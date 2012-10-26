After the memorable ending of last night”s “Parks and Recreation”
(which I reviewed here
), I emailed co-creator Mike Schur
a few questions about why they chose to do it, and what it means for the show going forward.
Note: the very last answer is somewhat spoiler-y about the premise of the next episode, but it”s also Schur clarifying something that is very strongly implied at the end of this one.
When and why did you decide to do this? Why is this the right time in the life of both the show and of this relationship for Leslie and Ben to get engaged?
At the end of season four we decided to move Ben to Washington for a chunk of episodes, and then we began to discuss reasons he would come back. We wanted him to succeed at the job — he’s a pretty capable guy — so we thought it was unreasonable for him to say, “Well, that was fun, running a Congressional campaign. Now it’s back to a much smaller job in Pawnee, Indiana!” Him realizing that his relationship with Leslie is the most important thing in his life made a lot of sense — the proposal was the simplest and cleanest (and most romantic) way for him to declare it.
How did you feel those episodes worked out where Ben and April were in Washington? Was it easier or harder than you expected to have two of your regulars existing largely independently from the rest of the cast (including both their romantic partners)?
When we committed to shipping Ben out for five episodes, we wanted to send someone with him, and April seemed like a fun choice. Both because it fits her very slow arc of maturing a little and trying to achieve more in her life, and because they are two characters who haven’t had a ton of scenes together. I loved them together. It was like a little show within a show: Ben Wyatt and his terrifying little sister, who begrudgingly came to like him. And it wasn’t that hard — I had practice from Season Three of The Office, moving Jim to Stamford, and we regularly have three or even four stories in an episode where the characters are divvied up.
How, if at all, does this couple, and each half of it, change as a result of the engagement? Is Leslie Knope with a ring on her finger appreciably different from the awesome version we already know? And what have you learned from several years of writing for Mr. and Mrs. Andy Dwyer about making happy couples funny and interesting, contrary to the conventional wisdom of your business?
Leslie’s life has always been a balance of the personal and professional, and she takes both very seriously. And Ben is a pretty self-possessed guy, who’s centered enough to not only handle but actually prefer
someone with the drive and ambition of Leslie Knope. Neither person is going to change or go spinning off the rails in any way. The only difference is that their lives are officially joined now.
As for how to keep them funny and interesting: as long as we keep coming up with good stories for them, and take their lives and careers in new directions, that will happen naturally. Because the characters are played by Adam Scott and Amy Poehler. Who are good at acting and comedy.
Given where the show stands right now, and the uncertainty about most NBC comedies, was this in any way done with the thought that you’d better do it now, just in case?
We’ve had that attitude, frankly, since the end of Season 2. Go for broke. It’s scary, because things advance at (what for TV is) a breakneck speed, but on the other hand, interesting stuff happens!
Does the proposal mean he’s not going to go run Jack Scalia’s campaign for governor? Or is this his way of assuring Leslie that he’s in it for the long haul even as he’s traveling the country?
He will not work on the campaign in Florida. Episode 7 involves him contemplating a new job in Pawnee.
Kind of disappointed Ben is returning to Pawnee. I love him and Leslie together but he seems to be limiting himself which leads to resentment. Or maybe I am taking a comedy show way too seriously :-)
No, I know exactly what you mean, but since Ben has nearly as much drive and ambition as Leslie does, I’m hoping that Schur & Co. have something in mind for him that reflects that.
I love that these writers don’t need to maintain their characters’ stasis just for comedy. Andy didn’t have to stay at the shoeshine stand for comic value. He’s just as funny getting ready to enter the police academy. Even Tom can have a successful business venture.
What Gladly said.
I thought that Ben’s story in the last episode, when he discovered the candidate he was getting elected was little more than a handsome store-window dummy, presaged a certain disillusionment with the job he had taken. While he’d still like to run a campaign, I think it would need to be for someone he actually respects in order for him to enjoy it. So while going back to Pawnee to be with Leslie may seem like a step backward in his career, it could also give him time to decide exactly what he wants to do next.
I think it’s refreshing to have a man make professional sacrifices for the sake of a personal relationship. And, like Gladly, I think the writers have good things in store for Ben. That’s what this show is all about.
I wish all tv writers were as thoughtful as Mike and co. Great moment in a great episode.
At least they didn’t spend the entire season farting around about whether he would come back with all sorts of absurd obstacles and misunderstandings before getting them together (Season 3 of The Office, I’m looking at you.)
No, but this episode did have plenty of “farting around” in it.
Good thing he’s not going to America’s Penis since Jack Scalia just got arrested yesterday and may not be available for awhile :)
Ugh. I’m pretty sure that there are no such people as Mr. and Mrs. Andy Dwyer. There is Andy Dwyer and April Ludgate (or legally now April Ludgate-Dwyer, though she still goes by April Ludgate).
I’m pretty sure there are no such people as any of those names, because they’re all fictional characters on a TV show.
Lighten up.
But Professah, she’s his property.
Part of me thinks that Leslie’s desire for organization, control, and for everything to go according to plan, will turn her into a Bridezilla, but most of me thinks that won’t happen to our Leslie. Still, I think the writers will come up with a fresh take on wedding planning with this couple.
Maybe he’ll have time to work on his clay-mash!
I had a feeling he would return to pawnee…Ben has made little comments where you can see he misses public service
Guesses for Ben’s new job in Pawnee? I’m going with CFO of Rent-a-Swag.