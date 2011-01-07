Press Tour: ‘Game of Thrones’ ready for its HBO closeup

“Fantasy and science fiction fans are very intense,” said George R.R. Martin early in the press tour session for “Game of Thrones,” the adaptation of his popular “A Song of Ice and Fire” series of fantasy novels. “I think part of it is the fact that there is relatively little of it out there. Television is full of lawyer shows and medical shows and situation comedies. Fantasy is something that has largely been restircted to books for a long time. The readers of those books, who have their favorite series, are really hungry to see some good fantasy brought to television.”
David Benioff, one of the two writers in charge of bringing “Game of Thrones” to the screen, suggested Martin was selling himself short: “It’s not just the genre, but it’s George’s books that are being brought to television.”
Passion for the “Fire and Ice” books – and for this TV version of it, which is set to debut April 17 – has definitely run high. It’s been more than 5 years since Martin published the fourth in what’s supposed to be a seven-book series, and he said that he’d like to be more hands-on with the series, “but on the other hand, I still have books to finish, and the books are 1500 pages long and take me years to finish, and I have a mob waiting outside my door with pitchforks, and they’re angry about Book 5.”
Benioff and partner DB Weiss have their own pressure to deal with, though they seem confident they know what they’re doing. When a critic asked if they’d already selected a hiding place in case the fans judge the show to be lacking, Benioff said, “I think we got it right, so I’m not worried about it.”
In fact, Benioff seemed most troubled by a sound byte he gave years ago, very early in the show’s development process, where he suggested Martin’s books were “‘The Sopranos’ meets Middle Earth.” He felt it seemed glib, but the idea behind it was that HBO shows take on familiar genres and then explode them: cops with “The Wire,” cowboys with “Deadwood,” mobsters with “The Sopranos,” etc.
“At HBO,” he explained, “you could actually lavish attention on the characters, and with the darkness it requires.
“George’s characters,” Benioff noted, “don’t feel like they come from a fantasy series. They feel like human beings. I think there’s a hunger for that, not just onscreen, but in the books.”
A few other “Game of Thrones” notes:
Second, HBO screened 15 minutes of footage from the first episode for the critics, rather than a full pilot, because the effects aren’t done yet. As someone who hasn’t read the books, and who doesn’t like to see scenes from a pilot out of context, I decided against watching the footage and will wait for a completed episode. Fienberg and others who watched the clip reel seemed pleased. (UPDATE: Here are Fienberg’s initial impressions.)
Third, the last time I posted something on “Game of Thrones,” I wondered if it would be a good idea for me to read the books first. I ultimately decided against it. If I’d read them already (as I had with “The Walking Dead”), no biggie. But the show should be able to stand on its own, and I don’t want my reviews to be colored by things I know from several hundred pages (or more) away. So assuming I like the show enough to do regular episode reviews, they’re going to be written from the perspective who knows this stuff only from what’s on the screen.
Good Call not to try to read the book first. It is very much a continuing story, and book 1 offers little in the way of conclusion. In fact book 4 offers very little in the way of conclusion.
Best to wait until some conclusion is offered in book 6 or 7 before you start.
Because of the natures of the stories being incomplete, I think this series only makes a good tv series if it can make a 7 season run and cover all the books, or if they go off book and write in some sort of conclusion.
I am very surprised that they didn’t take the latter approach from the start and leave out certain characters and plot lines. It may have offended some die hard fans, but it would have eliminated the feeling that some of the characters don’t have connections to any of the rest. The Betty Draper issue from this year of Mad Men.
I’m guessing that the books won’t get finished until GRRM dies and someone else finishes them (like Robert Jordan). So if the TV series is going to reach a conclusion they may have to go off book.
Iâ€™m optimistic that the new fans from this series will reenergize Martin and motivate him to conclude this series in his lifetime (hopefully with plenty of life to spare). Even if that happens, later seasons might be problematic since the number of unconnected characters will increase. I canâ€™t wait to see what HBO does with it though.
JRL, Martin did say something to the effect that his big fear now was the show catching up to him before the next book is done. So he may very well be extra-motivated.
Though as a writer (of a different kind), I can say that many times it’s not about motivation, but inspiration. And if he doesn’t have it, he doesn’t have it.
Martin has given the producers an outline of Books 6-7 in case they do get in danger of catching up with him. I assume they’re among the first due a copy of Book 5 in the post as well.
However, Martin was also saying that Book 3 will almost certainly be two seasons due to its length. Book 5, by all reports, is even longer, and will have to be two seasons. That gives us 7 seasons and 6 more years before they catch up with Martin. As much as I hope the project succeeds, a big-budget HBO project lasting 7 seasons (let alone 9 or more) seems a bit of a stretch.
Alan, having met Martin a few times and heard him speak at cons, I honestly believe he’s very motivated to finish, as much or more than any of the series’ fans.
This is supposition on my part, but my impression is that the delay is due to a combination of two things. First, at the current point in the saga, the complications/interactions/number of plot threads are probably at the maximum. This is hopefully, given that he does have the ending in mind, the hardest book to write before things start resolving and simplifying (assuming he doesn’t fall victim to “Claremont’s Disease” and the plot threads never resolve faster than even more new ones pop up). Second, I think he’s being somewhat of a perfectionist in terms of wanting to get everything right. Not having seen the intermediate work, I can’t judge if the rewrites are needed or if he’s fallen into the trap of it never being good enough. I hope for the former, given that he does have decades of professional writing experience prior to this series, during which it didn’t appear he suffered from such.
JRL & Speinwall: Honestly, I recommend Neil Gaiman’s excellent (and infamous) “George RR Martin is not your b***h” post about fans with entitlement issues. [journal.neilgaiman.com]
Look, I’m not the biggest fan of the genre, but I respect the obvious craft and care Martin has put into the GoT books. This kind of book is very hard to do well, and if I want to read great bricks of iuninspiring hack work churned out to meet a publishing schedule they’re not exactly in short supply. I’d rather GRRM take the time to do it right.
Tom Galloway wrote: “he does have decades of professional writing experience prior to this series, during which it didn’t appear he suffered from such.”
I’d also note Martin spend a few years writing for television (including a wee show called Beauty and The Beast), a field not entirely friendly to work shy writers who can’t hit a deadline. :)
a song of ice and fire (not fire and ice): asoiaf
/returns to nerd cave.
Thanks. Fixed. Again, this is one of the areas where my nerd credentials are not strong.
It’s been really interesting to watch how HBO & co. are promoting this show. It seems to be half in the vein of “Finally, there’s a fantasy show coming to television!” and half “Don’t worry, this isn’t just a regular fantasy show. You don’t have to be embarrassed about watching it.”
That’s been an interesting dance. HBO doesn’t want to scare off people who equate fantasy with silliness (such as the UK Guardian TV commentator who recently said he wouldn’t watch the show as he hates goblins, despite there being no goblins in the series) but then doesn’t necessarily want to offend fantasy fans by suggesting that the genre sucks. It will be interesting to see how they continue the marketing, but I think going for the LORD OF THE RINGS angle (it’s fantasy, but done properly and seriously and with integrity and respect to historical inspirations as well) but emphasising it’s a HBO show with more adult content may be the best approach.
I tried reading book one of this series and didn’t care for it but I am looking forward to the TV series. Like the Lord of the Rings movies, I think it will take something I found tedious and condense it to its coolest aspects.
Fair enough, Alan, on not reading the books first. The way I see it…if you don’t like the way the TV series turns out, but like the ideas behind it, you can always read the books. However, once you’ve read the books, the characters and events will be stuck in your head and hard to shake, which will impact the viewing experience.
By the way, I read on Westeros that GRRM has disclosed the conclusion of the series to D&D in case he, you know, dies before finishing the books.
I like that you are not reading the books, because I agree the show needs to stand on its own. Please let us know when you get the pilot.