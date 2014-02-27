‘Parks and Recreation’ finale to feature First Lady Michelle Obama

Tonight at 8:30 Eastern, “Parks and Recreation” airs its first new episode since the Olympics, as well as the first new episode since Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe left the cast. It’s terrific – the best one they’ve done since the season premiere – and I’ll have a review of it up after it ends on the East Coast.
And though Chris Traeger may be gone from Pawnee, the show just landed literally its most famous guest star ever, as it was announced that First Lady Michelle Obama will cameo in the season finale. Her scene in the episode, titled “Moving Up,” was, according to NBC, “filmed in late February in Miami where she celebrated investments in healthier out-of-school programs as part of her ‘Let”s Move’ initiative dedicated to solving the challenge of childhood obesity.”
“Parks” has previously welcomed Vice-President Joe Biden (aka Leslie’s top celebrity sex crush) and Senators John McCain, Olympia Snowe and Barbara Boxer to play themselves and interact with Leslie Knope. This isn’t Mrs. Obama’s first sitcom appearance – back in 2012, she guest-starred on her daughter’s favorite show, “iCarly” – nor is she the first sitting First Lady who has played herself on an NBC sitcom to promote an issue she cares about. In the ’80s, Nancy Reagan memorably stopped by “Diff’rent Strokes” as part of her famous “Just Say ‘No’ to Drugs” campaign(*).
(*) This is the point where I remind you of the No Politics part of this blog’s commenting rules. If this turns into a discussion of the First Lady and/or her husband, pro or con, comments get deleted.
Though “Parks” hasn’t been renewed yet, the First Lady’s episode will not likely be the series finale. Last month, Fienberg goaded Bob Greenblatt into making a non-legally binding statement that the show will be on the schedule next season.
Just wanted to say that I appreciate the no politics rule on your blog. I always get frustrated when I am reading a review on some entertainment website and, when reading the comments section, have to sludge through debates on political issues only tangentially related to the post’s actual topic.
As do I. Even if it’s hard to discuss shows like “The Newsroom” without getting into politics, overall I feel like it creates a much better environment. As for the show, I really liked how they used the real-world politicians in the “Leslie Goes to Washington” episode, so I have pretty high hopes for this.
Good news on all fronts! I no longer have to fast-forward through Rob Lowe’s sections (whose character LITERALLY drove me crazy). And Michelle Obama is so at ease in front of the camera (her guest spots with Jimmy Fallon have been great) and can be very funny. Looking forward to the show.
I know it’s just a cameo but would the first lady be eligible for Emmy recognition for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series?
why would that be necessary?
Because the Emmys wouldn’t mind the attention they’d receive if they did so.
You just have to be a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences by paying the $200 entry fee. You can submit for any category while playing yourself.
Newt Gingrich (not Gergich) was on as himself, too, albeit very briefly.
Ah, yes. He wasn’t mentioned in the NBC press release (possibly because he wasn’t a sitting politician at the time), which is why he slipped my mind.
And Alan, wasn’t that also a last-minute, unplanned appearance? I vaguely remember that they found out he was on location and quickly wrote him into a new Gergich/Gingrich scene?
…and yet, she said “no” to The Simpsons… tsk tsk tsk.
The episode she was voiced by Angela Bassett?
Yeah. I heard that she was offered and declined, but “scoffed at them” and the writers said “oh boy, did she [say no]!”
Maybe she was advised it would be a bad idea politically at the time. This is the second term and I guess there’s no concern about being more open to opportunities like that. I think she would this time if offered again. Which won’t likely happen because the time has passed on the idea and Angela Bassett was a fine choice for a replacement.
Good point. And I guess the writers have to make a big deal out of everything.