‘Parks and Recreation’: Early thoughts on Season 3

A few weeks back, when NBC announced a mid-season schedule that placed “Parks and Recreation” on Thursdays at 9:30 after “The Office,” I wrote that it was a wise decision because out of all the comedies on the network’s schedule, “Parks and Rec” is the one that’s the closest spiritual match to “The Office,” and the one with the best chance of succeeding that show should the ratings dip post-Steve Carell.
At the time, I mentioned that I had seen a few of this season’s new episodes, and that they were terrific. Well, now NBC has sent the season’s first six episodes – the ones that were shot last spring, before Amy Poehler went on maternity leave, back when everyone assumed the show would be on the fall schedule – to critics, and I can say that they’re terrific, as strong a six-episode stretch as the show had at any point in its fantastic second season. I’ll have a much longer review close to the January 20 premiere date, but to whet your appetites, after the jump I’ll have a few random observations about these six, as spoiler-minimal as I can be while actually saying things (but if you want to know nothing about storylines/guests/etc., don’t click through):
First, the episodes continue the budget crisis story arc that began when Adam Scott and Rob Lowe’s characters came to town at the end of last season. Leslie comes up with a scheme to get the parks department its budget back, and most of the episodes deal with that in some way. It’s not “The Wire” or anything – you can watch any of these episodes at random and understand what’s going on, get the jokes, etc. – but if you you watch them all, there’s a definite sense of forward momentum, and a sense of purpose for both the characters and the show. Leslie and the staff seem energized by the crisis, just as the writers clearly were by having to keep writing at a time when they would normally be enjoying some R&R during the hiatus between seasons.
Second, there is much Ron Effing Swanson awesomeness, including him embracing his inner Bobby Knight as coach to a local youth basketball team, Ron mentoring Andy, and Ron having another encounter with ex-wife Tammy. (The Megan Mullally Tammy, not the other ex-wife Tammy whom we have yet to meet.) And in one episode, Ron and Leslie take a road trip to Indianappolis, where Ron wants to take Leslie to his favorite place on earth: a steakhouse.
Third, Scott and Lowe continue to fit in, superbly. We know from “Party Down” and elsewhere that Scott can be both funny and a great straight man, and he has ample opportunity to do both. (He spends a couple of episodes doing nothing but being flustered, and he plays that quite well.) The revelation is Lowe. Like I said in that post a few weeks back, Lowe has graduated from Handsome Yet Funny (where you grade him on a curve because you don’t expect someone who looks like that to be amusing) to (like Jon Hamm) Handsome And Funny. What’s particularly nice is that his character finally gives Rashida Jones the opportunity to be consistently amusing herself, when she spent the first couple of seasons either playing Poehler’s straight woman or being off in a dull relationship with Brendanawicz.
Fourth, the continued presence of the new guys doesn’t get in the way of the returning characters. There’s still a lot for Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt to do – Ansari with Natalie Morales as Tom’s new girlfriend, Plaza and Pratt with each other as Andy tries to win April back – and Donna and Jerry didn’t seem any more marginalized here than they were last year.
Fifth, in addition to the return of Mullally, Poehler’s old “SNL” co-star Will Forte turns up for an episode – scheduled to air third but filmed sixth because the plot provided the best opportunity to consistently hide Poehler’s belly – that is loaded with “Twilight” references, yet funny to me as a “Twilight”-averse human being. Hey, if they really want to stay on the air and get ratings commensurate with their quality, sometimes they have to pander – and they do so very entertainingly.
And sixth, I still cannot stop singing “Jabba the Hut” as I watch the opening credits. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
They’re really very good. You’ll be in for a treat when January 20 comes.
You are the man Alan! Thanks for this, so looking forward to Parks and Rec. Glad Adam Scott found a good home before Party Down was unfortunately cancelled.
How is Rafi from The League fitting in? IMDB has him as a regular this season and I was wondering if he steals any scenes the way he did in The League.
IMDb is, as it is so often, mistaken. He’s not a regular. He’s a guest star in one episode, albeit in a way that suggests he could recur from time to time as another wacky citizen of Pawnee.
God, I hope he’s less annoying than he is on The League.
On the other hand, bring back Jean-Ralphio and you’ve got my interest.
Alan, can you confirm how long the full season of P&R is this year? I thought it was 22 but I read on Zap2it that it was only 16. What’s the deal?
I think 16 is right. Because it’s not debuting until January, there simply wouldn’t be room for 22 episodes to air (Remember, 24 would double or even quadruple up a few weeks a season to get all the episodes in.) So NBC gave them a shorter order once they were left off the fall schedule.
They’ve said it’s 16, to match the 16 Office episodes still to air this season.
Boo!! Hiss!! 22 episodes of Outsourced and only 16 of P&R is a crime!
I woke up last night and had the wonderful thought that Parks and Rec is coming in just over a month and then this post confirms that its going to be just as awesome!
I’ve been rewatching season 2 in anticipation. Can’t wait!
Rewatched season 2 in order to get my sister caught up. Still as great as I remembered. Cannot wait for season 3 to premiere. I really hope it retains some of The Office’s audience.
I’m glad to hear how good the first six episodes are. I saw clips from the NBC spring preview online and was worried about the show becoming more cartoonish and suffer like most other of my favorite network shows have this season. I’m still keeping expectations low, but considering how I’ve come to like even the first season, I imagine I’ll just be happy to have the show back.
Jabba the Hut, Jabba the Hut, Jabba the Hut
Yay, this show improved so much in the second season that I’m glad that continues into season three. Seems odd that Ron’s favorite restaurant is a Steakhouse given his passion for breakfast food, but no matter! I’m just glad the show is back this winter!
I can’t freaking wait! With how much I’m actually looking forward to being back, it’s very, very, weird that in some ways I think Parks was my favorite show of the year, even above Mad Men, Breaking Bad and Terriers.
The best evening of TV viewing I’ve had all fall consisted of me watching Ron & Tammy and Sweetums immediately after watching 2 episodes of Better off Ted. This show cannot come back fast enough for my liking.
The Ron and Tammy episode was a stone-cold classic, my second favorite of an amazing season.
My favorite being, of course, Telethon. It’s like that chair was caning itself.
OK, I stopped reading when you said, “spoiler-minimal” because I’m trying to avoid even those. Just chiming in to say I’m glad to hear you like the upcoming season so far – that’s great news! After such a fantastic Season 2, it’d be a total bummer if Season 3 was a major letdown.
God, I hope they give Rashida Jones some reason to be on the show because to date she has been a blank spot where funny goes to die.
I only recently started watching Park & Recs, and then blitzed the two seasons in a week. Really really liked it, so I’m delighted to hear such positive words about season 3.
Have just finally started watching Party Down this week too, so full of Adam Scott love right now!
Calling it a close spiritual match to The Office is an understatement. Amy Peohler’s character is essentially written as a female carbon copy of Michael Scott.
Oh hey so, you haven’t actually watched much of the show, have you?
Yeah, it’s been a very long time since Leslie has seemed like a Michael Scott clone. That was an issue in the first season, but they licked that quickly.
This is the greatest news. And does it mean Outsourced will be gone forever? Please?
Community
The Office
Parks and Rec
30 Rock
Outsourced
Let’s hope people won’t watch at 1030
Then what’s going on at 8?
Community at 8, then Perfect Couples at 8:30
I found it a little amusing that Universal included a promotional insert for Outsourced with the Parks & Rec S2 set. I know it’s barely been a week, but it doesn’t seem like there’s been a lot of sales love for the DVDs so far. Has there been any promotion yet?
Is Paul Schneider going to be on this season. I noticed you didn’t mention him except when you referenced his relationship to Rashida Jones’ character last season.
He’s not in these six, nor do I know of specific plans for him to be back later. I think the idea is that they wrote him out in a way that allows them to bring him back if there’s a good idea and/or he wants to, but he’s no longer an ongoing part of the show.
How has the title sequence changed? Did they simply replace Scott in Schneider’s old card? Is Lowe included?
Well that stinks, he’s a very likable actor and was a good straight man for Tom, Andy etc.
Plus I’m biased because he’s a local boy who made good. Hope he comes back soon. Glad the show is back regardless.
As a native Hoosier I’m going to be looking for more of their oddly accurate details (a la Detlef Schrempf) when they travel to Indy. If they’re being true to life I’m gonna guess Ron loves St. Elmo, it’s an Indianapolis institution.
Yes! I hope they actually filmed in Indy, though i doubt it.
Also, one of the best moments of last season was Andy’s xmas gift wish: XL home blue, autographed Reggie Wayne jersey that he wore while catching the touchdown to win the Super Bowl.
I don’t think this show really became solid until about half way through season 2 (Andy Samberg is a park ranger with an outside voice, get it? It was pretty lame well into season 2) but it did finally through hard work and tinkering become pretty good and I’m glad to hear you find the new episodes at least on par with where they left off.
I find it kind of funny that they set out to avoid having a Jim/Pam on this episode and then it didn’t really take off in both quality and fans until the Andy/April stuff kicked in (not that that’s all people like but it coincided with the show getting better).
Anyway, cool post and I hope you more PR stories as we lead up to the S3 premiere.
I thought it hit its stride with the first episode. Gay penguins! Leslie taking a stand! Leslie and Ann being besties! I’ll admit the 2nd season premiere was a little pilot-y in that the revamp of Leslie took a bit of getting used to, but having mainlined season two multiple times over the past few months, I’d say it was strong from the get-go. And the Andy Samberg storyline was in the last half of the season in one of the episodes with a lot of April/Andy back and forth. So it’s probably not the best illustration of your point.
“Don’t ruin my story with your logic!” – Rick Castle, episode Last Call.
Ugh – a ridiculous show. Biggest time-waster since “Suddenly Susan”. Yet people still watch this. Oh well, I supposed it’s something to do in between watching “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” and reading “Going Rogue”.