Review: BBC America’s ‘Orphan Black’ has fun with many faces

There are some weeks so full of premieres that I don’t have time to actually write reviews of all the shows I would like to, and then I content myself with the thought that at least I discussed them on the podcast with Dan.
But of course not everybody listens to the podcast, and I wanted to take some of the praise about “Orphan Black” from this week’s show and put it into written form. A busy day, so let’s go right to the bullet points:
* It debuts tomorrow night at 9 on BBC America (after the return of “Doctor Who”), and is BBC America’s second original scripted series after “Copper.” If anything, it’s more Canadian than it is either American or British, since it’s filmed in Toronto and has a bunch of Canadian actors and producers (Graeme Manson, who co-created it with John Fawcett, used to work on “Flashpoint”).
* It stars Tatiana Maslany as Sarah, a petty crook who came over from England with her foster brother Felix (Jordan Gavaris). In yet another spot of trouble, she finds herself on a train platform right as a woman who looks exactly like her decides to jump onto the tracks and commit suicide. Sarah sets out to rob the dead woman, Beth, but instead backs into assuming her identity, which causes a host of problems, not least because Sarah keeps running into other doppelgangers, all of whom seem to know more about what’s going on than she does.
* So it’s two hooks in one: identity theft and the mystery of all the lookalikes. Without giving too much away, I’ll say that while a lot of high-concept shows barely seem to have any ideas beyond the initial one-line description, the “Orphan Black” creators have clearly thought all of this through. The show does a very good job of showing how one decision leads to another, to another and another, all of them making Sarah’s life more complicated and dangerous, and very little of it feeling contrived. As Dan put it on the podcast, it’s a much better version of the kind of show the CW so often tries to make.
* Maslany, who was an unknown to me, is terrific. She not only has to play multiple roles, but is often asked to play one of them impersonating another (and not just Sarah-as-Beth), and she very clearly delineates who is who and what’s special about them. She gets help from wardrobe and hair and makeup, but a lot of it’s in the performance, which is both versatile and also charismatic in the way any single-lead show needs.
* Basically, it’s fun: creepy when it needs to be, light when it can be (which is more often than you’d expect, given the life and death stakes), doesn’t look too cheap (it has an easier time than “Copper,” in that it doesn’t have to recreate an earlier time period). BBC America sent the first four episodes for review. I was going to watch just one or two so I could discuss it on the podcast, and wound up happily watching all four, and will likely stick with it for a while to see where it goes.
That is all. Resume partying.
I remember, so many years ago, that Patti Duke was a good enough actor that you could tell (on the Patti Duke Show) when she was Patti, when she was Cathy, and when she was one, pretending to be the other.
Thanks, Alan, for not forgetting about the folks who don’t listen to the podcast. I’ve tried it and I just don’t care for it, and at times I’ve worried that you were skipping written reviews I was looking forward to in favor of covering the shows on the podcast. Your column is my go-to source for deciding which new shows to check out and which to skip, so I definitely will set the DVR for Orphan Black — and I hadn’t even heard of it before, so thanks again.
I’ve had the same worries. I actually enjoy the podcast, and listen to it during the summer, but I don’t have an hour a week to devote to it during the school year. I’ve often wished for bullet points of the podcast.
This is news to me also. I don’t listen to the podcasts and I hadn’t even heard of this show until now. And Alan is also one of my two sources for TV shows, between the two sources I feel that I’ve got everything worth watching covered, and so I’m glad that you let us know about it.
I definitely plan to watch Orphan Black. I’m thinking that the BBC America website will have the first episode if my stupid cable provider doesn’t have it.
Thanks again!
Her lookalike? You mean April Ludgate?
Oh good. I’ve been seeing trailers for this forever, and I was very intrigued, but worried that it wouldn’t hold up much. Sounds like it’s going to be worth the ride.
I like shows on BBC and now you have giving it a heads up! Thanks Alan
Very interesting show. Look forward to the other episodes.
Very cool. I’ve been looking forward to this show for a while. Glad to hear that the execution is able to support the level of intrigue promised by the concept. I’m going to go watch it right now.
What, was Sarah Michelle Gellar becoming difficult, so they decided to recast?
Yeah, I jumped the shark on that one. I was about to delete Black Orphan but decided to check reviews. I’ll give it another chance
Alan you watched all four episodes when planning on only watching one? That’s sounds like a excellent recommendation, cool!
Has anyone else actually seen it yet? What do you think?
I’ve been a fan of Tatiana Maslany’s for a while now. She played Mary in a wonderful mini-series version of The Nativity a few years back. It really was a fine piece of work and I thought she was excellent.
A show even less likely to make it to HitFix, but there was a Canadian series called Being Erica that Maslany was in for a few episodes. A very different role for her but she was very good again and I’ve been keen to see her in something else since. I’ll definitely look to give Orphan Black a try.
As I was suffering through this last night, I couldn’t even remember why I had recorded it; this post must have seeped into my subconscious. I thought the premise was really contrived (I’ll grant you that they came up with a plausible reason why they’d look alike). You can’t assume an identity by watching a home video. You CAN get out of any awkward situation by saying “I’m sorry, I have an emergency and I need to leave right now”.
I’ll give it another two episodes, b/c Alan’s banked some credibility in my book, but this felt like a fancier version of The Following in its absurd suspension of disbelief.
Great second episode. Hope you will review it.
So according to the writers the city Würzburg was in the German Democratic Republic. Well, it never was and still isn’t. Pretty lousy research right there!
Please review Orphan Black regularly. I just watched the first four episodes this weekend and I am hooked.
Orphan Black was a big let down. It is not fun to watch. The plot is slow and uninteresting and the characters are shallow and unrealistic. It is also a very big turnoff to be constantly subjected to the obvious so ial agendas the show is pushing. Why cant a tv show just be about entertainment. I’ve erased a couple of jnwatched episodes and taken it off my PVR record in list.
Lawrence reminding us yet again that he has terrible taste.
I have been watching this, and LOVING it…definitely got me hooked!
Finally watched the first ep, and loved it. Can’t wait to get through the season!
I could only get through about half the pilot. The show sort of has a slick, glossy look–but sort of the cheapie version. Most of the supporting characters are cartoons (the thuggish boyfriend, the queeny gay guy with the “urban” apartment replete with faux graffiti). Just not working for me–very overrated IMO.
don’t know why some people dnt like this series.
i love this show.to w8 for watch season 2 feels like a hell.a single day seems like a decade.dont know how i’ll w8 for december.coz in my country it shows on december.TATIANA did her best.she’s awesome.i like her very much as sarah manning.
dnt know why the director producer taking so much time for season2.
TATIANA MUST BE AWARDED FOR HER PERFORMANCE.