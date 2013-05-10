NBC cancels ‘Smash’

We can now qualify “unqualified success”: NBC has canceled “Smash.”
Long the pet project of NBC president Bob Greenblatt, who brought it with him when he arrived from Showtime, “Smash” was instead a very expensive disappointment in its first season and an embarrassing failure in its second. Its modest season 1 ratings were entirely a creation of airing after “The Voice,” and left to its own devices in season 2, it tanked so quickly that NBC shuffled “Smash” off to Saturdays to die quietly. Because it was beloved by Greenblatt – who called the show “an unqualified success” after season 1 (after creator Theresa Rebeck and a number of actors were replaced) – there was always a slim chance it might return, but NBC announced tonight that the series won’t continue next season.
Amidst all of today’s cancellation news (including the death of “Happy Endings,” which happened while I was putting my kids to sleep), I wanted to write this one up mainly because I’m curious to hear from people who have stuck with the show through the rest of season 2. I stopped four or five episodes in, once it became clear the new creative team had no idea how irritating Jimmy was, and that most of the other problems hadn’t been fixed. For those who’ve stuck with it, how has it been? I have a very vague sense of what’s been happening with “Bombshell” and “Hit List,” but has any of it been good?
What’s sadder, Smash’s cancellation or that Alan can’t use the Smash: The Smash Williams Story joke anymore?
A few episodes yet to air. I’ve got time. :)
There’s also round-ups at the end of the year, so hopefully we’ll be seeing this joke again in December/January.
He can switch to NBC greenlighting AfterSMASH.
The AfterSMASH joke is great. Quality.
No, what’s sad is that that dumb joke is still hanging around this long, way past being humorous. Must be a guy thing.
I am way more interested in Bombshell than Hit List. The whole love triangle, and drug thing and Kyle dying was all too much. His tribute seen was like the Jonathan Larson tribute for Rent gone horribly wrong. It seemed to get too busy with splitting it up and messing with the directors.
Megan and Katharine were both great singers but they got lost in the shuffle. Definitely should be ending now.
That the two young women singers got lost in the shuffle is an apt observation for the last two or three episodes, and that’s definitely a failing, but the show has succeeded in giving us a tantalizing glimpse of what happens as a show makes its way to Broadway — and that was always the best part of the plot and subplots. Any drama that flows naturally out of that has been compelling. But there have been one or two characters in each season that either strain credulity in the fact that nobody slapped them down sooner (Ellis was certainly that) or have been just too stupid and annoying for the viewers to stand for long (Dev who was too dumb to keep his pants zipped was that last season; whiny, bratty self-indulgent Jimmy is that this year). Still, to the extent that there are drama queens that throw the plots into soap opera, where else would they be but in show biz? Is it any wonder that show biz suffers from an excess of drama queens greater than that of any other profession? Consider the business itself, and one shouldn’t be all that surprised. Not that NBC helped the show any by banishing it to Saturday nights: if anything, that was an intentional kiss of death from which the show, no matter that it had actually improved in content, could not possibly recover. After all, when was the last time that a show was bumped to Saturday night on NBC and actually did *better* then (other than Saturday Night Live on the late-night schedule)? I can’t recall a single example.
Other shows and plays, of course, have made meat of show biz being naturally overpopulated with drama queens and dined out on it more successfully than Smash (murder mysteries, among others; I’m thinking of Agatha Christie, but she wasn’t the only one). However, I thought the storylines were finally starting to get really interesting — now that both shows had made it to Broadway and Derek might have gotten himself blackmailed into putting in a new face for The Diva — when the network canceled the show. Damn, that’s disappointing. Now all we’ll get are more bullshit fake-reality shows and sitcoms, and I really hate those. Nobody needs more of *that.* I’d say NBC has a pretty weak commitment to drama anyway, if only because producing good drama costs more than idiot contests and sitcoms. Thus, NBC has screwed up again. *I* won’t be watching that sort of crap, for sure.
Correction: SNL wasn’t bumped but began and remains on Saturday nights and succeeded there — but not during the regular evening schedule. Saturday night isn’t the night you schedule a show that you hope will succeed; it’s where you put a show when you want the least excuse to kill it.
the last 4 episodes were acturally really good
I read tvoti’s review; I call bullshit.
Hmm four is stretching it, but there was one that was genuinely enjoyable; it had a good mix of scenes about various aspects of putting up a show which actually made some sense even if it still retained some dumb tv elements, and the soap opera side, which is usually terrible, had other characters were allowed to tell Jimmy (and Karen) to stuff it because they are immature and annoying, which was awesome…until they reversed it in the next few eps.
IDK why I kept watching the show, but I did. It was a show I was hoping would get better because I liked (and still like) the idea behind the show, if not the execution.
When I read about Smash I have Chardonnay-soaked Deception flashbacks.
“It got better in the last four episodes!” I was hearing similar feedback about the last 4 episodes of Deception, too. Too bad this was false information and most of the show’s “fandom” were engineered and made up of NBC’s employees. “Jolian” was the most impotent “ship” ever created as well.
Sorry, this triggered a rant.
Will this, once and for all, cancel Alan’s Smash Williams running “gag”? :>
I’ve seen every episode with the exception of the most recent. The Jimmy stuff hasn’t gotten any better, but I thought the show really started to improve around episode 10 or 11. Basically, both shows really started to come together, but their success caused other problems. Derek saved Hit List with a bunch of rewrites (which pissed off Jimmy) and by elevating the Diva role to co-lead (which should have pissed off Karen but really just pissed off Jimmy again). Tom decided he wants to direct rather than start another writing project with Julia. And Karen and Ivy made up, though Hit List’s success means it might go to Broadway this season which would put them in direct competition (for Tonys) again.
I’ve really liked how they downplayed the sex drama and mental breakdown drama (though there is still some of that) and let the storylines flow naturally out of the success of both musicals.
Then again, based on reviews of last week’s episode, they just threw that all away for maudlin melodrama again. Oh well.
What, you expect most reviews to decide for you in advance whether or not you liked the episode?? No, I don’t think the episode itself got maudlin, but certainly it demonstrated how some people are willing to take advantage of tragedy and profit by it, even while others are still reacting to it and grieving, Makes me wonder why they killed off that one character in the first place; part of the plot, or did the actor want to move on to other work (as in one very popular PBS drama this past season)??
I liked the show, although not every part of every episode. To me, it was still preferable to most sitcoms and virtually ANY un-reality show (except for Top Chef). Seriously: if life were fair, all the idiot competition shows wherein participants do dumb people tricks, embarrassing themselves in the process, would be yanked off the air and Smash would have stayed on in a better time slot. But TV scheduling has very little to do with either sense or fairness, so there you go.
It got a little better once they stopped trying to make McPhee the star when clearly Megan is. No good, but better. At this point it was a mercy killing
McPhee is the better of the 2. actually Messing was supposed to be the lead! McPhee can’t help that she shines on our tv screens.
Actually, they’re both good in different ways and still very young with much imporvement ahead, one hopes. But neither of them made for a convincing Marilyn. Regardless of her Broadway voice, Hilty is too short and too chunky to be a persuasive Marilyn physically, whereas McPhee didn’t have enough of an hourglass figure (too few curves). But they’re both appealing in their own way, and one wishes that both the show and the network had done better by them.
It was SO bad…kept getting worse and worse…and just when you thought Jimmy couldn’t get any MORE annoying, he did. It was painful.
I’ve loved Smash from the beginning and while this was a disappointment, I wish the creative team could’ve pulled it together for one more season.
I never watched this show, but my wife LOVED it. Seemed like a good concept. Too bad it didn’t work out.
I’m so heartbroken. I love love love Smash! :(
So here’s where they went wrong. Broadway is a 6 day a week business. With no shows on Monday, wouldn’t it make more sense to put it on a night where people in the industry might have time to watch it?
How many people work on Broadway, though? The show needed a couple million more viewers to succeed.
And it couldn’t possibly have succeeded on a Saturday night, no matter how much it improved. Saturday night is where shows go to die — or rather, where networks put shows to make them die.
Now we can just wait for “Smash!,” the Broadway musical about the making of a TV show about the making of a Broadway musical. And then the movie version. And then the TV show based on the movie.
I loved smash the jimmy character while yes annoying at times has an amazing voice. Shame it’s ending
omg, hahaha–so funny!
Megan Hilty’s chance to EGOT?
I’ve mostly enjoyed it. It got better this season…with the exception of Jimmy. Jimmy is one of the worst characters in television history; badly conceived, poorly executed, abysmally acted, completely unbearable and unbelievable every time he steps on the screen. If this was Season One and the show was being cancelled, you could blame the whole lot on him. Take him out (and you could, relatively easily), and the show would be solid, if frothy, soapy, escapist entertainment.
Speaking psychohistorically, Karen is the image of Broadway shallow girls dream about — you are Special, and it only takes time for the world to realize that. Ivy’s closer to the reality — to be a star, you work in obscurity for years, and every step up has a price. Derek, if anything, is a symbol of the powers that be — a laid-back sexual harasser, his prejudices and mistakes unchecked, as long as he delivers.
Jimmy, however, is a response to the image of show business (male) network development staff inherently resists — that it’s too feminine, too gay, too emotional — now distilled into one rough trade stereotype: A boy too reliant on gays and women to respect himself, but too desperate to walk away.
The fact that his character was designed as a focus away from Season One’s false Karen/Ivy dichotomy (“into more dynamic and stakes-filled storytelling,” as they probably rationalized) only made his impact worse, taking even more time away from the bits that made Smash intermittently watchable.
I, at last, detached when they floated the idea that not only was Jimmy an anti-social reprobate, but was a marquee-level playwright/actor with no legal ID — not even a forged SSN for bookkeeping purposes, which even a dishwasher can snag? A non-profit theatre can tolerate just about anything — save a DOJ/IRS audit as harsh as one targeting illegal employees. After the wasted plot churn over Bombshell’s suspect finances, you’d think this development would have actually meant something, but as with so many wasted plot lines… not a chance.
And what’s with Smash’s veiled bi-phobia? The wind-up to revealing Jimmy’s brother identity made the brother look like a predatory ex, which, in any light, was icky — but if they went in that direction, it would have framed Jimmy as an obscure object of gay desire, torn between his past hustler life with a drug dealer, or the reformed life with the chaste, tragic queer who made him a star.
Worse melodramatic plots have existed, and considering how often Smash had pulled its punches, it’s a pity they didn’t take that chance. It would have given Jimmy a bigger secret to protect, changed the faux-love triangle into an intense love square, and it would have opened up sweet Karen’s eyes to actual romantic competition.
As for the partnership split, that was over as soon as everyone knew that Julia stopped pulling her weight. I don’t care if her version of Bombshell would have won the Nobel, if it didn’t help her show, right now, in the configuration it needed to survive, it was useless. And the other machinations — from the endless drink-throwing (which might cost Bombshell Tonys) to the rewarmed Ivy/Karen rivalry — is now predictable, and boring. This team doesn’t respect soaps to plot them well, and doesn’t respect musicals enough to give their snippets coherence.
On every measureable front, Nashville has eaten Smash’s lunch, drunk up its top-shelf liquor and romanced its chorines with fine country tunes. I can watch any Nashville musical segment and know each song’s relationship to a character’s story, why that song’s being sung at that moment, and what repercussions the entire scene will have to the ongoing tale — and it’s never forced or awkward. Only in bursts has Smash has achieved this — then it gets distracted by something shiny, and throws in a car commercial for product placement purposes. Sheesh.
disagree cgeye Nashville’s numbers on not that great! next year will be its last year on tv
whoops – Nashville’s numbers ARE NOT that great
… well, it will have a second season, and probably won’t harm the reputations of its cast or creators. Can Smash say the same?
I have watched Smash all the way through and I am quite sad to hear about the cancellation. It is one of my favourite shows I follow.
Admittedly yes Jimmy’s character is annoying but it’s only because the writers have left him stuck in his self destruction instead of helping him grow into him self as the episodes go by.
I grew up in musical theatre and watching this show always brings back some of my happiest memories. I thought it was fantastic that thanks to Smash we all got a bit of musical theatre back into our homes considering in Australia the theatre scene is quite dismal these days. Lets face what are the options “Glee” or “Smash”, truthly I never got into Glee because I am no longer a teenager and found it too childish. At least Smash was written for adults.
Very sad to see Smash go :(
Second season, for anyone who bothered to watch it, was great! Hit list is such a good show, and the new chracters have amszing voices!!!!!!! Bombshell turned out to be great! And once again music and production was out of this world. How can people say it was confusing when you didn’t watch it?!?
I always wanted this show to be a broadway edition of Slings and Arrows. Unfortunately, I don’t think it ever knew what it wanted to be.
Clearly, the showrunners had something other than Slings and Arrows in mind … a view to which they were entitled. Whatever they intended, they needed better scripts with fewer irritating people like Ellis, Dev and Jimmy. Even Tom was starting to be annoying, even predatory in the way he seduced a way-too-young-for-him budding playwright.
I really enjoyed Smash! Great music and dance numbers. It was so great to have something like Glee, but for those of us far too removed from high school or don’t see high school as so nostalgic. The reworking of the show for the second season was odd. Why get rid of some of the most interesting characters??
I’m struggling to see which interesting characters you are talking about. Ellis was annoying and as well as karen’s boyfriend. Uma was good in her role but a clear temporary addition. Who else I can’t think of anyone? I think the second season started really strong but it was never a great drama, that’s for sure. Great music though, I agree on that.
I thought almost all the musical numbers were really good but it failed by having to many one note characters and rehashing the same tom-julia, Karen-Jimmy drama, Ivy-Derek drama with too little dynamics. Oh well, there’s still youtube which I sure some more devoted fan has uploaded all the songs. The second season was also way better than the first but it did feel like it didn’t know where to go since Ivy is clearly cut out for Marilyn what more could there be?
What I don’t understand is why Greenblatt canceled every thing that was basically his vision of a new NBC The New Normal, SMASH and Go On. I wasn’t a regular watcher of Go On but I enjoyed it when I did watch it and thought it might make a good pairing for Community thematically.
Perhaps it’s NBC that doesn’t know what it wants. Oh, wait — that’s the very definition of broadcast network execs.
yeah, tvoti’s reviews are bullshit!!
Mostly I’ll miss Rachel Shukert’s recaps…
But actually, the episode about Bombshell’s opening night was legitimately good. And the one with Liza had an amazing self-awareness to it that made me finally realize there was actual potential in the show.
But most of the rest of it was just ridiculous. Often entertainingly so, but ridiculous.
Yes, Ms. Shukert made me feel not alone in my fascination, confusion and disgust, as only someone who loved musicals, bad and good, could.
I could deal with knowing ridiculousness, as in Dynasty, Dallas, True Blood, et al., yet because so many Important Producers were involved, they couldn’t unclench and let Smash be just fun trash. It had to represent the entire for-profit theatrical industry, which, as a subsidiary of multinational media conglomerates, wishes perhaps for a bit more respect during board meetings and quarterly phone calls.
It doesn’t matter that enhancement money (a source more complicated and nefarious than an ex-husband or criminal boyfriend could provide…) practically makes American musical theatre a line item on most motion picture companies’ development budgets, or that Broadway spectacles are properly classified as digestives for tired businessmen. What matters is getting a classier picture in the annual report than chorus members grinning in garish costumes.
However, for TV, respect is deadly, and incidental to success. It might get one Peabody Awards, but not the ratings necessary for survival. For that, a show needs love, and from the start Smash knew how to get it, but not to keep it. Every instinct about putting the spectacle first was overruled by turgid, non-singing scenes about characters that never developed, instead of using the spectacle *as* character development. I think that was due to the music being rushed, and its integration into the plot done after stories were broken. Alas, we’ll have to wait for the second round of post-mortem season stories, to find out….
Nope, some of us can’t stand even what you call ‘knowing’ ridiculousness. Ridiculous is ridiculous — and that doesn’t make for a good show. Seriously, I have never understood what on earth people found interesting about either Dallas or Dynasty, other than an abundance of characters you love to hate (and an opportunity for some schadenfreude there; never a good sign when that’s all a show has to recommend it).
I’ve given some protracted thought as to just what made Jimmy’s character so annoying. It’s more than just that he was annoying, whiny and argumentative. It’s that all of that was in a way not credible — when he automatically objected to any and all of Derek’s suggested changes, it had such a knee-jerk quality to it ALL THE TIME that I found it unbelievable. There was no complexity, no shading written into that character, nothing that made him seem anything but simpleminded — and I don’t see a guy that simplistic writing songs like that. It just doesn’t compute. That he might have ego problems or self-aggrandizing behavior masking self-doubt, sure, but not a personality that consistently erratic (he’d be one meds if he’d really been that whacked out all the time). Also, he never learned anything from his mistakes — not once. Never did he admit that any of Derek’s changes had improved on his own work, although they clearly had. Even a completely self-destructive character can be better written than that without tumbling into either ham acting (or ham writing) or melodrama. But even the character of Jimmy wasn’t an insurmountable problem. However, the show getting demoted to Saturday definitely was.
You’re right — I guess I was thinking kindly of Dallas and Mr. Hagman (God rest his soul). That deep commitment to style is something I still admire, even though in the latest Dallas incarnation, it’s only as deep as its original characters.
I think what happened was the staff thought they were depicting a flawed, but gritty and uncompromising integrity in Jimmy, but since he had no apparent taste, his protests had no other purpose but to stop any plot in its tracks.
Also, it would have made a difference if his protests helped anyone other than himself, and whether he even helped himself is debatable. But Jimmy’s gap between songwriting ability and common sense is paralleled with Karen’s apparent talent — a talent unsustained by recent singing, dancing or acting classes. I should have known the fix was in, because Karen, supporting herself before her break through waiting tables, lived debt-free and without postgraduate training. That lack of risk-taking would put her at a disadvantage as soon as she gave her headshots to the casting staff — who’d want to work with someone who didn’t do anything possible to keep her skills up?
Those basic disjuncts between human behavior (even drama queen behavior) and Smash characterizations were wearying. I won’t miss those….
Like Rick in the Walking Dead Pilot, NBC has decided to kill this legless zombie. As long as Megan Hilty and Jack Davenport get more work, I’m finr eith this.
I’ve been hate-watching it mostly for the music because the storylines are HORRIBLE. Hit List was a contrived show within a show with no real plot. The Jimmy character was easily the most annoying person on TV. I feel sorry for the actor who plays him because he had a great Broadway career ahead of him (Newsies and Bonnie & Clyde) but he will end up being remembered for one of the most rancid one-note characters on TV, which maybe hard to live down. The only actor who was not miscast was Megan Hilty. She is the only one who can both act and sing well.
Christian Borle and Jack Davenport (the latter not for singing though, of course) were the other two good casting choices.
Oh, come on. Like there was a real plot to ‘Cats’???? And yet, it was one longest running show on Broadway. People liked the music. Period.
Broadway shows and TV series (even those based on Broadway shows) have different needs and different structures. They cannot be compared!
I really enjoyed the first season and found the vicious criticisms of puzzling. However, I also found season 2 nearly unwatchable. In fact, I stopped watching after 4 or 5 episodes.
My opinion was that Debra Messing and Anjelica Huston were the reason the show never took off. Anjelica was just stood there with her “appreciation face” whenever someone sang. She really never made an important contribution dramatically. Debra Messing was a mess. It could be the writers fault but she was never sympathetic. Even how messed up Jimmy was, I could sometimes see why he was messed up and the yo-yo aspect to his story.
I loved the show – mostly because I love musicals and thought Megan Hilty was wonderful – the first season was great because there was a lot of singing. The storyline was bad in season 2 and a lot less singing. The Jimmy character was horrible and it’s really too bad the writer’s couldn’t do a better job with the storyline. I am disappointed it is ending!
I loved the show and I’m very disappointed it is ending I love musical’ and the singing, especially, Megan Hilty was great. Loved it when they made Megan Marilyn in Bombshell I admit that the storyline went downhill fast in Season 2 and wish the writers could have gotten it back on track. It really could have been a ‘Smash” if they would have kept to the basics of making a broadway musical and thrown in a litte drama here and there.
I believe the show has picked up a lot with the addition of Jimmy & Kyle. Much more interesting than Glee, actually has a story line & the music & lyrics go way beyond the rehashes on Glee. sorry to see it go.
Agreed: MUCH more interesting than Glee, at least for grownups.
I found some episodes in the middle of the season not bad (not great, but not bad), but the last two or three have been horrible. Not only the character of Jimmy didn’t get any better (worse, even, if possible) but they have started to destroy some previously nice characters (as Tom). In addition the storylines have become even more contrived than before, and the directing choices puzzling.
All in all I’m not sad that Smash was cancelled, but that it never became the show it could have been.
I would agree that Smash was a success. It may have been too intelligent for the audience but the quality of the program was outstanding. I would DVR it and it would be the last one I would catch up with….and then I would wonder why I had taken so long? It has Steven Spielberg’s tutelage for heaven’s sake. How could it not be good? I didn’t agree with writing “Julia’s” family out, but it did tighten it up in season two…altho her ex could have stayed around to cause trouble. Just as I was getting in to it and seeing how they were going to segue into producing “The Great Gatsby” in season 3, it was cancelled, and I was all geared up to see it. It was a show you had to pay attention to. You couldn’t catch up with your email, and check your messages, but it was a masterpiece…it just wasn’t for a commercial audience. I will buy the dvds.
It has never been a great show.. it was half the times an almost-good show.. but i did enjoy it most of it (parts i dislike, i dislike a lot) but i did enjoy the songs, the numbers, and the insider look into musical theather.. i’m a little sad to see it gone, but to be honest, it is not a surprise nor i expect see a clamoring to have it back.. hopefully with Nashville renewed, the music in TV combination will not die this day.
I am so heartbroken. I have watched every episode form the beginning. I LOVE LOVE LOVE SMASH. I wouldnt know what to do with it. I mean I have other shows,but I would not know what to do without it
As President Ford once said about a different disaster, “Our long national nightmare is over”.
I have stuck with the show and I don’t care what people say I love it. I think it is a fantastic storyline and that the music is phenomenal. I am extremely sad that it is being cancelled. I wish they would have given it one more chance because I think the change in creative team at the end of season one made the second season become a second first season where it had to find its feet again the way a first season would and that has seriously held it back. If it had the chance to continue I think it could become a very successful show.
Don’t worry, Smash. Because we’re gonna get a ranch, see? With cows, and chickens…and a hutch with rabbits for you to play with. You’ll get to tend to the alfalfa sprouts…
*cocks gun*
Write a comment…I’ve watched the whole way through, and I will be slightly sad to see it go. My general thoughts over the trajectory of the show have gone as such:
When I first heard about Smash, I loved the idea, because I’m a huge closet showtunes fan (shh! no one i know IRL knows I watch this ;) ), and I had gotten utterly sick of Glee’s ridiculous melodrama. My hopes shot even higher when I watched the Pilot and loved it as well, the ideal I had built of its potential in my mind was becoming a reality!
Then of course it went so terribly downhill during the rest of Season 1. I stuck with it almost purely out of loyalty and the hope it could be the show it was in the Pilot. The terrible acting, the same stupid melodrama I had quit Glee over, the covers of stupid pop songs rather than quality theater ones, etc.
I was so glad when I heard about the purging of the cast and creative team leading into season 2, and optimistic it could be turned around. And while I think it has definitely become a better show in season 2, to the point that I actually look forward to watching it again each week, it still has been dragged down from realizing its full potential.
Julia, for reasons beyond me, has continued to be mostly terrible (seriously, its infuriating that I’m 100% confident awkward 16 year old me was more mature than she is), and now they’re idiotically trying to bring Tom down to her level, rather than having her come up to his.
I agree with the rest of the world that Jimmy has been largely insufferable too, but I just kind of choose to ignore him. And more broadly, Hit List wasn’t really my scene, but Derek did make some cool choices with it.
Ivy/Hilty has been phenomenal all season, and she’s actually had some interesting theater related plots to work from. Which extends to the rest of the show too, the best episodes/storylines have been those about the creative process, the compromises, and the marketing/commercialization that all have to be juggled to make a musical. And while there hasn’t been as much of a focus on these as I’d prefer, the ratio is definitely trending in the right direction vs. season 1.
As for Kyle’s death? Yeah, it was kind of weird, and does make it seem like he was introduced only so they could have him kick the bucket and create some drama out of it, but still I have to admit when looking back the blatant telegraphing of this I actually did feel somewhat touched during the various remembrances of him in last week’s ep.
Anyway, I’ve written enough I think. I hope it ends well and not on a cliffhanger. Too bad they won’t get a third crack at it and here’s to hoping Hilty, Davenport, Borle, and whoever plays Sam get some good work going forward. If nothing else, at least it gave us “They Just Keep Moving the Line.”
(oh, and also hoping for additional work for that cute Bombshell chorine who befriended Karen last year who’s name escapes me. She steals every scene shes in for me.)
did not like hilty or borle AT ALL! so over the top – they thought they were on a stage trying to reach those in the upper rows. ugg every time they sang all i saw were BIG UGLY mouths & squinty eyes!
The show never solved its McPhee/Karen problem, and never got as trashy as it could have. Actually, these two issues are connected, now that I think about it. In addition, I’m always ready to suspend disbelief, but there were way too many unrealistic, “we’re-rushing-through-this-because-it’s-TV” moments for my taste.
Davenport, Hilty MVPs for sure.
I’m on the ‘too problematic to truly love, but it’s been worth watching’ train.
Love both McPhee and Hilty, and their duet on ‘That’s Life’ was a standout ‘wow’ moment.
Season 1 over 2 – Fresher, and I think there were more elaborate musical numbers.
Season 2 over 1 – I like the addition of Hit List, and am glad not to see Dev, Ellis, or Frank…
The show isn’t perfect, and I’m not sure how it might have been saved (disagree with Alan that with Greenblatt’s love for it, ‘there was always a slim chance it might return’ – not after the dumping to Saturdays), but I still think I liked it more than I didn’t… a lot of the material was entertaining to watch, and I like musical theatre…
I won’t ‘miss’ it, exactly, but I will look forward to seeing McPhee and Hilty in something else…
agree “that’s life’ was a standout WOW moment. they needed more Karen/Ivy interaction on the show
For those who dream of Being on Broadway.
My wife and I loved the show. Jimmy was a pill and we didn’t need him. Bottom line is my wife’s I realized that we like shows that no ne else does. I also learned not to start watching shows on NBC since they always cancel the shows we love.