Welcome to an exciting installment of Adventures in Network Press Releases, where a simple email about the renewal of “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Grimm” instead turns into a stealth renewal announcement for “Parks and Recreation” and “Celebrity Apprentice.”
Earlier this evening, NBC sent out a press release with a simple and clear headline about the first three shows being renewed. Makes sense. The two “Chicago” shows have done relatively well after, respectively, “The Voice” and “Law & Order: SVU,” and NBC likes being in the Dick Wolf business, and “Grimm” has been a stable Friday performer for a few years now.
Then came the strange part, as the release mentioned previous renewals for “The Blacklist,” “The Voice,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Celebrity Apprentice” and “The Biggest Loser.” The problem was that only the first two had actually been previously announced as renewed for next season. Back at press tour, Fienberg goaded Bob Greenblatt into saying he expected “Parks” would be back next season, but no contracts had been signed, “Celebrity Apprentice” had been in limbo for a long time, though there have been recent reports of casting work being done for a 14th edition, and there was no news at all on “Biggest Loser.”
As it turns out, “Biggest Loser” being included was a mistake, but NBC says the others are correct.
So if you have your scoreboard handy, here is what happened tonight:
* “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD” and “Grimm” were all renewed, loudly and proudly.
* “Parks and Rec” and “Celebrity Apprentice” got stealth renewals, and we still don’t know when the latter will air or exactly what the deal is for the former (my guess is “Parks” gets the “30 Rock” treatment with a shortened order for a season that we know going in will be the final one).
* “Biggest Loser” fans got their hopes up for a couple of minutes until NBC sent a correction.
* Many other NBC shows (including “Biggest Loser,” but also “Law & Order: SVU,” “Parenthood,” “Hannibal,” “Revolution,” “Dracula,” the new Tuesday comedies, “Community,” and even “The Michael J. Fox Show,” among others) will have their fates decided later in the season, or at upfront time in early May. The improbable “Community” dream of six seasons and a movie: not dead yet!
Just a minor correction in your article–you mention that NBC hasn’t made anything official about “Law & Order: The Mothership” yet.
Oh how I wish the superior L&O: The Mothership had a chance of renewal or being brought back but alas, NBC got rid of it years ago. SVU is the one they haven’t officially renewed yet.
Ah, you’re right. I lose track of all the Dick Wolf shows. Fixed!
I hope your guess on the Parks and Rec fate comes to fruition, as that would close a great series without it declining too horribly.
A season 3-esque 16 episode season would be a nice capstone.
Agreed. It is weird to cheer for a show I love to end its run, but after seeing so many great shows become mediocre over time, I want to see Parks & Rec end while still solid.
Hannibal is only 1 hour drama I feel is worth watching on NBC. Parks and Rec and Community are only two comedies I consistently watch on their network.
Unless they are doing A Peter Gunn reboot directed by David Mamet or John Dahl. I will look at HBO, FX, AMC and Showtime for future 1 hour dramas.
Andy Greenwald had Jim OHeir on his podcast a few weeks ago and they talked about how nice it was the PR crew/cast was told it was coming back for another season. I don’t think they knew what date the show was coming back, but the cast/crew knew they were definitely coming back at some point for another season.
Also, a few weeks back, Mike Schur tweeted that Parks was shooting the season finale, and that it wasn’t a series finale.
I really do hope that Revolution comes back. Maybe it can move to Fridays and make a strong lineup of Revolution, Grimm and Hannibal.
Very pleased that Parks and Recreation’s renewal has now officially been confirmed, although as I’ve stated before, I sincerely hope that the seventh season will be its last, be it for 13 episodes, 22 episodes, or somewhere in between. While I don’t watch either Chicago Fire or Chicago P.D., it’s encouraging to see that franchise has turned into a success and a building block for a nextwork sorely in need of both. A modest success, to be sure, but NBC will take it.
I’m cautiously optimistic that both Community and Hannibal will be renewed in the next two months. Community has a chance because Sony has consistently demonstrated a willingness to get their series extra episodes for syndication, and because I expect that NBC would rather send a low-rated but known-to-be-stable show up against CBS’s Thursday Night Football package in the fall rather than attempt to premiere a new show that will almost certainly arrive D.O.A. I think that Hannibal will return on NBC, but even if it doesn’t, the terms of its international production deal with Gaumont are so favorable that I expect another network would pick it up – possibly a streaming network like Amazon. Usually, that kind of saving grace is a pipe dream circulated by the studio and desperate fans, but in Hannibal’s case, I actually think there’s some substance to it.
Celebrity Apprentice … ugh. Just ugh. Someone take this wretched, shambling piece of garbage to the dumpster behind 30 Rockfeller Center and set it on fire.