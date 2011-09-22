‘Prime Suspect’ – ‘Pilot’: Hat in hand

Senior Television Writer
09.22.11 21 Comments

I posted my review of NBC’s “Prime Suspect” this morning. Now it’s your turn. Whether you’re familiar with the Helen Mirren original or not, how did you think Maria Bello did as Jane Timoney? Are you pro- or anti-hat? Will you be glad to see them tone down the blatant sexism, or do you think the show needed it? Most importantly, will you be watching another episode? 

Have at it.

