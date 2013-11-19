Review: ‘Almost Human’ – ‘Skin’

A quick review of last night’s “Almost Human” coming up just as soon as I create a dating profile for you…
In my initial review of the series (based only on the pilot episode), I said that Dorian (as written, and as played by Michael Ealy) was the only thing that stood out from an otherwise generic buddy cop procedural. “Skin” didn’t make the show any less formulaic, but it went for a lighter tone, particularly in the Kennex/Dorian relationship. Whatever reservations John might have had about working with an android have been wiped away, and now Dorian’s comfortable enough to tease him about his struggles dealing with children, his attraction to Detective Stahl, and more.
It’s probably a healthier long-term strategy, since ultimately the series will succeed or fail based on how much people like Ealy and Karl Urban together. This wasn’t exactly the relationship established in the pilot, but it was entertaining enough to mostly cover for another forgettable case. And the fact that a story about sexbots with stolen human skin could feel forgettable speaks to the challenges a show like this is going to have in an era where traditional cop shows edge very close to science fiction as it is.
But I do like Ealy (Dorian at the sexbot’s deactivation was by far the episode’s most interesting scene), and I liked Urban a lot more here once they toned down Kennex’s angry Luddite persona a bit. This doesn’t feel like a show I’m going to watch every week (and I doubt I’ll review it again until it does something special), but “Skin” suggested an acceptable USA level of entertainment.
What did everybody else think?
I enjoyed it more than you did Alan. I thought “Skin” was far better than the pilot episode because of the lightness and humor. My wife, who is not a sci-fi fan, laughed throughout the episode and asked me to schedule it on the DVR based soley on the comedy factor. The chemistry between Dorian and Kennex was much improved and should carry forward nicely. Ealy seems born to play that role. I should also mention I thought it was a nice lead-in to Sleepy Hollow. The shows worked well together.
“…an acceptable USA level of entertainment.”
Would a European or Japanese level of entertainment be different?
Pretty sure he’s referring to the USA Network, home to Psych, Suits, White Collar and formerly Monk and Burn Notice.
USA the cable channel, not the country.
Terrible show… if the creators were ‘influenced’ by the excellent Swedish show, ‘Real Humans’ (Äkta människor) they’ve managed to, yet again, completely drain everything that was wonderful out of it.
If any viewers here are interested in a great fictional drama about the actual possible consequences of humanoid ‘servants’ (instead of this ridiculous cop show), try to get your hands on the Swedish show (1 season of 10 episodes so far) – you won’t be disappointed – one of the great TV shows of 2012.
I read that as USA networks. Not cultural humor based on nationality, but the level of quality one would find on USA or TNT.
…or CBS.
“This wasn’t exactly the relationship established in the pilot,”
Wasn’t it? At the end of the pilot John makes his peace with Dorian and even asks Dorian to call him John. I think they established pretty well that Kennex was not going to just be angry and averse to his bot partner each week.
I’m also liking this show more than Alan. I did not find the sexbot story forgettable at all. I thought all the stuff with Dorian being uncomfortable with the ‘deactivated’ bots and Rudy pulling apart the head were great. If the show keeps addressing what it means to be alive or sentient like this I’ll be very happy.
I agree with your last comment about it being USA-level entertainment. It’ll be a background show for now and if it gets interesting, I’ll pay more attention. If not, I’ll just drop it. I was a little puzzled by the quick acceptance of Dorian by Kennex, but it’s probably better to get past that part of the narrative anyway and get to the buddy-cop aspect.
From what I understand and it felt like it, this was not the second episode filmed, but more like the 4th or 5th. That why we see such a leap forward in the relationship between Kennex and Dorian. Overall, I think this show has some interesting science/technology and the Dorian character is interesting. Unfortunately I see Lily Taylor being completely underused (and she along with Ealy are pretty talented). Also the music was terrible really bad and distracting. I want the show to be successful as a sci-fi fan, but I can see this going south fast. Personally, I liked the pilot much more, I found Skin almost unwatchable. I could finish sentences they were so cliché and predictable.
I thought the pilot was better, but “Skin” had some really funny moments (Kennex’s reaction to Dorian commenting about his testicles was priceless) and I like the ideas about the technology that might be just around the corner (DNA bombs to contaminate the crime scene, cute robotic giraffe toys, etc).
The bots were more interesting than I expected, particularly the one who got decommissioned. The makeup/effects department did a great job giving her a plastic, robotic look but still able to convey emotions through her facial expressions.
I’m not at all interested in a Kennex-Valerie romance, but I guess that’s where we’re headed.
I still don’t get why networks don’t encourage experimenting with Procedural Format. There were periods in 90’s and early 2000’s when they tried to with Serialization. Now Cable has innovated the format. The Procedural format might see its further innovation from cable also. The networks have bigger budgets than cable but still produce the mediocre offerings.
Really hope the writers have Seen Ghost In The Shell:Stand Alone Complex. The rich Anime which has similar themes but is focused on a elite Tatical Force set in Japan that investigates Cyber Crimes, espionage, and other plots towards Japanese government.
I liked this episode better than the first one because of the touch of humor. It reminded me of Castle where they can get really serious and have light touches just like in real life.