‘Oy gevalt’: ‘Transparent’ season 1 in review

It's been nearly two months since Amazon debuted the first season of “Transparent,” and more than a month since Amazon ordered a second season of the Jill Soloway-created drama. I've been meaning ever since to write a spoiler-filled book-end to my original review, looking over the entire 10-episode first season, but other things kept getting in the way. Better late than never, here are many thoughts on this show's great first season coming up just as soon as you let me know if you see any mustard…
It's been so long since I watched the season that my thoughts are more fragmented than they might've been had I written this right after the renewal announcement, though my overall feeling remains the same as in that first review: this was gorgeous, intimate storytelling, among the very best things I watched all year. But let's go straight to the bullet points and bounce around different characters, stories, and themes:
* The show reached its creative/emotional peak – or maybe just had its most uplifting moment – with the contentious Shabbos dinner at the end of episode six. Maura's behavior before and after that scene, in both past and present, is all over the map, as would be appropriate for someone making this huge transformation after a lifetime of struggle. But in that one moment, as she defuses Len's anger and takes charge of the situation, she is every bit the parent and leader of this family that she has struggled to be for so long. It's an incredible moment from Jeffrey Tambor (and from Rob Huebel, who's rarely been asked to play a dramatic role like this), and a beautiful piece of writing that deserves to be reproduced in full, just to look at the way that Maura is able to touch on so many issues of blame and fault and gender and humanity in such a small amount of time, and simultaneously apologize to Len while laying down the law for his future engagement with the Pfefferman family:
“This is my family. Leonard, I am so sorry. This is my fault. I should have called you. Honey, I should have taken you out to lunch and we should have talked. But I didn't do that. And I'm sorry about the 'Mort' and the 'Maura' and the 'he' and the 'she.' I'm just a person. And you're just a person. And here we are. And baby, you need to get in the whirlpool or you need to get out of it.”
Just fabulous, all around.
* Yet the show resisted making that moment into some kind of clear demarcation point for Maura's transition and her role within the family. The Trans Got Talent show is a fiasco in terms of Maura's attempt to connect with the kids, and though the experience leads her to reconnect with Shelly – the two of them acting closer than we saw them in the flashbacks to their marriage – there are several instances in the finale of Maura hijacking Ed's funeral as if it's really her coming-out party. The argument with Ali at the house in the finale is as ugly as it is well-balanced: Maura has a point that Ali's a screw-up who has put off adulthood forever by mooching off her father, but Ali also has a point that Mort letting her cancel the bat mitzvah as an excuse to go to the cross-dressing retreat was incredibly selfish, and helped turn her into a person who would run away from all responsibility. Because this is the first major series with a trans character at the center, Jill Soloway might have felt the impulse to take the Sidney Poitier approach and make Maura a noble and flawless standard-bearer for the movement. Instead, she made her main character every bit as messy, flawed and at times unlikable as her non-trans wife and kids – allowing her the complexity and humanity so that Maura isn't just a symbol, but a character.
* This subject matter is pretty new to me, and I frequently found myself struggling with both pronoun and proper name usage in taking notes on the show, particularly whenever we got a flashback to Maura's days as Mort. I found more consistency the longer I watched, but I also found myself drifting back to “Mort” and “he” whenever Maura was behaving badly.
* Can we talk for a minute about the amazing job Eyde Belasco did in finding young doppelgangers for Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass and, especially, Amy Landecker? We know what Hoffmann looked like in 1994, but if teenage Ali wasn't a dead ringer for that, she looked very much like what we could imagine Hoffmann could have been back then. And my jaw dropped the first time I saw flashback Sarah.
* The full-length flashback in episode 8 also went deep on a subject Soloway touched on briefly when we spoke before the series premiered: the complex relationship between different kinds of trans people. It's not a monolith, and we got to see just how alone Maura could feel even at a retreat like that, because she's a woman born in the wrong body, while Bradley Whitford et al are guys who just enjoy dressing as women. I also loved the mini-“Trophy Wife” reunion with Whitford and Michaela Watkins, who did a great job playing a woman trying to do her best with a situation she didn't realize she was marrying into, and the way that informed the Maura/Shelly relationship. Shelly has spent 20 years thinking Mort was another cross-dresser – “It's his little private kink!” – and is only now coming to grips with who and what her husband is.
* The season does a great job of tracking how different relationships come together, fall apart and come together again: the way that Sarah and Len in some ways feel more connected after they've split than when they were together, or how Josh can convince himself that his feelings for Rabbi Raquel are different than all his previous relationships, even as we can suspect that Ali was doing Raquel a favor by telling her about Josh's history (even if her motives for doing so were less than pure).
* That said, I think Ali's best friend Syd having long-standing feelings for her felt like perhaps one blurring of gender or sexual identity too many for the season. Obviously, those questions of identity are a major theme of the series, and the idea that Ali would herself experiment in the wake of her father's announcement – leading to the hilarious “4 out of 5 Pfeffermans prefer pussy” scene with the siblings – felt organic to the story being told. But I worry about this becoming, weirdly, like the moles on “24,” or the secret dolls on “Dollhouse,” where if any character on the show can be revealed to be gay or trans at any time, it takes the power and surprise away from the idea.
* My only other significant complaint about the season was the way they dealt with Ed's death in episode 9. The previous episodes hadn't really suggested his condition was that dire – he was badly diminished, but still capable of slipping out to go to the convenience store – so Shelly's desire to euthanize him played less as a mercy killing than her being fed up with the inconvenience and one-sided relationship of being Ed's caretaker. If the idea was that he got substantially worse over the span of the season, that wasn't conveyed well.
* I also saw some objections to the introduction of Josh's biological son Colton in the finale as perhaps one twist too many, but it worked for me. It fits what we know of Josh's history with Rita the babysitter, and the show's larger questions about how hard it is to be a parent when you don't really know who you are. Plus, the idea of this incredibly Jewish family trying to absorb this very Gentile young man was already paying comic dividend by the end of the finale, and I imagine will be a good source of humor in season 2.
* How did people feel about Ali's hallucinatory experience for the start of her date with the transman? It wasn't quite like anything the show did before or after, but was an interesting way to look at her stereotypical expectations for the date versus the more mundane reality. Is it something you'd want to see more of in season 2, whether from Ali or another Pfefferman?
I'm sure there are other topics I could touch on – like whether Tammy is the coolest character on the show (for being unwavering in her support of Maura) or the least cool (for the unnecessary remodel of the Pfefferman home) – but I've already delayed this review for so long that I'd just like to publish it already so we can resume our discussion of this great piece of work.
What did everybody else think?
Easily in my Top 5, maybe Top 3 of the year. You didn’t mention the theme song, which is one of the best I’ve heard in years.
Yes! Especially in combination with the home movies. I was glad to see it back after it left for an ep.
Yes agreed, this is some fine television, a great piece of work. As for Shelly wanting to euthanize Ed, I read it though that she was tired of taking care of him and thought that she was the most despicable character for that. Didn’t think that maybe the writers just dropped the ball on showing how bad off he really was.
And if that was the intention, then it was a bridge too far even for a show that didn’t shy away from its characters’ abundant flaws.
While I loved the show, I think it went a bit too far in making the characters “interesting” by making them fairly unlikable. In addition to the treatment of Ed, which might be explained by insufficient time to develop the story, Sarah’s abandonment of her family to hook back up with Tammy just seemed immature and cruel.
Technically, Sarah only abandoned Len, as the kids moved in with her and Tammy at the Pfefferman house.
“And if that was the intention, then it was a bridge too far even for a show that didn’t shy away from its characters’ abundant flaws.”
For me this was the point of the series. Virtually, every character is selfish, inconsiderate, and self-serving. Not a single one shows any empathy for anyone else. . . . so that’s why Shelly euthanized Ed. She was tired of the inconvenience. It fits her character (and all the others).
For me, this is the point of the show: Every character (with the exception of the rabbi) is sociopathically self-serving. These are horrible people.
With that point made by the 1st season, I’m not sure I see what a 2nd season can achieve. It would just be an exercise of watching people do selfish, cruel things to one another.
“Technically, Sarah only abandoned Len, as the kids moved in with her and Tammy at the Pfefferman house.”
True Alan, but still a fairly dirty move especially given the impulsive nature of her decision. As Eldritch says, all the characters come off as really awful people and they are going to need to dial that back a bit for the series to continue. It was one thing to watch the Bluths do things like this, but Transparent isn’t really a comedy.
but she didn’t euthanise him. She didn’t even come close. She was talking about it seriously granted but that’s a whole different ballgame to actually going through with it. She was fed up. She was venting. Who knows if she would have done it? To me they are just showing us humans. I know people like this.
I agree with Alan about Ed’s death seeming sudden; also, did I miss something or weren’t they planning to euthanize him but then he got up and wandered away?
Really loved this show. Probably top 3 of the year, and maybe the best “watch it with your wife” show that was on tv this year (I say this as someone who’s not a huge fan of Mad Men).
I find it interesting that Ali got all of the dreamlike stuff – on top of the trans date, there was the flashback section where she watches herself having her presumably-first sexual experience with an older guy under the pier. Dramatic license or indicative of greater dissociative issues with the character? It’s definitely telling to some extent that she;s the only character to get the hallucinatory treatment.
I never could stop being distracted by the flashback cinematography, particularly it’s use of techniques and signals that viewers have been trained to associate with the 1970s for scenes supposedly taking place in the 90’s.
Totally agree. For as good as the casting was for the flashback version of the kids the flashbacks themselves always felt more like the ’70s than the ’90s. Which was made worse we I thought about the fact that I’m about Ali’s age and that was nothing like what I remember my childhood looking like.
Fair point Marcus but anecdotal evidence isn’t concrete, because my childhood was relatable to Ali’s despite being the same age as you (presumably)
I really enjoyed the show. But I didn’t love it. The problem I had is that all the characters were so unlikeable (even Maura). I know that was, to an extent, largely intended (Maura wonders how she could have had three such selfish children). Even Sarah turned out to be quite self-involved.
I like shows where the characters are flawed, and not portrayed as inherently good. But here they were all so unlikeable that I could not completely connect with them, or entirely care what happened to them.
Nonetheless, the show was very well done and well written, and maybe in Season 2 I will connect with the characters in a way in which I did not during Season 1.
At the end, though, I did want to yell at my tv “Get out of there, Colton, run far far away – these are not nice people!”
I yelled the same at Raquel, who seems like a genuinely good, kind woman. I felt bad for Josh at losing her, since being around a normal, decent person might have improved his character some, but for Raquel’s sake, she’s better off waiting for someone a little less screwed up.
Joe, you seem to see it similarly to Alan, who said “we can suspect that Ali was doing Raquel a favor by telling her about Josh’s history (even if her motives for doing so were less than pure).” I didn’t see this scene the same way at all. I thought it was really messed up for Ali to do that; I don’t think she was doing Raquel a favor (I think Josh feels differently about her than he has about other women); and I’m also not sure what Alan meant about her motives being less than pure. Because Josh had been lying to her about dating her friend?
“And baby, you need to get in the whirlpool or you need to get out of it.”
I mostly enjoyed the show, but the above kind of pissed me off. Len was acting like an a-hole that night, but it’s not like he asked for his wife to leave him, split up his family, and turn his life upside down.
Then again, maybe “get out of the whirlpool” was not a condescending remark, but wise advice.
I really liked the show, but thought they sometimes laid it on too thick with the Jewish stereotypes, especially with Shelly’s character.
They laid a lot of stereotypes on pretty thickly, the butch contractor girlfriend fits some of the worst traits into one woman. I started out liking the series, ended up feeling they were all such horrible people that I wasn’t interested in seeing more.
I can enjoy Curb for its assortment of unlikeable assholes, but not a show like this. I mean it was worth it because Sons of Malarkey’s my only other source for a sympathetic trans character and I want to broaden my roster but this show has wide room for improvement
As a person of Jewish descent, I can say that everything was NOT stereotypical, but very much what I experienced in my life growing up Jewish. It’s one of the things that made this series endearing for me. I completely identified with the “Jew-y-ness” (for lack of a better term.) (I know I’m late to these comments/review, but i just finished watching. Shouldn’t have put it off for so long.)
“This was gorgeous, intimate storytelling, among the very best things I watched all year.”
I really enjoyed the show. It is probably going to be in my Top 3 this year.
One thing bothered me though. At the end of the first episode Maura calls somebody to talk about the fact that she couldn’t tell her Kids and tells the person that she loves them. I thought this was going to be followed up in later episodes but it was never mentioned again. Who was that? Maybe they will pick that up in Season 2.
This is definitely my favorite show of the year. I am letting some time pass before I watch it again. Love Tambor. Love him so much. His work in this is beautiful.
I liked this enough to see it through until the end but not enough to come back. I guess Tambor was the only element that kept me interested. I found almost every character on this show to be totally uninteresting. And flashbacks always ruin show anyway. I don’t understand what people like about this show, besides Tambor’s performance. I tend to think that if there were not a transgendered person at the heart of this show, there would be nothing interesting about it and the critics would have pummeled it. Again, that’s a testament to Tambor’s chops but a condemnation of the writing overall.
I disagree completely. For me, these characters aren’t horrible but just lost. Each one is dealing with an adolescence that was incomplete, and as such they are still in some ways stuck there. They’re trying to do the right things, trying to be true to themselves and not cause too much damage, but they end up screwing up anyway. I find nobility in that. One could even make the argument that Mort and Shelley’s marriage (with a big secret in the middle of it) is the cause of all the kids having to fend for themselves. It’s about how Mort/Maura’s realization affected all of them over time. I loved it.
I love Jill Soloway and enjoy many aspects of this show very much. But I sure wish there was someone out there brave enough to critique this “trans” world from a progressive angle. It’s easy enough to dismiss “haters” who are juvenile homophobes or Bible-thumping moralists.
But what I’m seeing is a subculture that is not really about celebrating people’s individuality and their right to wear whatever clothing and accessories they like, standing up against a rigid, gender-policing mainstream. Rather, it aims to perpetuate a binary and retrograde notion of gender, insisting that if someone flips to the “other side”, they adopt a stereotypically old-fashioned appearance as that “opposite” gender, and are policed if they do not assiduously ape that gender’s perceived mannerisms and “pass” (take, for example, the “lesson” Maura receives about how to sit “properly”).
Then there’s the disturbing and repellant notion that to conform to this new expectation of one’s gender role, if you’re really going to commit, requires taking hormone pills and even surgery. This is every bit as repulsive for a “trans” person to do as it was in the last couple decades of Michael Jackson’s life.
Interesting comment, and I agree, at least with the way the show portrays the community (I’m not personally acquainted with any trans people). For what it’s worth, I’m a super liberal live-and-let-live kind of guy, but I did find it strange that the transwomen in the show all need to have long hair and pretty dresses. If you’re actually a woman, then you’re a woman, and whether you have long hair and a pretty dress or short hair and cargo shorts is irrelevant. Again, at least speaking for the characters on the show, it seems they are more interested in being some “high femme” stereotype ideal of womanhood than simply being a woman.
Right! Which is why the character I appreciated most was the security guard. Presumably she identifies as female (if she even cares that much), but identifies more as a security guard who is going to have a buzzcut because that’s the culture around that job and just what she feels like doing.
I couldn’t disagree more with the review. What a boring, unlikeable, hipster-dumb, twee show this is. Just plain awful and unwatchable, with no characters you feel like rooting for. It’s also very feminist in that all the women seem to be nuanced and interesting, and forgiving of their faults, while all the men are hopeless dolts or dumbasses or unforgivable monsters. So that’s another strike against it. I hope the show gets cancelled at the earliest opportunity. Transparent is just another example of what an awful showrunner/director Jill Soloway is. The real interesting question is, “Why does this untalented woman keep getting work?”