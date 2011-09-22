‘Prime Suspect’ – ‘Pilot’: Hat in hand

I posted my review of NBC’s “Prime Suspect” this morning. Now it’s your turn. Whether you’re familiar with the Helen Mirren original or not, how did you think Maria Bello did as Jane Timoney? Are you pro- or anti-hat? Will you be glad to see them tone down the blatant sexism, or do you think the show needed it? Most importantly, will you be watching another episode?
Have at it.
The guys are bleepin’ cartoons. And mushmouths, to boot; I could barely understand what they were saying half the time, nevermind Brian F. O’Byrne’s randomly appearing accent.
Maria Bello is worth catching this for, though. I know that Connie Britton had been bandied about in some quarters for this part, and I think it’s for the best that she didn’t get it. Would have been an entirely different show.
Hat doesn’t bother me, it’s the scarf that I find problematic. Too easy for a perp (or worse, a fellow detective) to potentially use it to strangle her.
-alyson
I liked her hats. Hated the male cops. Might watch if there’s nothing better to watch. I’ll try to avoid painting my walls on Thursdays because watching the paint dry is going to be better than NBC’s new Thursday shows. Oy.
People who dislike the hat need to see the photo shoot Maria Bello did for Rolling Stone. Hoo Hah :)
I’m familiar with the original and I think they have it right so far. We would like to think that sexism has gone away but in the real world it hasn’t.
Bello rides that fine line of being a total bitch but I think it works because her character is ambitious and is fighting for every single thing on the job.
It was nice they didn’t show the perp at the end connecting on her face. The quick cuts kept that scene watchable.
My only question is does she have a driver’s license I might have missed a scene that explained it and if she doesn’t then how did she drive so well during the chase scene.
The male cops are cartoons, but maybe they’ll fix that as the season progresses. Meanwhile, I’ll watch at least one or two more episodes, for Maria Bello’s cheekbones if nothing else.
I’m reminded of the first couple of episodes of “The Closer” where they did a very effective job of portraying the squad’s hostility against Kyra Sedgwick’s character when she was new on the job. But you can go only so far with that.
The real proof is how the team acts as they begin to settle in together and whether it hopefully becomes more than a “troubled but tough female cop” stereotype series, which I’m so over. I hope the show will become much more about one cop’s approach to unraveling crime, which was the real reason you watched Helen Mirren do what she did. The scene between Bello, the kid and the gun conversation I thought was a direct lift from the British series’ approach, and really well-handled. The best scenes in the original “Prime Suspect” were all about face-to-face crime-solving, and I hope that’s what they’re going for here.
What’s challenging about exporting the whole “Prime Suspect” concept to an American audience is that we like our action scenes and we like our guns fired early and often. The ubiquity of guns is a huge cultural change from the British series, and I think it shapes everything. That’s what I liked about the scene where Bello got the crap kicked out of her. I think it was realistic in that female cops do face clear physical disadvantages to their mail counterparts, and I thought it was very interesting they didn’t take the predictable way out and turn Timoney into Dirty Harriet with her grabbing the gun and blasting away (she fumbled it a little, actually). It turned out she probably had seconds to live before the other cops showed up (who knows, maybe a little slower than they should have?) and that felt real, too.
Bottom line, I hope this will be a show that’s all about plotlines and language, and then they’ll do the original a real service. Mirren’s skill was simply talking to people, getting the facts and breaking down suspects. Hopefully Bello’s best scenes will be based on the same.
That would be “male counterparts,” ugh. Oh, for the ability to re-edit a comment on HitFix.
I turned it off after her discussion with the commander about the guys stealing her case. Based on your review, I figured it was a good indication of how they’d portray the male characters, and I really hate those kinds of 2 dimensional caricatures. I might give the second episode a try since the writers have said they dialed that back. I did like Maria Bello.
It was awful. Having read your review, I’ll give it a few more weeks. The male characters were just annoyingly hideous and so over the top with their disgust. Their acting and the accents had me perplexed.
I thought the hat was stooopid but I really enjoyed the show. I felt like her character had enough layers and internal inconsistencies that I’ll want to watch her struggles. I don’t think this will turn into a boring procedural, thank god—and interestingly enough it felt good to have a reason to tune into NBC Thurs at 10, like I did for so many years with LA Law and then ER.
In my experience, Timoney’s male counterparts were portrayed pretty realistically (if a little one-sided in this episode), and that external conflict will serve the series well. It might be more interesting if Timoney screws up more than Brenda Leigh does–as I recall (MILD SPOILER) in the British version Mirren’s character did something quite wrong and the consequences of that followed her around. Also I think one of Det. Tenant’s life-choices really informed the character, and was very ~controversial~. (END SPOILER) I especially liked that this version did not seem like a word-for-word transcription, which is NBC’s usual ploy (*sigh*).
I enjoyed it mostly because of Maria Bello. The male characters did seem very cartoonish to me and I’m heartened to hear that they’ll be fixing that going forward. I just kept thinking – who acts like that now? Is there no HR system in place at this precinct?
I liked the scene where she goes home to her partner, wakes him up and asks him not to be mad at her for just tonight and dissolves into tears as he holds her. I think it’s a good choice to show her “soft” side from time to time.
Also, ex-wife is SUCH a jerk, I actually wanted Jane to punch her in the face and I may have cheered a little when she verbally eviscerated her.
Mario Bello’s character (which I have no interest in comparing to Mirren’s original) is definitely entertaining enough for me to stick around for a couple of episodes.
The sexism stuff did seem way off the mark because most of it was coming from Bryan O’ Brynes ridiculous caricature and he’s deceased partner. If he remains the antagonist for much longer I’m out but if they use Acevedo’s performance as a barometer for male-cop attitude it could work.
An interesting pilot; will be interested in seeing how it moves forward. Character-centric procedurals haven’t been done much on broadcast (yet they thrive on cable) since the says of TJ Hooker, Columbo, the Commish, etc.
It was almost funny how many small references there were to Law and Order: Did anybody notice that they seem to work in the 27th precinct? (In the scene at the funeral, the officers have the 27 pin on their collars.)
I thought Maria Bello was great, but the squad all being assholes was tiresome, especially after the fight when they all follow after Brian O’Byrne despite the awkward looks on their faces.
I’ll watch again next week, but my expectations aren’t high
I liked the hat. Maria rocked it, in my opinion. I liked the show, but definitely look forward to them toning down the sexism.
Does it exist. Absolutely. But it was so blatant that it become cartoonish. When the guy died of a heartache – I thought good riddance. I don’t expect the cops to accept the new girl (particularly one they’re not sure earned her position by being a good detective) in a heart beat. But they came across so unlikeable and I have to assume that at least some of them I’m supposed to root for beside Maria Bello.
If the writing for the rest of the cast doesn’t catch up to Bello, this show will quickly drop off my watch list. The men were all simply too broad.
The last 2 minutes at dinner put a smile on my face.
The scene with her and the kid and the pistol was creepy and turned me off the show right there. It wasn’t the kid I found creepy but the idea of an adult cop giving a traumatized child an unloaded but real pistol to feel.
I don’t mind the hat though, it’s one of the few things that make the show different from others.
When she is in the cab, before the credits, after her run, she asks to go to Prince & Houston. They don’t intersect, they are parallel. Why make a mistake before the credits in your pilot if you’re setting your show in a real city. At least they pronounced Houston correctly
I liked the pilot far more than I expected to.
The case itself was different, but the rest of the episode was far closer to the first episode of the original than I’d anticipated. (Death of another detective, boxing match, dealing with having her guy’s kid come stay with them) But that was long enough ago for the attitudes to have changed considerably, so the too-heavy sexism was odd in 2011.
I think the pilot had the same problem that the first American episode of The Office did. I’m hoping that Prime Suspect will succeed in finding its own voice, like The Office.
Is this series going to be all stand-alone episodes? One of the interesting things about the original Prime Suspect is that each series was about one case. Since American TV is tending more to long arcs (the Burn Notice effect), I wondered if they might carry a case over more than one episode here.
I thought the hat was fine, but found the rest of Bello’s wardrobe a little odd. Mirren always wore lady-clothes. I don’t see any reason for the American version to copy that, but the male detectives seem to be in suits, and she’s just wearing odd things. Sometimes it felt as though they were dressing her in Mary McCormack’s wardrobe from In Plain Sight.
While watching this tonight, I realized that the leads of The Cooler are headlining TV shows now. Maria with this show, Alec Baldwin with 30 Rock and William H. Macy with Shameless.