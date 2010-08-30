‘Mad Men’ – ‘Waldorf Stories’: Who’s the big winner? Don Draper’s the big winner!

A review of last night’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I name some aircraft for you…
“You finish something, you find out everyone loves it right around the time it feels like someone else did it.” -Don
“Award or no award, you’re still Don Draper.” -Faye
As the scheduling gods would have it, “Waldorf Stories” aired opposite the Emmys, so at the same time “Mad Men” was on its way to its third consecutive Outstanding Drama Series award, plus a writing award for Matthew Weiner and Erin Levy for last year’s finale(*), Don Draper and company were sweating out how they would do at the Clio ceremony, and stressing out over who deserved credit for the award should they win it.
(*) And, sticking with the credit theme, note that when Levy, speaking first, said she should really thank Weiner, Weiner joked, “You do.”
Credit and awards for creative endeavors are both tricky ideas. How, really, is one supposed to look at “Mad Men” and “Lost” and decide which show is better from its radically different competition? And given the collaborative nature of making any TV show – or, in this case, a TV commercial – where do you draw the line at who is and isn’t credited for their contribution?
Credit’s on the mind of everyone in “Waldorf Stories.” Don gets to walk up to the stage to receive the Clio for the Glo-Coat ad, but he also laments that it doesn’t feel like something he did – which Peggy, who claims to have come up with the original idea of the kid (but not the Old West gimmick that made the commercial stand out) and now feels forgotten, would agree on. Roger wants to get attaboys for having discovered Don in the first place, even though the flashbacks to how Don was hired show us that he pushed for the job a lot more than Roger did. New Sterling Cooper art director Stan Rizzo complains that his old agency didn’t give proper credit to anyone but the people who worked on the infamous “Daisy” ad from the ’64 presidential campaign. Pete, who got passed over for head of accounts at the old agency, worries that all the work he’s done to build SCDP will be overshadowed by the return of Ken Cosgrove. And Don is so drunk when he makes a pitch to the Life cereal execs that he appropriates the “Cure for the common (insert-product-here” meme that littered the book of hapless SCDP wannabe Danny Siegel, and ultimately has to hire the kid to fix things(**).
(**) When lecturing Don on what he did, Peggy notes that sometimes you don’t realize where you got an idea from, and it’s worth mentioning that the Danny story is remarkably similar to a plot from “Trust Me,” TNT’s short-lived contemporary ad agency drama from a few years back. Tom Cavanagh’s character sells a client on a tagline that he later realizes was in the book of an annoying job applicant and has to offer the guy a job, though he ultimately comes up with a way to talk the client out of using the tag. I’m in no way suggesting Weiner and Brett Johnson copied that story – inadvertently using someone else’s thought is a problem creative people deal with all the time, and the kind of story I imagine Weiner heard a million times while researching the show – but just pointing how easy it is to even appear like you’re lifting someone else’s idea.
And here’s the thing about awards: they can be silly and arbitrary (as I noted last week, “The Wire” has zero Emmys; “FlashForward” has one), but sometimes they’re the best, or only way someone can feel like their work has been properly recognized. Don can dismiss the Clio as meaningless, and something that doesn’t change the nature of the work he does, but you can see just how desperately he wants it, and how pleased he is to get it – and then how much Roger and Peggy and even Pete let their self-esteem get wrapped up in feeling like they have a piece of that little gold statuette.
But the award doesn’t make anyone feel better for long. Peggy still has sour feelings about her contribution going unacknowledged (Joan gets to go to the ceremony instead of her) and then gets banished by Don to a weekend in a hotel with Stan. Roger pouts until Joan sarcastically calls him on it, and the best he can get is Don acknowleding that he couldn’t have done it without the man who “discovered” him. (And Don never actually says the words Roger wants him to.)
And Don? Hoo-boy.
After last week’s brief re-emergence of Draper Classic, we’re back to Don the lush this week, and it’s horrifying to watch. Don Draper is a smooth, controlled master of the pitch. He’s not this loud, sweaty, eager-to-please clown who won’t keep throwing out new slogans to the Life people. (In case we can’t tell just how impaired he is, we get to hear him race through a sloppy version of the nostalgia speech from season one’s “The Wheel” – and note that in the original he mentioned his stint working at the fur company – and the only reason it doesn’t seem worse is that the Life guys are on the same drunken frequency.) He uses Danny’s tag without realizing it, and after striking out yet again with Faye Miller – who may be intrigued by Don, but has the self-control to avoid him at his most liquid – he goes home with a woman from the Clio after-party…
… and wakes up more than 24 hours later with an entirely different woman in his bed – a woman who knows him as “Dick,” no less – and no idea who she is, how she got there, or even what day it is.
If this isn’t rock bottom for Don Draper, I’m not sure what it is.
We’re used to Don as master of all he surveys, not as a guy who – like Stan Rizzo after Peggy shows him who’s boss (more on that in a minute) – has to hide from a woman in the shower. Don used to treat Pete and Peggy like children, but in this one, they’re the grown-ups. Pete’s the only member of the Clio party who can tell it’s a bad idea to go back and try to pitch the Life people in their condition, and Peggy gets to sternly lecture Don and order him to fix the mess he made in appropriating Danny’s idea.
Really, it’s an entire hour of grown men acting like children. Roger realizes that the childhood portion of his memoirs keeps expanding, but he doesn’t do anything to stop it. We see how much Joan has matured since the day Roger gave her the mink coat and she was so impressed by him, while Roger only seems to be going backwards.
Lane outright calls Roger a child in talking to Pete about why the agency needs Ken – but he’s also doing it to defuse a vintage Pete Campbell tantrum. But if Pete is still fiercely protective of his turf, he’s also capable of being a grown-up when things go his way. (Aren’t we all?) Lane’s words soothe him, and when he gets Ken to acknowledge that he is the head man in charge, he then smiles and asks him how the wedding planning is going, and pretty soon there’s an impromptu party gathered for him in the conference room.
Stan Rizzo reveals himself early and often to be a man with the mind (and manners) of a teenage boy, rambling on about his liberated philosophies so he can belittle Peggy and justify goofing off. And Peggy brilliantly calls his bluff by offering to work nude – and proving that she can do it, whereas Stan gets both uptight and aroused at the sight of a naked Peggy casually sitting around(***) brainstorming cough drop ideas. It’s a triumphant moment in a season full of them for Peggy, who has grown up an enormous amount in the five years since she first arrived at Sterling Cooper. Don doesn’t acknowledge her work on Glo-Coat – and, again, we only have her version of what happened, and it’s entirely possible that she’s inflating her role just as much as Roger is when discussing how Don came to work for him – but he does let her talk to him like he’s the subordinate, and she gets to enjoy having the power position with Stan.
(***) Though given what we know today about what sort of disgusting things end up on hotel sheets, furniture, etc., Peggy and Stan might want to worry about contact dermatitis from spending so much time with their bare behinds on those chairs.
Peggy’s stunned reaction to the news of Danny’s hiring suggests she wanted Don to fix it the way he tried to at the beginning: by paying him a one-time fee to give up “cure for the common…” and then go away. But Danny – whom Peggy suspects isn’t quite the kid he claims to be – is persistent, in the same way that we see young Don was when he first met Roger Sterling. Though Don’s work of that period (including a fur ad with a young Betty) looks much more impressive than anything Danny has to offer, young Don is just as awkward and overly-enthusiastic as Danny (he hasn’t entirely shed Dick Whitman yet), and both get their jobs entirely because the man they’re trying to impress gets too drunk to realize what they’re doing. (I briefly wondered if Don had perhaps invented the job offer, knowing what we know about how Dick Whitman operates, but the parallels to Danny’s story are so obvious that I have to assume Roger really did blurt out a job offer, then blacked out and forgot it.)
It’s hard to imagine Danny growing into a charismatic force of nature like Don is (when he’s not blind stinking drunk), but then, it’s hard to look at the Don of the ’50s – so incapable of reading his audience that he asks Roger the cliched question about whether he ever needed someone to cut him a break – and picture the man he would become.
But if Danny does go on to have the career he dreams of – one where other would-be Dannys are putting his ads in their book the way he did with Volkswagen – I wonder if Don will one day insist on getting an attaboy for giving him his shot.
Some other thoughts:
- The Clios also functioned as an excuse to trot out various members of the SCDP rogues gallery, including Ken (before we knew he was coming back), Teddy Chaough (with Roger hilariously mocking the weird spelling/pronunciation by calling him “Chow-guh-guh”) and a very much off-the-wagon Duck Phillips. I wonder if the show will ever feel the need to provide closure on his fling with Peggy, or if we’re just supposed to assume she eventually wised up and realized how much better she could do.
- Our two new SCDP employees were played by relatively familiar faces. Danny is played by Danny Strong, probably best known for being Jonathan on “Buffy,” but who has an eclectic resume that includes an Emmy nomination (and a WGA win) for writing the HBO movie “Recount.” Stan, meanwhile, was played by Jay R. Ferguson, who’s bounced around a lot of TV shows over the last 20 years. His longest stint was as Burt Reynolds’ son for four seasons of “Evening Shade,” though I’ll always think of him as playing Ponyboy in Fox’s short-lived “Outsiders” remake, which failed to make stars of its entire cast the way the movie did.
- Joan is no longer the head secretary, and therefore can order Joey to make his own drink, but she’ll still mix one for Don, and offer to do the same for Peggy. A definite hierarchy for the SDCP wet bar.
- And speaking of Joan, it’s been established time and again that she could probably do everyone’s job at that agency better than they do it. We got a glimpse of her copywriting skills last season when she gave Peggy the pitch for her roommate ad, and here she comes up with a gem of a tagline for a potential fur campaign by telling Roger, “When I wear it, I’ll think of everything that happened the night I got it.”
- Overall, Mrs. Blankenship is a joke that’s probably outlived its usefulness, but I have to admit to laughing very loudly at her off-camera “I don’t work for you!” in response to Danny’s request (at Don’s prompting) for a good place to eat.
- Two Harry Crane notes: First, Lane calls him out for all his name-dropping, and now makes me want to pay attention and see how often he gets through a scene without mentioning the name of a famous person or prominent executive. Second, his attempt to stall the Life guys by telling them what happens on the next few weeks of “Peyton Place” – and the Life guys later complaining he ruined it for them – definitely played a bit like Weiner taking a shot at the spoiler community.
- Speaking of the Emmys, Jon Hamm seems fond of submitting episodes where he gets to transform into someone other than the alpha male version of Don, and I wonder if he might be considering this episode a year from now (when he won’t have to fear losing to Bryan Cranston, since “Breaking Bad” season four won’t air during the eligibility period). Not only does he get to play a young and bumbling Don (getting the spirit of it right, even if he looks a bit too old to really pass), he gets to play a giddy Don (even before the booze starts flowing), and then the alcoholic mess of the episode’s middle passage. It’s probably not the most powerful episode he’s going to have all season, but it’s darned versatile.
- More fodder for the people who saw the abundant chemistry Hamm and Christina Hendricks had in the lawnmower episode (which was Hendricks’ Emmy submission, though she lost to Archie Panjabi from “The Good Wife”) and either speculated on a past Joan/Don fling (which we have no evidence of) or just want to see them as a super-couple: as they’re preparing to announce the winner in Don’s category, he takes her hand just like Roger has, and when he wins, he kisses her on the lips. I don’t think it’s anything romantic – it’s just Don enjoying his moment by kissing the beautiful woman next to him (ala Adrien Brody with Halle Berry at the Oscars) – but still, I’m expecting a whole lotta Don/Joan fanfiction being inspired by this one.
- Interesting re-use of the device from “The Good News,” where they showed us Don staying up all night by having Hamm sit in the same position while the light changed. Here, it happened twice, only instead of being awake and consumed with worry, Don was passed out and unaware how much time had passed. (The first incident was maybe the first time all season where Betty seemed like the sympathetic one in that former marriage.)
Let me remind you, as always, about the basic commenting rules (which I established at the old blog, where you can find my reviews of the first three seasons) – particularly the part about respecting other commenters (if you can't disagree with someone without insulting them, your comment's getting deleted) and the no spoiler rule (which extends to not discussing anything about the content of the previews for the next episode)
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
“Award or no award, you’re still Don Draper.”
“WHATEVER THAT MEANS.”
Drunk Don is the best. I liked how he went around slamming his Clio on things.
I feel like there was a knowing look Don had in the elevator at the end of the episode that seemed to indicate that, yes, he did in fact invent the job offer, and Roger had never offered any such thing but basically figured, “well, I guess that sounds like something I might have said in a drunken haze.”
I noticed that too — Don did a little sideways shift of his eyes when he stood behind Roger on the elevator.
I completely agree. Don was clearly the eager to go work for Roger–witness his reaction when Roger hands him his business card and then the Play-Doh ad delivered with Joan’s mink. Don appropriated his name from another in order to change his entire life, and it’s consistent that he’d take advantage of a situation to concoct a story for Roger about how Roger had offered him a job in order to move up the ladder. That look in the elevator says it all. He’s not just happy about the new job, he’s giddy about having pulled a fast one.
Drunk hiring is funny, but what actually happened is even funnier (and also a window into Don’s ambitions and character). This also, by the way, gives Don every excuse not to thank Roger for giving him his first break; Roger played a key but minor role, while Don was really pulling all the strings (by ordering all the drinks).
The irony is that when Don in 1965 gets very drunk and inadvertently uses Danny’s otherwise lame tagline in the “Life’ pitch meeting, he then has to offer Danny a job with the firm.
I absolutely agree. Don manufactured the job offer. I knew he was lying when he first said it, and it was reinforced by the look he made in the elevator
I thought that what really happened was supposed to be ambiguous until I went back to watch it again. The look Don gives Roger as the elevator doors close can only be Don pulling one over on him.
Yes- Don invented the job offer- It’s unclear until just before the elevator doors close- his goofy look gives it away. It’s a prequel to the great Oyster Incident- and was premeditated. It was his intention when he asked Roger to drinks.
Yes- Don invented the job offer- It’s unclear until just before the elevator doors close- his goofy look gives it away. It’s a prequel to the great Oyster Incident- and was premeditated. It was his intention when he asked Roger to drinks.
Not sure if I believe Don invented the job offer or not. Though last season when Don solicited Roger and Bert to unite together and save the agency, I remember Roger saying to Don “so you want to be in advertising after all.” Don’s ignited passion seemed to have answered Roger’s long-time suspicion. It is weird for Roger to say that, because we see how eager Don was to force his way into SC no matter how much charm he had to put on/fake to get in. Guess we won’t know what actually happened.
Don told Betty quite forcefully in â€œSeven Twenty-Threeâ€ (S3) that he did not want to sign the contract because it would give his power away. (He yelled at her that she didnâ€™t understand business.) This was in keeping his mentality about keeping his options open & avoiding commitment (any commitment), which Betty understood all too well.
I still think Roger DID make the offer. Roger was trashed when he left the table, almost stumbling & slurring, Don told him he should go home, and Roger said something like â€œJe suis un taxiâ€ in leaving the restaurant â€” translated: â€œI am a taxi.â€
In Don, he found someone he could drink with, or in this case, outdrink him, something alcoholics love. That was the clincher to blurt out a drunken job offer in a cab. As I mentioned elsewhere, I read his smile in the elevator as having extracted the drunken offer, mission accomplished.
– MBG
It was Don’s earlier look at the restaurant that tips it off, when Roger stumbled getting up from the table. Don’s momentarily surprised that Roger is that drunk, and then bemused. Roger’s rebuffed his attempt at more time (“Can I buy you lunch?”) and put him in his place as a fur salesman, and Don’s getting desperate that his big opportunity is stumbling out the door, and then the answer literally falls into his arms.
Have to disagree about Roger offering Don a job. From the look Don gives on the elevator at the very end, I think its pretty clear that Don invented that conversation knowing Roger was too drunk to remember.
Got to agree with AJ here. That mischievous look Don gave Roger made it clear that he lied his way into a job. I think you’re still able to draw a parallel between Danny’s hiring and Don’s as the two were both able to get jobs because of their superior’s drunken forgetfulness – Don in not realizing he used Danny’s slogan and Roger in not realizing he never offered Don a job. Still, seemed clear that the joke was Don was not offered work but merely willed himself into the firm.
Couldn’t agree more! It never occurred to me that Don *didn’t* invent the job offer, in fact!
Yeah, I think that’s definitely the intent with that sly look on the elevator. It’s definitely an “I got away with it” look. And, to get meta for a moment, it’s amusing to think that the whole show only exists because Roger Sterling is a hopeless lush.
I think that is the whole thing behind Roger wanting credit for something, only thing is Roger’s claim to fame might not have ever happened. When Roger and Don were leaving the restaurant Roger was not nearly as drunk as he has been in other episodes, I think that look we get from Roger at the end was that, “I could have sworn I remembered everything from yesterday and I dont remember telling this guy he has a job” look. Thus Rogers greatest accomplishment didnt actually happen and he deserves no credit for finding Don. I also wonder if Joan knows Don was the guy that sold Roger the Mink. Do we know how long ago Don starting working for Sterling-Cooper?
co-stan-za. george would have done the same thing.
I’m guessing Don joined Sterling Cooper some time between late 1952 and 1954. Piecing things together, here’s how I arrived at my guesstimate:
— In season 2 there’s a flashback to Dick and Anna together for Christmas 1952. He tells Anna that he’s fallen in love with Betty and 1952 will be his and Anna’s last Christmas together.
— Betty and Don were married in June 1953 we learn in season 3 during the Betty-Don confrontation about Don’s identity.
— In season 1 Betty told Francine she modeled for the fur company and after a few dates (which Dan got only after he sent Betty a fur coat — presumably the one in the poster) they started dating and he proposed shortly thereafter.
— Also in Season 1, Betty tells her shrink she and Don moved to Ossining about the time she & Don started a family.
— And we know from Season 1 Sally celebrated her sixth birthday in spring 1960. So Sally was born in 1954.
Good timeline Nancy. The only thing that’s insane is the idea that Roger and Joan had been together that long. A six-year affair? Where does Paul Kinsey fit into that timeline? Or do we assume Joan wasn’t working at SC when she and Roger first got together?
Don and Betty may have been married for a few years by the time he met Roger. It’s entirely possible that the poster was either an older ad that the Heller’s owner liked, or that Betty kept modeling for a bit after the marriage and before Sally.
And it’s clear by the time we learn about the Joan and Roger relationship in season one that it’s evolved beyond a simple affair into more of a sex-buddy scenario: they link up when they’re both in the mood, but Joan is free to be with other men and have “adventures” and whatnot. It’s entirely possible she was with Paul and Roger at the same time, or that she and Roger were on-and-off for a bit and Paul fit into one of those windows.
All good points, but I just thought of something else: after his heart attack, doesn’t Roger tell Joan that she was the “happiest year of his life”? Or am I misremembering that?
Nice timeline Nancy. There’s one thing that doesn’t quite fit. In Don’s portfolio is an ad for Play-Doh which was introduced in 1956 (according to Wikipedia). So either Don joined SC after 1956 or the Pay-Doh ad is an anachronism.
I’m going to have to go with anachronism. Season One starts in 1960, I don’t think it’s possible for Don to go from a fur salesman begging Roger Sterling for a job to the King of Creative Advertising in just four years.
I’m really enjoying this season of Mad Men. It might have to do with how little of Betty has been shown. Also, loving the growth of Peggy, she keeps suprising me – in a good way, and again she brings the funny.
disagree with alan about the job offer. there is no way roger offered Don the job. that;s the point, imo. Roger did nothing to discover Don, not even offer hiwaym a job. Don fabricated it and so why bother thanking Roger for nothing. Don just knew to take advantage of Roger and show up in the morning any
“(I briefly wondered if Don had perhaps invented the job offer, knowing what we know about how Dick Whitman operates, but the parallels to Danny’s story are so obvious that I have to assume Roger really did blurt out a job offer, then black out and forget it.)”
I–briefly–had the same thought, but I thought the look on both their faces as the elevator doors closed indicated that this was indeed a parallel to the Don/Danny situation where Roger couldn’t remember what he’d said or done. Is this the first time we’ve seen Don in a real blackout? I also thought it was interesting that the second girl in his bed called him Dick. Just one more example of him losing control of his persona. And a drunken Don desperately pitching one bad idea after another to the Life people was something to see–hard to watch, but fascinating. I’ve got to go back and watch it again to see what all I missed the first time through.
I read it the same way, although the other works too – @shully makes a good argument for it. And it wouldn’t be the first time Don takes professional advantage of Roger’s over-confident use of alcohol. I couldn’t help but think back to the scene of humiliation Don created by plying Roger with – I want to say martinis and oysters? – til he greeted their clients by spontaneously vomiting in front of them. And yet I found Don’s behavior with the Life people last night even more cringe-inducing.
Alan, I too was feeling around for rock bottom. Don was confronted about many things last night, but not his drinking. Is he going to have to wet his pants before someone suggests he take some time off?
Is anyone else REALLY curious how the blackout time went down? I imagine Don woke up hungry — but still drunk/hungover — sometime early Saturday morning. The woman he brought home with him from the Clio’s was still sleeping. He probably started drinking again right away and decided to slip out for something to eat.
Then when he got to the restaurant, he drank heavily ate the “four orders of fries” and met the waitress, flirted with her, blacking out and switching to his Dick persona. He was so blotto he completely forgot about the woman already at his place. So when he talked the waitress into coming home with him — he made up a story about her being his sister who was staying with him. I’m sure she left in a huff.
Also, there may be some future reverberations about both his lushness and his using a different name from the spurned Clio woman.
I thought that sequence meant that he struck out with the first woman that he met at the Clio afterparty and had halucinated the whole event. He went home with only one woman, Daisy.
@coxlaw They showed him in bed with the woman from the Clio party and they had a conversation about the song she wrote for her Clio. He asked her to hum a few bars, and she hummed the Star Spangled Banner as she went down on him (flagpole joke).
Doris the waitress Dick/Don woke up with on Sunday looked mighty familiar. Was that Becky Wahlstrom (Grace from Joan of Arcadia)?
To Hannah Lee–yes, that was “Grace.” I knew she looked familiar, but I didn’t realize who it was until I saw the cast list at the end.
@Hannah Lee, That’s who she is; Becky Wahlstrom! When I saw her I thought, “Oh she looks interesting, I hope she is in this scene for awhile.” But I didn’t remember her from “Joan of Arcadia” one of my favorite all time programs.
@Hannah, yes that’s who it is. I didn’t remember her at the time but I knew I liked her and wanted her to be in that scene longer. I checked pictures and it’s her alright.
It’s really been nice to see the evolution of Pete, and to a lesser extent Peggy. It’s like they’ve crammed all of the growth for Pete from the past seasons into this one. In the past I would have found his jealousy of Ken annoying, but I found it justified as Pete’s been working his tail off and could lose his spot because Don and Roger seem to be in a constant drunken haze.
Alan, I didn’t see Harry’s being chided by the LIFE people as a shot at the spoiler community, just another example of Harry trying too hard.
Out of all of the partners, it seems like Pete (and probably Lane) are the most in charge. Bert has long been irrelevant, Roger is becoming more and more irrelevant (and he has to recapture his glory by writing a memoir instead of creating more new things for himself) and Don is drunk. It turns out that the guy busting his tail, Pete, is the partner whose name got left off in the naming of SCDP. Pete also needs to take life and finance much more seriously, with a baby on the way. Pete is right to stake his territory to protect himself, though I am not sure how strong of a fort he can actually hold up with one conversation with Cosgrove. As soon as Cosgrove lands a huge account, Pete may be a partner but he will always be in competition with him.
As opposed to previous seasons, where we catch Pete in sneaky, behind-the-back subterfuge, this season Pete seems to be learning the power game. There was his frank and cut-the-crap bid for the entire Vicks empire with Trudy’s father, and there was this “I’m the Alpha dog” behavior with Ken.
We see that the form maturity takes for Pete is an emerging instinct about how to make leverage work for him. It may have initially seemed a bit catty for him not to attend the lunch with Lane, but it becomes clear afterwards that Pete had to use the sober boardroom conversation to shore up his place in the pecking order. That’s something he couldn’t have done during the conviviality of a three-martini lunch.
I found the scene with Pete to reveal how childish he still is. He obviously is still quite insecure, which is why he makes this showy (and to me, ridiculous looking display) complete with the prop of the conference room, and the mock-casual “I own this room” pose with his hands behind his head (which does not look natural at all because he is trying SO hard!) Just my take on that scene. I’m guessing that Ken, while nodding, was secretly laughing inside. I thought the scene also revealed that Ken is, (again?) the bigger person. Playing along with Pete and throwing him a bone–but comfortable with his position in a way Pete never is, no matter what his title, given his overall insecurity.
I loved the Hendricks/Slattery scenes but the wet bar scene in the conference room made me wish for more Hendricks/Moss scenes as well. Really if Don, Peggy, and Roger could sit talking while Joan moved around I’d watch that for hours.
Had they shown the Glow-Coat ad before? They were dropping hints this genius ad throughout the season and now it seemed underwhelming.
Don watched it in his apartment in the season premiere.
On the issue of the ad seeming underwhelming, I think this is deliberate on the part of the writers. Don is trying to move with the times, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll succeed. So the ad begins in a new way– showing the kid ‘in jail,’ feeling trapped, what will set him free?– but then it turns into a 100% 1950’s style ad, with a housewife extolling the effectiveness of Glocoat. In other words, the ad is an amalgamation of the old style of advertising– emphasizing how effective the product is– and the new– creating a feeling environment to lead the consumer to incorporate the product in her ‘lifestyle’ or associate it with her identity. The VW ad is the real thing–the message is ‘aren’t you hip for getting how clever this VW ad is’– and Don’s ad is a kind of pathetic amalgam.
The saddest part of Don’s bender: It’s 20 years too early for the Pogues.
Heh. The encounter with the waitress in particular very much had the ring of season 2 McNulty.
Can I get some scrapple with that?
You can get whatever you like.
A very good review that covered just about everything. Just a few random thoughts:
1. I don’t think that there was anything coincidential about this episode centering around an awards show on the night of the Emmys.
2. Like him or not, Pete has to be the SCDP MVP of this season. The guy has been masterful at executing several big power plays – rendering Roger far less significant.
3. The season of sex chugs right along with storylines so far including S&M, prostitutes, blue b***s, the Swedish “way of life”, self-gratification, nudism and prostitution – as well as the Life magazine nudes and Playboy.
4. Nobody knows how to diffuse an office conflict by playing to someone’s ego better than Layne. He did it with Pete last night, Don on several occasions and Bert when he didn’t want to attend the anniversary party.
5. How can you lose the memory of an entire day of your life?
I didn’t think that was a coincidence either. In fact, I thought it was a little conceited, like they were saying “we’re going to give Don an award… just like you’re going to give them all to us”.
“5. How can you lose the memory of an entire day of your life?”
Seriously? I have known people who have lost entire months. Some lose years. I am not a very serious drinker but back in my graduate school days, I have definitely lost a few hours of memory during binge drinking. Really, given the way Don drinks, its something of a miracle that he hasn’t lost even more time.
“3. The season of sex chugs right along with storylines so far including S&M, prostitutes, blue b***s, the Swedish “way of life”, self-gratification, nudism and prostitution – as well as the Life magazine nudes and Playboy.”
I particularly enjoyed Peggy’s penis joke innuendo at the end of the episode when she held up her thumb and forefinger to indicate that she had only a little contribution to the Vicks campaign they came up with.
“5. How can you lose the memory of an entire day of your life?”
Seriously? I have known people who have lost entire months. Some lose years. I am not a very serious drinker but back in my graduate school days, I have definitely lost a few hours of memory during binge drinking. Really, given the way Don drinks, its something of a miracle that he hasn’t lost even more time.
“3. The season of sex chugs right along with storylines so far including S&M, prostitutes, blue b***s, the Swedish “way of life”, self-gratification, nudism and prostitution – as well as the Life magazine nudes and Playboy.”
I particularly enjoyed Peggy’s penis joke innuendo at the end of the episode when she held up her thumb and forefinger to indicate that she had only a little contribution to the Vicks campaign they came up with.
@ brentalistair:
I would agree that anyone of us that have had have had a particularly bad night of drinking may wake up with unaccountable time. However, Don would appear to be an alcoholic, with the ability to function at a fairly high level on a day-to-day basis. Unfortunately, I have had several good friends go down that path and they are a completely different type of drinker than the adventures of a college/grad student. I could certainly see how he didn’t remember the hook-up with the blonde and be unable to remember all his Saturday whereabouts, but it struck me as odd that he genuinely was surprised that it was Sunday.
Agreed that the awards ceremony was no coincidence, particularly in light of the very direct shout-out to the Emmys – Harry Crane’s “I was late to the Emmys and Red Skelton gave away my seat.”
When you consider that one bender can kill billions of neurons permanently, it’s little wonder that Don is having memory problems. I loved the theme of memory – what we remember and when we remember it – defining this episode. I also agree with others that Roger had no memory of hiring Don because Don manipulated the situation to have Roger believe in something that never happened. This episode was brilliant in its contrast of distortion and reality.
ALAN! another episode ending with a closing door. though this time it’s the elevator’s.
I can hardly wait to hear this discussed in the podcast!
I’m thinking Teddy Chaough put that woman up to sleep with Don after the Clio ceremony. I think she drugged him somehow to make him sleep through an entire day. I recall thinking it looked like she was wearing a wig at the bar, and by removing it, she was able to get Don to think he had gone on a bender when he woke up to “Doris”. I’d have to review my DVR recording to validate this, but it strikes me as a definite possibility. I don’t think it’s beyond Chaough to go to such lengths to convince Don that he’s losing his grip.
Way overthinking it, Benzino. Two completely different woman who didn’t resemble each other at all regardless of hair color, and Don’s been drinking way too much, and that story played in parallel to Roger’s own blackout back in the ’50s.
I doubt very much that we are going into some subplot involving Don being gaslighted by a competitor. This show really isn’t dramatic in that way.
I thought the same thing at first about the two women, but by the end of the scene it was obvious they were not the same person. Still, I suspect the CLIO woman will reemerge in a way that is bad for Don.
I agree Emma
I agree Emma
I thought this was a weird episode. Anyone else think that, in the “drunk arrogant Don” parts, the writing / acting felt a little off? We’ve seen drunk Don and sloppy Don so many times, but he’s usually low-key — I understand that he’s become arrogant, but the “I got it” pitch scene especially felt weird, too much of an abrupt character change. I would’ve preferred it a little subtler. I also thought “Peggy vs. the nudist” was gimmicky and forced. Enjoyed Pete’s power play against Cosgrove though.
I am going to go with… you are trying to find things to criticize and that the Emmy winning geniuses on this show know what they are doing.
That was pretty much the point I thought. Don is so far gone that he’s doing things you would never expect Don Draper to do, like losing his cool in the middle of a pitch meeting, losing days at a time, at generally being un-Don-like.
“Don Draper,” a character invented by Dick Whitman, is dissolving in a pool of booze. What we saw in the “I got this” scene was Dick Whitman himself handling a pitch – his sweaty, eager-beaver cockiness shining through the tattered shreds of Don Draper’s cool persona.
What’s most interesting? A Dick/Don hybrid is probably well-suited to ride the wave of the late sixties cultural chaos, assuming he can get the drinking under control. We shall see.
Good post. I totally agree with your comment about Peggy and the nudist. One of the poorer scenes in terms of content and believability.
Hmm, Dr. Lyle Evans has convinced me that I missed the point. I thought it was a Don personality change, but you explain that it’s the disappearance of “Don.” That’s very intriguing because in the past we’ve only seen Dick appear when Don was frightened and threatened. We’ve seen “career success doesn’t make you as happy as you thought it would” before, but the dramatic implications of Dick overtaking Don are fascinating if the show goes in that direction.
I have to agree about “Peggy vs. the nudist.” Though it was entertaining enough, this plot really fell flat for me. Like Mrs. Blankenship, I felt like the lazy, nudist art director with hints of frat boyishness was a joke carried too far. It’s hard for me to believe that Stan Rizzo would have even been hired at SCDP.
Don’s overly-eager drunken pitch to Life was reminiscent of unsophisticated fur salesman Dick Whitman pitching to Roger Sterling. The “I’ll keep trying until I hit something — anything” mentality. Don Draper reverting to Dick Whitman during drunken benders (whether indirectly, during the Life pitch, or directly, during his encounter with Doris the waitress) is interesting and I’m wondering how far we’ll see that concept go.
To Andrew and Dr. Lyle Evans’ points…I, too, thought that it was the Dick Whitman persona coming through in those scenes. And I also thought that when Don stated, “You finish something, you find out everyone loves it right around the time it feels like someone else did it.” I felt this was Dick talking and the “someone else” he was talking about was Don.
Dr. Lyle-very good point about Dick Whitman peaking through–reinforced by the waitress calling him Dick in bed
Dap21, great observation about Dick feeling no ownership of his success – because it’s Don’s.
@DAP21 While it’s totally plausible that he was talking about Dick/Don, that particular feeling isn’t exclusive to people with two competing personas. :) I like that it resonates on both levels.
Definitely agree.
I think the scene with Rizzo and Peggy would have paid off much better if the audience was given more time to know Rizzo’s character rather than just have him introduced as a chauvanist and brought down to size (no pun intended) in the same episode.
Also agree that Don’s behavior with Life seemed like too big of a personality change even with the Don/Dick issues going on.
Last, thought the Duck acting drunk at the award ceremony would have been much better if done more subtly.
In all, this episode felt like it lacked on some of its usual brilliant subtleties, but as always, the episode grew on me with repeated viewings.
The one thing that stood out to me: Don’s reference to Peggy being “one of the boys” when he asks Miss Blakenship (?) to rese4rve a room for Messrs. Olsen and art guy (insert name.) That “slip” made it a certainty that Don views her as “one of the boys” – that she is a woman in what is still perceived as a man’s world.
Great critique as always, Alan. Thanks.
I’m pretty sure that someone (Roger, I think) called her “Jimmy Olsen” when they first got back from the Clios, which is pretty clever.
Maybe it wasn’t a slip. It would have been unseemly to reserve a room for Miss Olsen and Mr. (insert name).
Don certainly sees Peggy as one of the boys. Every time Peggy is in Don’s office and he pours himself a drink, he pours one for her too. Consistently.
And she barely drank any of the one he poured her after they ran the kid out of the room and she also declined a drink when they started the pre-Clio drinking. Some folks noticed the 2nd time.
I too felt Don lied to Roger. He never hired him. He simply planted the thought that he had and took it. Anyway, not my favorite episode but still very good. Peggy is becoming dangerously confident and capable.
Roger Sterling’s memoir is going to be the worst book of all time. “I used to prefer chocolate ice cream, but my mother only let me eat vanilla so I wouldn’t stain anything.”
A wonderful moment, that, in an episode crammed with them. Roger has no story to tell. And of course he knows it, Slattery playing that note-perfect on his face around the award scenes and later, when he presents Don with the Clio left in the bar. Well played.
I do hope Roger isn’t going to sleep soon. But it wouldn’t surprise. For his character, this episode certainly had autumnal tones.
I wondered what everyone thought about the comment from Doris the waitress about Don’s (Dick’s) “sister” being at the diner w/ him last night, and whether Betty was her on the phone. Was this the prostitute? The girl from the night before? Did I miss something?
I *think* it was meant to be the girl from the night before. But I think more than anything it was supposed to be exactly as confusing as it ended up being. We were supposed to be as disoriented as Don was, feeling like we missed something. It was kind of brilliant.
There was also the fact that Don had joked about Faye being his sister at the party–he said something like “Mom called and wants us to [something something]” when he was pulling her away from the person she was talking to.
I thought it gave Roger pause when Don asked him if he ever needed a break. Of course he never did … he inherited his job.
Yes, but I don’t think Roger thinks that, because he somehow think of himself as a self-made man. I thought that was a really good line.
No mention of my favorite line of the night, which I expected to see referenced in the intro – “…just as soon as I cross the border from lubricated to morose.”
Also, count me in the “Don made up the job offer” camp.
What I thought most interesting was the comparing and contrasting of hungry men on the way up, and the way success blunts their edge and distorts their perspective. The question Don asked Roger “Weren’t you ever looking for a break?” was key–though obviously Roger wasn’t really ever in need of one. Don was just as undignified and pushy, though not as untalented, looking for a job as Stan. And yet, years later, he treats the striving, if mediocre young man with cool disdain. Roger wasn’t always the burned out, quip-spouting lush.
I found Danny’s presumptiousness and arrogance as bothersome as his lack of talent.
“Don was just as undignified and pushy, though not as untalented, looking for a job as Stan”
In the end, though, a key difference is that Stan was there because of “who he knows”. Don manufactured his own luck.
With Harry, many of us know this annoying guy in the office. We all can see through his stories and their 80 percent truth, 20 percent hype, but when push comes to shove, he’s around to tell those stories to the Life clients. They were entertained.
Mainly he was trying to kill time before Don and the others got there – and yes, the clients were entertained, they weren’t really complaining.
Mainly he was trying to kill time before Don and the others got there – and yes, the clients were entertained, they weren’t really complaining.
With Harry, many of us know this annoying guy in the office. We all can see through his stories and their 80 percent truth, 20 percent hype, but when push comes to shove, he’s around to tell those stories to the Life clients. They were entertained.
“As they’re preparing to announce the winner in Don’s category, he takes her hand just like Roger has, and when he wins, he kisses her on the lips. I don’t think it’s anything romantic – it’s just Don enjoying his moment by kissing the beautiful woman next to him (ala Adrien Brody with Halle Berry at the Oscars) – but still, I’m expecting a whole lotta Don/Joan fanfiction being inspired by this one.”
I have to disagree on this one. I’m not in the camp that Don and Joan have a past relationship, but this is such a large departure from any way they’ve interacted before, and I don’t think Weiner is into showing things just to show them. He showed us Joan holding both Roger’s and Don’s hands, and Don and Joan kissing on the lips for a reason. I’m not saying it necessarily means that there will be a future romantic entanglement between the two, just that it doesn’t mean NOTHING that this was shown as seems to be your opinion. They do have great chemsitry, and it seems like the characters have great respect for one another, and between the scene in the hospital last season, and now this, I could see Weiner slowly building toward something like that, even if its too much of a wish fulfillment for his audience and not usually his style.
I’m sure they probably slept together in the past, but as far as a relationship, well, it’s like the old line about Superman and Wonder Woman: too obvious. I think it would be a terrible, terrible mistake for the two of them to ever become a couple.
Agreed. If I had to choose any character that will pull Don out of his alcoholic haze, it would be Joan. I don’t mean her great t00by love will save him, but when he hits rock bottom and someone needs to be there and pick up the pieces and *manage* Don Draper, Joan will do it. She is the only person with the capabilities. Roger is a lush. Peggy barely tolerates Don. Betty hates him. Pete could care less about anyone but himself. Lane would try to deny he needs help. Joan is the pragmatist of the group. She will save them all from themselves.
I thought the kiss on the lips was to show Don losing his cool by way of drinking too much. I dropped his reservedness to kiss her full on the lips, which is not a Don Draper thing to do (when not drunk)
Over the summer my husband and I re-watched seasons 1-3 and in one of the first episodes (may be the first one) Joan tells Peggy that she and Don, “Had never gotten together.” I would like to see them together but not for a casual fling and we all know that Don can’t be faithful to just one woman. Maybe I don’t want to see them together after all.
To me it came across as two kids being anxious and taking the hand of the person who takes care of them for support – almost as if she was their mother. Perhaps it’s because there had been so much talk about children, but I saw nothing romantic about Roger and Don both taking Joan’s hand. Roger probably won’t see it that way, and Don definitely doesn’t, but I’m pretty sure it says more about their reliance on her as a rock-steady person than anything else, even if Don maybe chose to turn it into something else. So I don’t think that’s where we’re going.
Trina’s right. It was established in season one by Joan that she and Don haven’t hooked up. It’s the episode Betty shows up at the office with the kids for a family photo, Don’s at Midge’s place, and Peggy begs Joan for help on how to cover for Don.
Well, apparently Joan and Sterling was together since before Don was hired. I don’t like the thought of them being together behind Rogers back. Or did they break up and get back tagother?
And well, since Paul and Joan has been together in the past (as alluded to in the Nixon vs Kenndy episode I think) that probably means Paul has been at Sterling Cooper since before Don was hired. Have we ever seen episodes with flashbacks to earlier times at the office? I’d like to see how Paul felt about this selfmade man going past him in the ranks.
Has anyone noticed how Don and Roger have been much more buddy-buddy now than in past seasons (especially when Don found out Roger was hitting on Betty.) I think the kiss between Don and Joan has more to do with the return of conflict between Don and Roger. Roger will always have a soft spot for Joan, and I don’t think Roger liked witnessing that kiss at all. He also griped to Joan about Don winning the Clio, and that’s only the half of it.
Notice who was wearing the fur coat in the ad at the fur store? Probably how Don and Betty met.
Don and Roger joking about Duck; if they only knew how close they are to being just like him.
It’s been mentioned in the past that they met while Don worked at the fur company.
Don and Betty met while she was modeling for the fur company. In fact, it’s been mentioned in the past that he began “wooing” her by sending her a fur coat she had modeled.
Joan holding hands with Roger and Don under the table at the Clios was a nice moment. Why is Don being so mean to Peggy? Regardless of her role in Glo-Coat, she’s part of the creative team. Isn’t
Joan Office Manager?
I think Joan got to go to the Clios instead of Peggy because a lot of clients (and potential clients) would be there, and Joan was the better choice to schmooze them and charm them.
I agree with SueNY, they chose Joan because she is gorgeous and better at schmoozing, yet another in a long line of digs against Peggy’s femininity this episode. The fact that they did it so casually just made it worse.
Good review, Alan (as always). I lost my bet on what you’d write before the jump. I was betting on “as soon as I cross the border from lubricated to morose.”
When Don rose to accept the Clio, he was so happy and excited, he seemed more like Dick Whitman, and it made me sad that he might not be able to share this with Anna.
Is that Sunday morning the wake-up call Don needed? Forgot his family, stole a line, had no clue he locked Peggy in a hotel room all weekend, lost his reward, had no clue who the girl was next to him and it’s not clear he knew who the “sister” was and he finally blacked-out, something that to our knowledge has not previously happened.
… Left the precious award in the bar, forgot he stole the line. The homage to The Lost Weekend was a bit bald (or as Alan likes to say, “on the nose”) but I thought it worked okay. And hell, these guys had Lost Mornings. Just look at Roger’s flashback – his lurch out of the booth after 10 a.m. martinis with the young Dick-Don said it all.
Don’t forget reverting to Dick Whitman with Doris. Talk about a drunken gaffe.
It’s interesting to see the breakdown of who thinks Don lied his way into the position and who thinks Roger just made a lushy slip. The first few seasons suffered from a lot of viewers cheering on Don for being an alpha male and not really recognizing the series’ dire warnings as to the consequences of Don’s behavior.
Just curious: for those who think don tricked his way in, what’s your predicition for don ultimately? redemption? or is he gonna keep re-enacting The Lost Weekend over and over.
I would love to see Jon Hamm walking around NYC trying to hock his typewriter for booze money.
While the optimist in me would love for Don to have a redemption arc, I can’t imagine Mad Men with a shiny happy ending. At least not for Don.
I have to agree with Melissa on this one. While I truly want Don to stop his downward spiral,I think it will have to be a slow( although not too slow) and steady recovery. I can’t imagine that we’ll see Don in AA or happily frolicking in the park with his kids anytime soon.
Eating fries or onion rings at the diner where Doris works. Joan joins him in the booth as they discuss how their day has gone. Pete strolls in through the front door as Don casually cases the room for potential inspiration. Don hands Pete a menu; they’re still waiting on Peggy to get there. (Cut to Peggy in her brand new car attempting to parallel park). Don continue to look around, chat up Pete a little bit, waves Doris over to take a drink order. Man gets up to use the restroom. Peggy finally parks, walks into the diner, and cut to black.
SCT: Yeah, right… who would ever think of such a stupid ending?
@sleep friday I imagine Mad Men ending in one of two ways. Either Don Draper realizes the falling man from the skyscraper in the opening sequence and throws himself out the window in NY or he goes completely hobo, say to California, and lives a simple and free life as Dick Whitman. I don’t think there’s a happy ending for him as Don in the world he presently occupies.
That said, Matt Weiner always manages to surprise me, so take my prognostication for what it is.
This is the 5th episode in a row that ends with doors closing, correct? Anyone care to guess how much longer the streak is going to go on?
Maybe until God opens a window somewhere :)
I’m really interested by the increasing references to Roger’s irrelevance at the firm. Although we saw this last season, we saw it clearly last week when he was clinging to Lucky Strike, this week when we see that one of his biggest moves for the company, getting Don, was not his doing whatsoever. Not to mention that he spent this week using office resources to write his (boring) memoir.
Miller is more than a little intrigued by Don. On those occasions when their interactions have been honest and real (at least from Donâ€™s end)– like when he snapped at her with is â€œHello 1925â€ comment at the end of â€œThe Rejected,â€ or when he opened up to her about his feelings for his kids in the office kitchen last episode– she seems very interested in doing more than just business with him. When he comes on to her with a come on, however– like last night; like the Christmas episode– she is absolutely repulsed.
I was a little repulsed at the idea that Don â€œstoleâ€ the glocoat idea from Peggy. Donâ€™s professional skills have always been a saving grace for his character– now those skills are just as fake as the rest of him, I suppose? Plus, Dr. Millerâ€™s delicious comment to him about the spot– â€œthatâ€™s somebodyâ€™s childhood– implying that it was autobiographical, would be rendered toothless now, completely robbed of its insight.
Iâ€™m also going to go against the consensus and agree with Alan in regard to Don lying about Roger offering him a job. I donâ€™t think Don, at that point in his development, would have had the balls to show up at the original SC office if Roger had not legitimately made him an offer. Plus it parallels Don drunkenly appropriating Dannyâ€™s â€œcure for the commonâ€ idiom in the present-day storyline.
Btw, I havenâ€™t seen any of the other review sites mention it despite its obviousness (to me), so Iâ€™d like to point out that itâ€™s Betty in that fur ad (on the off chance it was less than obvious to the rest of the audience).
Fingers crossed my comment doesnâ€™t disappear this week (as it did the two previous weeks).
Don had the balls to steal a dead man’s identity. Lying to a drunk is child’s play in comparison.
Those who complain about Don stealing or appropriating Peggy’s idea need to understand how the pyramid works in a professional organization, whether it’s SCDP, Edison’s lab or a simple law firm. Even if Peggy did come up with most of the Glo-Coat ad, Don accepts and rejects her various ideas and tweaks them. Peggy doesn’t mention the other four ideas she pitched that Don rejected. That filtering is also part of the job. HE is the one who decides on, presents, and is responsible for the finished product. He didn’t “steal” anything from Peggy. She was doing her job.
Sure, Don could have thanked her a little better, but he was kinda a mess this weekend.
But didn’t Don show up the first time in Roger’s building with a pretext? He said he had an appointment at another office in the building and Roger quickly saw that this was not true – so I immediately thought Don was lying again when he came to the lobby the second time saying Roger had offered him a job, even before seeing his expression in the elevator. And I agree with the commenter above – if Don could take another man’s identity, surely lying about a job offer was easy for him.
We don’t know exactly what peggy pitched before Don did the whole western movie spin to it. It could be that peggy just had the kid under the table looking through the chair. Just the image of him in a fake prison is good, but maybe Don put in the movie feel and fake out beginning when he changed it to a western motif. That’s really what won an award, and Peggy got that ball rolling sure, but we can’t say for certain he outright stole the thing.
my favorire quote of the night, when joan asked what Don wanted for a drink, Don’s reply “something simple and significant” just an awesome line
What impressed me in the flashbacks is that the makeup done to render the actors young was, I though, either very subtle or nonexistent. The characters’ changed relationships and, critically, the different fashions were enough to tell this was a few years back. Nice that the show gives us that kind of credit. (I may be wrong about the makeup, though; not watching in HD.)
The flashbacks made me wonder if Don’s interactions with Roger caused them both to increase their drinking over the years. Somehow enabling each other at the workplace.
I know they’re not that close, but I was shocked when Roger was hesistant to drink at 10 am.
Comment coming as soon as I dip my pen in some ink . . .
Wouldnâ€™t put a lie past Dick/Don, but I thought Roger DID offer him the job & that Don was cat-canary smiling because he was able to outdrink Roger & extract an offer, but however it went down, â€œmission accomplishedâ€ & the rest is his story.
My gf said she felt bad for Peggy but we were both hooting when she took it off . . . â€œContact dermatitis,â€ LoL . . . Too much about Drunk Duck . . . Pete/Ken convo was a great scene . . . Dorisâ€™s face when she looked up at Don/Dick was VERY well acted/directed re the one-night-stand morning after. . . Might have been the first episode I felt more for Betty than Don, she was on the high ground for a change . . . Good comments on the closing doors!
– MBG
Those who complain about Don stealing or appropriating Peggy’s idea need to understand how the pyramid works in a professional organization, whether it’s SCDP, Edison’s lab or a simple law firm. Even if Peggy did come up with most of the Glo-Coat ad, Don accepts and rejects her various ideas and tweaks them. Peggy doesn’t mention the other four ideas she pitched that Don rejected. That filtering is also part of the job. HE is the one who decides on, presents, and is responsible for the finished product. He didn’t “steal” anything from Peggy. She was doing her job.
Sure, Don could have thanked her a little better, but he was kinda a mess this weekend.
I believe I qualify for a “Called It!” after Don and Peggy’s argument on the following episode.
“If you have to say you’re the greatest, then you’re not” –Don Draper
OK, I am not old enough to know this but how many undergarments did girls wear back then? They have had a few quickies in the show with skirts still on and with the amount of time it took Peggy to take off her clothes I am not quite sure it would have been possible for her to engage in a hook-up like the one Betty had at the bar, Don had with Allison, and wasnt Peggy’s hook up with Pete that same way? I guess I was expecting just panties and not a full on chastity belt.
We actually wore quite a lot of stuff back then, trust me Mike McD. In fact, I was surprised that Peggy was wearing pantyhose. I thought they weren’t commonplace in 1965.
@coxlaw I agree. Pantyhouse weren’t introduced into my own household until about 1970.
Betty’s hookup in the bar is about three years before Peggy’s unveiling. Peggy was wearing pantyhose which a professional woman would have worn (they were expensive and tore easily) and Betty was wearing the old panty girdle with stockings.
I’m not sure how every episode becomes my favorite one.
First off, I had a good chuckle with the Clio/Emmy juxtaposition and felt like Matt Weiner was fooling with us.
Must say, though, as a woman who came of professional age during the 60’s and 70’s I found the entire section with Peggy and that guy who replaced Brian Batt incredibly irritating. On the one hand I felt like Peggy demeaned herself by playing his game. On the other hand, what alternative back then, did she have? She couldn’t very well file a sexual harassment claim, could she? I actually felt that by stooping to his level, Peggy was acting childish as well, and I was disappointed. But as I said, not sure how she could have played it, given the era.
On another note, it never entered my mind that Don tricked Roger about the job offer. I felt that Hamm’s facial expressions at the end were simply his glee at having pulled off a job offer. I don’t think the Don Draper of the early 50’s had that kind of moxie in him. In fact, I think a point of the episode was that Don is chameleon-like and has the ability to morph into any character around him that he wants to emulate. Hence, he’s picked up, over time, many of Roger’s characteristics-good and bad. Don’s clearly become more sophisticated but he’s heading towards becoming a useless lush. I thought that was the point of the Draper/Sterling parallel.
By the way, anyone know what the title referred to? Was anything held at the Waldorf Astoria? I must have missed that.
I don’t think Peggy demeaned herself. She called the guy’s bluff and proved she had power over his stupid ideology. She’s not a smug bitch; she’s a powerful woman.
I meant that she demeaned herself by getting down to his level. To me it’s sad that in that era being a powerful woman meant that she had to take off her clothes rather than simply firing the bastard.
I think in a perfect world Peggy would have held out and just waited for his BS to exhaust itself, but she knew she had to get things done that exact weekend so she did the quickest thing to bring him down.
Atually, I thought that was very telling–and very historically accurate. Men who you didn’t want to sleep with constantly accused you of being repressed, out of touch with your sexuality, not being liberated enough–and there was enough “liberation” in the air (the Playboy pix) that such guys could point to. This guy refused to deal with Peggy on a professional level, harping instead of her supposed “repression.” By calling his bluff on how liberated he was, Peggy finally got out of him what she wanted: some sketches. I thought it was a really accurate depiction of the kind of nonsense women had to put up with all the time to be taken seriously in a business–and, SleepyFriday, I don’t think the deadline would have made any difference. He would have continued to jerk her around by not focusing on the task at hand forever if she hadn’t taken charge of the situation.
The Clio award ceremony was held at the Waldorf. Roger refers to it when Don comes into his office to share the hilarity of the interview he just had with Jane’s cousin (AKA The Cure for the Common Copywriter guy).
This was it: Mad Men jumped the shark. There’s no possibility of taking the writing seriously any longer.
When Peggy played strip creative, it was all over. Goodbye Matt Weiner. Your totalitarian megalomania has been reduced to bathos.
From week to week, the story hasn’t made sense at all this season. Is it too much to ask to follow the psychiatrist story? Are we to believe Draper cares so little about Sally? Not the Draper we’ve seen over the years. One week spit and polished, suddenly a lost weekend over an award, or something? Suddenly he can’t hold his booze? DORIS? He forgets about Betty and the kids. I’m sorry, but uh uh.
That scene another commenter referred to–Draper deep into the alcohol pitching tag lines–Hamm’s acting was embarrassing. The show was directed by Scott Hornbacher, who is the co-executive producer and showrunner. He has directed before, but maybe doesn’t have the nerve to tell John Hamm his take sucked and to keep doing it over until it worked. It was completely out of character of course. What was Hamm to do with it? Draper never reveals he’s drunk.
And how about the script text, how might it have gone: “Camera on Don’s face as he lies back in bed. Tilt down to follow randon girls head to suggest blow job. Hold as though to suggest blow job being given. Lighting change to show night change to day. Except guess what. It’s not Saturday, it’s SUNDAY! and Don is still lying back get sucked, but now by a waitress” NOBEL PRIZE!
This show stinks.
Warhorse said: “It was completely out of character of course. What was Hamm to do with it? Draper never reveals he’s drunk.”
As an earlier poster mentioned, I think this is intentional — Don may never reveal he’s drunk, but he’s downward spiraling — Dick was pitching those clients drunk. This is echoed again when “Dick” emerges to pick up Doris during the blackout.
Of course, I disagree about the quality of the show and acting.
This sounds like a comment made by someone who watched season 1 and then skipped straight to season 4, glossing over all of the Draper/Whitman character development.
The schizoid split between Don Draper, the slick creative genius who is always on his game, and Dick Whitman, the naive, eager to please unsophisticate in a bad suit, is growing ever deeper. The phrase “out of character” is nearly impossible to apply to Don Draper because he just isn’t one single-faceted character defined by one persona.
@Warhorse:: while I pretty much disagree with everything you said, I still find it refreshing that not everybody loves or appreciates Mad Men and that you posted your opinion.
This whole season has been showing us Don outside of his previous existence. The winning of the Clio brought out joy and excitement that Don can’t contain because the award is a professional accolade. He acted like it didn’t matter when he was talking to Peggy at the beginning of the episode but in fact it was obviously very thrilling for him. Not just the award but the recognition that the Glo-coat ad, which he had an emotional connection to, won. It was a validating moment in his life and he couldn’t, nor did he want to, contain himself. It’s always unsettling to see a character act outside of the way we perceive them to be but my opinion is that this is just another layer to both Draper and Hamm that shows that there is much to be explored in both. Watching Don become “giddy” to me was also the expression in the elevator — whether he got the job or snuck into the job, he was giddy at his accomplishment.
I think it is kind of right to say that Don’s behavior this season in a way has been ‘out of character’. Don Draper has always in some way been a stand in for America (he’s taking on a new life invoking the immigrant experience), and just as people in those days probably couldn’t recognize the country they lived in, so should the depths Draper’s gonna plummet to surprise us. That was why I kind of liked the juxtaposition of Kennedys assasination and the dissolution of the Draper-marriage late last season. If I may be a bit pretentious, and invoke Walther Benjamin, in both cases it was an example of people ‘waking up’ to realities. The cracks in the facade couldn’t be hidden no more. I’m very interested in where this show is going to go, because in many ways it’s final outlook on the world is still up for debate.
Actually- the current season so far is outstanding in my opinion–can’t wait for next week
The show often puts parts of the story on hold for a few episodes. I never expect something, like the psychiatrist thing, to be built upon immediately in the next episode. And this is also a show that actually intentionally develops its characters, something that most TV shows avoid, so usually things that are out of character are actually intentional. There were plenty of juxtapositions to indicate that they knew exactly what they were doing when they wrote him like that.
Really? I definitely read the furtive glance that Don gives Roger as the elevator doors close as a sign that he had made up the job offer.
It was interesting to see fur salesman Don pitching Roger reappear later (albeit with less success) when Don put the moves on Dr. Miller. “You smell nice”–? Drunk Don must have dug that out of the old fur closet.
Does anyone else get the feeling Roger might die? I mean at the beginning of the season there were some previews that spotlighted his heart problems, now everybody is calling him a child or referring to his usefulness or lack there of. To cap it all off, he is writing an auto-biography. I just get this horrible suspicion that he may die? How awful would that be?
A thing about the timeline: how long was Don with Sterling Cooper? Because if he was hired around the time Joan hooked up with Roger, those two’d been together for a hell of a lot longer than I thought. During season one, it was revealed that Joan had been with Kinsey, and I thought that predated Joan’s affair with Roger because it all seemed quite fresh (Kinsey asking ‘what did I do wrong?’ in the final – would he still do that years after the fact?). I also couldn’t see Joan having two in-office affairs at the same time. I think they may have bended the prequel story a little for this episode, or am I wrong?
I agree with you that the timetable seems a little muddled – and your Roger/Joan point is very good. Don leaves Korea sometime between 1950-53. Afterward, he goes to City College, works at a car dealership, forms a relationship with Anna on the west coast, meets and marries Betty, joins SC, has two children and is elevated up to creative director at the firm – all in or before early 1960. Some of these events may be concurrent (and my sequencing may be wrong), but that is pretty short period of time (7-10 years) for everything to have occured. That stated, Weiner is usually pretty meticulous on detail, so it may be more possible than I think.
Has anyone ever tried to create a timeline – or seen one anywhere?
Follow-up on above – on AMC’s Inside this Episode (posted today), Jon Hamm, discusses Don’s first meeting with Roger, and says that he thinks it is telling that Don rose to the position he did in five years. Presuming that he is referencing the show’s beginning, that would mean he was hired in 1955. I am not sure if Don and Betty were married yet, but since Sally was about 5 in 1960, we are getting awfully close to the prospect that Don and Betty had a shotgun wedding.
That seems about right. Very good point. Something that popped into my head just now: Roger said something about their relationship to Joan when he came back after his heart attack. In my mind he mentioned the specific time they spent together. I’ll try to see if I can find it again. But if they indeed had been together longer, I don’t think that was already established by the writers in season one. It just didn’t seem that way.
I’m guessing Don joined Sterling Cooper some time between the end of 1952 and 1954. Piecing things together, here’s how I arrived at my guesstimate:
— In season 1 Betty told Francine she modeled for the fur company and after a few dates (which Don got only after he sent Betty a fur coat — presumably the one in the poster) they started dating and he proposed shortly thereafter.
— In season 2 there’s a flashback to Dick and Anna together for Christmas 1952. He tells Anna that he’s fallen in love with Betty and 1952 will be his and Anna’s last Christmas together.
— Betty and Don were married in June 1953 we learn in season 3 during the Betty-Don confrontation about Don’s identity.
— Jumping back to Season 1, Betty tells her shrink she and Don moved to Ossining about the time she & Don started a family.
— Presuming Don could not have afforded move to Ossing on salary at fur company.
— And we know from Season 1 Sally celebrated her sixth birthday in spring 1960. So Sally was born in spring 1954.
I dont think they had a shotgun wedding. I think it was planned out and they were actually in love. If you remember they had a flashback scene where they showed Don asking Anna for a divorce because he had met a girl that he loved and wanted to marry. That doesnt seem like a shotgun type conversation, especially to someone like Anna who is the only person he has ever been fully honest with until the cancer scene.
Try this link – with extensive and detailed analysis of the times of the flashbacks – some with long-forgotten detail from seasons one and two:
[www.lippsisters.com]
Thanks to everyone for the comments on the chronology. Two more points – the first copied from a commenter on the link that JG provided
1. Last season, Don and Betty went out to dinner with Lane and his wife. She asked how long they’d been married and simultaneously, they give different answers. Betty says “10 years” and Don says “9 years.” Was Don just remembering inaccurately in his careless way, or was Betty pregnant with Sally when they got married and so she always give their marital age as longer than it really is? Sally’s birthday party in S. 1 is in early April, so Betty got pregnant in July, 1953. The dinner with the Pryces is in 1963, so Betty’s answer gives Sally’s birthday more legitimacy.
2. Don is NOT wearing a wedding ring when speaking with Roger in the fur shop.
To state the obvious: How I wish we could watch this show without commercial interruption.
It was fun to watch Don getting a Clio for a commercial that centers on the release of a child from play jail. Fit into the overall theme nicely.
I wasn’t wild about the Peggy-Stan hotel scene. Thought it forced and the ad idea that came out of it seemed lame.
As for Roger, I think his value to SC and to SCDP is that he creates a mood wherever he goes because he is, of course, Roger. I can see that it would be frustrating for him not to have this acknowledged. People feed off him in ways they may not be fully aware of–including Don Draper. And, of course, the terrific irony of his (RS) being the consummate wit, the master manipulator of words, in real-life situations and somehow still not being perceived as useful within his own ad agency. I feel for him. He’s useful in a Zen way. Ditto for Cooper.
Recall the season 3 finale, when Roger seemed quite content to go on to be a largely irrelevant figurehead at PPL (“If I’m useless, so be it…”)
He was kind of sold the idea of building a new firm from scratch, but his role in the new business looks strangely like the one outlined for him at PPL.
Put me down on the side of “Don snookered Roger into the job” The look on the elevator gives it all away. Plus I don’t think the parallel story was to highlight the similarities in Don getting hired it was to highlight the differences. Don had no relative at the agency, had a decent book and was a go getter. The complete opposite of the guy Don had to hire.