NBC sets ‘Friday Night Lights’ premiere date

Apologies for “Friday Night Lights” taking over the blog this afternoon, but between the series finale airing a week from tonight on DirecTV and NBC just announcing the date when it will begin airing that final season, it’s kind of unavoidable. Plus, the show’s great.
Anyway, last week I noted that the season 5 DVD set would be released on April 5, and today NBC announced that the first episode of season 5 won’t air on their network until 10 days later, April 15, at 10 p.m. So every single episode of the season will be available on DVD before any of them air on NBC. If you want to wait to watch ’em weekly, you can; if you want to binge on all 13 at once, you can do that without having to wait.
(BTW, after last week’s post, I’ve decided that the simplest approach to reposting my DirecTV reviews is to wait till each episode has aired on NBC. If you’re watching on a different schedule via DVD, they’re easy to find in the blog’s siderail.)
And though those of you without DirecTV may not want to listen to it until April at the earliest, let me again remind you that Dan and I are going to record a salute to “Friday Night Lights” podcast and are soliciting questions/topics of discussion in the post I just linked to.
Clear eyes, full hearts… fantastic final season. You’re gonna love it – however you choose to watch it.
Maybe slightly off topic, but is there any way to get the DirecTV episodes on DVD? I only have the first two seasons because I heard the newer ones are the NBC 44min versions as opposed to extended ones on DirecTV.
What? I didn’t know this! I would never watch a short version of this fantastic show if I could choose the long version. Argh!
I just checked Netflix and Season 2 and Season 3 are also around 44 minutes. Too bad as they offer them streaming for free with a subscription. :(
Are you sure about this? How long are the longer versions? Sorry, I wish I could be more help.
Alan,
I’m really looking forward to your special podcast for this show. Though it’s going to be hard to wait to listen as I’ll be watching it the old fashioned way, week by week on NBC. I wish I had some brilliant questions to ask for your podcast but knowing me, I won’t think of anything brilliant or otherwise until after the show airs.
Thanks for the heads up about when the final season will air.
Oh! just for the record, you could write about this show as often and for as long as your heart desired, and I’d never get bored. :)