is from 1970 but they played it on TV for a long time.
I remember the elephant as well, but as a print ad.
Thanks for the write up, Alan…great job as usual. You mentioned the hobo story here and have done that several times since I’ve been reading your blog, but don’t specifically recall the story around that. Its been several years, I think…can you quickly recap it for those of us who don’t recall…?
Also, I think it probably bears mentioning in your recap that Don and Peggy connect through their back stories as we find out that both bore witness to their fathers’ deaths, and that both can’t help but experience “re-runs” of memories they do their best to forget.
Season one: The Hobo Code. A hobo (played by Father Phil from The Sopranos) visits the farm where Dick Whitman is being raised, and he teaches young Dick the value of being able to run away at a moment’s notice and reinvent yourself somewhere else. It becomes the guiding principle of Dick’s life.
Anna was walking without a limp in the vision?
It’s not impossible. If you pass on, it’s not that your physical infirmities go with you.
Exactly Kwame. I saw it as her body renewed and a definite confirmation of her death for Don.
Exactly Kwame. I saw it as her body renewed and a definite confirmation of her death for Don.
incredible episode. no mention of roger sneaking away from freddy and the alcoholic client from ponds to have a drink or five at a near by bar? hilarious.
Two thoughts from a longtime reader/first time poster:
1. The tender hand holding at the end recalls Peggy’s awkward (and rebuffed) reach for Don’s hand in, I believe the first episode of the series.
2. I took Peggy’s hesitation at the bathrooms as a bit of a commentary on how she was suddenly forced into something of a mothering moment with Don. Moms take little boys into the ladies room with them. But she decided to leave him a little dignity by taking him to the mens room…
excellent analysis, nice connection to s1e1, and you are right. At some point in life mom’s stop taking little boys to the ladies room.
Really nice moment you noticed there. And with the two bathrooms, as I watched, I felt as if Peggy was choosing 1. will it be my comfort, or his? or 2. am I choosing the old path (Ladies Room) or the new path (Men’s).
Very insightful take on Peggy’s hesitation at the bathrooms!
Any explanation on the vermin (rat / hysterical line about roach in Parthenon, followed by brillian line “Let’s go somewhere darker…”? I also, unfortunately, don’t know Hobo episode. Can you give a brief recap, since it seems so key?
It’s a great episode. But “Let’s go somewhere darker,” as well as “There’s a way out of this room we don’t know about,” seemed a tad on the nose for my taste.
Lina, I believe you have captured the essence of the entire series to date. I think Don wanted to go darker and darker, but then finally after making the call to Stephanie decides he doesn’t have to jump, free-falling to his death. i suspect he will jump this season, to his death. Then will awake and find his way.
what do you mean by “on the nose”?
My interpretation of the line about another way out of this office seems to be different from most of the other fans here. I took it to mean that Don or Don and Peggy could come up with a better campaign for Samsonite so they could finally leave Don’s office and go home.
“on the nose” is a writing term that means “too obvious”. Referring to the old adage: “it’s as obvious as the nose on your face”.
Yeah, but Mad Men has always been a little too “on the nose” so it’s nothing new.
i took it to mean the mouse got away. does it have to be foreshadowing?
On the nose does not mean too obvious. It means “exactly”. [idioms.thefreedictionary.com]
Jon Hamm and Connie Britton should have won the Emmys this year. They had better get their due in 2011
Women have Hamm, we have Britton. Well, those of us who look for more than what the Annistons and Kate Hudsons of the world offer.
Linda Edelstein works too.
Women have Hamm, we have Britton. Well, those of us who look for more than what the Annistons and Kate Hudsons of the world offer.

Linda Edelstein works too.
Linda Edelstein works too.
Ah, Linda Edelstein.
In a series filled with beautiful women, she takes the cake.
I wondered if what Don says when he’s on the floor looking for the mouse might be a key line: “There’s a way out of this room that neither one of us knows about.” I also thought the vision of Anna was pretty significant for the way Don looks up at Peggy when it is through. Then in the scene almost immediately after, after Stephanie hangs up as he’s speaking her name in a beseeching tone, and then we cut to Peggy, watching him so intently. Don taking Peggy’s hand that way at the episode’s close…made me feel like these two complex souls are meant for each other. But as you point out, Alan, perhaps it will prove to be a love that cannot be. There’s just no telling with writing and TV production of this caliber. Totally agree with everything you say at the beginning of this review: re: the awesomeness of this show. I was sort of afraid after Season 3 that Mad Men was somehow going soft or getting pat, but never mind all that. What an amazing show.
I think that there is a sexual and romantic aspect of their love, and I think that in real life, that would be one incredible partnerhsip. But…it’s tv and who really wants this to devolve into a “will they or won’t they” trope we’ve seen a million times before.
Everyone seems to believe that the strength of Mad Men is that they wouldn’t go to such an obvious place. ANd I think that’s a strong possibility. But…if they did go to that place, and they soared far above the sam and diane syndrome, and rewrote all the rules for television relationships, then wouldn’t that make them something even better still?
This was an amazing episode of an amazing show. I’ve been so irritated with Don all season,but I started to love him again last night. I hope Don and Peggy never get sexually intimate. Peggy is Don’s new Anna.Also, Peggy realizes what a mistake her affair with Duck was and she wouldn’t want to complicate things with Don in that way. I can imagine a future where Peggy becomes a true “partner” for Don and together they rack up Clios the way this show is racking up Emmys.
Matt Vincent, I don’t think it’s a love that cannot be so much as it doesn’t have to be. I think that’s what make it so powerful. With this episode, Don and Peggy’s friendship has become as powerful as Mulder and Scully’s. I would hate to see it botched up the way M/S’s was in the end.
I’m not neutral on this subject. I’ve been arguing against a romantic/sexual relationship between Don and Peggy since the first time I heard it mentioned. And I’ll go down fighting. :-)
Oh, when will tv writers and producers learn that a platonic relationship between a man and a woman can be just as complex, rich and emotionally rewarding as a “love” story. And why, when a platonic relationship is introduced, does it almost always get romanticized–and then become much much less interesting (George and Izzy–I’m looking at you). About the only show I can think of (off the top of my head) that held on to the courage of its convictions in this regard is Will and Grace. But gay men (and I am a gay man) and straight women could tell you quite a bit about how great these kind of platonic relationships can be.
As to whether Don and Peggy develop a sexual/romantic relationship, I don’t care one way or the other, but IF Don Draper is modeled on Draper Daniels, and SINCE Peggy told him to watch his drinking–she may be the creative partner who becomes his wife #2. I don’t think it’s definitely going to be or not going to be that way.
As far as Mad Men being too on-the-nose (I hate that expression), NO, because everything has more than one interpretation. It’s too rich to be on the nose.
@Matt and Catherine – Good points; I agree with you both. Although I don’t think the writers will ever blatantly use the ‘will they or won’t they’ card – they tend to stay away from those hackneyed ideas. If something happens, it will happpen all of a sudden – as it does in reality.
@Tom – I think a platonic relationship between singles (heterosexuals or homosexuals) almost always gets romanticized because that’s what almost always happens in real life.
@Wanda and Maura and Kathy – I agree with Kathy (and Catherine) that it doesn’t matter to me if Peggy and Don get romantically involved or not – as long as it’s well done – and without the standard TV clichÃ©s and idiocies. Since this is Mad Men (I think of the amazing scene where Peggy tells Pete of her pregnancy), I trust that it will be in either case.
One other point: since the writers specifically had Don get involved with a close co-worker (Allison) already this season (which he has NEVER done before) and then see what damage it caused; we have to assume that this was done (in relationship to the Peggy storyline) for one of two reasons:
1) This would help explain why, even though Don experienced a closeness with Peggy that he hasn’t had with anyone else but Anna in a long time, he will NOT make any attempt to get involved romantically with her.
2) If Don does decide to pursue something with Peggy, he would do so seriously – and not as a fling (as mentioned by Kathy in the Draper Daniels analogy).
Some random musings on the episode:
The elephant and the mouse – Don vs. Peggy? Blustery self-confidence and bravado vs. fragile vulnerability? Their self-imposed lockdown in the office begins with the mention of an elephant and ends with the appearance of the mouse in Don’s office – working as an element to start the exchange of personal information between them (Don confessing he grew up on a farm) – that leads Don to invite Peggy to dinner, and opens the door to the most honest and revealing conversations the two have ever had.
The suitcase, as mentioned by Peggy, is a symbol of ‘going somewhere’. Yet, the episode is full of opportunities for Peggy or Don to go somewhere else (literally or figuratively) which are consistently ignored by both in order to (despite justifications) spend time together. I’m not sure that a romantic relationship with Peggy is not being foreshadowed. It seemed that Don’s vision of Anna (regardless of the source) was smiling with approval of Don’s head in the lap of Peggy – which, with Don’s taking of Peggy’s hand (as a nice mirror of Peggy taking Don’s hand in the pilot), Don might be acknowledging.
The elephant and the mouse!!! Of course! Brillant insight! But I would say Don and Peggy versus vs. In the fairy tale, didn’t the mouse save the elephant? Will Peggy save Don?
I think that Don’s only hope of being saved, lies with Peggy saving him. Not romantically, but boy they have the potential for a great workplace relationship (absent of romance) in their future. Let’s hope!
“Well, it’s not my fault that you don’t have a family, or friends, or anywhere else to go.” “Go, go run to him, like in the movies, you don’t have to be here.” “I do have to be here, because of the stupid idea from Danny, who you had to hire, because you stole his other stupid idea, because you were drunk.” “Is that a threat, because I already taken some somebody up on one of those tonight.” – Peggy & Don
@Bacchus – I don’t understand your point here.
Great review of great episode. Surprised of Don’s strong opinion of Joe Namath since at the time he had yet to play a professional game. His superbowl guarantee didnt come until years later. And how embarrassing for Don to get beaten down by Duck and saying “uncle”. I hope to see a rematch of this one. First round knockout similar to the ali-liston match.
I think Don said uncle just because he realized that this would only further embarrass Duck. Even if Duck did kill 17 men in Okinawa, that would have been when he was 20 years younger and far less drunk.
I believe Don said “Uncle” because he simply realized how stupid the whole thing was. He took that swing at Duck in drunken anger spurred by the word “whore,” but there on the floor with Duck looming drunkenly over him, he realizes it’s just not worth getting his face smashed in. Does he like it? No, but despite his own drinking, he’s not at the level of self-destruction Duck is. He still has SOME sense of when to stop.
Iâ€™m generally not a fan of super insular, one or two character-centric episodes. Don and Peggyâ€™s relationship is fascinating, but this episode felt more cathartic than great to me. We finally see the two most compartmentalized characters on this show release their frustrations to each other and come to the brink of spilling their BIGGEST secrets (I swear, Peggy was a sentence away from naming the father of her childâ€¦). It was somewhat satisfying, but only for the ending which suggests that maybe, just maybe, Don WILL now rise again and perhaps be a more open person. For a good chunk of the episode I just wanted to slap Peggy for being so accommodating to Don (and somewhat to Duck). It remains to be seen if Don will truly appreciate Peggy going forward , but the ending gives me hope.
Two things bothered me about this episode. 1) The Don/Duck parallels seemed too forced (and the storyline of Duck trying to hire Peggy was too similar to last season’s) and Duck wandering into the office in search of Peggy was just a little too ridiculous for me (and yes, I know he was wasted, but still) and 2) the ghost of Anna just seemed tacky.
Also, I never liked Peggy’s lame boyfriend Mark but I did feel bad for him in this episode…Peggy made a dinner commitment and bails on her boyfriend for her boss but then doesn’t even attempt to understand her boyfriend’s feelings.
I feel like this episode was the equivalent of “The Gypsy and the Hobo” from last season for me. Everyone raves about the episode and I struggle to explain why it just didn’t fully gel together for me. It was a very important episode, perhaps the most important of the season, but I didn’t feel it was the best one.
LyleEvans … You captured many of my reactions to this one, though I did watch it three times in a row last night–and am looking forward to seeing Season 4 back to back without the ads.
My fav. episode, or single chapter, this season has been “The Good News.” I usually prefer the ones that are less didactic and symbolic. Along with the ghost, not for me, I felt like I was being hit over the head with creature namings: elephants, mice, dogs, cockroaches, (hell)cats–Basta, Weiner! Still … pretty great stuff. Some great acting by all involved.
Well you would think that, since you gave Bert an unnecessary orchiectomy! :)
I thought the phone scenes between Peggy and Mark were some of the best of the season. I think we’re definitely conditioned to sympathize with Mark – having arranged the surprise and all. But the story that’s being told here is Peggy’s, not their relationship. Mark’s priorties are to get Peggy to marry him. But Peggy’s story is about the role of her career and the sacrifices she’s prepared to make for it. Her story REQUIRES her to miss family functions and other celebrations on occasion to show. Although Mark’s gesture was sincere, it really does show that he’s not right for Pegs.
“nd the storyline of Duck trying to hire Peggy was too similar to last season’s)”
Fair point, but I thought it paid off well in the way it paralleled how *Don* tried to hire Peggy last season. His pitch, badly fumbled the first time, was a pure emotional plea, giving Peggy something no one else could give her. It didn’t need dressing up with gifts and baubles.
On a lesser level, it also showed how far Duck had fallen … he had gone from a Hermes scarf to carnations and some business cards (purchases that still stung his pocket when Peggy refused).
I feel like I understand the aspect of Peggy that is tone-deaf to others’ feelings, because I have someone in my life who is like that. She is whip-smart and can be very tender-hearted and sympathetic, but she can also be oblivious, especially when it comes to other people’s subtle reactions. Similarly, this person wants marriage and a family in the abstract, but the actual realities of being in a long-term relationship are too much for her. This person and Peggy are frequently baffled by why people don’t behave in a more rational manner, even when they themselves don’t always act rationally.
Ah, Duck. In one sense, he has great timing – he only tries to woo Peggy away when Don’s been beating the crap out of her – but it’s just not enough, is it?
fascinating analysis of peggy, jessamyn!… and, admittedly, a little close to home.
This was such an amazing episode, I still can’t believe it. I was screaming at the television, “Please don’t let them have sex!” MW didn’t, thankgod, and instead gave us one of the most moving and memorable episodes ever. There are so many lines still in my head… “I’m sorry if I embarrassed you.”/”Hush.” “The only person who ever really knew me.”/”That’s not true.” The way Don burst into tears when he saw Peggy’s face. The way he put his head in her lap. The way they squeezed hands. Just unreal. For lovers of Don and Peggy together, this episode was more than we ever thought we’d get.
Completely agree that Peggy knows Don at least as well as Anna, and I think even better. The details of how Dick became Don don’t really matter as much as who Don is now because of all those details. And Peggy knows. She’s seem him at his best and at his worst. I don’t think Anna ever really did. California was always like a vacation from life. To me, he was neither Dick nor Don, but sort of an alter ego — the person he might have been. And I’d say it’s a lot harder to know and love Don in New York than it is the person in California. But Peggy does.
Don is most definitely harder to love in NY, but thats because Don in CA is playing a part. He knows he can’t sustain the way he is as Dick in CA, but he stays like that because he wants Anna to approve of him, like a mother giving approval to her son for being a good man (even if he really isn’t a good man at home). Him knowing that Anna thinks he is perfect, and loving him for it, seems to be the one crutch he has in his life where he can turn to and tell himself that someone out there thinks he is good, but thats gone now.
I think thet Peggy knows Don better than anyone while Anna knew Dick better than anyone (mainly due to circumstances of her knowing the truth about Dick). They are very different people, and now that Anna is gone, Dick probably is mostly gone as well. this leaves Peggy as Don’s “Anna”. Just like Anna needed Dick’s help around her house, Peggy needs Don’s help in the office. He may be more of an a-hole when helping Peggy, but that just goes with Don’s personality.
I felt that the hand squeeze at the end of the episode was essentially Don admitting to himself, and in a lesser way Peggy, that she was his crutch from now on and that when he needs someone, she is going to be the one he will seek.
Don is most definitely harder to love in NY, but thats because Don in CA is playing a part. He knows he can’t sustain the way he is as Dick in CA, but he stays like that because he wants Anna to approve of him, like a mother giving approval to her son for being a good man (even if he really isn’t a good man at home). Him knowing that Anna thinks he is perfect, and loving him for it, seems to be the one crutch he has in his life where he can turn to and tell himself that someone out there thinks he is good, but thats gone now.
I think thet Peggy knows Don better than anyone while Anna knew Dick better than anyone (mainly due to circumstances of her knowing the truth about Dick). They are very different people, and now that Anna is gone, Dick probably is mostly gone as well. this leaves Peggy as Don’s “Anna”. Just like Anna needed Dick’s help around her house, Peggy needs Don’s help in the office. He may be more of an a-hole when helping Peggy, but that just goes with Don’s personality.
I felt that the hand squeeze at the end of the episode was essentially Don admitting to himself, and in a lesser way Peggy, that she was his crutch from now on and that when he needs someone, she is going to be the one he will seek.
Don is most definitely harder to love in NY, but thats because Don in CA is playing a part. He knows he can’t sustain the way he is as Dick in CA, but he stays like that because he wants Anna to approve of him, like a mother giving approval to her son for being a good man (even if he really isn’t a good man at home). Him knowing that Anna thinks he is perfect, and loving him for it, seems to be the one crutch he has in his life where he can turn to and tell himself that someone out there thinks he is good, but thats gone now.
I think thet Peggy knows Don better than anyone while Anna knew Dick better than anyone (mainly due to circumstances of her knowing the truth about Dick). They are very different people, and now that Anna is gone, Dick probably is mostly gone as well. this leaves Peggy as Don’s “Anna”. Just like Anna needed Dick’s help around her house, Peggy needs Don’s help in the office. He may be more of an a-hole when helping Peggy, but that just goes with Don’s personality.
I felt that the hand squeeze at the end of the episode was essentially Don admitting to himself, and in a lesser way Peggy, that she was his crutch from now on and that when he needs someone, she is going to be the one he will seek.
I felt for sure that Don would use his vision of Anna for the Samsonite campaign, maybe it crossed a boundary into “too personal” that Glo-Coat’s Dick Whitman analogy did not.
Truly a wonderful episode, most definitely the season’s best, and the season so far has been consistently sublime. Jon Hamm has been amazing all season, but he and Elisabeth Moss are incredible in this episode, alone and together.
I can’t even develop a true opinion of this episode yet, I’ll need to watch it several more times, I’m sure. Fantastic from start to finish, a smÃ¶rgÃ¥sbord of wonderful dramatic and comedic moments.
Cooper has no ball! ZOMG!
Blankenship and Roger!
BEST SHOW ON TV.
I thought the episode was great- I actually yelled out a few times, when Don was on his knees puking his guts out- when he went to hit Duck and failed, and then that horrible stain on his shirt. I saw a man completely out of control, the anti-Don.
At the end, with the door open, and a freshly shaven, clean shirt on, he looked like DON DRAPER again, and I breathed a sigh of relief. I think Peggy is the catalyst that will pull him out of the gutter, at least I hope so.
Incredible episode. Hamm and Moss give amazing performances – from airing their grievances with one another to opening up and being there for one another. These two characters know one another in a way that no one else does in the series.
I love how well-planned out this series is. The scene where Don plays Roger’s recording for Peggy was 5x more hilarious because it paid off several things that had been planted at different times earlier in the season: Miss Blankenship, Dr. Lyle Evans, Roger’s pathetic memoir dictation, and the Roger/Cooper dynamic more generally. Well done.
The real backstory to this episode, as is becoming increasingly the case, is Weiner’s own history. Like last week, Weiner is exploring the complicated history he has with young female proteges — i.e. the writers he has promoted and then punished for their success. The ongoing theme of whether it’s appropriate to say “thank you” for providing an idea — or whether paying someone money should be enough thanks — is clearly a reference, if veiled, to the way Hollywood works. Weiner is obviously guilt-ridden about his own work methods, or working out some past history with these characters. Someday, perhaps, his writers will come forward with what took place behind the scenes of “Mad Men,” and we’ll understand how much of Don Draper is really Matt Weiner.
But at least for a few moments last night, every woman in America watching “Mad Men” was Peggy Olson — a young woman in thrall to her powerful boss, with that strange mix of love and hate that makes the relationship unique, painful and necessary.
Bingo! Thanks for saying it.
I was surprised about Don’s position on that issue because the senior bosses that I have worked with who are confident and secure actually have no problem giving credit to juniors. Mind you I am talking about lawyers, but it’s surprising that they would be more generous than ad men. That said, Weiner’s dickish behaviour at last week’s Emmys certainly make me wonder less about where Don Draper came from.
quackenbush, good observations! And yes, nic919, Weiner certainly *was* being Dickish at the Emmys.
nic919 – I missed the Emmys. Can you say briefly why Weiner’s behaviour was “dickish” – (effective application of this adjective, on so many levels – heh.)
what did he do at the emmys?
Yes, yes, what happened at the emmys? I think this comment, while wildly interesting for the mad men obsessive, misses the mark a bit – but after watching Long Days Journey into Night the other day – my favorite writers do tend to exercise their demons on the stage/screen.
I’ve seen an alternate theory put out there, and its one I wonder about:
In last night’s scenario, Don Draper wasn’t Weiner…he was David Chase ;p And Peggy was Weiner. In many ways, that would make SO much sense. He clearly took a lot of inspiration from Chase. They have styles that are similar but just…different enough. And they’ve both got very distinct visions.
At the very least, it makes me think. And it doesn’t surprise me to see him repeat the same behavior with his own writers.
Kudos to Hamm-Really saw that he was, in essence, his Dick persona that we saw last week with Roger and know from the California episodes at the diner with Peggy, and for the rest of the evening. Hamm has a subtle way of differentiating the characaters, and it goes beyond the dialogue-It’s his voice timbre, his body language, and I loved how Peggy became his replacement Anna. On a subconsious or conscious level, he needs someone to know him as Dick. It’s not enough that Betty, Pete and Bert know that he really isn’t Don. He needs someone to know him and love him, and I think the spectre of Anna served to reinforce that idea. She was happy that he had someone in his life that he so deperately needed to take her place.
“(as opposed to the upscale Greek restaurant Mark invited her to)”
Not Greek. “Forum of the Twelve Caesars”–no Caesars in Greek history: that was an Italian restaurant.
When the image of the young, vibrant, healthy Anna appeared to Don, I was terrified he would use that as part of a Samsonite pitch. I should have had more faith in Matt Weiner! It was just a goodbye, which was poignant.
There was a lot to love in the scene where Don played Roger’s memoir tape for Peggy, but my favorite part was seeing just how hard it made Don laugh. Have we EVER seen him laugh that hard? I don’t think I’ve ever seen him that amused.
Everything in your review, Alan, was dead on: once again. This was an amazing episode with two great performances at its heart.
It wasn’t Italian, either, at least not as we know Italian food. It attempted to re-create the atmosphere of ancient Rome. Here’s a description from Paul Freedman’s Food: A History of Taste: [tiny.cc]
klg19, I’ve never seen him laugh that hard, but generally there is a required level of inebriation required to reach that visceral level of humanity. Don’s laughing not only at the humor of the revelations, but to the fact that everyone around him (Bert, Roger, Ida, Peggy, and yes, Joan) all have deep, personal secrets that they hide from the world. There was also a hint at Harry’s secret re; Jennifer and the money he “spent” on the tickets. Makes you wonder what his secret is.
Lilithcat – that’s a great link/reference to the restaurant. Kind of illustrates how overstuffed the plan for the evening was for young Mark.
I also saw his laughing as borderline hysterical. He knows something awful is looming over him and he really feels like crying – sometimes laughing and crying are right next door to each other.
Pairing the Samsonite campaign with the Ali/Liston fight was a challenge to Don to rethink “what it means to be tough”.
He said it used to be that you just put your head down and did your job, which is why he identified with Liston. That day is over: in large part thanks to admen like Draper, who elevated form over substance.
Time to sell the sizzle, not just the steak.
At the end, he has creatively embraced the new norm when he sketches the iconic Ali knockout pose in his Samsonite commercial.
Absolutely. It is the Ali’s and Namath’s that become the norm in the sports world,as bragging about your prowess on the field,in the ring and on the court are now standard. In advertising selling your product meant “bragging” about how much better it was than the closest rival’s similar product. Don gets it now.
Absolutely. It is the Ali's and Namath's that become the norm in the sports world,as bragging about your prowess on the field,in the ring and on the court are now standard. In advertising selling your product meant "bragging" about how much better it was than the closest rival's similar product. Don gets it now.
I loved the brief flash of panic that passed over Pete’s face when he saw Trudy and Peggy exit the ladies room together. It’s these little things that I really love about Mad Men.
Also, is anyone else having problems logging in?
The episode was a masterpiece. Brilliant analysis, Alan. Was that not a bit of existentialist angst by Don as he was on all fours searching for the runaway mouse in his office. Don says to Peggy: “There’s a way out of this room we don’t know about.” Don’s remark put me in mind of Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower.”
Draper had some great, and funny lines in “The Suitcase.” Such as his remark to Peggy that they “go someplace darker” when Peggy wonders about a dog appearing in the picture of the Parthenon on the diner wall. Don: “That’s a roach!”
Don was on all fours twice in this episode: while trying to catch the mouse and while puking his guts out in the men’s room. (Those barfing sounds were disturbingly realistic!)
I’ve been to the Parthenon a few times. There are stray dogs there (and all over Greece for that matter). Made me laugh and think that it was a perfect Mad Men throwaway moment–they nailed a detail that had no business being as accurate as they made it.
Nice parallel to have the suitcases be the focus of the episode that focuses on Don and Peggy’s emotional baggage, too.
hadn’t caught that one, was focusing on the “toughness” and “uncle Mac” aspects, but you are right on, emotional baggage that needs to be left at the curb (and not taken with you to the afterworld).
Terrific review as always, Alan. I don’t mind waiting a little longer for these.
The Liston/Ali fight was a great choice for a backdrop to this episode — exactly how many rounds of battle were stuffed into this episode? Don and Peggy went to war on everything, and then Weiner brings in that idiot Duck for a few punches (BTW, I’m finally satisfied that poor adorable dog has been avenged). Anyway, the mark of a great piece of art is that you’re transported to the center of it, and when it was over, I was completely exhausted and exhilarated. Weiner wrote a classic, and you can’t say enough about Hamm and Moss. With Cranston out of the way for next year’s Emmy competition, I can’t see Hamm losing unless the voters forget their longstanding jingoism against Hugh Laurie. I would love to see both Hamm and Moss standing up there with their statuettes just for this episode alone.
A few other points:
1. I love that we now know why Bert Cooper’s so weird.
2. I hope Mark moves in with Peggy’s family and they all live happily ever after.
3. Who knew? Miss Blankenship is a FREAK!
4. The Anna Ghost was a bit of a predictable touch, but it was a way to cement in all our minds that Peggy is now Don’s only family, which carries far higher rank among women than his wives or many conquests.
5. What has amazed me about Don this season is how clueless he is about popular culture and the evolution of his own industry that he’s supposedly a giant in. His Namath and Ali comments indicated as you said, Alan, that Don simply does not GET the celebrity culture that burst forth in the 60s and continues to evolve today. And I particularly took note this episode of Peggy’s reliance on the counsel of “Dr. Faye,” who Peggy clearly sees as the future of her industry and Don sees as no more than a potential conquest. I think this season has not only been about Don’s personal downward spiral but the professional eclipse of Don’s way of doing things. I’m wondering if Don is somehow going to stop thinking in the 50s on his own, or if Peggy, Dr. Faye or a player to be named later will transform his thinking and creativity.
6. We haven’t seen the last of Stephanie or Don’s California life. I hope.
7. Last thing. In case Matt Weiner’s reading, hey Matt, kill off the Lucky Strike guy and bring back Sal, won’t you? The current art director’s gotta go.
I find the actress playing Stephanie to be intolerable. I love the CA episodes and seeing Don in CA mode, but, ugh, I hope I never have to see her again.
“…Don simply does not GET the celebrity culture that burst forth in the 60s”
Pete Campbell wound have got it.
blingbling- it’s been well established that Don’s not exactly cutting edge when it comes to trends and up-and-coming social forces. From S1 he’s been opposed to research and dismissive of youth and the rising culture. He’s kind of a dinosaur, but one that still has credibility and respect within the industry. He cannot conceive of the immense changes afoot. But that does not make him unique – most his age didn’t.
I’ve always viewed the Clio award as the apex of Draper’s career. As with most things you summit the mountain well after you’ve put in the hard work (hence the discussion last week about how “just when everyone tells you what a great job you did it feels like someone else’s work”) and the career can be a little on tape-delay. Don is clearly missing all the signs of change around him and, despite acknowledging that everything is changing (telling Stephanie that her generation is the future) he refuses to embrace it. It’s only the Peggy’s of the world who come at the job with nothing but enthusiasm because it’s all so new, that Don can stand a chance at staying on top. Here he’s practically telling her that her job is to give him grist for the mill and he’ll package it into something someone will buy. I think the change is often foreshadowed by Peggy’s ideas, several of which are successful ads in the future.
My favorite part was the very end of the episode where Don shows Peggy his ideas and she immediately starts tearing it down. Don asks her “why are you shitting on this” the way that a fed-up subordinate would say to their boss, to which Peggy immediately becomes more conciliatory. Roles flip and flip back.
Excellent analysis as usual, Alan.
This episodes was outstanding. The genuine feelings displayed by Draper and Moss were touching.
I thought this was an excellent character piece for both Moss and Hamm.
I noted the date-May 25 on the message that Stephanie called. I wish Dick/Don had gotten to see Anna one more time. Her fleeting image by Don, smiling, left me a bit sad.
Peggy acknowledging that her career takes priority came as no surprise. In some ways, she seeks and needs Don’s approval. His jackass behavior towards her (most of the time) draws her to prove herself even more.
She takes another beating when he lays into her about the Samsonite campaign, she takes care of him, will she be able to help him recover or will she enable him? and come to his rescue when needed?
I noticed the roommate was not the lovely Carlo Gallo (briefly introduced last season) sitting at the dinner table with Mark and family.
Could I see Don and Peggy romantically involved? I don’t know but I was glad that MW did not take that road last night.
I need to re-watch-was bombarded with constant interruptions but was just blown away by both performances.
a repeated character trait of Don, is his continuing inability to handle emotionally tough situations-before it’s too late. While not directly stated, I infer that May 25th indicates that Don failed to bring his kids to California for Spring Break, to see Anna before she died. Perhaps if he called after the message was received at 2:15pm, that he could have called, or given the time difference, flown to California to see Anna, before she passed.
Good catch with the date, JanieJones. I guess Don didn’t get the kids out to California for Easter, as was briefly discussed.
Maybe wrt Easter-but I recall that Don in the previous episode had his secretary calling California and there was no answer–so that could be the reason there was no trip to Cal with the kids
DoubleLifeofaSalesman back, and I’m afraid I first have to say it’s still not the easiest log-in here, I had the most bizarre time with the You’reCaptcha as a guest. But that said — I’ve been holding off on this season, never really feeling it quite gel for me until now. “The Suitcase” is the hook, and with a vengeance. Everyone’s worrying about Don, and they should, but I’m glad Peggy got such an episode, even if it was a kind of perfect storm. Mark AND family AND roommate AND Don being so Don AND Duck showing up at his worst — a little unbelievable, but the show has worked hard to earn it. Can’t help but think of her from now on as Peggy Full of Grace. There was a little heat a couple of episodes back when Pete got hot at Roger, but this is the real heat, the show feels fully back on track. And speaking of Roger, doesn’t it say something about him that he can dominate a show when he’s not even there, just a disembodied tape? The episode desperately needed comic relief, and Slattery was able to near-literally mail it in. (Though I wonder — is he about to discover Duck-crap in his office?) The show’s back. I’m back. It’s all good.
I must take issue with “Peggy Full of Grace.” Don’t get me wrong: I adore Peggy’s character and Elisabeth Moss was terrific in this episode. But in “The Suitecase,” she did not take responsibility for disappointing Mark. His kind gesture to surprise and please her was completely turned around and made out to be something unwanted and without value. Peggy’s behavior reminded me of her mentor Don’s behavior in the past.
If Peggy needed this incident to realize that Mark was not for her, fine. But that should have been crystal clear six months before, as it was to us viewers in this season’s opener when we first see them on Thanksgiving at Don’s apartment door. He was a boy; she, a woman.
I like LyleEvans observation that the show was more cathartic than great. The plot gave me a lot of moments I hoped for; Peggy standing up for herself and Don showing his battered interior. But like most times when I want two characters to connect what i want isn’t what best serves the story. The characters spoke too directly about themselves and the story offered character interactions I’m eager to see. In a lesser show that would be pandering but I’m more than willing to give Mad Men the benefit of the doubt.
Don’s opinions about Clay/Ali losing the fight and Namath being a poor choice for celebrity endorsement seem like foreshadowing of a generational split. Either I’m getting sharper or those were broad strokes for a show noted for its subtlety.
We’re already had seeing the beginning of a generational split at SCDP. This episode had very clear one: Don tells his secretary to make separate dinner reservations for Roger and him “while the ‘kids’ (or some reference similar) go to The Palm.”
This is the first time that a Mad Men episode has almost made me cry: the â€œopen,â€ the Simon & Garfunkel, the hand holding. Hammâ€™s performance this episode was looser, more modern, and less mannered than normal. Full Dick Whitman mode.
I did think Duck showing up at the office, and Rogerâ€™s memoirs containing that bit about Bertâ€™sâ€¦ operation were a little much. A little too soapy for MM; the Duck/Don â€œfight,â€ too. A bit heavy-handed. However, if it signals a Draper turnaround, if he can open himself up a little more in honor of Annaâ€¦
Moss/Hamm and Don/Peggy make a great team. I didnâ€™t even miss Roger (although all of his anti-AA rhetoric was gold) and Bert and Pryce and the rest of the chuckleheads. One wonders if Peggy will eventually come to know The Secret of Dick Whitman.
I’ll miss the character of Anna, and the backstory as well. Alan, do you think Weiner will ever show us exactly what happened there, and how “Don” convinced Anna not to report him, scorn him, etc? Or how she found him in the first place?
Alex, recommend buying seasons 1-3 and reviewing the episodes that answer the backstory of how Anna found Don. She looked up all the “Don Draper’s” in the phone book, and called them all. The fact that she found him as a slimy used car salesman is insightful. For anyone who encounters, experiences a life-shattering event (like the death/disappearance of a spouse/child, etc.) not knowing is the hardest part. His guilt results in his paying for her home in California (we see the mortgage deed in season 3) and one could imagine he supports her medical / life expenses beyond that.
In addition to what Bacchus said, Anna needed Don/Dick at that point in her life. Her husband was dead and she was alone and then she comes upon Don and he’s just as alone and in need. It would take a far more cynical person than Anna to turn him in once she heard him out. I think what’s so great about Don and Anna is that it’s portrayed as a mutual relationship where each is able to get something from the other and give something in return.
Pennywise – I know it was the 50s when Dick became Don, but he essentially store Anna’s means of supporting herself through Veteren’s benefits or Social Security survivor benefits. That is why Dick supported her. I think it was more than gracious of Anna to not turn him in.
@madaboutmen- When Anna tracked Don down, she was doing it because this guy had stolen her husband’s identity. She probably thought her actual husband abandoned her. Then she finds our Don, learns the real Don is dead, and discovers he never told this new guy that he had a wife back home. She could turn Don in and get her benefits, but like I said, she feels alone. And being the very empathetic character that we know her to be, she reaches out to Don and they both serve as a sort of safety net for each other. When we first meet her, we’re surprised she doesn’t immediately turn him in as a fraud. But based on everything else we subsequently learn, it makes sense that she would accept him and together they would establish a mutually beneficial relationship. I don’t think that anyone can point at Don and Anna and say that one of them is getting the better end of the deal. Don may be getting a great deal financially speaking, but Anna is emotionally better off having him in her life. And for her, I think that’s more than enough.
Great episode, a deep 2 character drama. The way Hamm handled the phone call (and procrastinating) was superb.
Visually, the scene where Don falls asleep on the couch, with his head in Peggy’s lap, and Peggy is sitting there with the drink glass in her hand — to me, it is reminiscent of the “logo” drawing, of Don sitting on the couch with his arm draped on the top, and tho he has a cigarette, the booze is an appropriate substitution. Made me think that Peggy is perhaps his equal — she has been continually standing up to Don, and now has also become his one true friend, especially with Anna gone.
My weekly gratitude to Alan …
(and there is someone else on this forum with my name!)
Great episode. And great comments. So I hate to speculate, but wth – Joey and Joan? Wasn’t there another moment in the first ep this year showing some tension between the 2?
Indeed-who Joan will and will not make a drink for
If only life were so simple that this one emotional, cathartic night would bring about significant, immediate change – human beings just don’t behave that way. It is probably a moment in time in which Don does not believe no one else does or will ever really know him now that Anna is dead; but, I would be surprised if there are not slips back and forth – it is just the natural way of life.
They were both extraordinary but my stomach was in a knot through the whole episode as I have been, more than once, in Don’s position of dreading the phone call and knowing you have to do it even though you know the news will be heartbreaking…and, then, breaking down into uncontrollable sobs. I could feel it like I was reliving a few of those dreadful moments – Hamm was just astonishing in that scene especially. I don’t even think I can watch it again as it was so evocative of the pain one feels at that moment.
Their relationship is unique for those times – and will probably go through more rough patches but I love that Weiner has gone in this direction with these two souls. They both so need someone who doesn’t judge them and with whom they can be honest. I really do hope he keeps romance out of it.
The mouse reminded me of the many times I had tiny mice running through my office in lower Manhattan a few years ago…never could get used to it and we never could completely get ride of them. It was an authentic touch that added to the Samsonite story as well.
So much to chew on from such a great episode. Although The Hobo probably still edges it out, this episode gave us the best scene of the series. The Don/Peggy confrontation was as inevitable as the Tony/Carmella meltdown. Now that I think about it, this may be the best episode, because it is truly Mad Men as we know it.
The Don and Duck fight give us the Dick Whitman we have come to know. But it is also that constant reminder that WW2 is The War, while Korea was just a conflict.
Why does Dons old fashioned nature surprise anyone? Of course he rips Clay and Namath. Don had some progressive moments, but he still reverts to a conservative nature when pressed: He dates Midge who lives in the Village, but embarrasses her friend when he insults Don’s work (the phrase *get a job* or something close to it). He prefers Nixon over Kennedy. Looked past Sal’s affair, only to say *you people* when it threatened work. He can understand the outsider status of black folk, as he is appalled by Rogers black face at the picnic, but he isn’t going to march on Selma anytime soon….and so on.
Peggy is the character I’m most interested in knowing about going forward. The evolution of the American woman viewed through her is most fascinating. Don is interesting because of his past, Peggy, because of her future.
It’s funny, I constantly wonder where Peggy would be in 2010. Surely not a boring grandmother in some Connecticut burb. Maybe, ironically back in her old borough of Brooklyn, in some hip enclave like Williamsburg or Clinton. A retired executive, who came up through the ranks, when the boys still ran things. Maybe Weiner will give us that window at the series conclusion.
By the way, Pete is the one character I can predict accurately. He will run the entire agency by himself. He’s developed in to quite a businessman, possesses his die for success ambition, and in a strange way, is the most open minded and forward thinking of any person at the agency.
Interesting comment about Pete, a minor player (on screen) during this episode, but critical to the storyline in his absence re: Peggy’s child. We heard Harry bring up the opportunity during a conversation with Pete earlier in the year, “that there are a bunch of us, up and coming” & that includes Ken as well. Imagine Ken and Pete as account men with Peggy and Sal’s creative as a competitor to SCDP… One day, they’ll wake up and realize (after big tobacco is gone) their efforts and talent has been supporting Bert and Roger for many years…
sorry, Ken, Pete, Peggy, and Sally will of course need Harry, for “you know, cash flow, or something…”
I found it very interesting just how out of the way Weiner seemed to go to make sure we knew Peggy’s birthdate. How many times de she or somebody declare that she was turning 26? And how many times was the Date May 25 shown or referenced?
So May 25, 1939 it is…
throughout the series, social change / significant events have weaved their way into the lives of the Mad Men characters (Selma, Kennedy, Cuban Missile Crisis, etc.) but none weighed as significantly in the 1960’s as Vietnam. Of note, Thursday 27 June: United States warships begin bombardments of National Liberation Front targets within South Vietnam for the first time & Wednesday 02 June 1965: The first contingent of Australian combat troops arrives in South Vietnam. So, within 1 week, Vietnam will go from a covert / CIA / special operations action to one with active, well known, and large scale engagement by both the US and our allies. I imagine Joan’s husband will get recalled as well as the draft expands in June when Johnson announces an increase to 125,000 men by implementing the draft, so Vietnam will personally affect more Americans and our beloved characters.
Bacchus, thanks for the info re: what was happening on and around May 25, 1965. I was only 9 then, so most of that wouldn’t be stuff I was aware of, although I vividly remember Cassius Clay changing his name, and the controversy surrounding it.
I do love how subtly MM addresses major events and/or turning points.
Peggy was born the same day as the late Dixie Carter.
I thought the door being open at the end was hopeful as Alan said. More specifically to me it seemed he was making a little attempt to be more open to the world. This was also signified in his acknowledging in the morning his previous night’s closeness with Peggy in contrast to his coldness the morning after he slept with his secretary earlier in the season.
However, while there was a lot to admire about the episode it was too theatrical for me. It was like a one act play made for the stage, in which you can see people acting and things are heightened. It was well crafted but it didn’t quite feel like the naturalistic Mad Men I know and love. It was overly meaningful, instead of having that more realistic streak it used to have where sometimes things just happen.
I know what you mean about it being theatrical. I suppose that didn’t bother me (not one bit) because I love plays and the theater. I mean, I loved this episode more than any other.
It also reminded me of the bottle episode “The Fly” on “Breaking Bad”, that I also loved. I felt like I was a fly on the wall (no pun intended) in both episodes, allowing me to see inside the souls of 2 very unique and interesting people that I admire.
I thought the episode as a whole was simply elegant and subtly beautiful, right down to down to the music chosen for the ending.
I have always loved the Sepinwall exegeses and urge all fellow “Mad Men” watchers to read you following each episode. Happy to comment for the first time here.
My opinion, slightly heretical though it may be, is that every episode of this season has shown “Mad Men” at high performance mode. Whereas I did not think last week’s Emmy win was all that justified, since Season 3 had its ups and downs in several respects, just the first half of Season 4 is enough to bag the statuette. Here’s to hoping that winning three times in a row does not scare away Emmy voters from hoisting up the show one more time.
Also, on a side note, the pacing and dramatic elements of this season seem to portend a five-season arc. Six sounds pretty unrealistic right now. I know I’d like to see seven, if possible, so if the showrunners deign to maintain this quality, I will continue to watch and evangelize!
I agree with Dan. The arc seems to be closing. I, for one, hope that we get a satisfying ending, like the one provided in Six Feet Under and NOT the one like the Sopranos. I hope Matt Weiner has enough respect for his viewers to close the arc.
Dan, I was extremely disappointed in season three. It started and ended well, but most of the episodes in the middle were like Peyton Place. Dull and tiresome. However, I think there is plenty of life left in the series, and given what it has done for AMC, I assume the network will encourage it to continue for as long as possible.
I’d like to see Don fade away and Peggy take over! I love Don’s character, but it would be such an interesting change of pace for a series to change its lead character midstream. Since Weiner was willing to dissolve Sterling Cooper and Don’s marriage, perhaps it could happen!
Weiner told Alan in an interview last year that â€œno matter how long it runs, the goal is to end it in 1970, even if that means later seasons will need to take greater leaps forward in time.â€
– MBG
The best thing that Peggy could have done for herself–and all of us–is let Duck do to Don what he did to those 13 guys in Okinawa.
Don is a boor and a bully, and he never showed it more than in this episode.
FWIW, the joke isn’t about Clay/Ali being a pitchman, it’s about Namath. In just a few years, he became a remarkably successful endorser–from panty hose to shaving cream. If SCDP could have given him his first break into the ad business, it would have been worth millions of dollars to the firm.
Yet another instance in which Don is completely wrong.
[www.youtube.com]
One of the things that struck me after the fact is the fact that these two end up “working” all night figuring out what to do about a luggage ad; no interest in dealing with things in the outside world or those who don’t really get them (by their own design). Just work. Which in this case involves…baggage.
Which is exactly what they discuss. In their own ways. Both head on and round about. I’m pretty sure the metaphor wasn’t an accident.
Beautifully, beautifully done. The hand touch at the end reminded me of early seasons of The X-Files where we knew the leads had an understanding based on their work, appreciation of the other and what they’d been through…and nothing more. (Third season in particular. There was a similar hand touch at the end of Pusher that jumped out.) Of course, Chris Carter and company ruined that entirely by turning that into a traditional “relationship.” I can’t see that happening here though, and not just because I have faith in Matt Weiner’s decisions…it just seemed like that whole night was the furthest thing from sexual. It was about understanding. And that even after fighting and cutting each other down and retreating into their corners (Oh hey, boxing metaphor too…)…they can still work together with an understanding nobody else has.
AR, I mentioned Mulder and Scully upthread (and expressed the same irritation with Carter for mucking up a wonderful friendship, possibly the best friendship that’s ever been portrayed on television). You’re right that there was nothing sexual or romantic in what happened between Don and Peggy. Not only was it about understanding, it was about acceptance too.
I loved the exchange when Peggy takes a jab at him about Allison, and Don comes back with “you’re going to lecture me about morality” (paraphrased). What they said to each other wasn’t actually funny, but it wasn’t vicious either. It was an acknowledge that they’ve both made bad decisions and have been through some shit.
I’m not sure if I have a favorite MM episode, but I will say that this is one of the best of the series. Just astoundingly good.
Agreed, Maura. (And for the record, *That* moment made me think of the infamous conversation on the rock in Quagmire: honest and uncomfortable on a level we hadn’t really seen before. Its out there, they move on.)
Boy, I sure do hope they change this comments format. Every time I refresh, it goes back to the bottom of the first page, then when I hit “next” to go the next page of comments, it goes to the very bottom of the next page and I have to scroll up to the comments.
The code thing is bizarre – I’m not stupid, but it usually takes me at least three times to get it right the way the letters are all smooshed together. I’ve never seen one of these things as poorly designed.
I thought it had been said awhile back that work was being done to correct some of the glitches of this site and comments?
Coming back from commercial break, before Don calls Stephanie, was that the first time this show has used the exterior of the building as an establishing shot? It felt very odd.
Man, it blows my mind that people notice things like this. I feel so ignorant when I read this blog!
Miss Blankenship provided me with my first real belly laugh ever for this show. I won’t repeat it– don’t want to offend anybody. Plus she is a great foil for Don (“What award?” “Best Actress.”) She needs to stick around.
I’m surprised it took this long to mention Miss Blankenship’s gem. My sister and I watched together, first our jaws dropped, then we screamed laughing. I absolutely LOVE Miss Blankenship she’s a great character.
I thought the line was hilarious in its naked racism (not perceived as un-PC at the time) and Miss Blankenship’s perfect delivery as she walked out of Don’s office. LOL
I agree that it was shocking, but then I smiled and shook my head at it – part of it from the gall that MW actually put that line in the show – good for him. I’m sure I heard something like that in the late 60s / early 70s when I visited relatives in the Bronx. It had a familiar ring to it, that is for sure.
I want to Miss Blankenship buying Don’s Christmas presents for his kids as Allison did last Christmas. What a frightening and funny scene would that make!
Did anyone else catch that Roger’s memoirs are called the hilarious, ego-fueled, pathetic “Sterling Gold” rather than the obvious and witty “Sterling Silver?”
Yes, and it killed me. Oh, Roger!
Guess I should count my blessings because my mother let me eat chocolate ice cream as well as vanilla. Roger may be named Sterling, but he is comedy gold.
I loved the entire scene with Peggy in the womens restroom. Not just the interaction with Trudi that Alan discussed, but also with the receptionist (whose name I forgot). The contrast between them was brilliant. The receptionist so impressed with how much Peggy has accomplished at her young age and Trudi’s pity towards her near spinsterhood.
one of my favorite parts as well.
Roger demonstrated how much alcoholics can loathe recovered AA’s. Did not Roger realize how tragic he had become in bragging that at least he never pissed his pants like Freddy Rumson? The true “straight, no chaser” is confronting life head on without being half in the bag most of the time. And that is one reason why Peggy is such a powerful character.